Live stream: Clippers 112, Mavericks 98

The Los Angeles Clippers (25-24) play against the Dallas Mavericks (25-23) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday January 22, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 112, Dallas Mavericks 98 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Building together.
📸 @CarMax Photo of the Night pic.twitter.com/n2Hklh58ip – 9:00 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Dallas should’ve actually gone for it. No reason not to considering how well the defense is playing – 8:40 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Smart call by Dallas to take a shot there. 49ers had to be expecting run with Dallas backed up like that – 8:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Impressive finish by Tre Mann, I really think he can be a legit scorer in this league just needs to break out of this cold slump. – 8:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked Ty Lue about the smaller lineups he centered around Powell/Kawhi/PG today. That trio was -1 “I think it’s a really, really good unit for us,” Lue said. “Marcus, Nico, PG, Kawhi or RoCo in that mix along with Norm or Luke, whatever, those are going to be some good lineups.” – 7:57 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Forgot to mention postgame but Ty Lue said that “hopefully [the Clippers can] get Luke back soon.” Kennard flew back to L.A. before the Dallas game to continue his treatment there. Some optimism he could be back within the week but as always with LAC injuries, we shall see. – 7:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Dallas, for some reason, has an open guy on just about every possession – 7:43 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
YAC count uncharacteristically very low for 49ers. Big key for Dallas. – 7:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kawhi Leonard tonight:
30 PTS
9 REB
3 AST
10-18 FG
Clippers are 5-0 when Kawhi scores 30+ this season. pic.twitter.com/35sv8VS345 – 7:30 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Dallas has to go for 2 after every TD the rest of the way… almost have no choice – 7:24 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
This is unbelievable…I can’t believe Dallas didn’t bring a new guy in this week. – 7:23 PM
Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum
Our Baby girl is 2 years old today 😔
Two years ago @LilyEBatum you made me a girl dad and I can’t thank you enough for that 🙏🏽❤️
Nayeli I love you, we love you more than anything. And stop growing too fast … – 7:21 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Kawhi showed out for his 600th career game
🎯 @Kia Performance of the Game pic.twitter.com/7A0Bhoit0I – 7:02 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MOST IN-SHAPE PLAYERS IN THE NBA
Kawhi Leonard at 15, Russell Westbrook at 25. pic.twitter.com/6uxSo4vIkL – 6:36 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Brought our Sunday best for the W
📼 @honey highlights vs. Dallas pic.twitter.com/P81abeMfdW – 6:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Pretty upbeat locker room for the Clippers after two wins in a row. Kawhi said postgame he’s waiting to see if this team can play like this with consistency. Players felt their attention to detail defensively much better than vs. SA. – 5:59 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: For Penny Hardaway’s 100th win at Memphis (unofficially), his players gave him the best gifts they could … the return of the poised and polished group that could be ready to go on a run.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 5:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers were 7-2 before they lost 6 in a row
Clippers are now 4-3 since 6-game losing streak
Means little if they can’t get that elusive 4-game W streak this week. But they’re stabilizing. Got to start somewhere. – 5:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Non-PG Clippers had a 16:6 assist-TO ratio today in Dallas.
Sneaky good game from Robert Covington as a passer: Season-best 6 assists (4 in 2nd half), no turnovers.
It’s only 2nd time in RoCo’s career with at least 6 assists (career-high is 9). And most assists ever with 0 TOs. – 5:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tim Hardaway Jr. was the only Maverick who talked with reporters after today’s loss to the Clippers. – 5:33 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Showing love to #ClipperNation everywhere ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/enOvwy7JzQ – 5:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tuesday will be interesting.
Mavericks don’t really like the paint, esp. with Wood out.
Lakers are extremely paint heavy, and unlike Spurs, they get free throws. And it’s national TV with Lawrence Tanter on the mic.
That will be a better test of any LAC defensive improvement. – 5:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell continues to do that thing where he outscores entire teams’ bench units by himself.
19 points for Powell on 12 shots off bench today in Dallas.
Mavericks reserves combined for 9 points on 12 shots.
Reggie Jackson did it too today, adding 10 points in 15 minutes. – 5:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Notable Clippers +/- in Dallas today
– Marcus Morris Sr. (+20)
– Norman Powell (+20)
– Nicolas Batum (+23)
Second half only:
– Kawhi Leonard (+11)
– Robert Covington (+14) – 5:18 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers practiced twice this week on days they probably wouldn’t have earlier this season. Ty Lue said he saw benefits from the extra reps and said that with “time running out,” the team is going to practice more to maximize the time. – 5:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luka Doncic today vs Clippers:
3rd quarter (13 points, 4/8 FGs, 4 assists, 2 turnovers, 2/2 3s, 3/4 FTs, -5)
Other 3 quarters (16 points, 5/13 FGs, 0 assists, 2 turnovers, 1/5 3s, 5/9 FTs, -18)
First time Luka didn’t get 30 points OR 5 assists vs Clippers since Game 5 2021. – 5:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Mavericks are the type of team that the Clippers can deploy the wing-heavy lineups against. We’ve seen it twice this month.
Fun part about the NBA schedule: you see different types of teams every week.
Next up for Clippers: at Lakers, vs Spurs, at Atlanta, at Cleveland. – 5:07 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
We’re seeing what the Clippers could have been all season if Kawhi and PG had been on the floor. – 5:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Kawhi Leonard over his last 7 games:
29.6 points
6.7 rebounds
3.9 assists
Looking like an elite player once again for the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/amjAycoczf – 4:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers knew they could play offense after Friday’s game. Felt they’d made strides on that side. Tonight after halftime they hold Mavs to 44 points, outscoring them by 19. – 4:57 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Now, That’s impressive. Clippers score a 14-win over the Mavericks in Dallas. Does this mean they’ve Righted their ship? I don’t know, but they are certainly headed in the right direction. – 4:53 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Big win for Clippers in Dallas. They win two in a row for the first time since Dec. 27. Offense has looked much improved two games in a row. Defense much better today than in San Antonio. Clippers will try to win 3 straight for first time since Dec. 14 against Lakers on Tuesday. – 4:53 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Dallas Cowboys over the last two seasons:
– First back-to-back 12-win seasons since 1992-1995.
– First road playoff win since 1993.
– First time facing the San Francisco 49ers in consecutive postseasons since 1993-1995.
– First NFC Championship Game berth since 1996? – 4:53 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kawhi Leonard’s highest scoring games this season:
36 at San Antonio two days ago
33 vs. Mavs on Jan. 10
31 vs. Washington on Dec. 17
30 at Mavs today – 4:52 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Final. Back at @AACenter on Tuesday.
@Chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/OWpAbAKZjA – 4:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers win in Dallas 112-98. Back-to-back wins for first time in 2023. Back over .500 at 25-24.
Clippers made 30 of 31 free throws. Kawhi and PG made all 15 of their attempts.
Go NINERS – 4:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Clippers are 4-0 against Texas and 0-7 against the rest of the NBA in 2023. Wins over Mavs (twice), Rockets and Spurs. – 4:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I told @Andrew Greif Clippers living right today with these Mavericks free throws BEFORE those two THJ misses following a Kawhi loose ball foul.
11 missed FTs for Mavericks at home today. – 4:49 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Strong Cowboys contingent at Levi’s Stadium today with Dallas one win away from their first NFC Championship Game appearance since January 1996. pic.twitter.com/wImJFBFbsg – 4:49 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The momentum of this game turned when Kawhi Leonard drew Doncic’s third foul with 3:03 left in the first half. Dallas at the time had what proved to be its largest lead of the game, 45-36.
Mavs for whatever reason couldn’t regain traction after that. – 4:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George subs for Covington, gets a tough middy to go over Dinwiddie to get the lead to 110-95.
Green has free throws on other side of this TV timeout at 2:00 to play. Clippers just need to take care of the ball and make free throws. – 4:44 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
I’d be willing to bet Mavs fans have far more nightmares about facing Kawhi than any of us ever have about facing Luka – 4:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m only half-watching, but Pelicans-Heat is a disgusting offensive basketball game.
I’m glad I’m only half-watching, but Clippers-Mavs is almost over, so… – 4:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Current Clippers lineup as they stretch lead north of double digits for first time:
– Powell
– Batum
– Leonard
– Morris
– Covington – 4:40 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Kawhi just does everything so well. On double in the corner, he backed one extra step towards the baseline before Dwight Powell got there. It gave LAC that much extra space and led to Norm layup – 4:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Seven straight games for Kawhi with 24+ points. He has 28 today. – 4:39 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic noted a few days ago that he’s got to learn to stop falling on his elbow, and he just did it again. Meanwhile . . .
Mavs 14-of-22 on free-throws; Clippers 27-of-28. – 4:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
… and Dallas is also in bonus for rest of the game. Dinwiddie again. This time, and-one through Reggie Jackson.
Diniwiddie has a free throw coming on other side of TV timeout at 6:52 left in 4th quarter. Clippers lead 94-88. – 4:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Batum-Powell-Reggie-PG-RoCo had played less than 3 minutes together this season. They were +8 to open the fourth quarter, and now Kawhi checks back in. – 4:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell’s dark arts foul drawing are making a huge impact.
Once again, Clippers in bonus last 7:09 of quarter.
And now Leonard subs in with an 8-point lead. This game will be decided on how well Kawhi closes in a single-digit margin game, once again… – 4:31 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
This sequence had all the twists and turns 😳
Nico Batum pour trois! pic.twitter.com/bKbKBi0OXp – 4:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It wasn’t a strong first half for Robert Covington, but he’s made notable contributions to start this fourth quarter, from an assist to ripping the ball from Luka. – 4:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
San Antonio had 72 points at halftime vs. the Clippers on Friday. Mavs have 79 through three quarters. It’s felt like a tighter defensive effort. – 4:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tied at 79 at the end of 3.
Clippers absorbed a full shift from Doncic in the period (13 of his game-high 24 points, all 4 of his assists)
Full shift of Leonard, who combined with George to score 17 points in 3rd. No other Clipper made multiple FGs in 3rd quarter. – 4:20 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs and Clippers are tied at 79 after the third quarter. Luka has 24-8-4, Tim has 17-6, and Spencer has 13-4-4. – 4:20 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Kawhi put ’em in the spin cycle pic.twitter.com/MX2YbPf6fj – 4:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers and Mavericks enter the fourth quarter tied at 79. Dallas scored 25 in the third quarter and Luka accounted for 22 of them between his shooting and assists. – 4:19 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
12 minutes to go. Let’s get it.
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/mm2kajkCjB – 4:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dallas came into tonight as 2nd-worst offensive rebounding team in NBA (Nets) but also with 3 straight games of 10+ offensive rebounds.
Make it 4 straight, with 11 offensive rebounds vs Clippers with less than a minute to play in 3rd quarter. – 4:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Zubac is in foul trouble.
The ATOs have been unfortunate today. And Zu has struggled today with turnovers and regrettable finishes inside – 4:11 PM
Zubac is in foul trouble.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell comes in, and Mavericks are out of fouls to give for last 3:53 of quarter.
The Mavericks will foul you. The question is whether you protect the ball or not. Because Dallas needs turnovers to survive on that end of the floor more often than not – 4:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Well, a game without Paul George turnovers was nice while it lasted.
Back-to-back travels and PG has a 4:5 assist-TO ratio today.
Dallas on go-ahead 7-0 run, Doncic has a few assists now, and Dallas is up 69-68 with 4:04 left in 3rd quarter – 4:07 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Steal by PG ✔️
Quick five points from Kawhi ✔️ pic.twitter.com/ufKsX8LRCX – 4:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler wasn’t doubled much at all this season until Friday’s game in Dallas, but Butler is getting doubled consistently in the post for the second straight game today. – 4:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers 3rd quarters with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George pic.twitter.com/FUJFAOP1Kf – 4:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Very good offensive decision-making by Clippers on consecutive possessions, the first a drive-and-dish by Morris, the next PG looking upcourt immediately to hit a streaking Kawhi on a cross-court pass for a transition layup. – 3:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
I believe that’s Dwight Powell’s first technical foul since the 2018-19 season.
Not quite as sportsmanlike as Jalen Brunson’s tech-less streak since his junior year of high school (which he broke late last year), but still. – 3:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Spencer Dinwiddie in foul trouble
Spencer Dinwiddie technical
10-point Dallas lead GONE – 3:55 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Every possession for the Clippers so far in the half has involved Paul George getting to the paint. Nine of his 12 assists came from him getting to the paint or getting near it on a drive vs. San Antonio. It’s the way the Clippers need him to play, Ty Lue said pregame. – 3:52 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Penny Hardaway says he would like to keep the Cincinnati rivalry alive even after it leaves for the Big 12.
“I’ll talk to Wes and see if we can keep that going.” – 3:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Every time these second quarters end and I look at the assorted levels of suboptimal play by the Clippers I come out of halftime feeling like I’m Anne Robinson
I feel bad lol pic.twitter.com/6noLkyt4LI – 3:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers were a dreadful 5 of 17 on field goals in paint in first half.
That would be a bad 3-point percentage, let alone shots on the interior against a team lacking inside.
If Dallas is going to shoot 3s and offensive rebound as well as they are, it won’t even matter though – 3:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George was a -12 in first half. He had 2 of each:
– Field goals made
– Free throws made
– Fouls
– Turnovers
– Assists
– Defensive rebounds – 3:43 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Back after a quick break 🍿
@Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/qKsBZ0fXX9 – 3:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mavericks are +12 in Dwight Powell’s 12:54 and -7 in the 11:06 that he sat.
For Clippers, they were outscored by 12 points in Robert Covington’s 9:47 and +7 in the 14:13 that he sat. – 3:42 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
In a wild half of runs, Mavs had a 9 and 13 pt run. LAC had a 15 pt run. Mavs lead 54-49 at halftime. Dinwiddie 11 of his 13 in 2nd inc a 3 right before the half. Luka 11. Both teams 9-20 from 3pt. Mavs 10-23 from 2pt, LAC 7-22. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 3:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dallas leads Clippers 54-49 at halftime. Another bad second quarter for Clippers where their defense collapsed.
And it’s not even Luka, who was 3/9 FGs with ZERO assists. It’s the first time this season Doncic had no assists in either half this season.
Dinwiddie: 11 of 13 in 2Q – 3:38 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 54-49 at the half. Spencer has 13-3-4, Luka has 11-5, Tim has 11-4-1. – 3:37 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers end up trailing 54-39 at the half. Clippers close the gap on 1n 11-3 run. – 3:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson hits a couple threes (one on a bank) that helped Clips close the half on an 11-3 run, but he also over-drove on the last possession and LAC didn’t get an attempt out of it. Halftime: 54-49 Mavs – 3:34 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Kawhi’s celebrating his 600th career @NBA game 👌 pic.twitter.com/HHxYhu6vxw – 3:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dallas took double-digit lead prior to Batum 3 that cut lead to 48-41.
In a game of runs, Dallas went on 15-1 run to take control of game. Clippers losing possession battle, with biggest issue being the thing they’ve done well all season, defensive rebounds. – 3:29 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Zu picks up his third foul. Clippers have scored just 14 pts in this quarter. – 3:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Super streaky game in Dallas. Clippers haven’t scored in four-plus minutes, their turn to have a drought. – 3:21 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Oh my JOSH!
He made him touch earth🌍 pic.twitter.com/O3VM34ar9d – 3:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dallas 10-0 run
Dallas 37-32 lead
Mavericks surviving the minutes that Luka Doncic is resting by having Spencer Dinwiddie attack at will and get help from shooters.
Josh Green (with Powell down), Davis Bertans (with Kawhi in his face), DFS (in front of Zu) with some tough 3s. – 3:16 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
FINAL: Memphis 75, Cincinnati 68
Penny Hardaway’s 100th win at Memphis (unofficially b/c of the Wiseman stuff).
DeAndre Williams (26pts, 8 rebs) was special again. Kendric Davis (21 pts) came up big when Cincinnati tied it at 50. – 3:16 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Green is gradually becoming one of my favorite Mavs … approaching DFS levels (Luka is in his own category) – 3:16 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Josh Green put Normal Powell in the spin cycle, and scored. Mavs up, 37-32 with 6:36 to go before halftime. – 3:16 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Josh Green just put Norman Powell in push-up position facing the wrong way on a stepback 3. – 3:15 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs put up a good fight but Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers were too much to handle. Here are the grades: spurstalk.com/spurs-clippers… – 3:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead Dallas 22-20 at end of one.
Absolutely a matinee quality quarter of basketball. Clippers answered 16-2 Dallas run with a 15-0 run. That was fewest points Clippers allowed in 1st quarter since December 21 vs Hornets. Snaps a 5-game streak of allowing 30+ in 1st Q. – 3:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers lead Dallas 22-20 after one quarter. Mavericks went 5 minutes-plus without scoring late in the quarter. Which team is going to get hot from 3 first? Mavs 2-9, Clippers 3-10 – 3:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No team in the league I am more confused about than the Clippers.
Some games they look like title contenders.
Other games they look like they barely care at all.
The talent is there. But I’d like to see some level of care factor before the regular season ends from this group. – 3:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Luka limped upcourt on defense and has been touching his left knee. – 3:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic technical foul 8just :56 into this game. Looks like I’m really back at work, baby. – 3:00 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic technical foul count is now up to 10 (plus one rescinded). – 2:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Batum spikes Doncic in paint.
Doncic technical
Leonard FT
Leonard drive
Clippers 13-0 run – 2:59 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Mook to the cup!
@Marcus Morris | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/hpq3shwE1O – 2:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell has made 20 of his last 28 shots since the start of the Utah game. Includes coming off the bench to make two three-pointers in the last two minutes. – 2:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
10-0 Clippers run
17-16 Clippers lead
Norman Powell with two left corner 3s. Coming in ready to cook the Mavericks like he did in LA last week. – 2:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
10-2 Dallas run
10-7 Dallas lead
Clippers looking sleepy. Not many paint attacks, gave up 3 offensive rebounds on one possession, and Zubac/PG have one turnover each. – 2:48 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Sunday morning jam.
@Ivica Zubac | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/cbZmkOCERD – 2:45 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
LD rockin’ The Year of the Rabbit Luka 1s🐰
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/9Wb9810vnB – 2:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic his back in short sleeves under his jersey. He likes to joke about being built for the cold because of Slovenian winters, but maybe he’s become Texan enough to get chilly in the 50s. – 2:42 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Terance Mann smiled as he shushed someone on the Mavericks bench after hitting that corner three. – 2:41 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs vs Clippers about to start on BSSW. Mavs starting Luka, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Finney-Smith and Powell. Kawhi and Paul George are playing. Clippers are 10-7 in games they’ve played in together this season. – 2:36 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Dallas
1️⃣» @Terance Mann
2️⃣» @Paul George
3️⃣» @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣» @Marcus Morris
5️⃣» @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/vZBc67qPCl – 2:10 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/Muudf6mzFW – 2:07 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
You heard him 🪄
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/N6SVXY4fyK – 2:04 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
LAC starters: Leonard, Morris, Zubac, George, Mann
1:40 tip @971TheFreak – 2:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-DAL starters:
STARTERS 1/22
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
DAL
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Dorian Finney-Smith Dwight Powell
Spencer Dinwiddie
Luka Doncic – 2:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Same starters today in Dallas as has become usual for the Clippers:
Mann, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac – 2:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are starting the same lineup on back-to-back games for first time in 9 days: Mann/George/Leonard/Morris Sr./Zubac
Dallas will start Doncic/Dinwiddie/Hardaway Jr./Finney-Smith/Powell – 2:02 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In a very candid interview, John Wall detailed his experience with the Houston Rockets and why the relationship eventually soured.
Wall didn’t mince words, saying his stint in Houston was “trash” and that “it’s just a bad organization right now.” basketballnews.com/stories/john-w… – 1:59 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The program for today’s matinee
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 1:46 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic always loves afternoon games, but probably especially when it’s set up to let him (and everyone else in Dallas) watch the Cowboys’ playoff game after. pic.twitter.com/D0OCIWt3l3 – 1:43 PM
