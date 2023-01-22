Clippers vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center
The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $8,012,519 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $6,688,555 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday January 22, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ
