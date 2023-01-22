Clippers vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Clippers vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Clippers vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 22, 2023- by

By |

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $8,012,519 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $6,688,555 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday January 22, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home