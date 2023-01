Darvin Ham: Anthony Davis looked phenomenal in practice

Pregame, Ham wouldn’t detail any of Davis’ recovery plan other than that he was scheduled for a “1-on-0 workout” Saturday. “He’s responded well. Very well,” Ham said pregame. “He’s progressing along as has been anticipated with the plan that was put in place and he’s trending in the right direction.” Getting Davis back — and keeping him on the court — should give the Lakers clarity as they head toward the Feb. 9 trade deadline trying to figure out how aggressive to be. “We’ve maintained throughout the process there’s no timeline.” Ham said pregame. “And we’re just throwing different things at him.” -via Los Angeles Times / January 21, 2023