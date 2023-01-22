Darvin Ham: Anthony Davis looked phenomenal in practice

Kyle Goon: Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis played yesterday with the “Stay Ready” group and “looked phenomenal” — taking some contact, which is a huge step in his rehab.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
With a few minutes to go before Lakers v. Blazers, a quick bump on my weekend story about Dennis Schröder — his relationship with Darvin Ham, dealing with what he called the lowest moment in his career, and why he came back to L.A.: ocregister.com/2023/01/21/den… – 8:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis “looked phenomenal” going through a full contact scrimmage on Saturday with the ‘stay ready’ group that includes some coaching staffers and low-minute players. The ramp up towards a return to game action continues to trend in a positive direction. – 7:47 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Darvin Ham calls Jusuf Nurkic “One of my favorite players of all time.” Also says he’s been impressed with “how much better Jerami Grant has gotten over the last three or four years.” – 7:37 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Dennis Schröder and Darvin Ham are bound together by chicken noodle soup, Lamborghinis and telling each other the truth — even when it hurts.
The story of a duo that dreamed of working together again, and why Dennis came back to L.A. to “make it right”: ocregister.com/2023/01/21/den… – 8:12 PM
Dennis Schröder and Darvin Ham are bound together by chicken noodle soup, Lamborghinis and telling each other the truth — even when it hurts.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Darvin Ham said a moment that stuck out to him was when the team was talking about the need to stay together and connected at halftime. Juan Toscano-Anderson interjected and told the team: “Let’s win the fucking game. How about that? Fuck everything else. Just win the game.” – 2:09 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook’s late-game stop on Ja Morant: “He stepped up in the huddle. Russ said, ‘I got him, let me take him.’ That’s the type of assertiveness we need.” Russ: “I have the ability to stop anybody, no matter what position.” – 1:35 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said at halftime various players stressed, “Let’s play together; let’s compete.” Juan Toscano-Anderson interjected, “How about, Let’s win?!'” – 1:33 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ coach Darvin Ham on Dennis Schroder’s steal & fast-break layup + FT: “He’s one of our better perimeter defenders & better defenders overall. He knows how to make big plays in big moments. He’s not afraid of the moment. He’s quick, has quick hands & is not afraid.” – 1:29 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on one-point win over Grizzlies: “Hard-fought game. It’s a hell of a ball club over there. Very well coached. One of those great nights and hell of a game. I just wish I could’ve watched it as a fan and not be sweating.” – 1:23 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham: “To get a win like this, it’s a momentum swing.” – 1:04 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The West is so wide open. The Lakers are just two games back of the No. 6 seed and passing the play-in altogether. LeBron James is on the verge of history, Anthony Davis is on track to come back next week and Russell Westbrook is playing like the Sixth Man of the Year. #LakeShow – 1:03 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Inspiring win for the Lakers. Russ was brilliant. Schroder made plays. LeBron with 23-9-6. LA now a game back in the loss column of the play-in with an AD return looming. – 12:55 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steven Adams is having a field day with collecting rebounds and putbacks. Lakers coach Darvin Ham called him the best rebounder and screener in the NBA – 10:18 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Taylor Jenkins and Darvin Ham worked together as key assistants at two different stops in Atlanta and Milwaukee. Tonight, they match up for the first time as head coaches when @Memphis Grizzlies carry 11-game winning streak into matchup with Lakers in Ham’s first season. pic.twitter.com/jHmw2eEdze – 8:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham on Desmond Bane:
“He’s easily in my opinion one of the top-three most underrated players in the league.” – 8:29 PM
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham on Desmond Bane:
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says Lonnie Walker (knee) will be re-evaluated on Saturday to determine how far he is from a return. Austin Reaves (hamstring) won’t be re-evaluated for another week. – 8:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said that Lonnie Walker IV is closer to being back than Austin Reaves, with Walker IV now being evaluated day-to-day, and Reaves set to be examined again in one week.
Meanwhile, Anthony Davis “Responded well, very well” to non-contact work at practice yesterday. – 8:22 PM
Darvin Ham said that Lonnie Walker IV is closer to being back than Austin Reaves, with Walker IV now being evaluated day-to-day, and Reaves set to be examined again in one week.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Steven Adams is maybe the best offensive rebounder and screener in the league. – 8:22 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says Lonnie Walker (knee) will be re-evaluated on Saturday to determine how far he is from a return. Austin Reaves (hamstring) won’t be re-evaluated in one week. – 8:20 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Coach Ham on Anthony Davis progress…”AD responding well, very well…Trending in the right direction.” – 8:20 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers big man continues positive progress, could return next week
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 6:19 PM
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers big man continues positive progress, could return next week
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Anthony Davis could return to Lakers next week nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/20/rep… – 6:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Anthony Davis’ possible return to the Lakers’ lineup next week: es.pn/3XOiYe6 – 5:46 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
That’s OD Episode 13 is out: AD ramp up, Clippers urgency, PJ Tucker’s Back to the Future kicks, Suns/Raptors disappointment and the mouthiest losing teams in league history with @Ohm Youngmisuk bit.ly/3XHQ1k3 – 1:09 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New ‘That’s OD’ on Lakers’ tough losses, AD nearing a return, what’s wrong with the Clippers, which team has disappointed the most, can Philly win the East and John Wall insisting the Wiz would’ve beaten “the s—- out of LeBron” in ‘16-‘17 w/ @Dave McMenamin youtu.be/V3cXYdVLveE – 11:48 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
New Mexico State just got run at Southern Utah.
Now 0-7 in WAC play.
Might be time for AD Mario Moccia to admit Greg Heiar was the wrong hire even less than a year into his tenure.
Was a baffling hire to begin with.
Aggies have been a shit show on and off the court. – 10:57 PM
Pregame, Ham wouldn’t detail any of Davis’ recovery plan other than that he was scheduled for a “1-on-0 workout” Saturday. “He’s responded well. Very well,” Ham said pregame. “He’s progressing along as has been anticipated with the plan that was put in place and he’s trending in the right direction.” Getting Davis back — and keeping him on the court — should give the Lakers clarity as they head toward the Feb. 9 trade deadline trying to figure out how aggressive to be. “We’ve maintained throughout the process there’s no timeline.” Ham said pregame. “And we’re just throwing different things at him.” -via Los Angeles Times / January 21, 2023
Mark Medina: Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis “responded well” from his non-contact practice on Thursday. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / January 20, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis continues to make pain-free progress on his right foot and there’s optimism of a return to the lineup as soon as late next week. The Lakers start a five-game trip on January 28 against Boston. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 20, 2023
