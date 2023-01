Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton back on Monday?

Silver mentioned that in trying to schedule more international games, the league will discuss team travel rules in its discussion with the NBPA during the current collective bargaining agreement talks. Silver said it’s “highly likely” the NBA has a game in Paris again next season. The NBA is also looking at trying to get a game in Greece; Silver mentioned that Giannis Antetokounmpo has told him multiple times he wants the Bucks to play a game in his home country . -via The Athletic / January 20, 2023