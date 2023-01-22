Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton back on Monday?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton probable to return from injury Monday as slumping Bucks slip down East
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton probable to return from injury Monday as slumping Bucks slip down East
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A promising development for the #Bucks after losing in Cleveland – Giannis Antetokounmpo (five straight missed games) and Khris Middleton (18 straight) are listed as probable to play vs. the #Pistons on Monday. – 4:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George subs for Covington, gets a tough middy to go over Dinwiddie to get the lead to 110-95.
Green has free throws on other side of this TV timeout at 2:00 to play. Clippers just need to take care of the ball and make free throws. – 4:44 PM
Paul George subs for Covington, gets a tough middy to go over Dinwiddie to get the lead to 110-95.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are listed probable to return to the lineup on Monday vs. Pistons. Antetokounmpo and Middleton have been out since Jan. 11 and Dec. 15, respectively. – 4:33 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo out there making people’s birthdays the best ones ever 😍
🎥 @Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/5iDYeLXPFJ – 9:35 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo out there making people’s birthdays the best ones ever 😍
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs beat the Bucks 114-102. Really solid win for the Cavs even though Giannis didn’t play for Milwaukee. Certainly a much needed one after last night. Mobley with a career high 38 points, Garland had 21 & 10. – 9:51 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs PF Evan Mobley taking advantage of Giannis on the bench. He has 14 points and 4 rebounds. – 8:18 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Over the last 3 games, Raptors have dodged Giannis, Middleton, Towns, Gobert & Tatum (with Lopez, Smart and Rob Williams leaving early). They led by 9, 18 & 11 pts in those games, have an 0-3 record to show for it. They lost the last 2 by 4 pts after being outscored 52-36 in 4thQ – 7:18 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Tonight will be the 7th time this season @Jrue Holiday is on the floor without Giannis or Khris Middleton.
He’s averaging 23.2 PPG, 10 APG, 5.8 RPG with 55.7/44.7/80.0 shooting splits
The @Milwaukee Bucks are 4-2 in the previous 6 games – 7:18 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Happy Birthday!!! Thank you for the support 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/b2Pg5a53pZ – 7:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell out with injuries for #Bucks vs. #Cavs
🗣️Mike Budenholzer addressed Antetokounmpo’s fifth straight missed game. Tap in ⬇️
https://t.co/5adNj167Jc pic.twitter.com/AifhdymSSL – 6:56 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs G Donovan Mitchell is out for third game in row with a groin strain. For Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo (L knee soreness), Serge Ibaka (not with team) and Khris Middleton (R knee soreness) won’t play. – 6:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
At shootaround this morning, #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton & Giannis Antetokounmpo each went through the individual day / light practice in Milwaukee on Friday.
Middleton’s already been ruled out tonight, we’ll get an update on Antetokounmpo pregame. – 12:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bridges playing like an official middy committee member tonight – 11:38 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors are allowing 121.6 points per 100 possessions over the last 6 games (27th in the NBA over that span).
Their 6 opponents and where they rank offensively:
Hornets (x 2): 29th
Hawks: 21st
Knicks: 8th
Bucks (no Giannis/Middleton): 24th
Wolves (no Towns/Gobert): 15th – 11:13 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Over the last 3 days, the Raptors faced Milwaukee and Minnesota without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. They gave up 258 points on 52% FG and 46% (36-for-79) 3P and lost both games. – 10:32 PM
