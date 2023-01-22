Live stream: Grizzlies 30, Suns 57

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-14) play against the Phoenix Suns (23-24) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 22, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 30, Phoenix Suns 57 (Q2 02:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns’ lead is up to 27. Vintage Chris Paul game and Mikal Bridges has been quietly lethal. Feels like we’re getting close to turning the page here – 9:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Memphis down 27 in the second quarter to Phoenix. They have 30 points. – 8:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Haven’t seen Paul run the ball up with that level of urgency all year. Smells blood. Suns up 27. – 8:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Great minutes from Dario Saric (7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 3-4 FG) and Jock Landale (8 points, 4 rebounds, 3-4 FG) off the bench tonight – 8:51 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns have 16 points off 10 Grizzlies turnovers with 7:04 to go in the second quarter. – 8:50 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Hopefully the Grizzlies can find some guys who want to play tonight – 8:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dario Saric end to end. Bucket. Fouled.
Has 7 off the bench in 10 minutes. #Suns up 21. – 8:49 PM
Dario Saric end to end. Bucket. Fouled.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Dario Saric looked totally washed when he first came back, has given Suns some real nice minutes lately. Already up to 7 pt 5 reb 3 ast in this one. – 8:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Third foul on Jaren with more than 8 minutes to play in the 2Q.
Memphis has looked completely out of sorts from the start. – 8:48 PM
Third foul on Jaren with more than 8 minutes to play in the 2Q.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Three fouls on JJJ after Saben Lee gets him off his feet and draws a shooting foul. He’ll likely sit the last 8:19 of the half. – 8:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Damion Lee scores in transition, takes bump from Jaren Jackson Jr. #Suns up 16 with 8:48 left in the half. – 8:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns’ offense without CP3, Bridges and Johnson has been shaky. Same for the Grizzlies, though, and the Suns actually lead the second quarter 6-4 three minutes in. – 8:44 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Josh Okogie was awesome last night for Phoenix. His offensive possessions thus far tonight have been … interesting. – 8:41 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
CP3 had himself a first quarter.
15 points
3 boards
CP3 had himself a first quarter.
15 points
3 boards
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns being cautious about Devin Booker’s return from left groin strain (w/video) #Suns
Phoenix Suns being cautious about Devin Booker’s return from left groin strain (w/video) #Suns
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies shot 29% from the floor in that first quarter. Seven turnovers. – 8:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first quarter meh. plenty of hoops left.
we trial 32-18 after one.
first quarter meh. plenty of hoops left.
we trial 32-18 after one.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns up 14. Not surprising to see this type of Grizzlies effort after how easily they turned it on in the last matchup to end it with a blowout. I doubt it’ll be that seamless this time around but we’ll see. – 8:36 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
No idea why JJJ was playing so far off CP3 with quarter ending, let him walk right into a 3 after Memphis gave up a very soft (unnecessary?) switch.
Completes a brutal first quarter for Grizzlies, trail 32-18 after 1. – 8:36 PM
No idea why JJJ was playing so far off CP3 with quarter ending, let him walk right into a 3 after Memphis gave up a very soft (unnecessary?) switch.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 32, MEM 18
Paul: 15 Pts, 3 Reb, 6-9 FG
Bridges: 6 Pts, 3-6 FG
Landale: 3 Pts, 3 Reb
Bane: 9 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-9 FG
End of 1Q: PHX 32, MEM 18
Paul: 15 Pts, 3 Reb, 6-9 FG
Bridges: 6 Pts, 3-6 FG
Landale: 3 Pts, 3 Reb
Bane: 9 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-9 FG
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jaren Jackson Jr. a little too forceful on screen.
Paul back in to close quarter. #Suns – 8:34 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. a little too forceful on screen.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I have no idea how Jock Landale caught that pass, turned and got that one to go through 2 Grizzlies defenders for the and-1, but it was impressive – 8:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns current lineup:
Saben Lee
Josh Okogie
Damion Lee
Dario Saric
Jock Landale.
#Suns current lineup:
Saben Lee
Josh Okogie
Damion Lee
Dario Saric
Jock Landale.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Saben Lee in for Chris Paul after the timeout at the 3-minute mark – 8:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Second first quarter of the season with double digit points for CP3. He sits with 12. That’s the best his jumper has looked all year. – 8:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul 3 again. Has 12 of #Suns 26 points.
Phoenix up 12 with 3:02 left in 1st. – 8:27 PM
Paul 3 again. Has 12 of #Suns 26 points.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies looking sluggish. Six turnovers already and giving the Suns several second chances. – 8:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Suns are looking like a different team with Chris Paul. He’s cooking right now.
Timeout Grizzlies. Suns up 26-14 with 3:02 left in the 1Q – 8:26 PM
The Suns are looking like a different team with Chris Paul. He’s cooking right now.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Welcome back, Point God.
Chris Paul already has 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists on 4-of-6 shooting in his first game back. Looking pretty healthy out there! – 8:25 PM
Welcome back, Point God.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
All right Mikal Bridges has some downright nasty midrange pull-ups early on. That one off the crossover was mean – 8:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Thank you #ESPN China and @bettyzhoulingan for having me on to talk #Suns before tonight’s game vs. #Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/iblelFQaqk – 8:23 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Don’t let @Bismack Biyombo trail you, he’ll simply just swat it. 👋 pic.twitter.com/oNP5nQ4vBj – 8:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns are 6-for-16 and the Grizzlies are 4-for-18. Lots of misses to start this one – 8:19 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Torrey Craig getting it down on both ends.
The block and the triple for TC. pic.twitter.com/4qdZjaGBpd – 8:17 PM
Torrey Craig getting it down on both ends.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges physicality to create separation on the middy?? Oh man – 8:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I was looking down after the tip because I went to tweet some words, and apparently Jaren Jackson Jr. got a block in that small stretch of time. Yea. – 8:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Starting 5 vs. @Phoenix Suns
⛷ @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis
Starting 5 vs. @Phoenix Suns
⛷ @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is debuting the Ja 1 “Trivia” sneakers tonight against the Phoenix Suns. pic.twitter.com/Q2i7mIZIMP – 7:47 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Celebrating the New Year tonight🐇
Here is our Starting Five! pic.twitter.com/V9TCCsBAq7 – 7:33 PM
Celebrating the New Year tonight🐇
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters vs. #Grizzlies:
Chris Paul
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Cam Johnson
#Suns starters vs. #Grizzlies:
Chris Paul
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Cam Johnson
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson is back in the starting lineup.
Starters: Paul, Bridges, Johnson, Craig, Biyombo – 7:31 PM
Cam Johnson is back in the starting lineup.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“[Buddy Hield] made some amazing shots. One thing about him, you know what his approach is going to be…He’s going to be ready.”
Buddy Buckets hit 5 threes and finished with 22 points & 8 rebounds last night in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/YXoLFqF8xS – 7:30 PM
“[Buddy Hield] made some amazing shots. One thing about him, you know what his approach is going to be…He’s going to be ready.”
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Back to business.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/Q2TJNJRzP2 – 7:15 PM
Back to business.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Danny Green out here warming up getting a pretty good lather. Could definitely help Memphis with more 3 and D off the bench. pic.twitter.com/8pkHKqKjxe – 6:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No update on a re-evaluation date for Devin Booker. Cam Payne had his timeline up yesterday but no update on him. No update on the minutes restriction for Cam Johnson tonight. – 6:37 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Grizz coach Taylor Jenkins reiterates Danny Green continues to progress in rehab and conditioning from last spring’s knee surgery. He’s playing 5-on-5 with no setbacks, but still no definitive timetable on returning to play just yet. – 6:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Chris Paul (hip) set to return Sunday vs. #Grizzlies azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Devin Booker has only done non-contact stuff. Didn’t give an exact date for Booker’s re-evaluation, but indicated more boxes need to be checked before he plays.
As for Cameron Payne, Williams said there aren’t any updates. Cam Johnson will play tonight. #Suns – 6:25 PM
Monty Williams said Devin Booker has only done non-contact stuff. Didn’t give an exact date for Booker’s re-evaluation, but indicated more boxes need to be checked before he plays.
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Suns coach Monty Williams said the MLK Weekend loss to Grizzlies, particularly the way the Grizz defensively took the Suns out of their sets, “made us better.” Grizz D forced Suns to reconsider some things. – 6:21 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Monty Williams says Chris Paul will make his return for the Suns today. – 6:16 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Suns coach Monty Williams confirms Chris Paul is available to return tonight against the Grizzlies. – 6:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams says Chris Paul will play tonight. He was probable coming in – 6:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Back at it here in Phoenix. Memphis’s Santi Aldama putting in work ahead of Suns vs. Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/MrFwDnr0gl – 6:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Just to be a role model for somebody…Being able to put that smile on him and his mom’s face meant everything to me.”
Jalen Smith shared a special moment with a young fan and his mom after last night’s game in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/siIg68i3gL – 6:00 PM
“Just to be a role model for somebody…Being able to put that smile on him and his mom’s face meant everything to me.”
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: For Penny Hardaway’s 100th win at Memphis (unofficially), his players gave him the best gifts they could … the return of the poised and polished group that could be ready to go on a run.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 5:53 PM
COLUMN: For Penny Hardaway’s 100th win at Memphis (unofficially), his players gave him the best gifts they could … the return of the poised and polished group that could be ready to go on a run.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat are always by the book with Robinson-Yurtseven-Dedmon type centers to blitz
But man I enjoy watching Bam blitz
He can wreck havoc then simply recover
Seen good things with that so far – 5:43 PM
The Heat are always by the book with Robinson-Yurtseven-Dedmon type centers to blitz
But man I enjoy watching Bam blitz
He can wreck havoc then simply recover
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu underwent an MRI of his left knee. Results showed bone bruises, but no structural damage. He will be listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. – 5:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Good news for Chimezie Metu who underwent an MRI of his left knee. The results showed bone bruises but no structural damage. He’s questionable for Monday vs. Memphis. – 5:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Hearing good news on Chimezie Metu this afternoon. According to a league source, Metu underwent an MRI on his left knee, which revealed a bone bruise, but no structural damage. He is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Memphis. – 5:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘No bad blood’: Indiana #Pacers big Jalen Smith appreciates short stint with Phoenix #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Chris Paul (hip) expected to make return Sunday vs. Grizzlies azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
This is gonna be a classic isn’t it Suns had me commuting during Bengals/Chiefs last year too damn – 3:53 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Match tonight’s purple Icon uniforms with a purple team hoodie, and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕 https://t.co/FgnLrliFRD pic.twitter.com/ixYb9GiR6G – 3:44 PM
Match tonight’s purple Icon uniforms with a purple team hoodie, and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Wolo just said on postgame radio that Memphis will have to drive to Indianapolis to fly back to Memphis due to the snow in Cincinnati today. – 3:35 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
FINAL: Memphis 75, Cincinnati 68
Penny Hardaway’s 100th win at Memphis (unofficially b/c of the Wiseman stuff).
DeAndre Williams (26pts, 8 rebs) was special again. Kendric Davis (21 pts) came up big when Cincinnati tied it at 50. – 3:16 PM
FINAL: Memphis 75, Cincinnati 68
Penny Hardaway’s 100th win at Memphis (unofficially b/c of the Wiseman stuff).
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Big win for Memphis, 75-68. Hope the city of Cincinnati goes 0-2 today. – 3:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report vs. #Grizzlies:
AVAILABLE: Josh Okogie (nose).
PROBABLE: Chris Paul (hip).
OUT: Devin Booker (groin) Deandre Ayton (illness) Landry Shamet (foot) Cameron Payne (foot).
Cam Johnson (knee) ISN’T on report. Plan was for him to sit Saturday and play Sunday. – 3:09 PM
#Suns injury report vs. #Grizzlies:
AVAILABLE: Josh Okogie (nose).
PROBABLE: Chris Paul (hip).
OUT: Devin Booker (groin) Deandre Ayton (illness) Landry Shamet (foot) Cameron Payne (foot).
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul has been upgraded to probable for today’s Suns game against the Grizzlies. He has been out the last 7 games.
Cam Johnson is not on the injury report so he’s good to go as well.
Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out. – 3:04 PM
Chris Paul has been upgraded to probable for today’s Suns game against the Grizzlies. He has been out the last 7 games.
Cam Johnson is not on the injury report so he’s good to go as well.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After missing the last 7 games, Chris Paul (right hip soreness) is probable for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies.
Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) is still out. Cam Johnson, who missed yesterday’s game due to right knee injury management, isn’t on the injury report – 3:03 PM
After missing the last 7 games, Chris Paul (right hip soreness) is probable for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Feels like 75 percent of Memphis’ fouls come from jumping on pump fakes. – 2:54 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“[Jaren Jackson Jr] is just cleaning up everything”
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson on the Memphis forward’s exceptional defense
@Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/MSiXlX0jxy – 2:49 PM
“[Jaren Jackson Jr] is just cleaning up everything”
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson on the Memphis forward’s exceptional defense
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Happy Chinese New Year! Wishing you all a prosperous Year of the Rabbit!
@apsFYI | #ChineseNewYear2023 pic.twitter.com/DFBzC2SPlU – 2:15 PM
Happy Chinese New Year! Wishing you all a prosperous Year of the Rabbit!
