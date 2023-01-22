Grizzlies vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,948,101 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $7,346,976 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 22, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports AZ

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Biyombo now has 1,001 career blocks to become only the 103rd player in #NBA history to reach 1K. 3:01 AM “He had more blocks than me? They’re all learning how to block from me. I’m a great teacher.”Bismack Biyombo as Josh Okogie had four blocks to his three in #Suns win over #Pacers.Biyombo now has 1,001 career blocks to become only the 103rd player in #NBA history to reach 1K. pic.twitter.com/kz90UwfeJn

Bismack Biyombo as he scored six of his season-high 12 points in the first quarter starting in place of Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) in #Suns win over #Pacers. 2:56 AM “The team was doing a good job of finding me. We kind of figured they were going to blitz.”Bismack Biyombo as he scored six of his season-high 12 points in the first quarter starting in place of Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) in #Suns win over #Pacers. pic.twitter.com/yUYQ0v7LZd

Josh Okogie (broken nose) said he will have to wear the mask for “two to three more weeks.” #Suns 2:53 AM Josh Okogie (broken nose) said he will have to wear the mask for “two to three more weeks.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/RUX9OItEf9

Josh Okogie (broken nose) when asked if wearing a mask for the first time in a game bothered him as he scored 24 points in #Suns win over #Pacers. 2:51 AM “Not really.”Josh Okogie (broken nose) when asked if wearing a mask for the first time in a game bothered him as he scored 24 points in #Suns win over #Pacers. pic.twitter.com/CzwrLg61hh

Had 22 in Saturday’s win over #Pacers. #Suns 2:48 AM “I just go out there and try to be aggressive.”Mikal Bridges as he has scored 20-plus points in four straight games for the first time in his #NBA career that is in his 5th season.Had 22 in Saturday’s win over #Pacers. #Suns pic.twitter.com/NQewG1ReVM

That’s just the beginning.” #Suns 2:43 AM Watch Mikal Bridges👀.Someone is lurking behind the media while he was doing his postgame interview.“Hey man, talk about I covered for you on that block.”Bismack Biyombo.“Man, Biz gave me my turnover. I’m off Biz right now.”That’s just the beginning.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/WqvwCgGXWj

Mikal Bridges on Josh Okogie, who scored a game-high 24 points in #Suns win over #Pacers. 2:38 AM “That’s our trip. Me and Cam Johnson, we’re twins. We adopted him. He’s a triplet.”Mikal Bridges on Josh Okogie, who scored a game-high 24 points in #Suns win over #Pacers. pic.twitter.com/oCRYPHezrr

Had gone 1-of-6 from 3 before hitting that last one. 2:33 AM “Last year? I probably would’ve passed up the last corner 3.”Ish Wainright on hitting a corner 3 with 1:10 left to give #Suns an 107-101 lead.Had gone 1-of-6 from 3 before hitting that last one. pic.twitter.com/0JnFz5R1cj

Monty Williams as #Suns face #Grizzlies Sunday. Lost by 30 at Memphis on #MLKDay. 2:28 AM “Back-to-backs are back-to-backs, but it’s basketball. We’re home. We’re not flying. Guys will be in their house in an hour, sleep in their own bed. I’m sure they’re jacked up to play.”Monty Williams as #Suns face #Grizzlies Sunday. Lost by 30 at Memphis on #MLKDay. pic.twitter.com/WuABtu1o7X

Phoenix had three offensive rebounds on one possession that led to a Damion Lee 3 to tie the game at 83-83 with 1:22 left in the third. 2:24 AM “Gave us some momentum.”Monty Williams on #Suns closing third quarter on 7-0 run to take an 87-83 lead going into the fourth.Phoenix had three offensive rebounds on one possession that led to a Damion Lee 3 to tie the game at 83-83 with 1:22 left in the third. pic.twitter.com/hmnbHSHWrJ