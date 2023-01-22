Jonathan Isaac to make season debut on Monday

Shams Charania: After missing over two NBA seasons, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is expected to make his return and season debut on Monday vs. Boston, source tells @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
It’s official: Jonathan Isaac has officially been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow vs. the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/E4xDyN5AnT – 2:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Magic are expected to list Jonathan Isaac as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Boston Celtics when the injury report becomes official later this afternoon, per team source.
If all goes according to plan, he will be upgraded to available tomorrow morning. – 1:13 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The greatest news of the season. Jonathan Isaac plans to return on Monday. He suffered a lot for over the last couple of years but he’s healthy now. A great example of perseverance! #MagicTogether #NBA
sdna.gr/mpasket/104698… – 1:12 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEW: Jonathan Isaac could make NBA return to Orlando Magic tomorrow vs. Celtics orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 12:56 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After missing over two NBA seasons, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is expected to make his return and season debut on Monday vs. Boston, source tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:54 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic have recalled Jonathan Isaac from the Lakeland Magic.
Isaac will remain on the Inactive List due to return to competition reconditioning, the team says. – 11:14 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Lakeland Magic update: Jonathan Isaac finished with 18 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks in tonight’s 125-121 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The 22 minutes are the most he’s played with Lakeland.
Kevon Harris led the way with 26p/9r/3a. Caleb Houstan with 14 points pic.twitter.com/5vnQJd2P1b – 9:52 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kevon Harris scored a team-high 26 points and 9 rebounds to lead Lakeland to a 125-121 win over Sioux Falls tonight.
Jonathan Isaac had 18 points (5-13 FG), 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks in 22 minutes. His 18 points and 22 minutes are his most in 3 assignment games. – 9:44 PM
Orlando: Jonathan Isaac (return to competition reconditioning) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday’s game against Boston. RJ Hampton (illness) is available. -via HoopsHype / January 22, 2023
Khobi Price: NEWS: The Magic are expected to list Jonathan Isaac as questionable for tomorrow’s home game against the Celtics, per source. He’ll likely be upgraded to available in the morning. He’s almost back. -via Twitter @khobi_price / January 22, 2023
Orlando Magic PR: The @Orlando Magic have assigned forward Caleb Houstan to @LakelandMagic of the @nbagleague. Forward @Jonathan Isaac will remain with Lakeland, as they play at Sioux Falls on Thursday. #MagicTogether -via Twitter @Magic_PR / January 16, 2023
