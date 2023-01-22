Jordan Poole will stay in the Warriors starting lineup for the time being

Monte Poole: Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he will keep Jordan Poole in the starting lineup (for Kevon Looney) for the time being. Points out the size disadvantage. Tallest player in the starting lineup: Andrew Wiggins at 6-foot-7.
Source: Twitter @MontePooleNBCS
Source: Twitter @MontePooleNBCS
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole is starting tonight vs. Nets.
Expected starters: Poole, Curry, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond – 6:55 PM
Jordan Poole is starting tonight vs. Nets.
Expected starters: Poole, Curry, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond – 6:55 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole will start tonight against the Nets.
“He seems to play better in the starting lineup … He has more space when he’s playing with Steph, usually has a lesser defender on him. He makes people better because if space and shots he can create. It’s a good fit.” – 6:53 PM
Jordan Poole will start tonight against the Nets.
“He seems to play better in the starting lineup … He has more space when he’s playing with Steph, usually has a lesser defender on him. He makes people better because if space and shots he can create. It’s a good fit.” – 6:53 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he will keep Jordan Poole in the starting lineup (for Kevon Looney) for the time being.
Points out the size disadvantage.
Tallest player in the starting lineup: Andrew Wiggins at 6-foot-7. – 6:53 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he will keep Jordan Poole in the starting lineup (for Kevon Looney) for the time being.
Points out the size disadvantage.
Tallest player in the starting lineup: Andrew Wiggins at 6-foot-7. – 6:53 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are going small again vs. Nets. Poole will start. Kevon Looney will come off the bench. – 6:52 PM
Warriors are going small again vs. Nets. Poole will start. Kevon Looney will come off the bench. – 6:52 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on the Warriors’ undermanned win over the Cavaliers, fueled by Jordan Poole and a bunch of 3-pointers: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:47 PM
ESPN story on the Warriors’ undermanned win over the Cavaliers, fueled by Jordan Poole and a bunch of 3-pointers: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:47 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is Jordan Poole on his interaction with Steve Kerr after the delay of game: “High emotions. Later in the game. I think everyone wants it.” pic.twitter.com/YebRWBcv9B – 10:56 PM
Here is Jordan Poole on his interaction with Steve Kerr after the delay of game: “High emotions. Later in the game. I think everyone wants it.” pic.twitter.com/YebRWBcv9B – 10:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here’s Steve Kerr on the moment he admitted he snapped a bit at Jordan Poole after the delay of game and a bigger picture view on Poole’s importance to the Warriors pic.twitter.com/Ygyc2ZE3PW – 10:16 PM
Here’s Steve Kerr on the moment he admitted he snapped a bit at Jordan Poole after the delay of game and a bigger picture view on Poole’s importance to the Warriors pic.twitter.com/Ygyc2ZE3PW – 10:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Ty Jerome, Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looeny starting five was a plus-13
They played 12:50 together and outscored the Cavs 41-28. The five-man group went 5-for-10 on 2s together and 9-for-12 on 3s – 10:09 PM
The Ty Jerome, Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looeny starting five was a plus-13
They played 12:50 together and outscored the Cavs 41-28. The five-man group went 5-for-10 on 2s together and 9-for-12 on 3s – 10:09 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jordan Poole showed out without Steph, Klay, Dray and Wiggins 🏊♂️ pic.twitter.com/TigasWDOiq – 10:06 PM
Jordan Poole showed out without Steph, Klay, Dray and Wiggins 🏊♂️ pic.twitter.com/TigasWDOiq – 10:06 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
For all the stuff Poole can’t do, which draws a lot of criticism, don’t forget he can do that — go drop 32 in a road win against a playoff team. And sometimes even in the playoffs – 9:59 PM
For all the stuff Poole can’t do, which draws a lot of criticism, don’t forget he can do that — go drop 32 in a road win against a playoff team. And sometimes even in the playoffs – 9:59 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Final: Warriors 120, Cavaliers 114
-Curry, Green, Thompson, Wiggins in street clothes
-Poole 32 points, Jerome 22, DiVincenzo 17
-23/43 from 3
-Stunning conclusion to a 3-2 road trip – 9:56 PM
Final: Warriors 120, Cavaliers 114
-Curry, Green, Thompson, Wiggins in street clothes
-Poole 32 points, Jerome 22, DiVincenzo 17
-23/43 from 3
-Stunning conclusion to a 3-2 road trip – 9:56 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors beat the Cavs 120-114 in Cleveland down four starters. First road win over an opponent with a .500 record or better this season.
Golden State had six players in double figures, led by Jordan Poole’s 32. Made 23 triples.
Thoughts? – 9:55 PM
Warriors beat the Cavs 120-114 in Cleveland down four starters. First road win over an opponent with a .500 record or better this season.
Golden State had six players in double figures, led by Jordan Poole’s 32. Made 23 triples.
Thoughts? – 9:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jordan Poole tonight:
32 PTS
5 3PM
7-8 FT
Huge road win without their core unit. pic.twitter.com/m9ZziSiKdA – 9:54 PM
Jordan Poole tonight:
32 PTS
5 3PM
7-8 FT
Huge road win without their core unit. pic.twitter.com/m9ZziSiKdA – 9:54 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s on short list of best Warriors wins this season. Beat the Cavaliers without Curry, Draymond, Klay, Wiggins to close road trip. Jordan Poole scores 32. Ty Jerome 22, including massive fading 3 in clutch. They hit 23 3s as team. Solid minutes from nine guys. Record: 23-23. – 9:54 PM
That’s on short list of best Warriors wins this season. Beat the Cavaliers without Curry, Draymond, Klay, Wiggins to close road trip. Jordan Poole scores 32. Ty Jerome 22, including massive fading 3 in clutch. They hit 23 3s as team. Solid minutes from nine guys. Record: 23-23. – 9:54 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors escape Cleveland with a much-needed 120-114 win. But once again, they struggled down the stretch to slam the door. They once led the game by 20 points, 15 in the fourth.
Six Warriors finished in double-digit scoring, led by Jordan Poole’s 32. Ty Jerome added 22. – 9:53 PM
The Warriors escape Cleveland with a much-needed 120-114 win. But once again, they struggled down the stretch to slam the door. They once led the game by 20 points, 15 in the fourth.
Six Warriors finished in double-digit scoring, led by Jordan Poole’s 32. Ty Jerome added 22. – 9:53 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Poole might be the only guy in the league who gets called for an offense since foul on that lol – 9:53 PM
Poole might be the only guy in the league who gets called for an offense since foul on that lol – 9:53 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Poole is 3-3 inside the arc this quarter, and 0-3 outside it. He can’t settle … and he can’t play to draw fouls – 9:47 PM
Poole is 3-3 inside the arc this quarter, and 0-3 outside it. He can’t settle … and he can’t play to draw fouls – 9:47 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Up by 5pts with 2:45 remaining why is Jordan Poole wildly flying down the court and losing the handle 😭😭😭 It keeps happening late in games, luckily the warriors should still take one #dubnation – 9:43 PM
Up by 5pts with 2:45 remaining why is Jordan Poole wildly flying down the court and losing the handle 😭😭😭 It keeps happening late in games, luckily the warriors should still take one #dubnation – 9:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole has to go get the ball from Kuminga there. He needs to be the offense right now. Can’t be hesitant or watching – 9:42 PM
Jordan Poole has to go get the ball from Kuminga there. He needs to be the offense right now. Can’t be hesitant or watching – 9:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole got hit for a delay of game after an offensive foul he disagreed with late third quarter. Steve Kerr got on him: “Lock the f*** in. We’re trying to win the game.” Tense near Warriors bench through quarter timeout. They could really use this W. pic.twitter.com/2wQXU2jQnl – 9:26 PM
Jordan Poole got hit for a delay of game after an offensive foul he disagreed with late third quarter. Steve Kerr got on him: “Lock the f*** in. We’re trying to win the game.” Tense near Warriors bench through quarter timeout. They could really use this W. pic.twitter.com/2wQXU2jQnl – 9:26 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Warriors 98-86 after three quarters. Golden State has made 20 3-pointers in the first three quarters. Garland has 24 & 8 for the Cavs, Jordan Poole has 26 on five made 3-pointers for GSW. – 9:21 PM
#Cavs trail the Warriors 98-86 after three quarters. Golden State has made 20 3-pointers in the first three quarters. Garland has 24 & 8 for the Cavs, Jordan Poole has 26 on five made 3-pointers for GSW. – 9:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr is furious at Jordan Poole for that technical foul. Dropped some F bombs, hot happy at all – 9:20 PM
Steve Kerr is furious at Jordan Poole for that technical foul. Dropped some F bombs, hot happy at all – 9:20 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I *think* that Raul Neto was upset that Jordan Poole kicked out his leg on that 3-point attempt. Neto ends up with a technical foul. – 9:10 PM
I *think* that Raul Neto was upset that Jordan Poole kicked out his leg on that 3-point attempt. Neto ends up with a technical foul. – 9:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors B crew is 19-of-29 from 3 in the middle of the third quarter in Cleveland. They’re up 20 on the Cavaliers.
-Poole: 5/7
-JaMychal: 3/5
-Kuminga: 2/2
-Lamb: 2/3
-Baldwin: 2/3
-Jerome: 2/3
-DiVincenzo: 2/4
-Moody: 1/2 – 9:01 PM
The Warriors B crew is 19-of-29 from 3 in the middle of the third quarter in Cleveland. They’re up 20 on the Cavaliers.
-Poole: 5/7
-JaMychal: 3/5
-Kuminga: 2/2
-Lamb: 2/3
-Baldwin: 2/3
-Jerome: 2/3
-DiVincenzo: 2/4
-Moody: 1/2 – 9:01 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors have a five-point lead at the half. Poole leads the team with 16 points and J. Green has 11 off the bench. Golden State shot 14 of 23 from deep in the first two quarters. – 8:41 PM
The Warriors have a five-point lead at the half. Poole leads the team with 16 points and J. Green has 11 off the bench. Golden State shot 14 of 23 from deep in the first two quarters. – 8:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors, down four starters, lead the Cavs 64-59 at halftime. Golden State knocked down 14 3-pointers and were carried offensively by Jordan Poole (16) and JaMychal Green (11).
Every Warrior who played scored, except Kevon Looney, who has a game-high seven rebounds. – 8:37 PM
Warriors, down four starters, lead the Cavs 64-59 at halftime. Golden State knocked down 14 3-pointers and were carried offensively by Jordan Poole (16) and JaMychal Green (11).
Every Warrior who played scored, except Kevon Looney, who has a game-high seven rebounds. – 8:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 64-59 vs. the Cavs at halftime without four starters and six players
–Jordan Poole: 16 points, four 3s
–JaMychal Green: 11 points, six rebounds, three 3s
–Warriors are 14-for-23 (60.9 percent) from deep
–8 players scored in the first half
–Looney: 0 points, +8 – 8:35 PM
Warriors up 64-59 vs. the Cavs at halftime without four starters and six players
–Jordan Poole: 16 points, four 3s
–JaMychal Green: 11 points, six rebounds, three 3s
–Warriors are 14-for-23 (60.9 percent) from deep
–8 players scored in the first half
–Looney: 0 points, +8 – 8:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors’ reserves up 64-59 after a strong first half in Cleveland
*Jordan Poole opened scoring with three 3s, has 16
*JaMychal Green 11 pts, 6 rebs in 10 mins in return
*Ty Jerome living in floater range
*Bench (Baldwin/Lamb/Green/Moody) a combined 8-of-13 from 3 – 8:35 PM
Warriors’ reserves up 64-59 after a strong first half in Cleveland
*Jordan Poole opened scoring with three 3s, has 16
*JaMychal Green 11 pts, 6 rebs in 10 mins in return
*Ty Jerome living in floater range
*Bench (Baldwin/Lamb/Green/Moody) a combined 8-of-13 from 3 – 8:35 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Not a bad start for the Warriors, who are without Curry, Wiggins, Klay and Draymond. Golden State leads the Cavs 33-28 at the end of the first.
Warriors went 7-for-9 from deep. Poole’s a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the arc. He leads the team with 11 points. – 8:04 PM
Not a bad start for the Warriors, who are without Curry, Wiggins, Klay and Draymond. Golden State leads the Cavs 33-28 at the end of the first.
Warriors went 7-for-9 from deep. Poole’s a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the arc. He leads the team with 11 points. – 8:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors without Steph, Klay, Draymond and Wiggins lead the Cavs 33-28 after the first quarter
Jordan Poole with 11 first-quarter points
Seven Warriors scored
Warriors went 7-for-9 from deep, and four players made a 3-pointer – 8:04 PM
The Warriors without Steph, Klay, Draymond and Wiggins lead the Cavs 33-28 after the first quarter
Jordan Poole with 11 first-quarter points
Seven Warriors scored
Warriors went 7-for-9 from deep, and four players made a 3-pointer – 8:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
JaMychal Green is in coming out of the timeout. He’s out there with Jerome, Poole, Kuminga and DiVincenzo. – 7:49 PM
JaMychal Green is in coming out of the timeout. He’s out there with Jerome, Poole, Kuminga and DiVincenzo. – 7:49 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
JB Bickerstaff calls a timeout after the #Cavs open up this one trailing to the remnants of the Golden State Warriors 15-10. The defensive intensity hasn’t been good enough thus far. Jordan Poole has nine points on three made 3-pointers. – 7:46 PM
JB Bickerstaff calls a timeout after the #Cavs open up this one trailing to the remnants of the Golden State Warriors 15-10. The defensive intensity hasn’t been good enough thus far. Jordan Poole has nine points on three made 3-pointers. – 7:46 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole came out on a mission. He starts 3-for-3 from deep and already has nine points. – 7:44 PM
Jordan Poole came out on a mission. He starts 3-for-3 from deep and already has nine points. – 7:44 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors are starting Ty Jerome, Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney – 7:16 PM
Warriors are starting Ty Jerome, Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney – 7:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters vs. the Cavs
Ty Jerome
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 7:13 PM
Warriors starters vs. the Cavs
Ty Jerome
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 7:13 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight at Cavaliers
Ty Jerome
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 7:10 PM
Warriors starters tonight at Cavaliers
Ty Jerome
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 7:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Last Two Minute Report says the refs missed 5 calls against the Warriors in the final two minutes of OT against the Celtics
Klay Thompson shouldn’t have fouled out
Jordan Poole didn’t foul Malcolm Brogdon
Two missed defensive 3 seconds on Boston
24-seconds on Al Horford – 5:25 PM
The Last Two Minute Report says the refs missed 5 calls against the Warriors in the final two minutes of OT against the Celtics
Klay Thompson shouldn’t have fouled out
Jordan Poole didn’t foul Malcolm Brogdon
Two missed defensive 3 seconds on Boston
24-seconds on Al Horford – 5:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here are Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole on the starting lineup switch up pic.twitter.com/rf75YI1ed6 – 11:24 PM
Here are Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole on the starting lineup switch up pic.twitter.com/rf75YI1ed6 – 11:24 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, + Jordan Poole each played 40 or more minutes. While the Warriors played well in a frustrating loss to the Celtics, there’s no way they can keep up that volume even in a postseason series. The depth was so key to their run last season. #DubNation – 10:56 PM
Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, + Jordan Poole each played 40 or more minutes. While the Warriors played well in a frustrating loss to the Celtics, there’s no way they can keep up that volume even in a postseason series. The depth was so key to their run last season. #DubNation – 10:56 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kerr said he’s looking for a spark and going to stay with the small lineup of Jordan Poole starting in place of Kevon Looney for a bit. – 10:36 PM
Kerr said he’s looking for a spark and going to stay with the small lineup of Jordan Poole starting in place of Kevon Looney for a bit. – 10:36 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says he put Poole in the starting lineup over Looney to open up the floor and try something new since the Warriors were .500 entering tonight. Says he’ll stick with this starting five for the time being. – 10:35 PM
Steve Kerr says he put Poole in the starting lineup over Looney to open up the floor and try something new since the Warriors were .500 entering tonight. Says he’ll stick with this starting five for the time being. – 10:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said he intends to keep starting small — Jordan Poole in place of Kevon Looney. Said he’s searching for a spark. pic.twitter.com/G7WEwPC3aQ – 10:35 PM
Steve Kerr said he intends to keep starting small — Jordan Poole in place of Kevon Looney. Said he’s searching for a spark. pic.twitter.com/G7WEwPC3aQ – 10:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 121-118 in OT. 8 straight wins
Tatum – 34/19/6
Horford – 20/10
Smart – 18/5/4
Brown – 16/9/3
Rob – 14/11
Brogdon – 14/7
BOS – 39.8% FGs
BOS – 13-41 3Ps
Curry – 29/4/7
Poole – 24/6/4
Thompson – 24 points
Wiggins – 20/4/3
Green – 11/13/9
GSW – 40% FGs
GSW – 18-52 3Ps – 10:15 PM
Celtics win 121-118 in OT. 8 straight wins
Tatum – 34/19/6
Horford – 20/10
Smart – 18/5/4
Brown – 16/9/3
Rob – 14/11
Brogdon – 14/7
BOS – 39.8% FGs
BOS – 13-41 3Ps
Curry – 29/4/7
Poole – 24/6/4
Thompson – 24 points
Wiggins – 20/4/3
Green – 11/13/9
GSW – 40% FGs
GSW – 18-52 3Ps – 10:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Poole misses a halfcourt shot, #Celtics hold on for a 121-118 overtime win. Tatum 34 (9-27 FG) and 19 rebs), Horford 20, Smart 18, Brown 16, Brogdon 14, RWilliams 14; Curry 29 (9-25 FG), Thompson 24, Poole 24, Wiggins 20, Green 11. – 10:14 PM
Poole misses a halfcourt shot, #Celtics hold on for a 121-118 overtime win. Tatum 34 (9-27 FG) and 19 rebs), Horford 20, Smart 18, Brown 16, Brogdon 14, RWilliams 14; Curry 29 (9-25 FG), Thompson 24, Poole 24, Wiggins 20, Green 11. – 10:14 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Poole’s heave hits glass. #Celtics survive a thriller.
121-118. – 10:13 PM
Poole’s heave hits glass. #Celtics survive a thriller.
121-118. – 10:13 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Klay fouls out on a play where he gets 95% ball on the rip. Brogdon gets a block on Poole when it was at least 50% wrist contact. This result isn’t b/c of those calls, but it would be great if #NBA had video assisted referee to fix these. It doesnt take 5 min to review every call – 10:08 PM
Klay fouls out on a play where he gets 95% ball on the rip. Brogdon gets a block on Poole when it was at least 50% wrist contact. This result isn’t b/c of those calls, but it would be great if #NBA had video assisted referee to fix these. It doesnt take 5 min to review every call – 10:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown jumps over Poole for the loose ball and Tatum hits a 3.
118-111 #Celtics with 1:18 to go, and this one somehow doesn’t feel over. – 10:03 PM
Brown jumps over Poole for the loose ball and Tatum hits a 3.
118-111 #Celtics with 1:18 to go, and this one somehow doesn’t feel over. – 10:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Steph dropped the ball off to Poole and you saw Horford slow down for 2 steps chasing Steph after that. He was toast by the time Draymond got the ball on the elbow and Jaylen wasn’t immediately blitzing before Steph even got the ball. It’s just that hard covering Steph. – 10:01 PM
Steph dropped the ball off to Poole and you saw Horford slow down for 2 steps chasing Steph after that. He was toast by the time Draymond got the ball on the elbow and Jaylen wasn’t immediately blitzing before Steph even got the ball. It’s just that hard covering Steph. – 10:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Game tied at 106-106 after four
Tatum – 29/17/6
Horford – 17/10
Smart – 16/5/4
Rob – 14/11
Brogdon – 14/7
BOS – 38.4% FGs
BOS – 11-38 3Ps
BOS – 16 TOs
Curry – 24/3/7
Poole – 24/6/3
Thompson – 24 points
Wiggins – 18/4/3
GSW – 40.4% FGs
GSW – 16-47 3Ps
GSW – 15 TOs – 9:55 PM
Game tied at 106-106 after four
Tatum – 29/17/6
Horford – 17/10
Smart – 16/5/4
Rob – 14/11
Brogdon – 14/7
BOS – 38.4% FGs
BOS – 11-38 3Ps
BOS – 16 TOs
Curry – 24/3/7
Poole – 24/6/3
Thompson – 24 points
Wiggins – 18/4/3
GSW – 40.4% FGs
GSW – 16-47 3Ps
GSW – 15 TOs – 9:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Looked like Wiggins and Poole got mixed up here. Brown wide open. pic.twitter.com/0bmlwRJJ2g – 9:52 PM
Looked like Wiggins and Poole got mixed up here. Brown wide open. pic.twitter.com/0bmlwRJJ2g – 9:52 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Twice, after Al Horford blocks, the Celtics have had a chance to either tie or pull ahead. Twice, Jayson Tatum turned it over. The first one turned into a Poole dunk. The second turned into a Wiggins 3, which the Celtics were fortunate he missed. Then another Tatum turnover. – 9:49 PM
Twice, after Al Horford blocks, the Celtics have had a chance to either tie or pull ahead. Twice, Jayson Tatum turned it over. The first one turned into a Poole dunk. The second turned into a Wiggins 3, which the Celtics were fortunate he missed. Then another Tatum turnover. – 9:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson now has five fouls, and Jordan Poole has four
Certainly something to monitor – 9:28 PM
Klay Thompson now has five fouls, and Jordan Poole has four
Certainly something to monitor – 9:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Playoff level of back and forth adjustments in this one. #Celtics starting to find outlets at the rim. Tatum shakes off grabbing by Poole, others in the lane to hit a big shot. Draymond finds DiVincenzo for a wide open 3, now Horford coming back in for Rob. – 9:25 PM
Playoff level of back and forth adjustments in this one. #Celtics starting to find outlets at the rim. Tatum shakes off grabbing by Poole, others in the lane to hit a big shot. Draymond finds DiVincenzo for a wide open 3, now Horford coming back in for Rob. – 9:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Warriors lead 89-82 after three
Tatum – 21/12/5
Smart – 15 points
Horford – 14/9
Rob – 13/9
Brogdon – 11/7
BOS – 38.5% FGs
BOS – 8-30 3Ps
BOS – 11 TOs
Curry – 22 points
Thompson – 22 points
Poole – 22 points
Wiggins – 15 points
GSW – 43.1% FGs
GSW – 14-35 3Ps
GSW – 11 TOs – 9:19 PM
Warriors lead 89-82 after three
Tatum – 21/12/5
Smart – 15 points
Horford – 14/9
Rob – 13/9
Brogdon – 11/7
BOS – 38.5% FGs
BOS – 8-30 3Ps
BOS – 11 TOs
Curry – 22 points
Thompson – 22 points
Poole – 22 points
Wiggins – 15 points
GSW – 43.1% FGs
GSW – 14-35 3Ps
GSW – 11 TOs – 9:19 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trailing #Warriors 89-82 after 3Q. They are missing bunnies, 3-pointers and committing turnovers. But they’re hanging in with second-chance points. Tatum 21, Smart 15; Curry 22, Thompson 22, Poole 22, Wiggins 15. – 9:17 PM
#Celtics trailing #Warriors 89-82 after 3Q. They are missing bunnies, 3-pointers and committing turnovers. But they’re hanging in with second-chance points. Tatum 21, Smart 15; Curry 22, Thompson 22, Poole 22, Wiggins 15. – 9:17 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Earlier in the third quarter, Steph Curry and Jordan Poole created a wide-open 3 without touching the ball. @NowOnAirr #Warriors #GSWvsBOS pic.twitter.com/rTkXqSMBOR – 9:17 PM
Earlier in the third quarter, Steph Curry and Jordan Poole created a wide-open 3 without touching the ball. @NowOnAirr #Warriors #GSWvsBOS pic.twitter.com/rTkXqSMBOR – 9:17 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond set up that open 3. Stopping at the FT alone — FUNDAMENTALS! — and faked 3 looks to make the defense move. First the back door to Steph, then the curl from Poole. Wiggins was left wide open – 9:00 PM
Draymond set up that open 3. Stopping at the FT alone — FUNDAMENTALS! — and faked 3 looks to make the defense move. First the back door to Steph, then the curl from Poole. Wiggins was left wide open – 9:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Poole. Thompson. Wiggins. Three #Warriors shots in a row without a #Celtics defender anywhere in the vicinity – 8:53 PM
Poole. Thompson. Wiggins. Three #Warriors shots in a row without a #Celtics defender anywhere in the vicinity – 8:53 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
No finesse for Poole at the rim tonight. All thunder. Can’t play around against Boston’s shot-blockers. – 8:47 PM
No finesse for Poole at the rim tonight. All thunder. Can’t play around against Boston’s shot-blockers. – 8:47 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
kevon looney is just so much better than jordan poole, in this and every other matchup – 8:37 PM
kevon looney is just so much better than jordan poole, in this and every other matchup – 8:37 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors 55, Celtics 54
-Curry (15 pts) steals from Tatum, fires 45ft 3ball that drops at the buzzer.
-Klay with 20, Poole with 11
-Paint points: BOS 30, GSW 10 – 8:34 PM
At the half: Warriors 55, Celtics 54
-Curry (15 pts) steals from Tatum, fires 45ft 3ball that drops at the buzzer.
-Klay with 20, Poole with 11
-Paint points: BOS 30, GSW 10 – 8:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Warriors lead 55-54 at the half
Tatum – 13/8/4
Rob – 11/5
Horford – 10/7
Smart – 7 points
Celtics – 41.7% FGs
Celtics – 4-17 3Ps
Celtics – 9 TOs
Thompson – 20 points
Curry – 15 points
Poole – 11 points
Warriors – 38.5% FGs
Warriors – 10-28 3Ps
Warriors – 9 TOs – 8:32 PM
Warriors lead 55-54 at the half
Tatum – 13/8/4
Rob – 11/5
Horford – 10/7
Smart – 7 points
Celtics – 41.7% FGs
Celtics – 4-17 3Ps
Celtics – 9 TOs
Thompson – 20 points
Curry – 15 points
Poole – 11 points
Warriors – 38.5% FGs
Warriors – 10-28 3Ps
Warriors – 9 TOs – 8:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 55-54 vs. the Celtics in Boston at halftime thanks to Steph Curry’s half-court heave
Klay: 20 points
Steph: 15 points
Poole: 11 points – 8:31 PM
Warriors up 55-54 vs. the Celtics in Boston at halftime thanks to Steph Curry’s half-court heave
Klay: 20 points
Steph: 15 points
Poole: 11 points – 8:31 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Poole and Draymond the only Warriors who HAVE NOT taken at least half of their shots from 3. Draymond has only taken 3. Poole is the only one working to get good shots inside the arc – 8:14 PM
Poole and Draymond the only Warriors who HAVE NOT taken at least half of their shots from 3. Draymond has only taken 3. Poole is the only one working to get good shots inside the arc – 8:14 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Al Horford crashes the Poole Party with this massive chase down block
(David Butler II/USA Today) pic.twitter.com/aQ2oyr5kk0 – 8:12 PM
Al Horford crashes the Poole Party with this massive chase down block
(David Butler II/USA Today) pic.twitter.com/aQ2oyr5kk0 – 8:12 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Poole and Draymond the only Warriors who taken at least a half of their attempts from 3 – 8:11 PM
Poole and Draymond the only Warriors who taken at least a half of their attempts from 3 – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Warriors lead 26-25 after one
Horford – 10/5
Smart – 5 points
Tatum – 2/4/2
Celtics – 40.7% FGs
Celtics – 1-7 3Ps
Celtics – 3 TOs
Poole – 9 points
Thompson – 8 points
Curry – 6 points
Warriors – 34.5% FGs
Warriors – 6-15 3Ps
Warriors – 4 TOs – 7:57 PM
Warriors lead 26-25 after one
Horford – 10/5
Smart – 5 points
Tatum – 2/4/2
Celtics – 40.7% FGs
Celtics – 1-7 3Ps
Celtics – 3 TOs
Poole – 9 points
Thompson – 8 points
Curry – 6 points
Warriors – 34.5% FGs
Warriors – 6-15 3Ps
Warriors – 4 TOs – 7:57 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Six lead changes in the 1Q which ends with GSW up 26-25 over the Celtics. Al Horford (10 pts, 5 rebounds) is carrying the C’s while the Warriors are led by Jordan Poole (9 pts) and Klay Thompson (8 pts). – 7:57 PM
Six lead changes in the 1Q which ends with GSW up 26-25 over the Celtics. Al Horford (10 pts, 5 rebounds) is carrying the C’s while the Warriors are led by Jordan Poole (9 pts) and Klay Thompson (8 pts). – 7:57 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lead the Celtics 26-25 after one at TD Grden. Al Horford has a game-high 10 points for Boston. Jordan Poole leads Golden State with nine points.
Celtics have 20 points in the paint, Warriors just two. – 7:57 PM
Warriors lead the Celtics 26-25 after one at TD Grden. Al Horford has a game-high 10 points for Boston. Jordan Poole leads Golden State with nine points.
Celtics have 20 points in the paint, Warriors just two. – 7:57 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 26-25 over the Celtics after the first quarter
Jordan Poole leads the Warriors with 9 points
No points from the bench so far – 7:56 PM
Warriors up 26-25 over the Celtics after the first quarter
Jordan Poole leads the Warriors with 9 points
No points from the bench so far – 7:56 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Al Horford with ten points, five rebounds and one ridiculous chase-down block of Jordan Poole … and there is still three minutes to play in the first quarter. – 7:49 PM
Al Horford with ten points, five rebounds and one ridiculous chase-down block of Jordan Poole … and there is still three minutes to play in the first quarter. – 7:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Monster chase down block by Horford but Celtics can’t capitalize. Poole comes back down and bricks a transition 3 and Mazzulla calls timeout immediately. Both teams looking gassed right now. – 7:41 PM
Monster chase down block by Horford but Celtics can’t capitalize. Poole comes back down and bricks a transition 3 and Mazzulla calls timeout immediately. Both teams looking gassed right now. – 7:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Warriors cutting off a Jaylen Brown drive early and making Smart beat them from three. Brown quick to cover a Poole breakout, but #Warriors find Wiggins trailing for 3. Up 6-5 two minutes in. – 7:35 PM
#Warriors cutting off a Jaylen Brown drive early and making Smart beat them from three. Brown quick to cover a Poole breakout, but #Warriors find Wiggins trailing for 3. Up 6-5 two minutes in. – 7:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are going small tonight: Jordan Poole started in place of Kevon Looney. – 7:34 PM
Warriors are going small tonight: Jordan Poole started in place of Kevon Looney. – 7:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The last time we all were here in Boston for Celtics-Warriors, Golden State closed out the 2022 NBA Finals.
An interesting wrinkle for tonight’s rematch: Jordan Poole starting in place of Kevon Looney, presumably to have either Looney or Draymond Green playing at all times. – 7:33 PM
The last time we all were here in Boston for Celtics-Warriors, Golden State closed out the 2022 NBA Finals.
An interesting wrinkle for tonight’s rematch: Jordan Poole starting in place of Kevon Looney, presumably to have either Looney or Draymond Green playing at all times. – 7:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The last time we all were here in Boston for Celtics-Warriors, Golden State closed out the 2022 NBA Finals.
An interesting wrinkle for tonight’s rematch: Jordan Poole starting in place of Kevon Looney, presumably to have either Looney or Green playing at all times. – 7:33 PM
The last time we all were here in Boston for Celtics-Warriors, Golden State closed out the 2022 NBA Finals.
An interesting wrinkle for tonight’s rematch: Jordan Poole starting in place of Kevon Looney, presumably to have either Looney or Green playing at all times. – 7:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Stephen Curry – 7:11 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole
Stephen Curry – 7:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kevon Looney didn’t start the final three games of the NBA Finals, and Steve Kerr goes small again in the Warriors’ return to Boston
Warriors starters vs. the Celtics
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 7:10 PM
Kevon Looney didn’t start the final three games of the NBA Finals, and Steve Kerr goes small again in the Warriors’ return to Boston
Warriors starters vs. the Celtics
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 7:10 PM
More on this storyline
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was irate with Jordan Poole after Poole got called for a delay of game — the team’s second — with seven seconds to go in the third quarter of their eventual 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. “Jordan!” Kerr yelled. “Come on, lock in … lock the f— in; we’re trying to win this game.” Just 24 hours removed from a gut-wrenching loss in Boston, the Warriors needed this win. Cleveland was closing in, and Golden State, after once leading by as much as 20, needed to do what it didn’t do against the Celtics: close the door. -via ESPN / January 21, 2023
Dalton Johnson: Steve Kerr on getting on Jordan Poole for his technical foul: “I snapped in that moment and he looked at me like I was nuts. … I love Jordan and I love the way he’s playing. He was incredible tonight.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / January 21, 2023
Anthony Slater: Surprise move from Steve Kerr tonight in Boston. He is starting small against the Celtics. Jordan Poole in place of Kevon Looney. Steph Curry Jordan Poole Klay Thompson Andrew Wiggins Draymond Green -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / January 19, 2023
Main Rumors, Coaching, Steve Kerr, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.