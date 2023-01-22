Live stream: Knicks 68, Raptors 72

The New York Knicks (25-22) play against the Toronto Raptors (20-27) at Scotiabank Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 22, 2023

New York Knicks 68, Toronto Raptors 72 (Q3 07:23)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. Raptors lead the Knicks 62-53.

• Barrett 15-4-3

• Randle 14 & 7

• Toppin 12 pts, 4-5 3Ps

• VanVleet 18 pts

Knicks have 12 TOs, which have led to 19 Raptors points. – Halftime. Raptors lead the Knicks 62-53.• Barrett 15-4-3• Randle 14 & 7• Toppin 12 pts, 4-5 3Ps• VanVleet 18 ptsKnicks have 12 TOs, which have led to 19 Raptors points. – 7:09 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps up 62-53. VanVleet has 18, Siakam has 11-4-3. Barrett with 15, Randle 14 for Knicks at the half. – Raps up 62-53. VanVleet has 18, Siakam has 11-4-3. Barrett with 15, Randle 14 for Knicks at the half. – 7:08 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks down 62-53 at the half. On the plus side, Knicks end streak of five quarters of giving up at least 33 points in each. – Knicks down 62-53 at the half. On the plus side, Knicks end streak of five quarters of giving up at least 33 points in each. – 7:07 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Brunson foul upgraded to a fragrant — grabbed Vanvleet leg after turnover. – Brunson foul upgraded to a fragrant — grabbed Vanvleet leg after turnover. – 7:01 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

This is the first time Obi Toppin has scored in double-digits since Nov. 13. – This is the first time Obi Toppin has scored in double-digits since Nov. 13. – 6:58 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

VanVleet just tried a rip-through move, got no call, and he has some Thursday-related feelings about that. – VanVleet just tried a rip-through move, got no call, and he has some Thursday-related feelings about that. – 6:57 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

The full Julius Randle experience in that first quarter… a team-high 8points and 7 rebounds and yelling at refs and teammates and shrugged shoulders after blown defensive assignment and 4 turnovers and an incredible dunk and slow to get back on defense and a plus/minus of -15. – The full Julius Randle experience in that first quarter… a team-high 8points and 7 rebounds and yelling at refs and teammates and shrugged shoulders after blown defensive assignment and 4 turnovers and an incredible dunk and slow to get back on defense and a plus/minus of -15. – 6:49 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

The NBA’s L2M report confirms the obvious that the jump ball at the end of the Celtics-Raptors game was incorrect. But the report also says they missed a foul by Achiuwa on the Pritchard turnover at half court that preceded it. – The NBA’s L2M report confirms the obvious that the jump ball at the end of the Celtics-Raptors game was incorrect. But the report also says they missed a foul by Achiuwa on the Pritchard turnover at half court that preceded it. – 6:49 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

First time Obi Toppin has hit multiple 3s in a game since Nov. 30 — 10 games played ago. Gotten a little groove back over these last two games. – First time Obi Toppin has hit multiple 3s in a game since Nov. 30 — 10 games played ago. Gotten a little groove back over these last two games. – 6:47 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Nurse hinted at a deeper rotation ahead of tonight’s game, the 2nd of a back-to-back. Sure enough, he’s gone 10 deep early in the 2nd quarter. Joe Wieskamp gets another look after a successful debut the other night, and Jeff Dowtin is playing ahead of Malachi Flynn. – Nurse hinted at a deeper rotation ahead of tonight’s game, the 2nd of a back-to-back. Sure enough, he’s gone 10 deep early in the 2nd quarter. Joe Wieskamp gets another look after a successful debut the other night, and Jeff Dowtin is playing ahead of Malachi Flynn. – 6:42 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

So, to follow up one of the best 1Qs in recent memory Raptors roll out Joe Weiskamp, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Chris Boucher, Precious Achiuwa and Pascal Siakam. I’m not even sure these guys all know each other’s name. – So, to follow up one of the best 1Qs in recent memory Raptors roll out Joe Weiskamp, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Chris Boucher, Precious Achiuwa and Pascal Siakam. I’m not even sure these guys all know each other’s name. – 6:42 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

VanVleet was playing his best ball of the season before missing last night’s game. Looks to be picking up where he left off (14pts, 5-7 FG). Raptors are shooting 61% (7-11 3P), have 11pts on 7 Knick turnovers, are holding NY to 33% & lead 37-22. Their best all-around Q in a while – VanVleet was playing his best ball of the season before missing last night’s game. Looks to be picking up where he left off (14pts, 5-7 FG). Raptors are shooting 61% (7-11 3P), have 11pts on 7 Knick turnovers, are holding NY to 33% & lead 37-22. Their best all-around Q in a while – 6:40 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Raptors lead the Knicks 37-22.

• Randle 8 & 7

• Barrett 7 pts

• VanVleet 14 pts – Through one quarter, the Raptors lead the Knicks 37-22.• Randle 8 & 7• Barrett 7 pts• VanVleet 14 pts – 6:40 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

In the five quarters the Knicks have played since Mitchell Robinson underwent surgery – NY has allowed 176 points. – In the five quarters the Knicks have played since Mitchell Robinson underwent surgery – NY has allowed 176 points. – 6:38 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps with a normal, dominant first quarter? They’re up 37-22. VanVleet has 14. Randle has 8-8. – Raps with a normal, dominant first quarter? They’re up 37-22. VanVleet has 14. Randle has 8-8. – 6:38 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Dropping back on pick and rolls still not working for the Knicks.

Raptors 37, Knicks 22 after the first quarter. – Dropping back on pick and rolls still not working for the Knicks.Raptors 37, Knicks 22 after the first quarter. – 6:37 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

It’s 37-22 Toronto and I’ll be honest, the Knicks have looked better this season. – It’s 37-22 Toronto and I’ll be honest, the Knicks have looked better this season. – 6:37 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps have sprung traps on Randle near halfcourt, and Randle has four turnovers. – Raps have sprung traps on Randle near halfcourt, and Randle has four turnovers. – 6:35 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Thibodeau speaks repeatedly of the need for defense, rebounding and limiting turnovers. Knicks have 7 turnovers already, have given up 34 points with 40 seconds left in the quarter. On the bright side, rebounding is about even. – Thibodeau speaks repeatedly of the need for defense, rebounding and limiting turnovers. Knicks have 7 turnovers already, have given up 34 points with 40 seconds left in the quarter. On the bright side, rebounding is about even. – 6:35 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Part of the reason the Raptors are such a tough matchup for the Knicks: Knicks are giving up 1.45 points per possession after committing turnovers, per Inpredictable, worst in the league. Have struggled there all season. Ad Raptors get TONS of steals. – Part of the reason the Raptors are such a tough matchup for the Knicks: Knicks are giving up 1.45 points per possession after committing turnovers, per Inpredictable, worst in the league. Have struggled there all season. Ad Raptors get TONS of steals. – 6:33 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

And it’s Evan Fournier entering in the spot Immanuel Quickley would normally take. – And it’s Evan Fournier entering in the spot Immanuel Quickley would normally take. – 6:30 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

25-17 Raptors over Knicks w 4:05 left in 1Q. Trent with 9. Raptors have turned four TOs into six points and just got a FB dunk by Siakim on him blocking Barrett’s 3. Barrett leads Knicks with 7. Toronto shooting 71.4 from the floor and 5/6 from three. – 25-17 Raptors over Knicks w 4:05 left in 1Q. Trent with 9. Raptors have turned four TOs into six points and just got a FB dunk by Siakim on him blocking Barrett’s 3. Barrett leads Knicks with 7. Toronto shooting 71.4 from the floor and 5/6 from three. – 6:28 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Turning it over against the Raptors is the death sentence – Turning it over against the Raptors is the death sentence – 6:19 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Last 2 games: Wizards hit 7-of-9 shots, building a 17-5; Atlanta connected on 10-of-12. Tonight -Toronto is 4-for-4 from 3 and has 14 points in 3:34. – Last 2 games: Wizards hit 7-of-9 shots, building a 17-5; Atlanta connected on 10-of-12. Tonight -Toronto is 4-for-4 from 3 and has 14 points in 3:34. – 6:17 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

14-10 Raptors over Knicks early in 1Q. Trent Jr. with a couple of quick 3s. – 14-10 Raptors over Knicks early in 1Q. Trent Jr. with a couple of quick 3s. – 6:16 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Julius Randle starts his night with a 3 – he had 5 (6 until replay review) in the first quarter last time here. – Julius Randle starts his night with a 3 – he had 5 (6 until replay review) in the first quarter last time here. – 6:12 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raptors. Knicks. Can the Raptors end their three-game gruesome loss streak by either winning or losing normally? Let’s find out. – Raptors. Knicks. Can the Raptors end their three-game gruesome loss streak by either winning or losing normally? Let’s find out. – 6:10 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Nice ovation for RJ Barrett “Out of Mississauga” – Nice ovation for RJ Barrett “Out of Mississauga” – 6:06 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks have six guys averaging 30+ minutes over the past two weeks. Two of them, Mitchell Robinson & Immanuel Quickley, are out tonight. Both of those guys have been so important to the defense. Could go to Rose or Fournier for Quick. (I’d guess Rose for ball-handling.) – Knicks have six guys averaging 30+ minutes over the past two weeks. Two of them, Mitchell Robinson & Immanuel Quickley, are out tonight. Both of those guys have been so important to the defense. Could go to Rose or Fournier for Quick. (I’d guess Rose for ball-handling.) – 5:29 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Immanuel Quickley is out for the Knicks. Thibodeau says “next man up,” which will probably mean Derrick Rose or Evan Fournier. – Immanuel Quickley is out for the Knicks. Thibodeau says “next man up,” which will probably mean Derrick Rose or Evan Fournier. – 5:22 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Imamnuel Quickley is OUT tonight in Toronto, Knicks say. Sore left knee. – Imamnuel Quickley is OUT tonight in Toronto, Knicks say. Sore left knee. – 5:21 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Knicks say Immanuel Quickley (sore left knee) is out for tonight’s game at Toronto. – The Knicks say Immanuel Quickley (sore left knee) is out for tonight’s game at Toronto. – 5:21 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“That’s what good veterans who have been around for a while should be able to do — give good advice like that.”—Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam being ankle to provide some wisdom for Christian Koloko on his Gleague assignment. – “That’s what good veterans who have been around for a while should be able to do — give good advice like that.”—Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam being ankle to provide some wisdom for Christian Koloko on his Gleague assignment. – 4:33 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Anunoby (ankle) is out vs. Knicks; VanVleet (ribs) will play. Achiuwa will start again. – Anunoby (ankle) is out vs. Knicks; VanVleet (ribs) will play. Achiuwa will start again. – 4:20 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

VanVleet will play vs the Knicks tonight. Anunoby is out. They’re waiting on the results from an MRI on his ankle. He’s day-to-day. – VanVleet will play vs the Knicks tonight. Anunoby is out. They’re waiting on the results from an MRI on his ankle. He’s day-to-day. – 4:18 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Fred VanVleet will play today. O.G. Anunoby is out. He is day to day with further testing coming on a knee. – Fred VanVleet will play today. O.G. Anunoby is out. He is day to day with further testing coming on a knee. – 4:17 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Celtics say Marcus Smart will miss tomorrow’s game in Orlando with the sprained ankle he suffered last night in Toronto. Malcolm Brogdon (personal) will sit, too. Robert Williams (knee) is questionable. – The Celtics say Marcus Smart will miss tomorrow’s game in Orlando with the sprained ankle he suffered last night in Toronto. Malcolm Brogdon (personal) will sit, too. Robert Williams (knee) is questionable. – 4:06 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

I believe that’s Dwight Powell’s first technical foul since the 2018-19 season.

Not quite as sportsmanlike as Jalen Brunson’s tech-less streak since his junior year of high school (which he broke late last year), but still. – I believe that’s Dwight Powell’s first technical foul since the 2018-19 season.Not quite as sportsmanlike as Jalen Brunson’s tech-less streak since his junior year of high school (which he broke late last year), but still. – 3:57 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

VanVleet (ribs) and Anunoby (ankle) are questionable for Raptors vs. Knicks. Quickly questionable for Knicks. – VanVleet (ribs) and Anunoby (ankle) are questionable for Raptors vs. Knicks. Quickly questionable for Knicks. – 3:36 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2006, the

Bryant singlehandedly outscored the Raptors 55-41 in the second half, turning a 14-point halftime deficit into an 18-point victory. 2:23 PM 📅 On this day in 2006, the @Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant scored 81 points in a win over the Raptors, the second-highest scoring performance in NBA history.Bryant singlehandedly outscored the Raptors 55-41 in the second half, turning a 14-point halftime deficit into an 18-point victory. pic.twitter.com/cwT9Mwd7gz

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Takeaways from Boston-Toronto are up for

-Just keep swimming

-Brown leads the way

-GRANT

-Brogdon does his thing

-Injuries. Ugh!

-Pritchard always stays ready

-BLAKE

-White is so good

-Silliest of silly ends

-North to South to end the trip

celticsblog.com/2023/1/22/2356… – 1:16 PM Takeaways from Boston-Toronto are up for @celticsblog -Just keep swimming-Brown leads the way-GRANT-Brogdon does his thing-Injuries. Ugh!-Pritchard always stays ready-BLAKE-White is so good-Silliest of silly ends-North to South to end the trip

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Immanuel Quickley has a sore left knee and is questionable tonight, Knicks say – Immanuel Quickley has a sore left knee and is questionable tonight, Knicks say – 1:15 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks Sunday Insider: RJ Barrett looking forward to returning home, getting another shot at Scottie Barnes; Urgency missing?; Cam Reddish changes up; And the only sad Giants fan in the Knicks locker room 1:08 PM Knicks Sunday Insider: RJ Barrett looking forward to returning home, getting another shot at Scottie Barnes; Urgency missing?; Cam Reddish changes up; And the only sad Giants fan in the Knicks locker room newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks update on injury report — Immanuel Quickley is questionable with a sore left knee. – Knicks update on injury report — Immanuel Quickley is questionable with a sore left knee. – 1:06 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Remarkably, tonight is the first time this season the Knicks are playing an opponent at a rest advantage. The Raptors played yesterday and the Knicks had a day off. – Remarkably, tonight is the first time this season the Knicks are playing an opponent at a rest advantage. The Raptors played yesterday and the Knicks had a day off. – 1:02 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks are listing Immanuel Quickley (sore left knee) as questionable for tonight’s game at Toronto. – Knicks are listing Immanuel Quickley (sore left knee) as questionable for tonight’s game at Toronto. – 1:01 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Immanuel Quickley has a sore left knee and is questionable for tonight’s game against the Raptors, the Knicks announce – Immanuel Quickley has a sore left knee and is questionable for tonight’s game against the Raptors, the Knicks announce – 1:01 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Raptors injury report for Knicks game at 6 p.m. 12:35 PM Raptors injury report for Knicks game at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/gClnHMe6YQ

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

O.G. Anunoby (right ankle soreness), Fred VanVleet (right rib soreness) and Dalano Banton (right hip pointer) are all questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Knicks. – O.G. Anunoby (right ankle soreness), Fred VanVleet (right rib soreness) and Dalano Banton (right hip pointer) are all questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Knicks. – 12:35 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

VanVleet (ribs) and Anunoby (ankle) are both questionable for tonight’s game vs New York. – VanVleet (ribs) and Anunoby (ankle) are both questionable for tonight’s game vs New York. – 12:33 PM