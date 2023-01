Live stream: Knicks 68, Raptors 72

The teams of the players most mentioned in rumors the last week…10. Clippers9. Pistons8. Raptors7. Wizards6. Jazz5. Raptors4. Rockets3. Spurs2. Pistons1. Knicks – 12:14 PM

O.G. Anunoby (right ankle soreness), Fred VanVleet (right rib soreness) and Dalano Banton (right hip pointer) are all questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Knicks. – 12:35 PM

Immanuel Quickley has a sore left knee and is questionable for tonight’s game against the Raptors, the Knicks announce – 1:01 PM

Remarkably, tonight is the first time this season the Knicks are playing an opponent at a rest advantage. The Raptors played yesterday and the Knicks had a day off. – 1:02 PM

Knicks Sunday Insider: RJ Barrett looking forward to returning home, getting another shot at Scottie Barnes; Urgency missing?; Cam Reddish changes up; And the only sad Giants fan in the Knicks locker room newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday

Takeaways from Boston-Toronto are up for @celticsblog -Just keep swimming-Brown leads the way-GRANT-Brogdon does his thing-Injuries. Ugh!-Pritchard always stays ready-BLAKE-White is so good-Silliest of silly ends-North to South to end the trip

📅 On this day in 2006, the @Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant scored 81 points in a win over the Raptors, the second-highest scoring performance in NBA history.Bryant singlehandedly outscored the Raptors 55-41 in the second half, turning a 14-point halftime deficit into an 18-point victory. pic.twitter.com/cwT9Mwd7gz

I believe that’s Dwight Powell’s first technical foul since the 2018-19 season.Not quite as sportsmanlike as Jalen Brunson’s tech-less streak since his junior year of high school (which he broke late last year), but still. – 3:57 PM

The Celtics say Marcus Smart will miss tomorrow’s game in Orlando with the sprained ankle he suffered last night in Toronto. Malcolm Brogdon (personal) will sit, too. Robert Williams (knee) is questionable. – 4:06 PM

Fred VanVleet will play today. O.G. Anunoby is out. He is day to day with further testing coming on a knee. – 4:17 PM

VanVleet will play vs the Knicks tonight. Anunoby is out. They’re waiting on the results from an MRI on his ankle. He’s day-to-day. – 4:18 PM

“That’s what good veterans who have been around for a while should be able to do — give good advice like that.”—Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam being ankle to provide some wisdom for Christian Koloko on his Gleague assignment. – 4:33 PM

Immanuel Quickley is out for the Knicks. Thibodeau says “next man up,” which will probably mean Derrick Rose or Evan Fournier. – 5:22 PM

Knicks have six guys averaging 30+ minutes over the past two weeks. Two of them, Mitchell Robinson & Immanuel Quickley, are out tonight. Both of those guys have been so important to the defense. Could go to Rose or Fournier for Quick. (I’d guess Rose for ball-handling.) – 5:29 PM

Raptors. Knicks. Can the Raptors end their three-game gruesome loss streak by either winning or losing normally? Let’s find out. – 6:10 PM

Julius Randle starts his night with a 3 – he had 5 (6 until replay review) in the first quarter last time here. – 6:12 PM

Last 2 games: Wizards hit 7-of-9 shots, building a 17-5; Atlanta connected on 10-of-12. Tonight -Toronto is 4-for-4 from 3 and has 14 points in 3:34. – 6:17 PM

25-17 Raptors over Knicks w 4:05 left in 1Q. Trent with 9. Raptors have turned four TOs into six points and just got a FB dunk by Siakim on him blocking Barrett’s 3. Barrett leads Knicks with 7. Toronto shooting 71.4 from the floor and 5/6 from three. – 6:28 PM

Part of the reason the Raptors are such a tough matchup for the Knicks: Knicks are giving up 1.45 points per possession after committing turnovers, per Inpredictable, worst in the league. Have struggled there all season. Ad Raptors get TONS of steals. – 6:33 PM

Thibodeau speaks repeatedly of the need for defense, rebounding and limiting turnovers. Knicks have 7 turnovers already, have given up 34 points with 40 seconds left in the quarter. On the bright side, rebounding is about even. – 6:35 PM

Dropping back on pick and rolls still not working for the Knicks.Raptors 37, Knicks 22 after the first quarter. – 6:37 PM

In the five quarters the Knicks have played since Mitchell Robinson underwent surgery – NY has allowed 176 points. – 6:38 PM

VanVleet was playing his best ball of the season before missing last night’s game. Looks to be picking up where he left off (14pts, 5-7 FG). Raptors are shooting 61% (7-11 3P), have 11pts on 7 Knick turnovers, are holding NY to 33% & lead 37-22. Their best all-around Q in a while – 6:40 PM

So, to follow up one of the best 1Qs in recent memory Raptors roll out Joe Weiskamp, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Chris Boucher, Precious Achiuwa and Pascal Siakam. I’m not even sure these guys all know each other’s name. – 6:42 PM

Nurse hinted at a deeper rotation ahead of tonight’s game, the 2nd of a back-to-back. Sure enough, he’s gone 10 deep early in the 2nd quarter. Joe Wieskamp gets another look after a successful debut the other night, and Jeff Dowtin is playing ahead of Malachi Flynn. – 6:42 PM

First time Obi Toppin has hit multiple 3s in a game since Nov. 30 — 10 games played ago. Gotten a little groove back over these last two games. – 6:47 PM

The NBA’s L2M report confirms the obvious that the jump ball at the end of the Celtics-Raptors game was incorrect. But the report also says they missed a foul by Achiuwa on the Pritchard turnover at half court that preceded it. – 6:49 PM

The full Julius Randle experience in that first quarter… a team-high 8points and 7 rebounds and yelling at refs and teammates and shrugged shoulders after blown defensive assignment and 4 turnovers and an incredible dunk and slow to get back on defense and a plus/minus of -15. – 6:49 PM

VanVleet just tried a rip-through move, got no call, and he has some Thursday-related feelings about that. – 6:57 PM

This is the first time Obi Toppin has scored in double-digits since Nov. 13. – 6:58 PM

Knicks down 62-53 at the half. On the plus side, Knicks end streak of five quarters of giving up at least 33 points in each. – 7:07 PM

Raps up 62-53. VanVleet has 18, Siakam has 11-4-3. Barrett with 15, Randle 14 for Knicks at the half. – 7:08 PM

