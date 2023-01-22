Kristaps Porzingis injury not serious?

Kristaps Porzingis limped to the locker room to tend to a sprained left ankle with 5:17 remaining in the third quarter of the Wizards’ 138-118 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Porzingis, who has missed just five games this season, exited via the tunnel designated for visiting players at Capital One Arena because it was closer to where he fell on the court. Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said that Porzingis will be evaluated Sunday but that he “didn’t think it’s too bad — fingers crossed.”
Source: Ava Wallace @ Washington Post
Franz Wagner had Kristaps Porzingis wondering where he went with that smooth euro-step 👀
Wes Unseld Jr. said Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) will be re-evaluated tomorrow. Said he doesn’t think it’s too bad. – 9:45 PM
Kristaps Porzingis’ left ankle sprain will be reevaluated tomorrow, Wes Unseld Jr. said. “I don’t think it’s too bad, but fingers crossed,” Unseld added. – 9:44 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. on Kristaps Porzingis’ ankle sprain: “I don’t think it’s too bad, but fingers crossed.” – 9:43 PM
Final: Wizards 138, Magic 118
Hachimura: 30p 5r
Kuzma: 25p 10r 6a
Beal: 17p 8a 4r
Porzingis (17p) left in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain. – 9:29 PM
Final: Wizards 138, Magic 118
Hachimura: 30 pts. (T-career high), 5 rebs.
Kuzma: 25 pts., 10 rebs., 6 assts.
Porzingis: Left game in 3Q w/sprained left ankle
Fultz: 23 pts., 5 rebs., 8 assts.
3-pointers: Wizards 18/34, Magic 14/34
Wizards: 2nd-highest point total this season – 9:26 PM
The Washington Wizards defeated the Orlando Magic and improved to (20-26).
#DCAboveAll 138
#MagicTogether 118
Rui Hachimura led all scorers with 30, Kyle Kuzma had 25.
7 Wizards were in double figures.
Porzingis 17
Beal 17
Gafford 14
Wright 15
Morris 10 – 9:26 PM
Gafford has fouled out, and Porzingis was ruled out with an ankle injury means the Orlando Magic have the size advantage down low. – 9:05 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT for the rest of this game with a left ankle sprain, the Wizards announce. – 9:02 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is out for the rest of the game with a left ankle sprain. – 9:02 PM
Kristaps Porzingis will not return to the game because of a left ankle sprain, the Wizards said. – 9:02 PM
The Wizards head to the fourth leading the Magic 100-91. Kristaps Porzingis left for the locker room with an injury with ~5 mins left in the quarter and Daniel Gafford is back on the Wizards’ bench after going to the locker room with an injury before that.
Kuzma leads with 22p – 8:52 PM
Wizards lead the Magic 100-91 after three. Kuzma has 22 points and Hachimura has 21, as they aim to hang on with Porzingis nursing an ankle injury. Gafford, though, is back on the bench. – 8:52 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is limping off to the locker room through the opposing team’s tunnel because it was closer. Midway through the third, Wiz are up 90-79. – 8:40 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is limping gingerly to the locker room with 5:17 remaining in the third quarter. – 8:39 PM
The Wizards lead the Magic at the half.
#DCAboveAll 70
#MagicTogether 57
Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards with 15, Kristaps Porzingis has 13, Daniel Gafford with 11, Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright each have 10.
* 5 in double figures for Washington – 8:08 PM
It’s 70-57 Wizards over the Magic at halftime. Wizards already have 5 players in double figures:
Kuzma: 15
Porzingis: 13
Gafford: 11
Hachimura: 10
Wright: 10 – 8:07 PM
Halftime: Wizards 70, Magic 57
Kuzma: 15p 6r (four three’s)
Porzingis: 13p 4r
Fafford: 11p 6r
Hachimura and Wright have 10p each – 8:06 PM
The Washington Wizards lead the Orlando Magic after one-quarter of play.
#DCAboveAll 37
#MagicTogether 26
Kyle Kuzma leads the team with 9, And Kristaps Porzingis has 8. – 7:38 PM
After one, the Wizards lead the Magic 37-26
Kuzma has 3 three’s for 9 points
Porzingis has 8
Gafford has 7
Franz Wagner has 3 fouls already. – 7:37 PM
Like the last Magic-Wizards matchup, Kristaps Porziņģis is guarding Markelle Fultz and is in a big drop against him.
The interesting part is that Markelle is guarding Kristaps on the other end, even in halfcourt possessions. – 7:14 PM
Coach Jamahl Mosley on keys to containing the Wizards “Protect the paint; see a crowd the entire night.” Coach wants to make it difficult for Porzingis, Beal, and Kuzma. He’s going to throw different lineups to counter Washington’s big lineup. pic.twitter.com/yxHfNtTiIJ – 5:38 PM
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Orlando Magic:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:22 PM
Chase Hughes: Kristaps Porzingis rolled his ankle and left the game, not long after Daniel Gafford exited with an injury. Wizards are all of a sudden without their two starting bigs. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / January 21, 2023
Michael Scotto: Kyle Kuzma on how playing with Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis will affect his free agent decision: “It plays into it a lot. I love playing with those guys. I see how easy it is for me, but this is something I’m not really thinking about right now. I’m so far away from it.” -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / January 20, 2023
Neil Dalal: Kyle Kuzma enjoys playing with Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal, which will play into his UFA decision “a lot”, but he is not really thinking about it right now “I love playing with KP and Brad, a lot actually. We just do such a great job of not getting in each other’s way.” pic.twitter.com/QYEFctf93W -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / January 19, 2023
