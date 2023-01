Kristaps Porzingis injury not serious?

Kristaps Porzingis limped to the locker room to tend to a sprained left ankle with 5:17 remaining in the third quarter of the Wizards’ 138-118 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Porzingis, who has missed just five games this season, exited via the tunnel designated for visiting players at Capital One Arena because it was closer to where he fell on the court. Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said that Porzingis will be evaluated Sunday but that he “didn’t think it’s too bad — fingers crossed.” Source: Ava Wallace @ Washington Post