Mario Chalmers signs in Philippines

Former Heat player Mario Chalmers signed with Filipino team Zamboanga Valientes for the 2023 season.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Who has assisted James the most in his career? He played the most seasons with centers Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Anderson Varejao (eight each), but they aren’t known for their passing. James twice played with the same point guard for four consecutive seasons, Eric Snow and Mario Chalmers, and they would be good guesses and both are near the top. He played with Kyrie Irving for three years, though James famously chided Irving at times for not passing enough. The answer is a star-encrusted one; it’s Dwyane Wade. -via ESPN / December 30, 2022
