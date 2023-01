Michael Porter's brother arrested in fatal crash

Sounds like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland will be game-time decisions. Michael Porter Jr. is out due to personal reasons. Jokic, Murray and Hyland participated in walk-through, per acting coach David Adelman. – 6:16 PM

Michael Porter Jr out tonight vs OKC.Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland are game time decisions. All three participated in walk-through.Ousmane Dieng is available for OKC. – 6:19 PM

Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. Are both OUT tonight against the Thunder.Denver’s 9 game winning streak is on the line without two of their best players. – 7:07 PM

Nuggets have a chance to reach 10-straight wins for the first time in a decade. Let’s pregame.✅ Jokic and MPJ out✅ Murray vs SGA✅ Ranking the wins from this streak✅ West standings deep dive

