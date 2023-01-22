Michael Porter's brother arrested in fatal crash

Coban Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. and a University of Denver basketball player, was arrested early Sunday in connection with a fatal crash in south Denver, according to Denver police. Coban Porter was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and reckless driving, police spokesman Kurt Barnes confirmed Sunday.
Source: Shelly Bradbury @ Denver Post
Michael Singer @msinger
Awful news: Coban Porter, brother of #Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., was arrested in fatal crash.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets have a chance to reach 10-straight wins for the first time in a decade. Let’s pregame.
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets announce Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland and Vlatko Cancar are available tonight. Joker and MPJ are out. – 7:24 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets announce Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic are out.
Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland, and Vlatko Cancar will all play. – 7:23 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. Are both OUT tonight against the Thunder.
Denver’s 9 game winning streak is on the line without two of their best players. – 7:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Michael Porter Jr out tonight vs OKC.
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland are game time decisions. All three participated in walk-through.
Ousmane Dieng is available for OKC. – 6:19 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Sounds like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland will be game-time decisions. Michael Porter Jr. is out due to personal reasons. Jokic, Murray and Hyland participated in walk-through, per acting coach David Adelman. – 6:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ is out tonight due to personal reasons, David Adelman says.
Everyone else who’s questionable is TBD. – 6:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
David Adelman said everyone but Michael Porter Jr. went through walkthroughs this morning. – 6:15 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets announce that MPJ is questionable tonight due to personal reasons.
So, Joker, Jamal and Porter are all questionable. – 5:56 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets announced that Michael Porter Jr. is questionable tonight for personal reasons. – 5:55 PM
Barnes said he had no information to indicate that Michael Porter Jr. was involved in the crash. Coban came to Denver after committing to the University of Denver men’s basketball program and played in 28 games as a freshman last season. He tore an anterior cruciate ligament during the offseason and has been unable to practice with the team this year because of the injury. Michael Porter Jr. was held out of Sunday night’s game against Oklahoma City due to “personal reasons.” -via Denver Post / January 22, 2023
Katy Winge: Michael Porter Jr is out tonight due to personal reasons for the Nuggets -via Twitter @katywinge / January 22, 2023
Michael Porter Jr. on Bol Bol: “We all knew that he was a very talented player. I just feel like, man, some situations can really make or break careers. Being over here and being behind some guys, not being in the rotation, we all felt for him…” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / January 17, 2023
