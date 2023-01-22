Live stream: Nets 26, Warriors 27

The Brooklyn Nets (28-17) play against the Golden State Warriors (23-23) at Chase Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Sunday January 22, 2023
Brooklyn Nets 26, Golden State Warriors 27 (Q1 01:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Interesting point: Minus Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman and Anthony Lamb the Warriors are pretty much healthy tonight.
Interesting point: Minus Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman and Anthony Lamb the Warriors are pretty much healthy tonight.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Vaughn playing Yuta Watanabe, Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, Ed Sumner and Royce O’Neale together right now. Going small with Simmons on Looney. – 8:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Step with a deep 3 to cut the Nets’ lead to two leads Vaughn to call timeout with 3:24 left in the first quarter. – 8:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets-Warriors has gotten out to an amazing start. Nets clearly got up for this game. So did the Warriors. Both teams are playing (for the most part) smothering defense. Interested to see how this game pans out. – 8:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale is 3/4 from three to open the game. Made his first three triples Friday against Utah as well. – 8:54 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Looney is the first Warrior off the bench. Kyrie got two taps and a bucket a few minutes ago. Time to counter with size. – 8:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving shaken up on that last play. Seems to be stretching out his right leg a little bit. – 8:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry is your sixth man tonight. He’s on the court with his brother. – 8:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving with a putback off two of his own misses. He and Vaughn both wanted a foul there. – 8:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors give up an easy layup in transition after a made basket. Sloppy defense early. Kerr takes a timeout. – 8:46 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Sunday hoops in San Fran !
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Warriors 11-10 with 8:28 left in the first quarter. Nets scored the first eight points of the game behind a pair of 3s from Royce O’Neale. Warriors have had four different starters score since. – 8:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Steph starting us off
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
After Golden State’s visit to the White House, Frank and Scal wonder which Warrior would make the best politician?
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Ready.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“We’re back at the crib”
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“He stays ready regardless of his role.”
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr remembers longtime Bay Area sports columnist Gwen Knapp, who passed away Friday at the age of 61: pic.twitter.com/Gxv9JURPPp – 8:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
👀👟
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors two-way roster crunch: Ty Jerome is active, but Anthony Lamb is not tonight
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from the Bay. Nets-Warriors tip in 30ish. GSW is back to full strength after being banged up when they came to BK around Christmas. Kyrie Irving might need to replicate Friday’s performance. Also this is the first Seth-Steph Curry matchup since Seth became a Net. – 8:11 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/TOQIqSQGaI – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Usual Nets starters for tonight’s game at Golden State:
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Anthony Lamb is inactive tonight for the Warriors vs Nets. Listed as available on injury report, but return of their frontcourt depth allows Warriors to deactivate and preserve his two-way days. He’s played 38 of his 50 available games. – 7:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
T.J. Warren (right knee contusion) is available for the #Nets tonight at the #Warriors. #GSW #NBA – 7:50 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say T.J. Warren (right knee contusion) is AVAILABLE tonight at Golden State. – 7:49 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Coming into tonight averaging 29.9 points per game over 1️⃣1️⃣’s last eight games.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Just a little brotherly love pregame 😂
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Clax over the past 5 games:
💥 16.2 PPG
💥 9.8 RPG
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said T.J. Warren will go through his pregame warmup before determining if he can play against the Warriors tonight. Warren is listed as probable with a knee contusion. – 7:05 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Five-for-five 🎯
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole is starting tonight vs. Nets.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole will start tonight against the Nets.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he will keep Jordan Poole in the starting lineup (for Kevon Looney) for the time being.
Points out the size disadvantage.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are going small again vs. Nets. Poole will start. Kevon Looney will come off the bench. – 6:52 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Back at home 🏠
Golden State Warriors @warriors
We’re back 🏡
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Nets pic.twitter.com/PQAQURRMUJ – 4:16 PM
