Live stream: Nets 26, Warriors 27

FINAL: Memphis 75, Cincinnati 68Penny Hardaway’s 100th win at Memphis (unofficially b/c of the Wiseman stuff).DeAndre Williams (26pts, 8 rebs) was special again. Kendric Davis (21 pts) came up big when Cincinnati tied it at 50. – 3:16 PM

Dallas came into tonight as 2nd-worst offensive rebounding team in NBA (Nets) but also with 3 straight games of 10+ offensive rebounds.Make it 4 straight, with 11 offensive rebounds vs Clippers with less than a minute to play in 3rd quarter. – 4:16 PM

“I have to be consistent and just keep building. As long as I’m out there, I’m trying to bring positive energy, positive plays and lock up on defense. I have to contribute on both ends.” – @Jalen McDaniels https://t.co/u1eXyFfRHi | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/nqdBGRhBhz

After the Warriors stole a win against the Cavs in short-handed fashion to end their five-game road swing, NBA Twitter chimed in with a flurry of different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…

Warriors are going small again vs. Nets. Poole will start. Kevon Looney will come off the bench. – 6:52 PM

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he will keep Jordan Poole in the starting lineup (for Kevon Looney) for the time being.Points out the size disadvantage.Tallest player in the starting lineup: Andrew Wiggins at 6-foot-7. – 6:53 PM

Jordan Poole will start tonight against the Nets.“He seems to play better in the starting lineup … He has more space when he’s playing with Steph, usually has a lesser defender on him. He makes people better because if space and shots he can create. It’s a good fit.” – 6:53 PM

Jacque Vaughn said T.J. Warren will go through his pregame warmup before determining if he can play against the Warriors tonight. Warren is listed as probable with a knee contusion. – 7:05 PM

OFFICIAL: We have recalled guard James Bouknight and center Kai Jones from the @greensboroswarm. Both players will join the team for the remainder of the current road trip. pic.twitter.com/sVILe9v3er

T.J. Warren (right knee contusion) is available for the #Nets tonight at the #Warriors

Anthony Lamb is inactive tonight for the Warriors vs Nets. Listed as available on injury report, but return of their frontcourt depth allows Warriors to deactivate and preserve his two-way days. He’s played 38 of his 50 available games. – 7:51 PM

Greetings from the Bay. Nets-Warriors tip in 30ish. GSW is back to full strength after being banged up when they came to BK around Christmas. Kyrie Irving might need to replicate Friday’s performance. Also this is the first Seth-Steph Curry matchup since Seth became a Net. – 8:11 PM

Warriors two-way roster crunch: Ty Jerome is active, but Anthony Lamb is not tonightLamb has played in 37 straight games. The last time he was inactive was Nov. 3, 2022. Lamb only has 12 active games left on his two-way deal – 8:14 PM

“He stays ready regardless of his role.”Asked Steve Kerr about Kevon Looney being the ultimate pro’s pro. Great answer. Looney is back to coming off the bench tonight pic.twitter.com/5pRDQlY5ch

After Golden State’s visit to the White House, Frank and Scal wonder which Warrior would make the best politician?Warriors Assistant Coach Ron Adams tells @Frank Isola

Nets lead the Warriors 11-10 with 8:28 left in the first quarter. Nets scored the first eight points of the game behind a pair of 3s from Royce O’Neale. Warriors have had four different starters score since. – 8:45 PM

Kyrie Irving with a putback off two of his own misses. He and Vaughn both wanted a foul there. – 8:50 PM

Kyrie Irving shaken up on that last play. Seems to be stretching out his right leg a little bit. – 8:51 PM

Looney is the first Warrior off the bench. Kyrie got two taps and a bucket a few minutes ago. Time to counter with size. – 8:52 PM

Royce O’Neale is 3/4 from three to open the game. Made his first three triples Friday against Utah as well. – 8:54 PM

Nets-Warriors has gotten out to an amazing start. Nets clearly got up for this game. So did the Warriors. Both teams are playing (for the most part) smothering defense. Interested to see how this game pans out. – 8:56 PM

Step with a deep 3 to cut the Nets’ lead to two leads Vaughn to call timeout with 3:24 left in the first quarter. – 8:57 PM

Vaughn playing Yuta Watanabe, Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, Ed Sumner and Royce O’Neale together right now. Going small with Simmons on Looney. – 8:59 PM

Interesting point: Minus Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman and Anthony Lamb the Warriors are pretty much healthy tonight.Ty Jerome is still getting first-quarter minutes, a testament to how well he’s been playing lately. – 9:00 PM

