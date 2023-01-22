Live stream: Nets 26, Warriors 27

The Brooklyn Nets (28-17) play against the Golden State Warriors (23-23) at Chase Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Sunday January 22, 2023

Brooklyn Nets 26, Golden State Warriors 27 (Q1 01:05)

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Interesting point: Minus Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman and Anthony Lamb the Warriors are pretty much healthy tonight.

Interesting point: Minus Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman and Anthony Lamb the Warriors are pretty much healthy tonight.

Ty Jerome is still getting first-quarter minutes, a testament to how well he's been playing lately.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Vaughn playing Yuta Watanabe, Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, Ed Sumner and Royce O'Neale together right now. Going small with Simmons on Looney.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Step with a deep 3 to cut the Nets' lead to two leads Vaughn to call timeout with 3:24 left in the first quarter.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets-Warriors has gotten out to an amazing start. Nets clearly got up for this game. So did the Warriors. Both teams are playing (for the most part) smothering defense. Interested to see how this game pans out.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Royce O'Neale is 3/4 from three to open the game. Made his first three triples Friday against Utah as well.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Royce O'Neale with three 3s in the first quarter.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Looney is the first Warrior off the bench. Kyrie got two taps and a bucket a few minutes ago. Time to counter with size.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyrie Irving shaken up on that last play. Seems to be stretching out his right leg a little bit.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Seth Curry is your sixth man tonight. He's on the court with his brother.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyrie Irving with a putback off two of his own misses. He and Vaughn both wanted a foul there.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors give up an easy layup in transition after a made basket. Sloppy defense early. Kerr takes a timeout.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets lead the Warriors 11-10 with 8:28 left in the first quarter. Nets scored the first eight points of the game behind a pair of 3s from Royce O'Neale. Warriors have had four different starters score since.

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

After Golden State’s visit to the White House, Frank and Scal wonder which Warrior would make the best politician?

After Golden State's visit to the White House, Frank and Scal wonder which Warrior would make the best politician?

Warriors Assistant Coach Ron Adams tells @Brian Scalabrine. pic.twitter.com/28uXjuGwEh

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

love a quick 8-0 run to start the game

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Nets win the tip. Ben Simmons controls. Game on.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“He stays ready regardless of his role.”

"He stays ready regardless of his role."

Asked Steve Kerr about Kevon Looney being the ultimate pro's pro. Great answer. Looney is back to coming off the bench tonight pic.twitter.com/5pRDQlY5ch

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr remembers longtime Bay Area sports columnist Gwen Knapp, who passed away Friday at the age of 61: pic.twitter.com/Gxv9JURPPp

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors two-way roster crunch: Ty Jerome is active, but Anthony Lamb is not tonight

Warriors two-way roster crunch: Ty Jerome is active, but Anthony Lamb is not tonight

Lamb has played in 37 straight games. The last time he was inactive was Nov. 3, 2022. Lamb only has 12 active games left on his two-way deal

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from the Bay. Nets-Warriors tip in 30ish. GSW is back to full strength after being banged up when they came to BK around Christmas. Kyrie Irving might need to replicate Friday's performance. Also this is the first Seth-Steph Curry matchup since Seth became a Net.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Usual Nets starters for tonight’s game at Golden State:

Usual Nets starters for tonight's game at Golden State:

Simmons, Irving, Harris, O'Neale and Claxton

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Anthony Lamb is inactive tonight for the Warriors vs Nets. Listed as available on injury report, but return of their frontcourt depth allows Warriors to deactivate and preserve his two-way days. He's played 38 of his 50 available games.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets say T.J. Warren (right knee contusion) is AVAILABLE tonight at Golden State.

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Coming into tonight averaging 29.9 points per game over 1️⃣1️⃣’s last eight games.

Coming into tonight averaging 29.9 points per game over 1️⃣1️⃣'s last eight games.

@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/xnAyncvRnl

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn said T.J. Warren will go through his pregame warmup before determining if he can play against the Warriors tonight. Warren is listed as probable with a knee contusion.

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Jordan Poole is starting tonight vs. Nets.

Jordan Poole is starting tonight vs. Nets.

Expected starters: Poole, Curry, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Jordan Poole will start tonight against the Nets.

Jordan Poole will start tonight against the Nets.

"He seems to play better in the starting lineup … He has more space when he's playing with Steph, usually has a lesser defender on him. He makes people better because if space and shots he can create. It's a good fit."

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he will keep Jordan Poole in the starting lineup (for Kevon Looney) for the time being.

Points out the size disadvantage.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he will keep Jordan Poole in the starting lineup (for Kevon Looney) for the time being.

Points out the size disadvantage.

Tallest player in the starting lineup: Andrew Wiggins at 6-foot-7.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors are going small again vs. Nets. Poole will start. Kevon Looney will come off the bench.

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

