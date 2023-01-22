Nets vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $6,718,494 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $8,407,569 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Sunday January 22, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: WFAN-FM

