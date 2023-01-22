Nikola Jokic remains out for Denver

Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic is out tonight, I’m told.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Thunder are going zone against the Jokic-less Nuggets. Denver is being challenged to find a way on offense and so far they are failing. It is just jumper after jumper for the Nuggets. – 8:23 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets have a chance to reach 10-straight wins for the first time in a decade. Let’s pregame.
✅ Jokic and MPJ out
✅ Murray vs SGA
✅ Ranking the wins from this streak
✅ West standings deep dive
youtu.be/Jx2m0_s4JMU – 7:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets announce Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland and Vlatko Cancar are available tonight. Joker and MPJ are out. – 7:24 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets announce Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic are out.
Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland, and Vlatko Cancar will all play. – 7:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
With Porter and Jokic out tonight, I wonder if Denver just rests everyone else on the injury report to let Hyland, Murray, and Cancar get a rest.
Start Ish-KCP-Braun-Gordon-Nnaji and bring Brown-Green-Jordan off the bench. – 7:14 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. Are both OUT tonight against the Thunder.
Denver’s 9 game winning streak is on the line without two of their best players. – 7:07 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Another game that Denver is playing without Nikola Jokic.
He’s OUT tonight against the Thunder. – 7:03 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic typically shares the court with Jeff Green during the pregame shooting period. Green was shooting alone just now. Make of that what you will. – 6:51 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Michael Porter Jr out tonight vs OKC.
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland are game time decisions. All three participated in walk-through.
Ousmane Dieng is available for OKC. – 6:19 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Sounds like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland will be game-time decisions. Michael Porter Jr. is out due to personal reasons. Jokic, Murray and Hyland participated in walk-through, per acting coach David Adelman. – 6:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets announce that MPJ is questionable tonight due to personal reasons.
So, Joker, Jamal and Porter are all questionable. – 5:56 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYM last week’s Lowe Post eps:
Midseason check-in w/ JVG:
Apple: apple.co/3kjKFx8
Warriors-Celtics reaction w/ @kirkgoldsberry; all things OKC w/ @AndrewKSchlecht; wide-ranging interview with KCP — Jokic, Lakers, roller-coasters:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3wf22ll – 5:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Interested to see how the #Thunder come out tonight. So far this year, they have been a streaky team.
Winning streaks: 6
Losing Streaks: 6
One loss followed by a win: 4
Murray, Jokic, Hyland questionable. Another tough place to play, looking ahead to two more days off. – 3:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
“I’m here to do anything that I can to help this team win a championship, to help Joker win a championship, to help Jamal win a championship, to help Michael Malone win a championship,” Aaron Gordon told me. “That’s it. Winning is the end all, be all.”
denverpost.com/2023/01/22/aar… – 3:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz/Garza/Knight did a better job on Jokic on Wednesday than they are doing on Sengun tonight.
Sengun with 13-11-3 in the first half, without missing a shot. – 9:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Sengun just made a Jokic like pass and im being not hyperbolic at all – 8:42 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder vs. Nuggets injury report:
Nikola Jokic (hamstring tightness) is questionable
Jamal Murray (hip sprain) is questionable pic.twitter.com/09sGCixoNf – 7:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn: Nuggets Injury Report: QUESTIONABLE Nikola Jokić (Left Hamstring Tightness) Jamal Murray (Left Hip Sprain) Bones Hyland (Left Finger Sprain) Vlatko Čančar (Non-Covid illness) Peyton Watson, Jack White, and Collin Gillespie are all OUT. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / January 21, 2023
Vinny Benedetto: I’m told Nikola Jokic will not play tonight. Jeff Green is available. -via Twitter @VBenedetto / January 20, 2023
