Live stream: Pelicans 47, Heat 38

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) play against the Miami Heat (25-22) at Miami-Dade Arena
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday January 22, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 47, Miami Heat 38 (Q2 01:03)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So Heat have 14 turnovers, are 1 of 11 on 3s, Butler has two points, are down 47-31. Otherwise . . . everything is fine. pic.twitter.com/jKAWtxipgj – 4:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
high flying, but that’s a given 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/giR9PN2x6f – 4:30 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
No ball movement, bad shot selection, tough decision making. The Heat are trapped… #HEATCulture – 4:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So Heat have 14 turnovers, are 1 of 11 on 3s, Butler has two points, are dowm 47-31. Otherwise . . . everything is fine. pic.twitter.com/7UrH7LkJaC – 4:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans have held the Heat to 31 points in more than 21 minutes of the first half.
Phenomenal defensive effort. Nearly every pass by Miami has been contested. Everyone’s rotating. What a statement. – 4:28 PM
The Pelicans have held the Heat to 31 points in more than 21 minutes of the first half.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat with 14 turnovers and the first half isn’t over yet. Heat entered today averaging 13.5 turnovers per game this season. – 4:28 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels are up to 21 points off 14 Heat turnovers. The activity in the passing lanes has been outstanding. – 4:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And now 21 Pelicans points off 13 Heat turnovers. Easy pickin’s. – 4:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Malcolm Brogdon (personal), Marcus Smart (ankle) OUT for #Celtics #Magic. Robert Williams questionable with knee management, signaling he’ll sit the front end of the back-to-back with Al Horford likely out at Miami. – 4:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pelicans already with 15 fast-break points. Heat’s three-point shooting struggles continues, now 1 of 11 from three-point range. – 4:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry can’t be passing up open threes in favor of Oladipo. Heat 1 of 11 on 3s. – 4:24 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans had 8 points off turnovers against Miami on Wednesday.
They are up to 19 through 1 1/2 quarters today and had 15 in the first quarter alone. – 4:24 PM
The Pelicans had 8 points off turnovers against Miami on Wednesday.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat have given up more than 20 first-half points off turnovers only once all season.
Already up to 19 today, with 7 minutes left in the second quarter. – 4:22 PM
Heat have given up more than 20 first-half points off turnovers only once all season.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JAX BEHIND THE BACK FLOATER 💼 pic.twitter.com/4MIKTJv4eg – 4:20 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Heat counted 10 turnovers already. Lots of struggles offensively so far. #HEATCulture – 4:19 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
I think refs were so stunned Jaxson Hayes went behind the back and around the waist with the ball on the move they missed that he got bumped/fouled by Caleb Martin on the shot – 4:18 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Did the Pelicans not party in Miami last night? They look great right now – 4:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I just want @Tom Westerholm to confirm I said take the Pelicans +7.5 when we recorded the podcast earlier – 4:18 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Devonte’ Graham then started the second quarter with a 3, about half the distance of his previous one. Pelicans up 12. And as I type this, another turnover, another Pelicans score. – 4:14 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Should see Herro back in with Bam soon, and hopefully a return to the Herro-Bam PnR. Offense is missing a general, like, plan. – 4:13 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 32, Heat 23
Murphy 10 pts
McCollum 7 pts
Valanciunas 6 pts
The Graham basket at the buzzer does count. Pels finished with 6 steals in the quarter. – 4:12 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 32, Heat 23
Murphy 10 pts
McCollum 7 pts
Valanciunas 6 pts
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans did not contract the South Beach flu. They lead by 9 after Devonte’ Graham’s heave is ruled a make. New Orleans with 6 steals already. – 4:12 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Fitting end to the quarter too: Miami’s eighth turnover, and New Orleans turned them into 15 points. – 4:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
One quarter in
Heat trail by 6
Still have no idea what the offense is trying to accomplish at the moment – 4:11 PM
One quarter in
Heat trail by 6
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 1Q: Heat trail the Pelicans 29-23. Tyler Herro has eight points but the Heat have eight turnovers. Need to take care of the ball. – 4:11 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
In real time, it looked like Devonte Graham got that off in time.
Refs are at the monitor now checking the replay. – 4:11 PM
In real time, it looked like Devonte Graham got that off in time.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Devonte Graham just made a crazy play, stealing the Heat inbounds pass and nailing the shot from halfcourt.
Refs are saying the basket was after the buzzer as of now. – 4:10 PM
Devonte Graham just made a crazy play, stealing the Heat inbounds pass and nailing the shot from halfcourt.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Pelicans 29, Heat 23. Jimmy Butler again seeing double teams. Heat with eight (!) turnovers and shooting just 1 of 5 on threes. – 4:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Uneven start for Heat, down 29-23 after one against Pelicans. Herro with eight points for Heat, who have seven turnovers. – 4:10 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Should have put up a poll asking if you’re watching the Pelicans game or the Joe Burrow/Ja’Marr Chase game – 4:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Four steals for both teams through the first 9 minutes. Eighteen points scored off turnovers between the Heat and Pels. So that’s fun. – 4:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro getting to his spots now off the dribble
They need those pull-ups and floaters
Now forcing some turnovers to play into the break
They need the top guys engaged – 4:02 PM
Tyler Herro getting to his spots now off the dribble
They need those pull-ups and floaters
Now forcing some turnovers to play into the break
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler wasn’t doubled much at all this season until Friday’s game in Dallas, but Butler is getting doubled consistently in the post for the second straight game today. – 4:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Kyle gets it to go 👌
Underway on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/jeCQFIwoLH – 3:58 PM
Kyle gets it to go 👌
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Seven minutes in and Jimmy Butler is the lone starter yet to attempt a shot. – 3:58 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry is really active to start the game. Just made a C&S 3 from the corner, then followed that up with a steal and got fouled on the take. – 3:55 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans defensive activity has been great to open game (Murphy 2 stl, Jones 1 stl, bunch of deflections). Dyson Daniels a couple pretty dishes and has 3 assists – 3:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
HERB ➡️ 3J MCCOLLUM 😎
📺: Bally Sports NO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/zQpU5dzTe7 – 3:52 PM
HERB ➡️ 3J MCCOLLUM 😎
📺: Bally Sports NO
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans jump out to 16-6 start against Heat. Great stuff defensively by the Pelicans, smothering Bam and getting deflections elsewhere. Offense has found all the seams for great looks. – 3:52 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Willie Green said the team was going to watch film and try and figure things out. Today’s start against the Miami Heat is pretty much the exact opposite – 3:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat opens 1 of 6 from the field and with four turnovers in the first five minutes. Pelicans also throwing multiple bodies at Jimmy Butler today.
Pelicans ahead 16-6. – 3:51 PM
Heat opens 1 of 6 from the field and with four turnovers in the first five minutes. Pelicans also throwing multiple bodies at Jimmy Butler today.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
One made field goal in the first 5 minutes for the Heat
4 turnovers
No flow whatsoever in the half-court
Every possession is a grind – 3:51 PM
One made field goal in the first 5 minutes for the Heat
4 turnovers
No flow whatsoever in the half-court
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels already have 9 points off 4 Heat turnovers. Willie Green called on his team to reclaim their defensive identity and they’ve responded early on. – 3:51 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I’m never going to like when two teams are wearing road uniforms. This concludes my thoughts on the start to today’s Heat-Pelicans game. – 3:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pelicans send a double at Jimmy in that mid-post
On the scouting report now
Another night of choppy offense – 3:49 PM
Pelicans send a double at Jimmy in that mid-post
On the scouting report now
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Today we welcome the Castillo family & Dr. Katy Phelan from the @Phelan_McDermid Syndrome Foundation. Phelan-McDermid Syndrome is a genetic condition causing developmental delays, behavioral problems & a weakened ability to feel pain.
To join the fight – https://t.co/EcRtvpOGz3 pic.twitter.com/Nzqvgn5swK – 3:32 PM
Today we welcome the Castillo family & Dr. Katy Phelan from the @Phelan_McDermid Syndrome Foundation. Phelan-McDermid Syndrome is a genetic condition causing developmental delays, behavioral problems & a weakened ability to feel pain.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat with three ticking clocks on two-way players Orlando Robinson, Jamal Cain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Robinson is active today; Cain is not. – 3:25 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
In Miami early… Taking in a game as a paying fan for the first time in forever pic.twitter.com/WJpslHrA1j – 3:24 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Key to the Heat beating the Pelicans:
Bam Adebayo over 21.5 points + Bam over 9.5 rebounds
For the Pels: Jonas Valanciunas over 27.5 points & rebounds
@PrizePicks promo code LOCKEDON – 3:12 PM
Key to the Heat beating the Pelicans:
Bam Adebayo over 21.5 points + Bam over 9.5 rebounds
For the Pels: Jonas Valanciunas over 27.5 points & rebounds
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 3:08 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Fresh off his 23rd birthday and birth of his second child, Heat guard Tyler Herro reflects on his growth on and off the court miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Pelicans coach Willie Green on the game plan vs. Jimmy Butler and more – 3:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
less than 30 minutes til tip off 🏀
Tune in to Bally Sports NO or @995WRNO 😎 pic.twitter.com/8STd6YTs9h – 3:03 PM
less than 30 minutes til tip off 🏀
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 3:02 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting 5 in the 305
@Verizon pic.twitter.com/8VcAfYgAca – 3:01 PM
Starting 5 in the 305
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat going with its preferred starting lineup of Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Lowry for the third straight game and the 17th game this season. – 3:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again with their preferred starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. – 3:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Should see a similar game-plan set up to start this game coming up in an hour
Heavy Herro-Bam mid-range work early on
Try to force an adjustment in their PnR coverage again
The three point looks will be there shortly after
But looks haven’t been the problem… pic.twitter.com/AFNLhPEdHR – 2:34 PM
Should see a similar game-plan set up to start this game coming up in an hour
Heavy Herro-Bam mid-range work early on
Try to force an adjustment in their PnR coverage again
The three point looks will be there shortly after
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
straight heat, no Florida
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/dadShNoxDI – 2:30 PM
straight heat, no Florida
Steve Popper @StevePopper
They are a few years apart — but Bengals Sam Hubbard played HS football at Moeller High in Cincinnati, same as Deuce McBride. (McBride played HS basketball with Jaxson Hayes but most celebrated athletic alumni — Ken Griffey Jr and Barry Larkin. – 2:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Naji Marshall (right great toe contusion) is OUT against Heat. – 2:27 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jonathan Jones says on CBS that things are “starting to heat up” between the Texans and DeMeco Ryans – 2:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green said Brandon Ingram was able to play some 5-on-5 at yesterday’s practice and Green added, “He’s progressing well.” – 2:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram played 5 on 5 yesterday at practice, Willie Green says.
Says he is still progressing in his return to getting back on the court. – 2:05 PM
Brandon Ingram played 5 on 5 yesterday at practice, Willie Green says.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Encouraging Brandon Ingram update: He practiced yesterday and played 5-on-5, per Willie Green. – 2:04 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:01 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat says Udonis Haslem available. So only not available are Nikola Jovic, Omer Yurtseven and Duncan Robinson. – 1:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem is available for today’s game.
Only Heat players out today are again Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic. – 1:43 PM
Udonis Haslem is available for today’s game.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FTX Arena no longer on the court at what’s now known as Miami-Dade Arena. pic.twitter.com/RJDs5sD3US – 1:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This was from Friday night as I was watching to see how Reggie Bullock made more 3s than entire Heat team.
But look (and listen) to Luka (who also made more 3s than Heat) on this play. Tells Josh Green to get it to Bullock in the corner and Green obliges with a nice dime pic.twitter.com/dS1ajv8P8i – 12:55 PM
This was from Friday night as I was watching to see how Reggie Bullock made more 3s than entire Heat team.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Don’t care what happens to the Pelicans later, today is a good day pic.twitter.com/CoblFXyjsL – 12:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat with three ticking clocks on two-way players Orlando Robinson, Jamal Cain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Higher math now entering the equation for the Heat when it comes to two-way contracts. – 12:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Could a subtle move produce a significant Heat upgrade? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:51 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
A reminder that today is Bally’s annoying Heat kids day broadcast. For those who enjoy it, wonderful; they’re all good kids. Don’t understand why Bally can’t have 1 professional broadcast on Bally Sun & a kid’s broadcast on Bally Fla., like CBS does with its Nickelodeon NFL game. – 11:41 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The trade for CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. was a win for the Pelicans. With the trade deadline less than 3 weeks away, is another deal on the horizon? Some things to consider as we head toward Feb. 9. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:07 AM
The trade for CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. was a win for the Pelicans. With the trade deadline less than 3 weeks away, is another deal on the horizon? Some things to consider as we head toward Feb. 9. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:07 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The trade for CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. was a win for the Pelicans. With the trade deadline less than 3 weeks away, is another deal on the horizon? Some things to consider as head toward Feb. 9. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:06 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Pretty good sports day in DFW. There’s that little football game and prior to that it’s Mavs-LAC, as we see if Mavs can string together another game like their MIA game (esp on the defensive end). @PeasRadio pre at 1. Tip w/Brad & me at 1:40 @971TheFreak – 10:40 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Sunday’s 5 things via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans at Heat, 2:30 p.m. CT on @BallySportsNO and @995WRNO; Behind the Numbers preview; injury report; “24 Seconds” Q&A on potential #NBA head coaches among NOLA players; @PodcastPelicans with @FletcherWDSU): https://t.co/w8LNJW5Dzw pic.twitter.com/lMIcwBCqkS – 10:22 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
here are @Jim Eichenhofer‘s keys to our rematch with the Heat today.
#Pelicans | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/Nk5cqY7PDq – 10:15 AM
here are @Jim Eichenhofer‘s keys to our rematch with the Heat today.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Fresh off his 23rd birthday and birth of his second child, Heat guard Tyler Herro reflects on his growth on and off the court miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Pelicans coach Willie Green on the game plan vs. Jimmy Butler and more – 9:44 AM
