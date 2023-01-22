Live stream: Pelicans 47, Heat 38

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) play against the Miami Heat (25-22) at Miami-Dade Arena

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday January 22, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans 47, Miami Heat 38 (Q2 01:03)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Herro hits a 3, so Heat up to 2 of 13 from beyond arc. – Herro hits a 3, so Heat up to 2 of 13 from beyond arc. – 4:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

No ball movement, bad shot selection, tough decision making. The Heat are trapped… 4:29 PM No ball movement, bad shot selection, tough decision making. The Heat are trapped… #HEATCulture

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans have held the Heat to 31 points in more than 21 minutes of the first half.

Phenomenal defensive effort. Nearly every pass by Miami has been contested. Everyone’s rotating. What a statement. – The Pelicans have held the Heat to 31 points in more than 21 minutes of the first half.Phenomenal defensive effort. Nearly every pass by Miami has been contested. Everyone’s rotating. What a statement. – 4:28 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat with 14 turnovers and the first half isn’t over yet. Heat entered today averaging 13.5 turnovers per game this season. – Heat with 14 turnovers and the first half isn’t over yet. Heat entered today averaging 13.5 turnovers per game this season. – 4:28 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

The Heat should look into a mirror or something – The Heat should look into a mirror or something – 4:27 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pels are up to 21 points off 14 Heat turnovers. The activity in the passing lanes has been outstanding. – Pels are up to 21 points off 14 Heat turnovers. The activity in the passing lanes has been outstanding. – 4:27 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And now 21 Pelicans points off 13 Heat turnovers. Easy pickin’s. – And now 21 Pelicans points off 13 Heat turnovers. Easy pickin’s. – 4:26 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Pelicans already with 15 fast-break points. Heat’s three-point shooting struggles continues, now 1 of 11 from three-point range. – Pelicans already with 15 fast-break points. Heat’s three-point shooting struggles continues, now 1 of 11 from three-point range. – 4:24 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry can’t be passing up open threes in favor of Oladipo. Heat 1 of 11 on 3s. – Kyle Lowry can’t be passing up open threes in favor of Oladipo. Heat 1 of 11 on 3s. – 4:24 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

The Pelicans had 8 points off turnovers against Miami on Wednesday.

They are up to 19 through 1 1/2 quarters today and had 15 in the first quarter alone. – The Pelicans had 8 points off turnovers against Miami on Wednesday.They are up to 19 through 1 1/2 quarters today and had 15 in the first quarter alone. – 4:24 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Heat have given up more than 20 first-half points off turnovers only once all season.

Already up to 19 today, with 7 minutes left in the second quarter. – Heat have given up more than 20 first-half points off turnovers only once all season.Already up to 19 today, with 7 minutes left in the second quarter. – 4:22 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

The Heat counted 10 turnovers already. Lots of struggles offensively so far. 4:19 PM The Heat counted 10 turnovers already. Lots of struggles offensively so far. #HEATCulture

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

I think refs were so stunned Jaxson Hayes went behind the back and around the waist with the ball on the move they missed that he got bumped/fouled by Caleb Martin on the shot – I think refs were so stunned Jaxson Hayes went behind the back and around the waist with the ball on the move they missed that he got bumped/fouled by Caleb Martin on the shot – 4:18 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Did the Pelicans not party in Miami last night? They look great right now – Did the Pelicans not party in Miami last night? They look great right now – 4:18 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat with 11 turnovers in the first 16 minutes. – Heat with 11 turnovers in the first 16 minutes. – 4:17 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Devonte’ Graham then started the second quarter with a 3, about half the distance of his previous one. Pelicans up 12. And as I type this, another turnover, another Pelicans score. – Devonte’ Graham then started the second quarter with a 3, about half the distance of his previous one. Pelicans up 12. And as I type this, another turnover, another Pelicans score. – 4:14 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

six steals in the first Q for the Pels🔒 – six steals in the first Q for the Pels🔒 – 4:14 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Should see Herro back in with Bam soon, and hopefully a return to the Herro-Bam PnR. Offense is missing a general, like, plan. – Should see Herro back in with Bam soon, and hopefully a return to the Herro-Bam PnR. Offense is missing a general, like, plan. – 4:13 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 32, Heat 23

Murphy 10 pts

McCollum 7 pts

Valanciunas 6 pts

The Graham basket at the buzzer does count. Pels finished with 6 steals in the quarter. – End of the 1st: Pelicans 32, Heat 23Murphy 10 ptsMcCollum 7 ptsValanciunas 6 ptsThe Graham basket at the buzzer does count. Pels finished with 6 steals in the quarter. – 4:12 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pelicans did not contract the South Beach flu. They lead by 9 after Devonte’ Graham’s heave is ruled a make. New Orleans with 6 steals already. – Pelicans did not contract the South Beach flu. They lead by 9 after Devonte’ Graham’s heave is ruled a make. New Orleans with 6 steals already. – 4:12 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Fitting end to the quarter too: Miami’s eighth turnover, and New Orleans turned them into 15 points. – Fitting end to the quarter too: Miami’s eighth turnover, and New Orleans turned them into 15 points. – 4:12 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

One quarter in

Heat trail by 6

Still have no idea what the offense is trying to accomplish at the moment – One quarter inHeat trail by 6Still have no idea what the offense is trying to accomplish at the moment – 4:11 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

End 1Q: Heat trail the Pelicans 29-23. Tyler Herro has eight points but the Heat have eight turnovers. Need to take care of the ball. – End 1Q: Heat trail the Pelicans 29-23. Tyler Herro has eight points but the Heat have eight turnovers. Need to take care of the ball. – 4:11 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

In real time, it looked like Devonte Graham got that off in time.

Refs are at the monitor now checking the replay. – In real time, it looked like Devonte Graham got that off in time.Refs are at the monitor now checking the replay. – 4:11 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Devonte Graham just made a crazy play, stealing the Heat inbounds pass and nailing the shot from halfcourt.

Refs are saying the basket was after the buzzer as of now. – Devonte Graham just made a crazy play, stealing the Heat inbounds pass and nailing the shot from halfcourt.Refs are saying the basket was after the buzzer as of now. – 4:10 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Pelicans 29, Heat 23. Jimmy Butler again seeing double teams. Heat with eight (!) turnovers and shooting just 1 of 5 on threes. – End of first quarter: Pelicans 29, Heat 23. Jimmy Butler again seeing double teams. Heat with eight (!) turnovers and shooting just 1 of 5 on threes. – 4:10 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Uneven start for Heat, down 29-23 after one against Pelicans. Herro with eight points for Heat, who have seven turnovers. – Uneven start for Heat, down 29-23 after one against Pelicans. Herro with eight points for Heat, who have seven turnovers. – 4:10 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Dyson Daniels came to play today – Dyson Daniels came to play today – 4:08 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Four steals for both teams through the first 9 minutes. Eighteen points scored off turnovers between the Heat and Pels. So that’s fun. – Four steals for both teams through the first 9 minutes. Eighteen points scored off turnovers between the Heat and Pels. So that’s fun. – 4:04 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro getting to his spots now off the dribble

They need those pull-ups and floaters

Now forcing some turnovers to play into the break

They need the top guys engaged – Tyler Herro getting to his spots now off the dribbleThey need those pull-ups and floatersNow forcing some turnovers to play into the breakThey need the top guys engaged – 4:02 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler wasn’t doubled much at all this season until Friday’s game in Dallas, but Butler is getting doubled consistently in the post for the second straight game today. – Jimmy Butler wasn’t doubled much at all this season until Friday’s game in Dallas, but Butler is getting doubled consistently in the post for the second straight game today. – 4:01 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Kyle gets it to go 👌

Underway on Bally Sports Sun 📺 3:58 PM Kyle gets it to go 👌Underway on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/jeCQFIwoLH

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Seven minutes in and Jimmy Butler is the lone starter yet to attempt a shot. – Seven minutes in and Jimmy Butler is the lone starter yet to attempt a shot. – 3:58 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Kyle Lowry is really active to start the game. Just made a C&S 3 from the corner, then followed that up with a steal and got fouled on the take. – Kyle Lowry is really active to start the game. Just made a C&S 3 from the corner, then followed that up with a steal and got fouled on the take. – 3:55 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans defensive activity has been great to open game (Murphy 2 stl, Jones 1 stl, bunch of deflections). Dyson Daniels a couple pretty dishes and has 3 assists – 3:53 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans jump out to 16-6 start against Heat. Great stuff defensively by the Pelicans, smothering Bam and getting deflections elsewhere. Offense has found all the seams for great looks. – Pelicans jump out to 16-6 start against Heat. Great stuff defensively by the Pelicans, smothering Bam and getting deflections elsewhere. Offense has found all the seams for great looks. – 3:52 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Willie Green said the team was going to watch film and try and figure things out. Today’s start against the Miami Heat is pretty much the exact opposite – Willie Green said the team was going to watch film and try and figure things out. Today’s start against the Miami Heat is pretty much the exact opposite – 3:51 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat opens 1 of 6 from the field and with four turnovers in the first five minutes. Pelicans also throwing multiple bodies at Jimmy Butler today.

Pelicans ahead 16-6. – Heat opens 1 of 6 from the field and with four turnovers in the first five minutes. Pelicans also throwing multiple bodies at Jimmy Butler today.Pelicans ahead 16-6. – 3:51 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

One made field goal in the first 5 minutes for the Heat

4 turnovers

No flow whatsoever in the half-court

Every possession is a grind – One made field goal in the first 5 minutes for the Heat4 turnoversNo flow whatsoever in the half-courtEvery possession is a grind – 3:51 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pels already have 9 points off 4 Heat turnovers. Willie Green called on his team to reclaim their defensive identity and they’ve responded early on. – Pels already have 9 points off 4 Heat turnovers. Willie Green called on his team to reclaim their defensive identity and they’ve responded early on. – 3:51 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

I’m never going to like when two teams are wearing road uniforms. This concludes my thoughts on the start to today’s Heat-Pelicans game. – I’m never going to like when two teams are wearing road uniforms. This concludes my thoughts on the start to today’s Heat-Pelicans game. – 3:50 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Pelicans send a double at Jimmy in that mid-post

On the scouting report now

Another night of choppy offense – Pelicans send a double at Jimmy in that mid-postOn the scouting report nowAnother night of choppy offense – 3:49 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler in full man bun today. – Jimmy Butler in full man bun today. – 3:42 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Today we welcome the Castillo family & Dr. Katy Phelan from the @Phelan_McDermid Syndrome Foundation. Phelan-McDermid Syndrome is a genetic condition causing developmental delays, behavioral problems & a weakened ability to feel pain.

To join the fight – pic.twitter.com/Nzqvgn5swK – 3:32 PM Today we welcome the Castillo family & Dr. Katy Phelan from the @Phelan_McDermid Syndrome Foundation. Phelan-McDermid Syndrome is a genetic condition causing developmental delays, behavioral problems & a weakened ability to feel pain.To join the fight – https://t.co/EcRtvpOGz3

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat with three ticking clocks on two-way players Orlando Robinson, Jamal Cain. Heat with three ticking clocks on two-way players Orlando Robinson, Jamal Cain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Robinson is active today; Cain is not. – 3:25 PM

In Miami early… Taking in a game as a paying fan for the first time in forever 3:24 PM In Miami early… Taking in a game as a paying fan for the first time in forever pic.twitter.com/WJpslHrA1j

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Key to the Heat beating the Pelicans:

Bam Adebayo over 21.5 points + Bam over 9.5 rebounds

For the Pels: Jonas Valanciunas over 27.5 points & rebounds

Key to the Heat beating the Pelicans:Bam Adebayo over 21.5 points + Bam over 9.5 reboundsFor the Pels: Jonas Valanciunas over 27.5 points & rebounds @PrizePicks promo code LOCKEDON – 3:12 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Dyson Daniels

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas – Starters:CJ McCollumDyson DanielsHerb JonesTrey MurphyJonas Valanciunas – 3:08 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Fresh off his 23rd birthday and birth of his second child, Heat guard Tyler Herro reflects on his growth on and off the court Fresh off his 23rd birthday and birth of his second child, Heat guard Tyler Herro reflects on his growth on and off the court miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Pelicans coach Willie Green on the game plan vs. Jimmy Butler and more – 3:06 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

less than 30 minutes til tip off 🏀

Tune in to Bally Sports NO or @995WRNO 😎 3:03 PM less than 30 minutes til tip off 🏀Tune in to Bally Sports NO or @995WRNO 😎 pic.twitter.com/8STd6YTs9h

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Dyson Daniels

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas – Pelicans starters:CJ McCollumDyson DanielsHerb JonesTrey MurphyJonas Valanciunas – 3:02 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat going with its preferred starting lineup of Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Lowry for the third straight game and the 17th game this season. – Heat going with its preferred starting lineup of Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Lowry for the third straight game and the 17th game this season. – 3:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat again with their preferred starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. – Heat again with their preferred starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. – 3:00 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Should see a similar game-plan set up to start this game coming up in an hour

Heavy Herro-Bam mid-range work early on

Try to force an adjustment in their PnR coverage again

The three point looks will be there shortly after

But looks haven’t been the problem… 2:34 PM Should see a similar game-plan set up to start this game coming up in an hourHeavy Herro-Bam mid-range work early onTry to force an adjustment in their PnR coverage againThe three point looks will be there shortly afterBut looks haven’t been the problem… pic.twitter.com/AFNLhPEdHR

They are a few years apart — but Bengals Sam Hubbard played HS football at Moeller High in Cincinnati, same as Deuce McBride. (McBride played HS basketball with Jaxson Hayes but most celebrated athletic alumni — Ken Griffey Jr and Barry Larkin. – They are a few years apart — but Bengals Sam Hubbard played HS football at Moeller High in Cincinnati, same as Deuce McBride. (McBride played HS basketball with Jaxson Hayes but most celebrated athletic alumni — Ken Griffey Jr and Barry Larkin. – 2:30 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Willie Green said Brandon Ingram was able to play some 5-on-5 at yesterday’s practice and Green added, “He’s progressing well.” – Willie Green said Brandon Ingram was able to play some 5-on-5 at yesterday’s practice and Green added, “He’s progressing well.” – 2:05 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram played 5 on 5 yesterday at practice, Willie Green says.

Says he is still progressing in his return to getting back on the court. – Brandon Ingram played 5 on 5 yesterday at practice, Willie Green says.Says he is still progressing in his return to getting back on the court. – 2:05 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Encouraging Brandon Ingram update: He practiced yesterday and played 5-on-5, per Willie Green. – Encouraging Brandon Ingram update: He practiced yesterday and played 5-on-5, per Willie Green. – 2:04 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat says Udonis Haslem available. So only not available are Nikola Jovic, Omer Yurtseven and Duncan Robinson. – Heat says Udonis Haslem available. So only not available are Nikola Jovic, Omer Yurtseven and Duncan Robinson. – 1:43 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Udonis Haslem is available for today’s game.

Only Heat players out today are again Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic. – Udonis Haslem is available for today’s game.Only Heat players out today are again Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic. – 1:43 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FTX Arena no longer on the court at what’s now known as Miami-Dade Arena. 1:30 PM FTX Arena no longer on the court at what’s now known as Miami-Dade Arena. pic.twitter.com/RJDs5sD3US

This was from Friday night as I was watching to see how Reggie Bullock made more 3s than entire Heat team.

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat with three ticking clocks on two-way players Orlando Robinson, Jamal Cain. Heat with three ticking clocks on two-way players Orlando Robinson, Jamal Cain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Higher math now entering the equation for the Heat when it comes to two-way contracts. – 12:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Could a subtle move produce a significant Heat upgrade? 11:51 AM ASK IRA: Could a subtle move produce a significant Heat upgrade? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

A reminder that today is Bally’s annoying Heat kids day broadcast. For those who enjoy it, wonderful; they’re all good kids. Don’t understand why Bally can’t have 1 professional broadcast on Bally Sun & a kid’s broadcast on Bally Fla., like CBS does with its Nickelodeon NFL game. – A reminder that today is Bally’s annoying Heat kids day broadcast. For those who enjoy it, wonderful; they’re all good kids. Don’t understand why Bally can’t have 1 professional broadcast on Bally Sun & a kid’s broadcast on Bally Fla., like CBS does with its Nickelodeon NFL game. – 11:41 AM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

The trade for CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. was a win for the Pelicans. With the trade deadline less than 3 weeks away, is another deal on the horizon? Some things to consider as we head toward Feb. 9. 11:07 AM The trade for CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. was a win for the Pelicans. With the trade deadline less than 3 weeks away, is another deal on the horizon? Some things to consider as we head toward Feb. 9. nola.com/sports/pelican…

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pretty good sports day in DFW. There’s that little football game and prior to that it’s Mavs-LAC, as we see if Mavs can string together another game like their MIA game (esp on the defensive end). 10:40 AM Pretty good sports day in DFW. There’s that little football game and prior to that it’s Mavs-LAC, as we see if Mavs can string together another game like their MIA game (esp on the defensive end). @PeasRadio pre at 1. Tip w/Brad & me at 1:40 @971TheFreak

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Sunday’s 5 things via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans at Heat, 2:30 p.m. CT on @BallySportsNO and @995WRNO; Behind the Numbers preview; injury report; “24 Seconds” Q&A on potential #NBA head coaches among NOLA players; @PodcastPelicans with @FletcherWDSU): pic.twitter.com/lMIcwBCqkS – 10:22 AM Sunday’s 5 things via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans at Heat, 2:30 p.m. CT on @BallySportsNO and @995WRNO; Behind the Numbers preview; injury report; “24 Seconds” Q&A on potential #NBA head coaches among NOLA players; @PodcastPelicans with @FletcherWDSU): https://t.co/w8LNJW5Dzw