Pelicans vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $5,681,226 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $6,087,668 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday January 22, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Sun

Away TV: Bally Sports NO

Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!