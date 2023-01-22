Rui Hachimura: ‘I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player’

“I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player,” he continued. “And I want to be somewhere that loves my — likes my game, you know? … I just want to be somewhere that trusts, believes in me. Just I can be myself — that’s my goal.”
Source: Washington Post
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
“I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player” – Rui Hachimura postgame on rumors of a potential trade from the Washington Wizards. pic.twitter.com/XSVWWFPvUT – 10:54 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
When @The Athletic asked Rui Hachimura if a trade is something he wants, he paused for several seconds and answered, “I don’t know.” – 10:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Tonight, when @The Athletic asked Rui Hachimura if he asked the Wizards to trade him, Hachimura answered “no comment.” – 10:15 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Asked after his 30-point game tonight if he wants a trade away from the Washington Wizards, Rui Hachimura purses his lips, smirks, looks around, smiles and says “…no?” A few questions later he’s asked if he requested a trade.
Asked after his 30-point game tonight if he wants a trade away from the Washington Wizards, Rui Hachimura purses his lips, smirks, looks around, smiles and says “…no?” A few questions later he’s asked if he requested a trade.
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Wizards 138, Magic 118
Hachimura: 30p 5r
Kuzma: 25p 10r 6a
Beal: 17p 8a 4r
Porzingis (17p) left in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain. – 9:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 138, Magic 118
Hachimura: 30 pts. (T-career high), 5 rebs.
Kuzma: 25 pts., 10 rebs., 6 assts.
Porzingis: Left game in 3Q w/sprained left ankle
Fultz: 23 pts., 5 rebs., 8 assts.
3-pointers: Wizards 18/34, Magic 14/34
Wizards: 2nd-highest point total this season – 9:26 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Washington Wizards tonight….
7 players in double figures
34 assists
53% from deep
Rui Hachimura tied his career high (30)
Morris/Wright combined for 14 assists/0 turnovers
Just a great day at the office! #DCAboveAll – 9:26 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards defeated the Orlando Magic and improved to (20-26).
#DCAboveAll 138
#MagicTogether 118
Rui Hachimura led all scorers with 30, Kyle Kuzma had 25.
7 Wizards were in double figures.
Porzingis 17
Beal 17
Gafford 14
Wright 15
Morris 10 – 9:26 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura has been subbed out with 2:14 remaining in the fourth quarter, having tied his career-high point total of 30 points. – 9:22 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Rui Hachimura vs Orlando Magic
30 points
13-22 FG
5 rebounds
off the bench. Great game by Rui, he tied his career high. #DCAboveAll #nba – 9:22 PM
Rui Hachimura vs Orlando Magic
30 points
13-22 FG
5 rebounds
off the bench. Great game by Rui, he tied his career high. #DCAboveAll #nba – 9:22 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Looks like Rui Hachimura is done for the night, he checks out to nice applause from this corner of the arena. He’s tied his career high for the second time this season with 30 points. – 9:22 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Rui Hachimura looks unstoppable in the 2nd half against the Magic. What an effort coming off the bench. #DCAboveAll – 9:06 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura has tied his career-high point total, 30, with 7:04 to play in the fourth quarter. – 9:06 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Rui Hachimura has tied his career-high of 30 points with still 7 minutes left in Wizards-Magic – 9:06 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
After Rui Hachimura scored his 28th point, he smiled at someone courtside. He currently leads the Wizards in scoring. – 9:00 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura is having himself a night. He’s got 28 points on 12-18 FG, 3-4 3PT. Just two points short of his career-high and still 8:48 left in the 4th. – 9:00 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
In 22 minutes so far tonight, Rui Hachimura has 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting. – 8:57 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Wizards lead the magic after 3.
#DCAboveAll 100
#MagicTogether 91
Kyle Kuzma 22
Rui Hachimura 21 – 8:52 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Magic 100-91 after three. Kuzma has 22 points and Hachimura has 21, as they aim to hang on with Porzingis nursing an ankle injury. Gafford, though, is back on the bench. – 8:52 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Wizards lead the Magic at the half.
#DCAboveAll 70
#MagicTogether 57
Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards with 15, Kristaps Porzingis has 13, Daniel Gafford with 11, Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright each have 10.
* 5 in double figures for Washington – 8:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 70-57 Wizards over the Magic at halftime. Wizards already have 5 players in double figures:
Kuzma: 15
Porzingis: 13
Gafford: 11
Hachimura: 10
Wright: 10 – 8:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 70, Magic 57
Kuzma: 15p 6r (four three’s)
Porzingis: 13p 4r
Fafford: 11p 6r
Hachimura and Wright have 10p each – 8:06 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Rui Hachimura with back-to-back 3s, then later a sweet finish at the rim, and lastly his patented mid-range jumper.
10 points in 2 minutes 23 seconds in the second quarter. – 7:52 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole has made strides as a weakside/help defender.
Nice block on Hachimura. – 7:42 PM
More on this storyline
Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly after chatter started swirling about the possibility he could be dealt before the Feb. 9 deadline. “I just got to play my game. I know what I can do, and I can help the team to win,” Hachimura said after the game. “It’s either here or other team. I can help teams.” -via ESPN / January 22, 2023
Asked whether he requested a trade from the Washington Wizards, Hachimura replied, “No comment.” It was a loaded non-answer. The Wizards are exploring trade options for the fourth-year forward, according to multiple people familiar with the situation, a development first reported by the Athletic on Wednesday. -via Washington Post / January 22, 2023
The Washington Wizards have begun trade discussions with multiple teams centered on fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura, The Athletic has learned from league sources. Hachimura, who is set to become a restricted free agent in July, has drawn interest from several Western Conference teams in need of scoring, league sources said. -via The Athletic / January 18, 2023
