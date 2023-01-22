Live stream: Thunder 48, Nuggets 40

The Oklahoma City Thunder (22-24) play against the Denver Nuggets (33-13) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 22, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder 48, Denver Nuggets 40 (Q2 01:29)
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Joe is a smart defender, who will fight and scrap on each poss. and despite his size can stay attached to his man. That makes up for a lot that he lacks in size. Especially factoring in his offensive impact. – 9:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Shai creating space and opportunity 😌 pic.twitter.com/DNsf3A105r – 8:58 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets best offense tonight has been to give Murray the ball and get the fuck out of the way. – 8:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
OKC’s hitting a bunch of mid-range pull-ups and floaters right now. SGA’s good at that, but I think you gotta live with it rather than allowing shots at the rim.
Denver/s gotta generate better shots. Everyone’s missing at the rim. – 8:55 PM
OKC’s hitting a bunch of mid-range pull-ups and floaters right now. SGA’s good at that, but I think you gotta live with it rather than allowing shots at the rim.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver really should not be within seven points of OKC. They have been outplayed in virtually every way so far tonight. – 8:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
HUGE BLOCK by Darius Bazley. Man, what a great job in transition defense. Such a good shot blocker and defender. – 8:54 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thirty of the Thunder’s first 37 points have come in the paint. – 8:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey plays with such an edge, it is going to be so fun to watch him in playoff series, in intense games. Just goes right back at matchups. The Claxton thing last week, now going right back at Braun. Fun stuff. – 8:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kenrich Williams just drew another charge, he is top ten in the NBA in offensive fouls drawn. Lu Dort is number one. OKC is really good at that. – 8:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Block against Kenrich Williams is reversed to a charge on Jeff Green.
It’s Williams’ league-leading 20th drawn charge. – 8:50 PM
Block against Kenrich Williams is reversed to a charge on Jeff Green.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tre absorbs the contact and finishes! pic.twitter.com/qknDtxBB7G – 8:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
OKC is challenging the block/charge call that Jeff Green drew for free throws.
We really needed another review. – 8:47 PM
OKC is challenging the block/charge call that Jeff Green drew for free throws.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I love the Josh Giddey floater, and how comfortable he is taking it. I think it becomes even more deadly with a lob threat on the floor with him given his passing ability. – 8:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
If they’re not gonna score in the halfcourt, might as well score in transition. At this rate, #Nuggets gonna need to turn Thunder over to create anything sustainable. Way, way too much one-on-one play so far. Denver shooting just 33% so far. – 8:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Another great defensive possession by Josh Giddey, walls up on Jeff Green in the post, taps out the miss so OKC can end the poss. with a rebound. – 8:40 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Rough offensive quarter for the Nuggets despite Murray chipping in a few impressive drives. Half court offense struggled to generate good looks.
18 points
7/22 FG
1/8 3FG
Rough offensive quarter for the Nuggets despite Murray chipping in a few impressive drives. Half court offense struggled to generate good looks.
18 points
7/22 FG
1/8 3FG
Michael Singer @msinger
Thunder up 27-18 after one. #Nuggets have just three assists total. No cohesion on offense and no unselfishness.
They had 38 assists in Friday’s win over Indiana.
Thunder up 27-18 after one. #Nuggets have just three assists total. No cohesion on offense and no unselfishness.
They had 38 assists in Friday’s win over Indiana.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1st quarter
10 points
2 rebounds
2 assists
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1st quarter
10 points
2 rebounds
2 assists
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 27, Nuggets 18
SGA – 10 points
Giddey – 8 points
End of 1Q: Thunder 27, Nuggets 18
SGA – 10 points
Giddey – 8 points
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets scored just 18 points in the quarter and are down 27-18.
The Thunder had no trouble getting downhill on a weak interior defense and finished well.
The Nuggets couldn’t finish at the rim.
Nuggets scored just 18 points in the quarter and are down 27-18.
The Thunder had no trouble getting downhill on a weak interior defense and finished well.
The Nuggets couldn’t finish at the rim.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jamal with 10 PTS/4 REB/2 AST at the end of the first quarter pic.twitter.com/j1W3LpBNr8 – 8:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets not moving the ball at all. They have just 3 assists as a team and Murray has 2 of them despite also carrying the scoring load.
Nuggets not moving the ball at all. They have just 3 assists as a team and Murray has 2 of them despite also carrying the scoring load.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Impressive finish by Tre Mann, I really think he can be a legit scorer in this league just needs to break out of this cold slump. – 8:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
First-guy-off-the-bench Christian Braun is doing things again. Best time to hit a 3 is off an off. rebound before defense is set. His board sets up AG’s 3-pointer. – 8:26 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Thunder are going zone against the Jokic-less Nuggets. Denver is being challenged to find a way on offense and so far they are failing. It is just jumper after jumper for the Nuggets. – 8:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It is jumper city for the Nuggets. The only guy getting to the rim and finishing is Jamal. – 8:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Oh my gosh, that Josh Giddey contest of Aaron Gordon to get a tie up is incredible. This team is off to an impressive start in response to Friday’s game. – 8:21 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Tough buckets from Mal to start the game pic.twitter.com/U6Kq3xAc3k – 8:21 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Christian Braun is the first guy off the bench for the Nuggets. He is in for KCP who will stagger to the bench. – 8:21 PM
George King @2bkings
Jamal Murray looks like he’s restored his bounce. I’m rooting for him this season. I love a good comeback story – 8:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets look somewhat discombobulated against OKC’s zone. Already with 3 turnovers in six minutes, and Jamal Murray’s hunting his offense a little bit.
#Nuggets look somewhat discombobulated against OKC’s zone. Already with 3 turnovers in six minutes, and Jamal Murray’s hunting his offense a little bit.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The game has started. My mind has been elsewhere, but the Thunder are out to an early 16-8 lead five minutes in. Eight quick points for Josh Giddey. Jamal Murray with a couple of buckets to lead the Nuggets. – 8:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets playing very very relaxed defense tonight is a bad way. They trail 16-8 after 5:14 of game time. – 8:17 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray just went coast to coast for a big time dunk. The rust is mostly gone for him now. It is all about consistency and being more crisp on defense for him now. – 8:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey is doing a great job using his strides and body early on to attack the rim. – 8:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray just went coast to coast for a big time dunk. The rest is mostly gone for him now. It is all about consistency and being more crisp on defense for him now. – 8:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Zeke Nnaji looking out of sorts to start for the Nuggets, who trail 7-0. – 8:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Really patient first possession for OKC with a lot of player and ball movement sets up a Giddey finger roll. – 8:12 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Looking for the 10th straight win for the Denver Nuggets! Taking on OKC.
@ChrisMarlowe @VicLombardi and I on @AltitudeTV tonight. Let’s ball! pic.twitter.com/OXeO2uTwkZ – 7:58 PM
Looking for the 10th straight win for the Denver Nuggets! Taking on OKC.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Starting🖐 from Denver!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/EcgUZWaeTF – 7:53 PM
Starting🖐 from Denver!
Michael Singer @msinger
Awful news: Coban Porter, brother of #Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., was arrested in fatal crash.
Via @denverpost @ShellyBradbury.
Awful news: Coban Porter, brother of #Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., was arrested in fatal crash.
Via @denverpost @ShellyBradbury.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
#Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
From Denver, @NickAGallo talked with Mike Muscala, to preview tonight’s game and preparation.
❝We’re in a good rhythm. We’ve gotten some good practices and good shoot arounds in and some good film sessions…we’re just trying to stay in the moment and stay present.❞ pic.twitter.com/HECGeR7MQd – 7:30 PM
From Denver, @NickAGallo talked with Mike Muscala, to preview tonight’s game and preparation.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets have a chance to reach 10-straight wins for the first time in a decade. Let’s pregame.
✅ Jokic and MPJ out
✅ Murray vs SGA
✅ Ranking the wins from this streak
✅ West standings deep dive
Nuggets have a chance to reach 10-straight wins for the first time in a decade. Let’s pregame.
✅ Jokic and MPJ out
✅ Murray vs SGA
✅ Ranking the wins from this streak
✅ West standings deep dive
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Would expect the starting lineup to be Murray, KCP, Bruce, AG, and DJ.
Mike Muscala splashing threes on the second unit, I expect them to switch everything with Zeke rather than want to drop with DJ. – 7:27 PM
Would expect the starting lineup to be Murray, KCP, Bruce, AG, and DJ.
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets announce Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland and Vlatko Cancar are available tonight. Joker and MPJ are out. – 7:24 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets just announced Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland and Vlatko Cancar are available for tonight’s game against the Thunder. – 7:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets announce Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic are out.
Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland, and Vlatko Cancar will all play. – 7:23 PM
Nuggets announce Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic are out.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray (questionable tonight) is out warming up at his normal time FWIW. – 7:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
With Porter and Jokic out tonight, I wonder if Denver just rests everyone else on the injury report to let Hyland, Murray, and Cancar get a rest.
Start Ish-KCP-Braun-Gordon-Nnaji and bring Brown-Green-Jordan off the bench. – 7:14 PM
With Porter and Jokic out tonight, I wonder if Denver just rests everyone else on the injury report to let Hyland, Murray, and Cancar get a rest.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray just took the court for his pregame shooting window. – 7:10 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. Are both OUT tonight against the Thunder.
Denver’s 9 game winning streak is on the line without two of their best players. – 7:07 PM
Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. Are both OUT tonight against the Thunder.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Another game that Denver is playing without Nikola Jokic.
He’s OUT tonight against the Thunder. – 7:03 PM
Another game that Denver is playing without Nikola Jokic.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic typically shares the court with Jeff Green during the pregame shooting period. Green was shooting alone just now. Make of that what you will. – 6:51 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Coach Adelman on tonight’s game against the Thunder 🎙 pic.twitter.com/k3AUyv0l5z – 6:51 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
With today being the first day of the Year of the Rabbit, a year full of longevity, peace, and prosperity, @UCHealth is helping us celebrate!
Keep an eye on the jumbotron at tonight’s game for a chance to win a few prizes 👀 pic.twitter.com/bdYa6xtzWL – 6:41 PM
With today being the first day of the Year of the Rabbit, a year full of longevity, peace, and prosperity, @UCHealth is helping us celebrate!
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans completed an interview w/ Mike Kafka (NYG OC) for their HC position, the 8th confirmed interview for the job.
Johnson (DET OC) 1/12
Steichen (PHI OC) 1/13
Gannon (PHI DC) 1/14
Payton (former NO HC) 1/16
Evero (DEN DC) 1/17
Brown (LAR Asst HC/TE) 1/17
#Texans completed an interview w/ Mike Kafka (NYG OC) for their HC position, the 8th confirmed interview for the job.
Johnson (DET OC) 1/12
Steichen (PHI OC) 1/13
Gannon (PHI DC) 1/14
Payton (former NO HC) 1/16
Evero (DEN DC) 1/17
Brown (LAR Asst HC/TE) 1/17
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
David Adelman called SGA one of his favorite players in the NBA to watch. Said he liked that he plays the game HIS way and hasn’t conformed to an expected style. – 6:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Michael Porter Jr out tonight vs OKC.
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland are game time decisions. All three participated in walk-through.
Ousmane Dieng is available for OKC. – 6:19 PM
Michael Porter Jr out tonight vs OKC.
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland are game time decisions. All three participated in walk-through.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bruce always with the @Yellowstone vibes 🤠
#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/WwB1oysBOx – 6:17 PM
Bruce always with the @Yellowstone vibes 🤠
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Sounds like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland will be game-time decisions. Michael Porter Jr. is out due to personal reasons. Jokic, Murray and Hyland participated in walk-through, per acting coach David Adelman. – 6:16 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Michael Porter Jr is out tonight due to personal reasons for the Nuggets – 6:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ is out tonight due to personal reasons, David Adelman says.
Everyone else who’s questionable is TBD. – 6:16 PM
MPJ is out tonight due to personal reasons, David Adelman says.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
David Adelman said everyone but Michael Porter Jr. went through walkthroughs this morning. – 6:15 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets announce that MPJ is questionable tonight due to personal reasons.
So, Joker, Jamal and Porter are all questionable. – 5:56 PM
#Nuggets announce that MPJ is questionable tonight due to personal reasons.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets announced that Michael Porter Jr. is questionable tonight for personal reasons. – 5:55 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Michael Porter Jr. is questionable for tonight’s game for personal reasons.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/njTHh3JEmo – 5:55 PM
Injury Update: Michael Porter Jr. is questionable for tonight’s game for personal reasons.
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYM last week’s Lowe Post eps:
Midseason check-in w/ JVG:
Apple: apple.co/3kjKFx8
Warriors-Celtics reaction w/ @kirkgoldsberry; all things OKC w/ @AndrewKSchlecht; wide-ranging interview with KCP — Jokic, Lakers, roller-coasters:
ICYM last week’s Lowe Post eps:
Midseason check-in w/ JVG:
Apple: apple.co/3kjKFx8
Warriors-Celtics reaction w/ @kirkgoldsberry; all things OKC w/ @AndrewKSchlecht; wide-ranging interview with KCP — Jokic, Lakers, roller-coasters:
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Interested to see how the #Thunder come out tonight. So far this year, they have been a streaky team.
Winning streaks: 6
Losing Streaks: 6
One loss followed by a win: 4
Murray, Jokic, Hyland questionable. Another tough place to play, looking ahead to two more days off. – 3:53 PM
Winning streaks: 6
Losing Streaks: 6
One loss followed by a win: 4
Michael Singer @msinger
“I’m here to do anything that I can to help this team win a championship, to help Joker win a championship, to help Jamal win a championship, to help Michael Malone win a championship,” Aaron Gordon told me. “That’s it. Winning is the end all, be all.”
denverpost.com/2023/01/22/aar… – 3:10 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
With eyes focused and ready to go, the Thunder looks to apply many lessons learned throughout its previous few games, as it takes on the Denver Nuggets tonight at 7 PM CT.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report✍️ pic.twitter.com/1x9Xdam2Jf – 3:00 PM
With eyes focused and ready to go, the Thunder looks to apply many lessons learned throughout its previous few games, as it takes on the Denver Nuggets tonight at 7 PM CT.
