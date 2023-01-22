Thunder vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $6,518,442 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $4,936,174 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 22, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Altitude

Away TV: Bally Sports OK

Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!