Thunder vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena
The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $6,518,442 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $4,936,174 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday January 22, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!