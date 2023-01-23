Austin Rivers on Stephen Curry: 'You can't touch him, they give him every f****** call'

Golden State Warriors superstar is undoubtedly one of the NBA’s toughest covers, but Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers believes he gets help from the refs. When asked on a recent podcast episode who the toughest cover in the NBA is, Rivers said Steph Curry, but for an interesting reason. “Steph,” Rivers said. “It’s not even close… you can’t touch him, they give him every f-ucking call, they set illegal screens for him the entire game… they don’t call it cause they want to see him shoot.”
Source: Joey Linn @ Sports Illustrated
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 1:50 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry: “Losing sucks no matter what the reason is. Losing is a terrible feeling. We hate it and being 23-24 past the halfway mark of the season, we’ve experienced a lot of it. So we need to bottle it up and do something about it.” – 12:49 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins is shooting 34% since his return. Steph Curry is 1-of-11 his last two fourth quarters. Klay Thompson went 4-of-17 vs the Nets. The Warriors blew a 17-point lead. They’re back under .500 and 10th in the West. theathletic.com/4116129/2023/0… – 12:44 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Curry: “No matter what the reason is, losing is a terrible feeling. We hate it …[We] need to do something about it…Nobody is thinking we can’t do it. That’s our challenge, to not be in the situation where every other night we are explaining why we didn’t get the job done.” – 12:22 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The reoccurring explanation to why the Warriors have been giving up late-game leads has been lack of execution. Steph Curry listed lack of communication, missing switches and box outs, fouling and stagnant offense and hero ball as just a few things on the laundry list of issues. – 12:18 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry: “Everybody has to raise their level a little bit. It’s not about one guy saving the day.” – 12:15 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry: “We’re saying all the right things. We just have to go do it.” – 12:13 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Final: Warriors give back hefty leads one too many times and lose, 120-116, to the Nets
-Fall back below .500 (23-24)
-Outshot, outrebounded, outsmarted, out-gritted
-Curry 26, Kuminga 20
-Klay/Wiggs 6/26 FG, 0/10 3p – 11:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry, Joe Harris, and Royce O’Neale come up huge in the clutch for Brooklyn.
Nic Claxton has a career night and Ben Simmons even provides a lift in the comeback.
And what can you say about Kyrie Irving. This is not the same Nets team that imploded this time last season. – 11:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Another bad loss for the Warriors. They blow a 17-point lead at home to a Nets team without Kevin Durant. They were up 12 with under six minutes left. Brooklyn closed on a 22-6 run. Rough fourth quarter for Steph Curry. Klay Thompson went 0 of 7 from 3. Record: 23-24. – 11:06 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Huge three by O’Neale. Considering that he took that shot instead of kicking to a wide open Seth Curry in the corner, he better have hit it 🤣🤣 – 11:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Two big-time plays by Seth Curry to tie this game in the final 2 minutes.
A big-time 3-point hit by Joe Harris on the 2nd. – 10:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Another 3 from Kyrie Irving cuts the Warriors lead to 10 with 6:41 left. Warriors’ bench outscoring the Nets 44-19. Seth Curry has 10 of those 19 points. – 10:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry has to be better for this Nets team to win games against good teams without KD. – 10:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Scary play there where Stephen Curry dives hip-first into Royce O’Neale’s knee. O’Neale is fine but it could have been very bad. – 10:06 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Lakers’ hot start was entirely predicated on Thomas Bryant turning into Steph Curry. Shockingly that was not a sustainable strategy. Blazers up 14 now with four minutes left in the half. – 10:00 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors 72, Nets 60
-FG percentage of Warriors not named Thompson or Wiggins: 74.2
-Kuminga FG attempts leader with 8 (in 11 minutes)
-Curry/DDV/JP Loon: 47 points, 16/19 FG, 7/8 3p – 9:53 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Golden State up 72-60 on the Nets at the half. Four Warriors players already in double figures. Curry leads the way with 15 points, DiVincenzo has 13. – 9:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lead the Nets 72-60 at halftime. Curry has a team-high 14 points, but the true story of the game so far is bench production.
DiVincenzo (13) and Looney (10) are already in double figures. Kuminga has nine.
Golden State is shooting 59.1% from the field, 52.9% from deep. – 9:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry’s transition decision-making has not been good as of late. – 9:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Vaughn playing Yuta Watanabe, Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, Ed Sumner and Royce O’Neale together right now. Going small with Simmons on Looney. – 8:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry is your sixth man tonight. He’s on the court with his brother. – 8:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from the Bay. Nets-Warriors tip in 30ish. GSW is back to full strength after being banged up when they came to BK around Christmas. Kyrie Irving might need to replicate Friday’s performance. Also this is the first Seth-Steph Curry matchup since Seth became a Net. – 8:11 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole is starting tonight vs. Nets.
Expected starters: Poole, Curry, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond – 6:55 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell on Austin Rivers, who made two critical defensive plays in the last four minutes tonight:
“He’s just a winner. He’s just a winner. He makes a lot of winning plays that go under the radar. When he’s on the floor, he’s very impactful.” – 12:00 AM
D’Angelo Russell on Austin Rivers, who made two critical defensive plays in the last four minutes tonight:
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jalen Green gets picked in the backcourt by Austin Rivers, leading to a fast break basket. It’s his 6th turnover. “You’ve got to be kidding me,” says Ryan Hollins. “This is just absurd,” says Craig Ackerman. #Rockets have 23 turnovers. – 10:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Two huge defensive plays from Austin Rivers on consecutive possessions with under five minutes left in the game — and it was contagious, sparking the next possession where Anderson got a steal that led to the DLo oop to Ant in transition. – 10:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch said Rudy Gobert and Austin Rivers went through shoot-around this morning and are game-time decisions tonight against Houston. – 6:20 PM
Jon Krawczynski: Austin Rivers will be back in the rotation tonight after missing some time with a left knee contusion. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / January 21, 2023
Minnesota: Anthony Edwards (left hip soreness) and Taurean Prince (left ankle sprain) have been upgraded to available for Thursday’s game against Toronto. Austin Rivers (left knee contusion) is out. -via HoopsHype / January 19, 2023
