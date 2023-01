Austin Rivers on Stephen Curry: 'You can't touch him, they give him every f****** call'

Golden State Warriors superstar is undoubtedly one of the NBA’s toughest covers, but Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers believes he gets help from the refs. When asked on a recent podcast episode who the toughest cover in the NBA is, Rivers said Steph Curry, but for an interesting reason. “Steph,” Rivers said. “It’s not even close… you can’t touch him, they give him every f-ucking call, they set illegal screens for him the entire game… they don’t call it cause they want to see him shoot.”Source: Joey Linn @ Sports Illustrated