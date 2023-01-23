Live stream: Bucks 79, Pistons 52

The Milwaukee Bucks (29-17) play against the Detroit Pistons (12-36) at Little Caesars Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 23, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks 79, Detroit Pistons 52 (Q2 01:22)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Isaiah Livers just went back to the locker room. – Isaiah Livers just went back to the locker room. – 8:02 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

YEAHHHH BOIIII 🗣

Flavor Flav is in the building 🤩 8:01 PM YEAHHHH BOIIII 🗣Flavor Flav is in the building 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WgoWddkHzo

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks have slowed down offensively, ,but they still lead, 74-48, with 3:06 left in the second quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the lone double-digit scorer, but all ten Bucks that have played have scored. Lopez is the closest to double digits with 9 points. – The Bucks have slowed down offensively, ,but they still lead, 74-48, with 3:06 left in the second quarter.Giannis Antetokounmpo is the lone double-digit scorer, but all ten Bucks that have played have scored. Lopez is the closest to double digits with 9 points. – 7:59 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Bucks are a bottom-15 3-point-shooting team (not having Middleton hasn’t helped) and are 11-20 in this first half. – Bucks are a bottom-15 3-point-shooting team (not having Middleton hasn’t helped) and are 11-20 in this first half. – 7:56 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Big 4 + Joe Ingles out there for the Bucks right now. – Big 4 + Joe Ingles out there for the Bucks right now. – 7:54 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo took a minute to collect himself after that collision. He is walking it off during the break and not getting any additional attention from Giannis Antetokounmpo took a minute to collect himself after that collision. He is walking it off during the break and not getting any additional attention from #Bucks staff. – 7:51 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

20 years ago, it wasn’t uncommon for NBA teams to score fewer than 70 points in an entire game. The Bucks have 63 with six minutes left until halftime – 20 years ago, it wasn’t uncommon for NBA teams to score fewer than 70 points in an entire game. The Bucks have 63 with six minutes left until halftime – 7:51 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting on the floor for an extended break after that play.

I was blocked by the stanchion, but it looked like Isaiah Livers fell and then slid into Antetokounmpo’s legs. – Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting on the floor for an extended break after that play.I was blocked by the stanchion, but it looked like Isaiah Livers fell and then slid into Antetokounmpo’s legs. – 7:51 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Pistons are down 63-37 with 6:06 left in the first half. – The Pistons are down 63-37 with 6:06 left in the first half. – 7:50 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Ivey wants a goaltending on Brook Lopez after that foul. He’s not going to get it. – Ivey wants a goaltending on Brook Lopez after that foul. He’s not going to get it. – 7:48 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Giannis is on fire vs the Pistons 🔥

He has 20 pts on 6-6 FG in the 1st quarter 🦌 7:42 PM Giannis is on fire vs the Pistons 🔥He has 20 pts on 6-6 FG in the 1st quarter 🦌 pic.twitter.com/ANHOeqwpzn

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Giannis returns from 5-game injury absence by scoring 20 of Milwaukee’s 49 first-quarter points against Detroit. – Giannis returns from 5-game injury absence by scoring 20 of Milwaukee’s 49 first-quarter points against Detroit. – 7:41 PM

Larry Lage @LarryLage

The Bucks scored 49 in 1Q. Yes, 49. That’s 2 short of the The Bucks scored 49 in 1Q. Yes, 49. That’s 2 short of the #NBA record for a 1Q. Hornets matched the mark against Milwaukee earlier this month. Pistons have 24. – 7:39 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

End of the 1st quarter:

Yep, you read that correctly.

Bogdanovic: 10 pts

Diallo: 6 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast

Joseph: 3 pts

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 20 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts (6-6 FG, 2-2 3PM, 6-7 FT) – End of the 1st quarter: #Bucks 49, #Pistons 24.Yep, you read that correctly.Bogdanovic: 10 ptsDiallo: 6 pts, 1 reb, 1 astJoseph: 3 ptsGiannis Antetokounmpo: 20 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts (6-6 FG, 2-2 3PM, 6-7 FT) – 7:39 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 20 points on 6 for 6 shooting, Khris Middleton scores 5 and the Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 20 points on 6 for 6 shooting, Khris Middleton scores 5 and the #Bucks lead the #Pistons 49-24. – 7:38 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 49-24.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 20 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in eight minutes and 27 seconds. – After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 49-24.Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 20 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in eight minutes and 27 seconds. – 7:38 PM

Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q

I guess Giannis is feeling healthy – I guess Giannis is feeling healthy – 7:36 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Remember that 42-15 run the Blazers put on the Lakers last night?

It’s 43-17, Bucks over Pistons. Giannis, back. Middleton, back. Pistons, back from Paris – Remember that 42-15 run the Blazers put on the Lakers last night?It’s 43-17, Bucks over Pistons. Giannis, back. Middleton, back. Pistons, back from Paris – 7:34 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

giannis is really about to outscore the detroit pistons – giannis is really about to outscore the detroit pistons – 7:33 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Giannis has 20 points in eight first-quarter minutes. He’s 6-6 overall, 6-7 at the line and 2-2 from 3. – Giannis has 20 points in eight first-quarter minutes. He’s 6-6 overall, 6-7 at the line and 2-2 from 3. – 7:32 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

This was going to be a tough night regardless, but the Pistons are without their best perimeter defender and playmaker (Killian) and big defender (Beef Stew). It’s showing – This was going to be a tough night regardless, but the Pistons are without their best perimeter defender and playmaker (Killian) and big defender (Beef Stew). It’s showing – 7:31 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks lead, 36-10, with 4:32 left in the first quarter.

And Khris Middleton has just checked into the game for the first time tonight. – The Bucks lead, 36-10, with 4:32 left in the first quarter.And Khris Middleton has just checked into the game for the first time tonight. – 7:30 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Khris Middleton checks in with 4:32 to go in the first quarter and the Khris Middleton checks in with 4:32 to go in the first quarter and the #Bucks up 36-10. – 7:30 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Giannis is unguardable.

When you try to do it with two people, the Bucks get a wide-open 3. Not much you can do when they’re rolling like this. – Giannis is unguardable.When you try to do it with two people, the Bucks get a wide-open 3. Not much you can do when they’re rolling like this. – 7:30 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

Giannis last 3 games before injury: 12.7 ppg

Giannis first 6 minutes: 15 points 7:29 PM Giannis last 3 games before injury: 12.7 ppgGiannis first 6 minutes: 15 points pic.twitter.com/1un2eZsrlK

Larry Lage @LarryLage

Pistons are giving Giannis Antetokounmpo lots of time and space to get comfortable in his return to lineup. The Greek Freak has 11 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists midway through 1Q to help Bucks lead 28-8. – Pistons are giving Giannis Antetokounmpo lots of time and space to get comfortable in his return to lineup. The Greek Freak has 11 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists midway through 1Q to help Bucks lead 28-8. – 7:24 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo has 11pts/2reb/2ast in just over five minutes. The Bucks have hit three of their four 3-pointers and they are dominating thus far.

Bucks up, 28-8, with 6:57 left in the first quarter. – Giannis Antetokounmpo has 11pts/2reb/2ast in just over five minutes. The Bucks have hit three of their four 3-pointers and they are dominating thus far.Bucks up, 28-8, with 6:57 left in the first quarter. – 7:23 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Looks like it’s about to be a long night for Detroit. The Bucks have made 10 of their first 11 shots to take a 26-8 lead. – Looks like it’s about to be a long night for Detroit. The Bucks have made 10 of their first 11 shots to take a 26-8 lead. – 7:22 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Bucks are on pace to score 60 in the first quarter. Up 26-8 with more than seven minutes on the clock – Bucks are on pace to score 60 in the first quarter. Up 26-8 with more than seven minutes on the clock – 7:22 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Burks are on pace to score 60 in the first quarter – Burks are on pace to score 60 in the first quarter – 7:21 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks race out to a 15-4 lead here in Detroit with 9:22 left in the first quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has 7 of those 15 points. – The Bucks race out to a 15-4 lead here in Detroit with 9:22 left in the first quarter.Giannis Antetokounmpo has 7 of those 15 points. – 7:17 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Pistons are down 15-4 with 9:22 left in the first quarter. – The Pistons are down 15-4 with 9:22 left in the first quarter. – 7:16 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Livers picks up his second foul three minutes into the game. Both were drawn by Giannis. – Livers picks up his second foul three minutes into the game. Both were drawn by Giannis. – 7:16 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Brook Lopez hits a 3 on the Bucks’ second offensive possession to open scoring in tonight’s game in Detroit. – Brook Lopez hits a 3 on the Bucks’ second offensive possession to open scoring in tonight’s game in Detroit. – 7:12 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons are honoring the great Bob Lanier tonight against the Bucks. They’re wearing these warmups 6:46 PM Pistons are honoring the great Bob Lanier tonight against the Bucks. They’re wearing these warmups pic.twitter.com/EL8Da3dtFv

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Pat Connaughton will once start for the

Khris Middleton will come off the bench tonight in Detroit. – Pat Connaughton will once start for the #Bucks with Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo.Khris Middleton will come off the bench tonight in Detroit. – 6:42 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Killian Hayes, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jalen Duren will start tonight – Killian Hayes, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jalen Duren will start tonight – 6:40 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons starters: Ivey, Livers, Bogey, Bey and Duren. Looks like Killian’s shoulder will keep him out. – Pistons starters: Ivey, Livers, Bogey, Bey and Duren. Looks like Killian’s shoulder will keep him out. – 6:39 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

There are a lot of Giannis jerseys in the crowd tonight at LCA. – There are a lot of Giannis jerseys in the crowd tonight at LCA. – 6:31 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons get a nice welcoming from Paris in the form of the Bucks.

30 min til tip. AMA. – Pistons get a nice welcoming from Paris in the form of the Bucks.30 min til tip. AMA. – 6:31 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bobby has 28 double-doubles this season which ranks third in the league.

🎥 @SociosUSA 6:19 PM Bobby has 28 double-doubles this season which ranks third in the league.🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/W2bvbXRksd

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bucks recorded their 7th straight win behind Giannis’ 32 points & 12 rebounds on November 3, 2022.

⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind 6:04 PM Bucks recorded their 7th straight win behind Giannis’ 32 points & 12 rebounds on November 3, 2022.⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/BVbDOqiam0

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both went through their normal pregame routines tonight.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said they expect both to play tonight. – Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both went through their normal pregame routines tonight.Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said they expect both to play tonight. – 5:47 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Dwane Casey on Giannis and Middleton: “You’ve got fire and ice between those two…Giannis is fire and his passion. Khris is calm and under control. They offset each other.” – Dwane Casey on Giannis and Middleton: “You’ve got fire and ice between those two…Giannis is fire and his passion. Khris is calm and under control. They offset each other.” – 5:26 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey said Killian Hayes is a game-time decision with a shoulder injury. – Casey said Killian Hayes is a game-time decision with a shoulder injury. – 5:23 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Killian Hayes is a game-time decision, Casey said. Listed as questionable with a left shoulder contusion – Killian Hayes is a game-time decision, Casey said. Listed as questionable with a left shoulder contusion – 5:22 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Dwane Casey says Killian Hayes is a game-time decision for tonight’s game vs. the Bucks. – Dwane Casey says Killian Hayes is a game-time decision for tonight’s game vs. the Bucks. – 5:22 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

LeBron James, Jrue Holiday named NBA Players Of The Week 4:20 PM LeBron James, Jrue Holiday named NBA Players Of The Week sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame…

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

21 been doing something for us!!

Congrats to Jrue on earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week!! 4:08 PM 21 been doing something for us!!Congrats to Jrue on earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week!! pic.twitter.com/qonGdsAzK1

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Panthers announced they completed an in-person interview today w/ Sean Payton (former NO HC) for their HC job. Panthers have also interviewed

Kafka (NYG OC)

Dorsey (BUF OC)

Evero (DEN DC)

Steichen (PHI OC)

Reich (former IND HC)

Wilks (CAR interim HC)

Caldwell (former IND, DET HC) – Panthers announced they completed an in-person interview today w/ Sean Payton (former NO HC) for their HC job. Panthers have also interviewedKafka (NYG OC)Dorsey (BUF OC)Evero (DEN DC)Steichen (PHI OC)Reich (former IND HC)Wilks (CAR interim HC)Caldwell (former IND, DET HC) – 3:48 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Lakers’ LeBron James has been named Western Conference Player of the Week. And Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week – Lakers’ LeBron James has been named Western Conference Player of the Week. And Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week – 3:48 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Jrue Holiday won Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Kyrie Irving was among the nominees in the East. In 3 games, Irving averaged 38.7 pts on 52% shooting. He hit 15 of 30 3-pt attempts, averaged 8.3 rebs, 7.3 assists, 2.7 stls & 1 TO in 39 mpg. Nets went 2-1 w/out K. Durant. – Jrue Holiday won Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Kyrie Irving was among the nominees in the East. In 3 games, Irving averaged 38.7 pts on 52% shooting. He hit 15 of 30 3-pt attempts, averaged 8.3 rebs, 7.3 assists, 2.7 stls & 1 TO in 39 mpg. Nets went 2-1 w/out K. Durant. – 3:46 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Giannis Antetokounmpo won Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Kyrie Irving was among the nominees in the East. In 3 games, Irving averaged 38.7 pts on 52% shooting. He hit 15 of 30 3-pt attempts, averaged 8.3 rebs, 7.3 assists, 2.7 stls & 1 TO in 39 mpg. Nets went 2-1 w/out KD – Giannis Antetokounmpo won Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Kyrie Irving was among the nominees in the East. In 3 games, Irving averaged 38.7 pts on 52% shooting. He hit 15 of 30 3-pt attempts, averaged 8.3 rebs, 7.3 assists, 2.7 stls & 1 TO in 39 mpg. Nets went 2-1 w/out KD – 3:43 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks guard Jrue Holiday was been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Jan. 16-22. He averaged 33.3 points, 9.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game in three games. – 3:39 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Lakers’ LEBRON James and Milwaukee’s JRUE Holiday have just been named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.

And I am headed to detention to do spelling exercises on a chalkboard. – The Lakers’ LEBRON James and Milwaukee’s JRUE Holiday have just been named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.And I am headed to detention to do spelling exercises on a chalkboard. – 3:34 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Cleveland’s Darius Garland was among the others nominated for the honor. – Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week.Cleveland’s Darius Garland was among the others nominated for the honor. – 3:34 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Lakers’ LeBton James and Milwaukee’s JRUE Holiday were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.

More NBA from me: 3:31 PM The Lakers’ LeBton James and Milwaukee’s JRUE Holiday were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

LeBron James and Jrue Holiday are NBA players of the week. 3:31 PM LeBron James and Jrue Holiday are NBA players of the week. pic.twitter.com/iu4MRDOdPV

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 14 of the 2022-23 season (Jan. 16-22). 3:30 PM Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 14 of the 2022-23 season (Jan. 16-22). pic.twitter.com/zOYxCkye5S

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Showing off some offensive prowess!! 😤

Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US. 3:29 PM Showing off some offensive prowess!! 😤Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US. pic.twitter.com/1k7SmmSSNv

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Tonight, fans will receive a lapel pin memory of Bob Lanier ❤️ Grab yours while supplies last. 3:13 PM Tonight, fans will receive a lapel pin memory of Bob Lanier ❤️ Grab yours while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/tlCqKgCOUe

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Congratulations to our @Cheurlin1788 New Years’ Experience Sweepstakes Winners David Townsend & Shon Robinson!

Both received (2) tickets to the Jan 15th game vs. the Knicks, an autographed Isiah Thomas Bobblehead and a private meet & greet with the Legend himself! 2:45 PM Congratulations to our @Cheurlin1788 New Years’ Experience Sweepstakes Winners David Townsend & Shon Robinson!Both received (2) tickets to the Jan 15th game vs. the Knicks, an autographed Isiah Thomas Bobblehead and a private meet & greet with the Legend himself! pic.twitter.com/mM4OO0KR3O

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Will the Bucks have more or less than 60.5 points at halftime?

📊 @betwayusa 2:27 PM Will the Bucks have more or less than 60.5 points at halftime?📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/THEfvEiLia