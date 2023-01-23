Live stream: Bucks 79, Pistons 52

Live stream: Bucks 79, Pistons 52

Games

Live stream: Bucks 79, Pistons 52

January 23, 2023- by

By |

Game streams

The Milwaukee Bucks (29-17) play against the Detroit Pistons (12-36) at Little Caesars Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 23, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks 79, Detroit Pistons 52 (Q2 01:22)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Isaiah Livers just went back to the locker room. – 8:02 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
YEAHHHH BOIIII 🗣
Flavor Flav is in the building 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WgoWddkHzo8:01 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks have slowed down offensively, ,but they still lead, 74-48, with 3:06 left in the second quarter.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the lone double-digit scorer, but all ten Bucks that have played have scored. Lopez is the closest to double digits with 9 points. – 7:59 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Spinning Jrue. 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/whmchAQ32H7:58 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bucks are a bottom-15 3-point-shooting team (not having Middleton hasn’t helped) and are 11-20 in this first half. – 7:56 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Big 4 + Joe Ingles out there for the Bucks right now. – 7:54 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue showing off with this one. pic.twitter.com/3PbQip6WLr7:53 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo took a minute to collect himself after that collision. He is walking it off during the break and not getting any additional attention from #Bucks staff. – 7:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
20 years ago, it wasn’t uncommon for NBA teams to score fewer than 70 points in an entire game. The Bucks have 63 with six minutes left until halftime – 7:51 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting on the floor for an extended break after that play.
I was blocked by the stanchion, but it looked like Isaiah Livers fell and then slid into Antetokounmpo’s legs. – 7:51 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons are down 63-37 with 6:06 left in the first half. – 7:50 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Ivey wants a goaltending on Brook Lopez after that foul. He’s not going to get it. – 7:48 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Giannis is on fire vs the Pistons 🔥
He has 20 pts on 6-6 FG in the 1st quarter 🦌 pic.twitter.com/ANHOeqwpzn7:42 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Giannis returns from 5-game injury absence by scoring 20 of Milwaukee’s 49 first-quarter points against Detroit. – 7:41 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Most points scored in a quarter this season. pic.twitter.com/84SBj355K07:41 PM

Larry Lage @LarryLage
The Bucks scored 49 in 1Q. Yes, 49. That’s 2 short of the #NBA record for a 1Q. Hornets matched the mark against Milwaukee earlier this month. Pistons have 24. – 7:39 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Bucks 49, #Pistons 24.
Yep, you read that correctly.
Bogdanovic: 10 pts
Diallo: 6 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
Joseph: 3 pts
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 20 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts (6-6 FG, 2-2 3PM, 6-7 FT) – 7:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 20 points on 6 for 6 shooting, Khris Middleton scores 5 and the #Bucks lead the #Pistons 49-24. – 7:38 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 49-24.
Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 20 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in eight minutes and 27 seconds. – 7:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Bucks 49, Pistons 24 – 7:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Bucks 49, Pistons 24. – 7:38 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
I guess Giannis is feeling healthy – 7:36 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
giannis antetokounmpo on 10+ days rest pic.twitter.com/QQSruDlxaf7:34 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Remember that 42-15 run the Blazers put on the Lakers last night?
It’s 43-17, Bucks over Pistons. Giannis, back. Middleton, back. Pistons, back from Paris – 7:34 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
giannis is really about to outscore the detroit pistons – 7:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Giannis has 20 points in eight first-quarter minutes. He’s 6-6 overall, 6-7 at the line and 2-2 from 3. – 7:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
This was going to be a tough night regardless, but the Pistons are without their best perimeter defender and playmaker (Killian) and big defender (Beef Stew). It’s showing – 7:31 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks lead, 36-10, with 4:32 left in the first quarter.
And Khris Middleton has just checked into the game for the first time tonight. – 7:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton checks in with 4:32 to go in the first quarter and the #Bucks up 36-10. – 7:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Giannis is unguardable.
When you try to do it with two people, the Bucks get a wide-open 3. Not much you can do when they’re rolling like this. – 7:30 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Giannis last 3 games before injury: 12.7 ppg
Giannis first 6 minutes: 15 points pic.twitter.com/1un2eZsrlK7:29 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
No hesitation from Giannis. 👌 pic.twitter.com/BmsvsaqgO37:28 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Milwaukee is 13-14 from the floor – 7:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis is tonight’s sixth man for the #Bucks. – 7:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks have hit 11 straight shots and lead the #Pistons 28-8 just a few minutes into this one. – 7:24 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Pistons are giving Giannis Antetokounmpo lots of time and space to get comfortable in his return to lineup. The Greek Freak has 11 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists midway through 1Q to help Bucks lead 28-8. – 7:24 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 11pts/2reb/2ast in just over five minutes. The Bucks have hit three of their four 3-pointers and they are dominating thus far.
Bucks up, 28-8, with 6:57 left in the first quarter. – 7:23 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
Analysis: Giannis makes a difference – 7:23 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Looks like it’s about to be a long night for Detroit. The Bucks have made 10 of their first 11 shots to take a 26-8 lead. – 7:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bucks are on pace to score 60 in the first quarter. Up 26-8 with more than seven minutes on the clock – 7:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Burks are on pace to score 60 in the first quarter – 7:21 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks race out to a 15-4 lead here in Detroit with 9:22 left in the first quarter.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 7 of those 15 points. – 7:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bucks 15, Pistons 4 at the 9:22 mark – 7:16 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons are down 15-4 with 9:22 left in the first quarter. – 7:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bucks are up 15-4 early. Giannis has seven. – 7:16 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Livers picks up his second foul three minutes into the game. Both were drawn by Giannis. – 7:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Splash Mountain to start!! pic.twitter.com/moVetMjGpJ7:15 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Brook Lopez hits a 3 on the Bucks’ second offensive possession to open scoring in tonight’s game in Detroit. – 7:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Brooke Lopez missed a shot against Detroit. – 7:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Honoring the memory of #Pistons Legend, Bob Lanier ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MfOxfqzWCo7:09 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/xQwVMp3O1P7:05 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
What up, Khris?
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/A9RZA0zDKV6:57 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s starting 5 ⤵️
🚘 @Jaden Ivey
🚘 @isaiah__02
🚘 @SaddiqBey
🚘 Bojan Bogdanovic
🚘 @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/xY7w2XQXoT6:51 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are honoring the great Bob Lanier tonight against the Bucks. They’re wearing these warmups pic.twitter.com/EL8Da3dtFv6:46 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Block out the noise. Play your game.
🎧 @JBLaudio pic.twitter.com/5hrLR7cRfF6:44 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton will once start for the #Bucks with Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Khris Middleton will come off the bench tonight in Detroit. – 6:42 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Ivey, Livers, Bey, Bogdanovic and Duren.
Antetokounmpo and Middleton are available for the #Bucks. – 6:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jalen Duren will start tonight – 6:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Ivey, Livers, Bogey, Bey and Duren. Looks like Killian’s shoulder will keep him out. – 6:39 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis back in the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/3v1suWIxOQ6:32 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
There are a lot of Giannis jerseys in the crowd tonight at LCA. – 6:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons get a nice welcoming from Paris in the form of the Bucks.
30 min til tip. AMA. – 6:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Today’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/Lru7eBD30J6:20 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby has 28 double-doubles this season which ranks third in the league.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/W2bvbXRksd6:19 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bucks recorded their 7th straight win behind Giannis’ 32 points & 12 rebounds on November 3, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/BVbDOqiam06:04 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Game day fits.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/1wY5it52aj5:58 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Killian Hayes is out tonight against the #Bucks. – 5:53 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Iced coffee kinda day.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/s6a0xbkPX35:48 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both went through their normal pregame routines tonight.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said they expect both to play tonight. – 5:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Colorful kicks. 🔥
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/eG57RdfbnM5:34 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey on Giannis and Middleton: “You’ve got fire and ice between those two…Giannis is fire and his passion. Khris is calm and under control. They offset each other.” – 5:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Killian Hayes is a game-time decision with a shoulder injury. – 5:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes is a game-time decision, Casey said. Listed as questionable with a left shoulder contusion – 5:22 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey says Killian Hayes is a game-time decision for tonight’s game vs. the Bucks. – 5:22 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Gameday in Detroit.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/FCEWiT5TM55:02 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James, Jrue Holiday named NBA Players Of The Week sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame…4:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
21 been doing something for us!!
Congrats to Jrue on earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week!! pic.twitter.com/qonGdsAzK14:08 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Panthers announced they completed an in-person interview today w/ Sean Payton (former NO HC) for their HC job. Panthers have also interviewed
Kafka (NYG OC)
Dorsey (BUF OC)
Evero (DEN DC)
Steichen (PHI OC)
Reich (former IND HC)
Wilks (CAR interim HC)
Caldwell (former IND, DET HC) – 3:48 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Lakers’ LeBron James has been named Western Conference Player of the Week. And Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week – 3:48 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jrue Holiday won Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Kyrie Irving was among the nominees in the East. In 3 games, Irving averaged 38.7 pts on 52% shooting. He hit 15 of 30 3-pt attempts, averaged 8.3 rebs, 7.3 assists, 2.7 stls & 1 TO in 39 mpg. Nets went 2-1 w/out K. Durant. – 3:46 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Giannis Antetokounmpo won Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Kyrie Irving was among the nominees in the East. In 3 games, Irving averaged 38.7 pts on 52% shooting. He hit 15 of 30 3-pt attempts, averaged 8.3 rebs, 7.3 assists, 2.7 stls & 1 TO in 39 mpg. Nets went 2-1 w/out KD – 3:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks guard Jrue Holiday was been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Jan. 16-22. He averaged 33.3 points, 9.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game in three games. – 3:39 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers’ LEBRON James and Milwaukee’s JRUE Holiday have just been named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
And I am headed to detention to do spelling exercises on a chalkboard. – 3:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Cleveland’s Darius Garland was among the others nominated for the honor. – 3:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers’ LeBton James and Milwaukee’s JRUE Holiday were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com3:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
LeBron James and Jrue Holiday are NBA players of the week. pic.twitter.com/iu4MRDOdPV3:31 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 14 of the 2022-23 season (Jan. 16-22). pic.twitter.com/zOYxCkye5S3:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Showing off some offensive prowess!! 😤
Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US. pic.twitter.com/1k7SmmSSNv3:29 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
With the #Pistons coming off of the Paris trip, Web Editor @Keith_Langlois talks how the team is prepping for tonight’s match up against the @Milwaukee Bucks.
🔗: on.nba.com/3R3wpoI3:21 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets, Heat among teams interested in Serge Ibaka sportando.basketball/en/nets-heat-a…3:20 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight, fans will receive a lapel pin memory of Bob Lanier ❤️ Grab yours while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/tlCqKgCOUe3:13 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Congratulations to our @Cheurlin1788 New Years’ Experience Sweepstakes Winners David Townsend & Shon Robinson!
Both received (2) tickets to the Jan 15th game vs. the Knicks, an autographed Isiah Thomas Bobblehead and a private meet & greet with the Legend himself! pic.twitter.com/mM4OO0KR3O2:45 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 60.5 points at halftime?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/THEfvEiLia2:27 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#NBA Week 15 in West
3, Kings 26-19: Mon vs. MEM; Wed vs. TOR; Sat at MIN
4, #Pelicans 26-21: Tue vs. DEN; Wed vs. MIN; Sat vs. WAS; Sun at MIL
5, Mavericks 25-23: Tue vs. WAS; Thu at PHX; Sat at UTA
6, Clippers 25-24: Tue at LAL; Thu vs. SAS; Sat at ATL; Sun at CLE – 2:04 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons center Jalen Duren on rookie season progress: ‘I feel like I’ve grown’: bit.ly/3ZTpW3w1:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A little shootaround surprise. 👀 pic.twitter.com/UniEcaIB1k1:01 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Which @Isaiah Stewart mood are you 🤣
@drdipilla1 | #MoodMonday pic.twitter.com/WFF0qsXW4U1:00 PM

Games

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home