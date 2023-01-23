Bucks vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $6,202,969 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $10,375,639 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 23, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports DET

Away TV: Bally Sports WI

Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

