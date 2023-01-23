Live stream: Celtics 54, Magic 55

The Boston Celtics (35-12) play against the Orlando Magic (17-29) at Amway Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 23, 2023
Boston Celtics 54, Orlando Magic 55 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime | Magic 55, Celtics 54
Anthony: 13 points
Carter: 12 points, 8 rebounds
Brown: 18 points, 4 rebounds
Tatum: 16 point, 6 rebounds – 8:02 PM
Halftime | Magic 55, Celtics 54
Anthony: 13 points
Carter: 12 points, 8 rebounds
Brown: 18 points, 4 rebounds
Tatum: 16 point, 6 rebounds – 8:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown and Tatum turning it up. Physical OREB and put back for Brown inside over Wagner. Tatum tips away a lob attempt to Carter and blows by him on the other end for 2. Tatum shooting 5/7 FG in the 2Q. – 8:01 PM
Brown and Tatum turning it up. Physical OREB and put back for Brown inside over Wagner. Tatum tips away a lob attempt to Carter and blows by him on the other end for 2. Tatum shooting 5/7 FG in the 2Q. – 8:01 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
There are many moments that Jayson Tatum looks unguardable. He can put the ball in the basket any way he wants. MVP caliber season by Tatum. #BleedGreen #NBA – 7:57 PM
There are many moments that Jayson Tatum looks unguardable. He can put the ball in the basket any way he wants. MVP caliber season by Tatum. #BleedGreen #NBA – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is pretty much what happens in Magic games. They go through these droughts that remind you that they are a very young team that is prone to doing really dumb stuff.
The defense can be very hit or miss.
They are basically every young team ever. It’s fine. They’ll improve. – 7:56 PM
This is pretty much what happens in Magic games. They go through these droughts that remind you that they are a very young team that is prone to doing really dumb stuff.
The defense can be very hit or miss.
They are basically every young team ever. It’s fine. They’ll improve. – 7:56 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Celtics on a 12-0/16-1 run. Boston’s getting out in transition and keeping Orlando out of fastbreak opportunities.
Celtics 45-44 with 4:10 remaining in the 2Q. – 7:56 PM
Celtics on a 12-0/16-1 run. Boston’s getting out in transition and keeping Orlando out of fastbreak opportunities.
Celtics 45-44 with 4:10 remaining in the 2Q. – 7:56 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla leaning on Payton Pritchard for some solid production. Pritchard’s a +10 in his 10 minutes and has made some nice decisions tonight. – 7:56 PM
Joe Mazzulla leaning on Payton Pritchard for some solid production. Pritchard’s a +10 in his 10 minutes and has made some nice decisions tonight. – 7:56 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Celtics are on a 16-1 run since calling a timeout. They have their first lead at 45-44 with 4:10 left in the half. – 7:56 PM
The Celtics are on a 16-1 run since calling a timeout. They have their first lead at 45-44 with 4:10 left in the half. – 7:56 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum just hit 3 layups in less than a minute and the Magic’s lead is suddenly gone. This game has been a transition battle and the Celtics are finally showing up. – 7:55 PM
Tatum just hit 3 layups in less than a minute and the Magic’s lead is suddenly gone. This game has been a transition battle and the Celtics are finally showing up. – 7:55 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
There are many moments that Jayson Tatum looks unguardable. He can put the ball to the basket whatever he wants. MVP caliber season by Tatum. #BleedGreen #NBA – 7:55 PM
There are many moments that Jayson Tatum looks unguardable. He can put the ball to the basket whatever he wants. MVP caliber season by Tatum. #BleedGreen #NBA – 7:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Three Tatum layups in 38 seconds give the #Celtics a 45-44 lead, the third a TOUGH finish catching a go-ahead pass from Horford right underneath. – 7:55 PM
Three Tatum layups in 38 seconds give the #Celtics a 45-44 lead, the third a TOUGH finish catching a go-ahead pass from Horford right underneath. – 7:55 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
16-1 run Celtics run to take the 45-44 lead over the Magic. Jayson Tatum started 1-5 from the field but he’s hit three straight layups to put the C’s on top. – 7:55 PM
16-1 run Celtics run to take the 45-44 lead over the Magic. Jayson Tatum started 1-5 from the field but he’s hit three straight layups to put the C’s on top. – 7:55 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
DeVos Family Foundation Donation to @AdventHealth Foundation Will Help Children Access Critical Mental Health Care
@nbacares
#MagicTogether
nba.com/magic/news/dev… – 7:54 PM
DeVos Family Foundation Donation to @AdventHealth Foundation Will Help Children Access Critical Mental Health Care
@nbacares
#MagicTogether
nba.com/magic/news/dev… – 7:54 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Now a 16-1 run by the Celtics in a blink, with three straight Tatum layups. – 7:54 PM
Now a 16-1 run by the Celtics in a blink, with three straight Tatum layups. – 7:54 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Magic pushed ahead 43-29 Joe Mazzulla called a timeout and it’s an 10-1 run. Score one for the timeout police. – 7:52 PM
Magic pushed ahead 43-29 Joe Mazzulla called a timeout and it’s an 10-1 run. Score one for the timeout police. – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s been forever since we could say this, but Jamahl Mosley is going to have some tough playing time decisions to make with most of the Magic roster healthy. Lots of guys who need minutes on this roster. – 7:50 PM
It’s been forever since we could say this, but Jamahl Mosley is going to have some tough playing time decisions to make with most of the Magic roster healthy. Lots of guys who need minutes on this roster. – 7:50 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic are rolling, leading Celtics 43-29 with 8:11 in the 2Q.
Cole Anthony with 13 points in 8 minutes off the bench. He’s putting a lot of pressure on the Celtics defense. – 7:46 PM
Magic are rolling, leading Celtics 43-29 with 8:11 in the 2Q.
Cole Anthony with 13 points in 8 minutes off the bench. He’s putting a lot of pressure on the Celtics defense. – 7:46 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Orlando Magic are so hype right now. They play extremely well, they run the floor and their confidence is uphigh! Jonathan Isaac’s return is a reason behind it. #MagicTogether #NBA – 7:46 PM
The Orlando Magic are so hype right now. They play extremely well, they run the floor and their confidence is uphigh! Jonathan Isaac’s return is a reason behind it. #MagicTogether #NBA – 7:46 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Magic already up to 30 points in the paint with 8:11 left in the second quarter. Celtics have just 8 for comparison. – 7:45 PM
Magic already up to 30 points in the paint with 8:11 left in the second quarter. Celtics have just 8 for comparison. – 7:45 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Orlando Magic are so hype right now. They play extremely good and their confidence is uphigh! Jonathan Isaac’s return is a reason behind it. #MagicTogether #NBA – 7:45 PM
The Orlando Magic are so hype right now. They play extremely good and their confidence is uphigh! Jonathan Isaac’s return is a reason behind it. #MagicTogether #NBA – 7:45 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
This Magic team is ridiculously fun. 😅And they have the potential to be scary good. – 7:45 PM
This Magic team is ridiculously fun. 😅And they have the potential to be scary good. – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great play by Cole Anthony to finish the late lob from Franze Wagner. Then Moe Wagner hits a three after a Boston turnover.
Magic are absolutely rolling. – 7:44 PM
Great play by Cole Anthony to finish the late lob from Franze Wagner. Then Moe Wagner hits a three after a Boston turnover.
Magic are absolutely rolling. – 7:44 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Ugly start to the 2nd quarter for the Celtics. They’re down 43-29 and the Magic really might be their Kryptonite – 7:44 PM
Ugly start to the 2nd quarter for the Celtics. They’re down 43-29 and the Magic really might be their Kryptonite – 7:44 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic bench just all got up on its feet after Franz hit Cole on an alley-oop. Orlando is up 43-29 to start the 2nd. – 7:44 PM
The Magic bench just all got up on its feet after Franz hit Cole on an alley-oop. Orlando is up 43-29 to start the 2nd. – 7:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wow. That weak side rotation by Hauser to block Mo Wagner at the rim might be the best defensive play I’ve seen him make. – 7:43 PM
Wow. That weak side rotation by Hauser to block Mo Wagner at the rim might be the best defensive play I’ve seen him make. – 7:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Orlando is getting whatever they want going to the rim tonight.
It stars with some poor perimeter defense by Boston, but it’s ending with easy finishes at the basket. – 7:41 PM
Orlando is getting whatever they want going to the rim tonight.
It stars with some poor perimeter defense by Boston, but it’s ending with easy finishes at the basket. – 7:41 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
pretty successful “Let’s Go Celtics” chant from the fans wearing green at the stadium – 7:41 PM
pretty successful “Let’s Go Celtics” chant from the fans wearing green at the stadium – 7:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Pretty looking corner 3 for Hauser following Grant’s drive and kick. He needed that . – 7:39 PM
Pretty looking corner 3 for Hauser following Grant’s drive and kick. He needed that . – 7:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston needs to do a far better job on the defensive boards the rest of the game. Orlando grabbed seven offensive rebounds in the first quarter. – 7:38 PM
Boston needs to do a far better job on the defensive boards the rest of the game. Orlando grabbed seven offensive rebounds in the first quarter. – 7:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 30, Boston 23
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/9Sk1OhqTuH – 7:38 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 30, Boston 23
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/9Sk1OhqTuH – 7:38 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Franz Wagner finished up the 1st quarter against the Celtics in style. The Magic lead 30-23.
Jonathan Isaac stepped on the floor 4 minutes having 4 points, 3 rebounds and 2-of-5 from the field. #MagicTogether #NBA – 7:37 PM
Franz Wagner finished up the 1st quarter against the Celtics in style. The Magic lead 30-23.
Jonathan Isaac stepped on the floor 4 minutes having 4 points, 3 rebounds and 2-of-5 from the field. #MagicTogether #NBA – 7:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Magic lead 30-23 after one
Brown – 9/3/2
Tatum – 4 points
Griffin – 3 points
Celtics – 36.4% FGs
Celtics – 5-11 3Ps
Celtics – 3 TOs
Anthony – 9 points
Carter – 7 points
Banchero – 6 points
Magic – 43.3% FGs
Magic – 1-5 3Ps
Magic – 7 ORs
Magic – 2 TOs – 7:37 PM
Magic lead 30-23 after one
Brown – 9/3/2
Tatum – 4 points
Griffin – 3 points
Celtics – 36.4% FGs
Celtics – 5-11 3Ps
Celtics – 3 TOs
Anthony – 9 points
Carter – 7 points
Banchero – 6 points
Magic – 43.3% FGs
Magic – 1-5 3Ps
Magic – 7 ORs
Magic – 2 TOs – 7:37 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 30, Celtics 23.
Franz Wagner banked in the fadeaway 2 from the baseline to close out the quarter.
Cole Anthony with 9 points and 2 rebounds in 4 minutes off the bench to help give Orlando the lead. – 7:36 PM
End of 1Q: Magic 30, Celtics 23.
Franz Wagner banked in the fadeaway 2 from the baseline to close out the quarter.
Cole Anthony with 9 points and 2 rebounds in 4 minutes off the bench to help give Orlando the lead. – 7:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Franz Wagner in full control. Quickly becoming one of my favorite players. pic.twitter.com/afco8edoyE – 7:36 PM
Franz Wagner in full control. Quickly becoming one of my favorite players. pic.twitter.com/afco8edoyE – 7:36 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
jonathan isaac in the first quarter:
4 PTS
3 REB
2 FGM
@SASsoftware x @Jonathan Isaac pic.twitter.com/tjQlmiMxdy – 7:36 PM
jonathan isaac in the first quarter:
4 PTS
3 REB
2 FGM
@SASsoftware x @Jonathan Isaac pic.twitter.com/tjQlmiMxdy – 7:36 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Magic go on a 7-0 run to take a 30-23 lead over the Celtics after the first quarter. Cole Anthony came off the bench and started cooking. – 7:36 PM
Magic go on a 7-0 run to take a 30-23 lead over the Celtics after the first quarter. Cole Anthony came off the bench and started cooking. – 7:36 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Magic 30, Celtics 23
Anthony: 9 points
Carter: 7 points, 5 rebounds
Brown: 9 points
Tatum: 4 points – 7:35 PM
End of 1Q | Magic 30, Celtics 23
Anthony: 9 points
Carter: 7 points, 5 rebounds
Brown: 9 points
Tatum: 4 points – 7:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Bol Bol in the game, who I had an idea leveled up when he blocked Malcolm Brogdon three times quickly after checking into Orlando’s home opener. – 7:34 PM
Bol Bol in the game, who I had an idea leveled up when he blocked Malcolm Brogdon three times quickly after checking into Orlando’s home opener. – 7:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great sequence by Cole Anthony. Blocked Luke Kornet at the rim, sprinted the floor, got a layup. – 7:33 PM
Great sequence by Cole Anthony. Blocked Luke Kornet at the rim, sprinted the floor, got a layup. – 7:33 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Strong start for Brown, who mistimed a pass early to Al Horford, but got an encouraging thumbs up back from the vet. Hits three shots from deep and ties the game for the C’s, finding Luke Kornet after the Magic answered for another game-tying bucket inside. 23-23. – 7:33 PM
Strong start for Brown, who mistimed a pass early to Al Horford, but got an encouraging thumbs up back from the vet. Hits three shots from deep and ties the game for the C’s, finding Luke Kornet after the Magic answered for another game-tying bucket inside. 23-23. – 7:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jonathan Isaac checks into his first NBA game in 2 and a half years. pic.twitter.com/C11P1DuMEn – 7:32 PM
Jonathan Isaac checks into his first NBA game in 2 and a half years. pic.twitter.com/C11P1DuMEn – 7:32 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
NBA block leaders, 6-7 and under …
1. SGA 46
2. Derrick White 43
3. Mikal Bridges 41 pic.twitter.com/pxvmt32p49 – 7:27 PM
NBA block leaders, 6-7 and under …
1. SGA 46
2. Derrick White 43
3. Mikal Bridges 41 pic.twitter.com/pxvmt32p49 – 7:27 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s such a joyful moment to see Jonathan Isaac back in action. It’s a great day for the Orlando Magic organization. Isaac is back healthy and hungry to play! #MagicTogether #NBA – 7:27 PM
It’s such a joyful moment to see Jonathan Isaac back in action. It’s a great day for the Orlando Magic organization. Isaac is back healthy and hungry to play! #MagicTogether #NBA – 7:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Q1 minutes for Sam Hauser. He hasn’t play much recently. Gets the opportunity here with other Celtics out of the lineup tonight. – 7:26 PM
Q1 minutes for Sam Hauser. He hasn’t play much recently. Gets the opportunity here with other Celtics out of the lineup tonight. – 7:26 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Sam Hauser getting some run in the first quarter after a couple DNPs with the Celtics down multiple rotation players. – 7:25 PM
Sam Hauser getting some run in the first quarter after a couple DNPs with the Celtics down multiple rotation players. – 7:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Sam Hauser back after 2 straight DNPs. Pritchard just shedded his wrap and is stretching alongside the bench. – 7:25 PM
Sam Hauser back after 2 straight DNPs. Pritchard just shedded his wrap and is stretching alongside the bench. – 7:25 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jonathan Isaac with a 12-foot, turnaround jumper for his first points.
Took on the Jayson Tatum assignment on the other end the following possession.
He’s back. – 7:23 PM
Jonathan Isaac with a 12-foot, turnaround jumper for his first points.
Took on the Jayson Tatum assignment on the other end the following possession.
He’s back. – 7:23 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jonathan Isaac making his presence felt immediately, hitting a midrange jumper over Jaylen Brown and then guarding Jayson Tatum on the other end. – 7:22 PM
Jonathan Isaac making his presence felt immediately, hitting a midrange jumper over Jaylen Brown and then guarding Jayson Tatum on the other end. – 7:22 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jonathan Isaac is the rare wing defender that makes Jayson Tatum actually look small – 7:22 PM
Jonathan Isaac is the rare wing defender that makes Jayson Tatum actually look small – 7:22 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jonathan Isaac is in for the first time since August 2020 pic.twitter.com/DmShZhYIm0 – 7:21 PM
Jonathan Isaac is in for the first time since August 2020 pic.twitter.com/DmShZhYIm0 – 7:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jonathan Isaac checks into his first NBA game in over two years pic.twitter.com/jvoXDHA1A4 – 7:20 PM
Jonathan Isaac checks into his first NBA game in over two years pic.twitter.com/jvoXDHA1A4 – 7:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jonathan Isaac checks in. #Celtics #Magic
First NBA appearance since Aug. ‘20. pic.twitter.com/WDp3qkzlFs – 7:20 PM
Jonathan Isaac checks in. #Celtics #Magic
First NBA appearance since Aug. ‘20. pic.twitter.com/WDp3qkzlFs – 7:20 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jonathan Isaac checks in for the Magic for his first NBA game in 904 days. pic.twitter.com/9BowiFyX0U – 7:20 PM
Jonathan Isaac checks in for the Magic for his first NBA game in 904 days. pic.twitter.com/9BowiFyX0U – 7:20 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jonathan Isaac checks into a basketball game for the first time since August 2, 2020.
It’s his first game at home since Dec. 30, 2019. pic.twitter.com/NhSbg1iOvm – 7:20 PM
Jonathan Isaac checks into a basketball game for the first time since August 2, 2020.
It’s his first game at home since Dec. 30, 2019. pic.twitter.com/NhSbg1iOvm – 7:20 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jonathan Isaac checks in for the Magic and gets a huge ovation from the fans. Before the game, Paolo Banchero said he was excited for Isaac “to feel the love” from fans after being sidelined for nearly two-and-a-half years. – 7:20 PM
Jonathan Isaac checks in for the Magic and gets a huge ovation from the fans. Before the game, Paolo Banchero said he was excited for Isaac “to feel the love” from fans after being sidelined for nearly two-and-a-half years. – 7:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Horford and Griffin have had some issues with Banchero and Carter to open this one. – 7:19 PM
Horford and Griffin have had some issues with Banchero and Carter to open this one. – 7:19 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
now entering the game: Jonathan Isaac 💙 pic.twitter.com/yUb4TUPGPx – 7:18 PM
now entering the game: Jonathan Isaac 💙 pic.twitter.com/yUb4TUPGPx – 7:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jonathan Isaac is checking in for his first NBA game since August 2, 2020. – 7:18 PM
Jonathan Isaac is checking in for his first NBA game since August 2, 2020. – 7:18 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Blake Griffin really wanted to make sure the ref saw that he didn’t touch the ball for the delay of game warning lol – 7:17 PM
Blake Griffin really wanted to make sure the ref saw that he didn’t touch the ball for the delay of game warning lol – 7:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo’s gone at Al Horford back to back possessions.
Horford had a hard time staying in front on Paolo’s drives. – 7:16 PM
Paolo’s gone at Al Horford back to back possessions.
Horford had a hard time staying in front on Paolo’s drives. – 7:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
After two straight games down to the wire, the Celtics are getting torched by Orlando’s speed and athleticism early on. Horford and Blake have been burned in space several times already in the first 4 minutes. – 7:16 PM
After two straight games down to the wire, the Celtics are getting torched by Orlando’s speed and athleticism early on. Horford and Blake have been burned in space several times already in the first 4 minutes. – 7:16 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
A few fast drives for Banchero going past Horford push the Magic ahead 11-3. – 7:16 PM
A few fast drives for Banchero going past Horford push the Magic ahead 11-3. – 7:16 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Blake Griffin gets the start tonight for the Celtics. Joe Mazzulla really liked what Griffin brought in his 8 mins against the Raptors: “I have a lot of respect for Blake. I think he played eight minutes for us, and those eight minutes got us over the hump emotionally.” – 7:14 PM
Blake Griffin gets the start tonight for the Celtics. Joe Mazzulla really liked what Griffin brought in his 8 mins against the Raptors: “I have a lot of respect for Blake. I think he played eight minutes for us, and those eight minutes got us over the hump emotionally.” – 7:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Both JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele are with the Celtics on the trip. Both are active tonight in Orlando. – 7:12 PM
Both JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele are with the Celtics on the trip. Both are active tonight in Orlando. – 7:12 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Wendell Carter Jr. with a C&S 3, ATB 3 for the first points of Magic-Celtics. – 7:12 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. with a C&S 3, ATB 3 for the first points of Magic-Celtics. – 7:12 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,258 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:11 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,258 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:11 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Celtics and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/vZyOtkp9do – 7:11 PM
The Celtics and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/vZyOtkp9do – 7:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams circled the baseline during warmups and gave some fist bumps to Celtics fans and arena workers. – 7:08 PM
Grant Williams circled the baseline during warmups and gave some fist bumps to Celtics fans and arena workers. – 7:08 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum, Jaylen and Blake having a mini and informal dunk contest in warmups so Celtics are enjoying life these days – 6:59 PM
Tatum, Jaylen and Blake having a mini and informal dunk contest in warmups so Celtics are enjoying life these days – 6:59 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jonathan Isaac warming up for his big return for the Magic tonight pic.twitter.com/eEOKK3VMBt – 6:51 PM
Jonathan Isaac warming up for his big return for the Magic tonight pic.twitter.com/eEOKK3VMBt – 6:51 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Blake Griffin starting for the Celtics tonight in place of Rob Williams. – 6:40 PM
Blake Griffin starting for the Celtics tonight in place of Rob Williams. – 6:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Magic starters:
Wendell Carter Jr.
Paolo Banchero
Franz Wagner
Gary Harris
Markelle Fultz – 6:34 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Magic starters:
Wendell Carter Jr.
Paolo Banchero
Franz Wagner
Gary Harris
Markelle Fultz – 6:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Joe Mazzulla for a Danilo Gallinari injury update after Gallo told @AroundTheGameIT his goal is to return for the playoffs.
“I saw him jogging on the treadmill, and I was like, ‘I haven’t seen you run much faster than that in a game,’ so I thought he was playing tonight” pic.twitter.com/W4NKfckfbM – 6:31 PM
Asked Joe Mazzulla for a Danilo Gallinari injury update after Gallo told @AroundTheGameIT his goal is to return for the playoffs.
“I saw him jogging on the treadmill, and I was like, ‘I haven’t seen you run much faster than that in a game,’ so I thought he was playing tonight” pic.twitter.com/W4NKfckfbM – 6:31 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Paolo Banchero about Isaac’s return: “It’s awesome. I can’t wait to see him on the court, can’t wait to hear the crowd and what their reaction is. It’s going to be crazy. I just got here. It was a long process before I got here. It’s been a long process since I got here.” – 6:19 PM
Asked Paolo Banchero about Isaac’s return: “It’s awesome. I can’t wait to see him on the court, can’t wait to hear the crowd and what their reaction is. It’s going to be crazy. I just got here. It was a long process before I got here. It’s been a long process since I got here.” – 6:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Scratch that whole thing…
I totally forgot Al Horford was playing tonight because I am an idiot.
Then Boston probably starts:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White – 6:11 PM
Scratch that whole thing…
I totally forgot Al Horford was playing tonight because I am an idiot.
Then Boston probably starts:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White – 6:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m very curious to see who Boston starts tonight. My guess, and emphasis on guess:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White – 6:09 PM
I’m very curious to see who Boston starts tonight. My guess, and emphasis on guess:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White – 6:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla was asked Danilo Gallinari wanting to return from a torn ACL before the end of the season:
“I saw him jogging on the treadmill and I was like, ‘I haven’t seen you run much faster than that in a game.’ So I thought he was playing tonight.” – 5:48 PM
Joe Mazzulla was asked Danilo Gallinari wanting to return from a torn ACL before the end of the season:
“I saw him jogging on the treadmill and I was like, ‘I haven’t seen you run much faster than that in a game.’ So I thought he was playing tonight.” – 5:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla said Marcus Smart is up in the air for #Celtics #Heat tomorrow. He’s day-to-day.
“You know how he is, he’s always working to make sure he can come back and when he can, he will.” – 5:44 PM
Joe Mazzulla said Marcus Smart is up in the air for #Celtics #Heat tomorrow. He’s day-to-day.
“You know how he is, he’s always working to make sure he can come back and when he can, he will.” – 5:44 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jayson Tatum knocks down a deep three-pointer while warming up (and @Blake Griffin nearly runs me over 😂): pic.twitter.com/eAvyXGdijV – 5:43 PM
Jayson Tatum knocks down a deep three-pointer while warming up (and @Blake Griffin nearly runs me over 😂): pic.twitter.com/eAvyXGdijV – 5:43 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Last time this dude walked into this building, he dropped 40.
Celtics-Magic coverage begins at 6:30 @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/3OI09Wo9Q8 – 5:43 PM
Last time this dude walked into this building, he dropped 40.
Celtics-Magic coverage begins at 6:30 @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/3OI09Wo9Q8 – 5:43 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’ve been relying on our depth and will do so again tonight against the Magic. pic.twitter.com/VM1GZtpPCC – 5:42 PM
We’ve been relying on our depth and will do so again tonight against the Magic. pic.twitter.com/VM1GZtpPCC – 5:42 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jayson Tatum putting up shots before Celtics-Magic: pic.twitter.com/ax4XVLMCB3 – 5:41 PM
Jayson Tatum putting up shots before Celtics-Magic: pic.twitter.com/ax4XVLMCB3 – 5:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla says again that Marcus Smart is day-to-day. He isn’t sure of Malcolm Brogdon’s status for tomorrow. – 5:32 PM
Joe Mazzulla says again that Marcus Smart is day-to-day. He isn’t sure of Malcolm Brogdon’s status for tomorrow. – 5:32 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics will be down three rotation players for tonight’s game in Orlando masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 5:32 PM
The Celtics will be down three rotation players for tonight’s game in Orlando masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 5:32 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla said Marcus Smart is still day to day but effectively evaded like 5 follow up questions on it like he was Floyd Mayweather. – 5:31 PM
Joe Mazzulla said Marcus Smart is still day to day but effectively evaded like 5 follow up questions on it like he was Floyd Mayweather. – 5:31 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jonathan Isaac going through his pregame warmup ahead of his return tonight vs. the Celtics: pic.twitter.com/hrhdVDgCWu – 5:30 PM
Jonathan Isaac going through his pregame warmup ahead of his return tonight vs. the Celtics: pic.twitter.com/hrhdVDgCWu – 5:30 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla on Marcus Smart’s ankle: “He’s getting better, little by little.” – 5:29 PM
Joe Mazzulla on Marcus Smart’s ankle: “He’s getting better, little by little.” – 5:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams is OUT tonight.
Celtics are down three key players tonight in Orlando: Williams, Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. – 5:28 PM
Rob Williams is OUT tonight.
Celtics are down three key players tonight in Orlando: Williams, Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. – 5:28 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams (left knee injury management) has been ruled out of tonight’s game in Orlando, per the Celtics. It’s a back-to-back and Al Horford won’t play tomorrow against the Heat if the Celtics keep their usual pattern. So likely just “staggering” the bigs on the B2B. – 5:28 PM
Robert Williams (left knee injury management) has been ruled out of tonight’s game in Orlando, per the Celtics. It’s a back-to-back and Al Horford won’t play tomorrow against the Heat if the Celtics keep their usual pattern. So likely just “staggering” the bigs on the B2B. – 5:28 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams has been downgraded to out for left knee management. Celtics play in Miami tomorrow night and Rob left the last game in Toronto at halftime with a hyperextension of that knee. – 5:28 PM
Rob Williams has been downgraded to out for left knee management. Celtics play in Miami tomorrow night and Rob left the last game in Toronto at halftime with a hyperextension of that knee. – 5:28 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics list Robert Williams III as OUT tonight against the Magic – 5:27 PM
Celtics list Robert Williams III as OUT tonight against the Magic – 5:27 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Rob Williams is out for tonight’s game with left knee management, per the team. Was originally questionable. – 5:26 PM
Rob Williams is out for tonight’s game with left knee management, per the team. Was originally questionable. – 5:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Robert Williams won’t play tonight in Orlando due to left knee injury management. – 5:26 PM
The Celtics say Robert Williams won’t play tonight in Orlando due to left knee injury management. – 5:26 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Paolo Banchero (@Paolo Banchero) getting warmed up before Magic-Celtics: pic.twitter.com/mwn7LseeJM – 5:26 PM
Paolo Banchero (@Paolo Banchero) getting warmed up before Magic-Celtics: pic.twitter.com/mwn7LseeJM – 5:26 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jonathan Isaac getting shots up pregame. pic.twitter.com/mVVne60H3P – 5:25 PM
Jonathan Isaac getting shots up pregame. pic.twitter.com/mVVne60H3P – 5:25 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
“We’re so excited for him,” Jamahl Mosley said of Jonathan Isaac. He will play 8-10 minutes.
The whole team will be wearing special shirts for Isaac tonight, as Mosley is wearing. pic.twitter.com/wv5ghbvWJO – 5:23 PM
“We’re so excited for him,” Jamahl Mosley said of Jonathan Isaac. He will play 8-10 minutes.
The whole team will be wearing special shirts for Isaac tonight, as Mosley is wearing. pic.twitter.com/wv5ghbvWJO – 5:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jonathan Isaac will play 8-10 minutes tonight, Jamahl Mosley said. – 5:23 PM
Jonathan Isaac will play 8-10 minutes tonight, Jamahl Mosley said. – 5:23 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
After being out for nearly two-and-a-half years due to a torn ACL, Magic forward Jonathan Isaac returns tonight against the Celtics.
The last time Isaac played for Orlando was in the NBA bubble. To put that in perspective, Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball had yet to be drafted. pic.twitter.com/RPpjogB0cX – 5:22 PM
After being out for nearly two-and-a-half years due to a torn ACL, Magic forward Jonathan Isaac returns tonight against the Celtics.
The last time Isaac played for Orlando was in the NBA bubble. To put that in perspective, Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball had yet to be drafted. pic.twitter.com/RPpjogB0cX – 5:22 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“Embrace all of it. You have to.” – @Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley on his message to @Jonathan Isaac tonight pic.twitter.com/uJTowmIUrr – 5:18 PM
“Embrace all of it. You have to.” – @Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley on his message to @Jonathan Isaac tonight pic.twitter.com/uJTowmIUrr – 5:18 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, wearing a Jonathan Isaac shirt, on Jonathan Issac returning tonight.
The entire team is wearing these shirts: pic.twitter.com/ZpHCCrr9KN – 5:18 PM
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, wearing a Jonathan Isaac shirt, on Jonathan Issac returning tonight.
The entire team is wearing these shirts: pic.twitter.com/ZpHCCrr9KN – 5:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Bam Adebayo, Heat brace for Celtics, ‘We’re expecting a dogfight’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:17 PM
From earlier — Bam Adebayo, Heat brace for Celtics, ‘We’re expecting a dogfight’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:17 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jonathan Isaac is out on the court about to warm up ahead of his return tonight pic.twitter.com/rrBs74m6G4 – 5:16 PM
Jonathan Isaac is out on the court about to warm up ahead of his return tonight pic.twitter.com/rrBs74m6G4 – 5:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: What’s going on with the Heat’s late-game inbounding? Erik Spoelstra addressed the topic miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Tyler Herro’s improved “strength shot,” the Heat-Celtics rivalry and more – 5:04 PM
NEW: What’s going on with the Heat’s late-game inbounding? Erik Spoelstra addressed the topic miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Tyler Herro’s improved “strength shot,” the Heat-Celtics rivalry and more – 5:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven out tomorrow vs. Celitics. No other Heat players on the injury report.
Celtics play tonight in Orlando on the front end of a back-to-back. – 4:31 PM
Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven out tomorrow vs. Celitics. No other Heat players on the injury report.
Celtics play tonight in Orlando on the front end of a back-to-back. – 4:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Official from Orlando: The Magic say @Jonathan Isaac will be available to play tonight against. Boston.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:21 PM
Official from Orlando: The Magic say @Jonathan Isaac will be available to play tonight against. Boston.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:21 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jonathan Isaac will be available to play tonight vs. Boston, the Magic announced. It will be just first NBA game since Aug. 2, 2020. – 4:20 PM
Jonathan Isaac will be available to play tonight vs. Boston, the Magic announced. It will be just first NBA game since Aug. 2, 2020. – 4:20 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Orlando Magic say Jonathan Isaac is AVAILABLE to play tonight against the Boston Celtics. – 4:19 PM
The Orlando Magic say Jonathan Isaac is AVAILABLE to play tonight against the Boston Celtics. – 4:19 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
After missing over two NBA seasons, @Jonathan Isaac will be available to play tonight vs. Boston. pic.twitter.com/e1HQRN29GG – 4:18 PM
After missing over two NBA seasons, @Jonathan Isaac will be available to play tonight vs. Boston. pic.twitter.com/e1HQRN29GG – 4:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Relevant stat for the Heat ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Celtics, from @John Schuhmann‘s power rankings (a must-read every Monday) https://t.co/aSzXWoiOmZ pic.twitter.com/9oGVXwr57c – 3:57 PM
Relevant stat for the Heat ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Celtics, from @John Schuhmann‘s power rankings (a must-read every Monday) https://t.co/aSzXWoiOmZ pic.twitter.com/9oGVXwr57c – 3:57 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum doesn’t expect to miss significant time with his lingering left wrist injury, which could require offseason surgery celticsblog.com/2023/1/23/2356… – 3:15 PM
Jayson Tatum doesn’t expect to miss significant time with his lingering left wrist injury, which could require offseason surgery celticsblog.com/2023/1/23/2356… – 3:15 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA Rivalry Week starts tomorrow …
Tuesday
Celtics at Heat
Clippers at Lakers
Wednesday
Nets at 76ers
Grizzlies at Warriors
Thursday
Bulls at Hornets
Mavericks at Suns
Friday
Grizzlies at Wolves
Raptors at Warriors
Saturday
Nuggets at 76ers
Knicks at Nets
Lakers at Celtics – 2:41 PM
NBA Rivalry Week starts tomorrow …
Tuesday
Celtics at Heat
Clippers at Lakers
Wednesday
Nets at 76ers
Grizzlies at Warriors
Thursday
Bulls at Hornets
Mavericks at Suns
Friday
Grizzlies at Wolves
Raptors at Warriors
Saturday
Nuggets at 76ers
Knicks at Nets
Lakers at Celtics – 2:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
To clear up a question I’ve already been asked a couple of times:
WAS gets the least favorable of their pick and the LAL pick in the 2028 second round, but it is not a swap.
The most favorable second between WAS and LAL goes to ORL. That was from LAL dealing for #35 last year. – 2:09 PM
To clear up a question I’ve already been asked a couple of times:
WAS gets the least favorable of their pick and the LAL pick in the 2028 second round, but it is not a swap.
The most favorable second between WAS and LAL goes to ORL. That was from LAL dealing for #35 last year. – 2:09 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum talked about his lingering wrist issue before the C’s play the Magic tonight. He didn’t explicitly give a yes/no answer when asked if it would need offseason surgery, but said it’s “nothing that’s going to cause me to miss significant time.”
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:55 PM
Jayson Tatum talked about his lingering wrist issue before the C’s play the Magic tonight. He didn’t explicitly give a yes/no answer when asked if it would need offseason surgery, but said it’s “nothing that’s going to cause me to miss significant time.”
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo, Heat brace for Celtics, “We’re expecting a dogfight.” But who wind up playing for Boston remains in question for Tuesday showcase in Miami. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Adebayo’s numbers, timing element. – 1:25 PM
Bam Adebayo, Heat brace for Celtics, “We’re expecting a dogfight.” But who wind up playing for Boston remains in question for Tuesday showcase in Miami. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Adebayo’s numbers, timing element. – 1:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum, who just spoke at shootaround, said his left wrist isn’t something that’s going to cost him significant time.
Will he need surgery next summer?
“Maybe. I dont want to say yes and I don’t want to say no. It’s something we’ve got to look at when the season’s over” – 1:14 PM
Jayson Tatum, who just spoke at shootaround, said his left wrist isn’t something that’s going to cost him significant time.
Will he need surgery next summer?
“Maybe. I dont want to say yes and I don’t want to say no. It’s something we’ve got to look at when the season’s over” – 1:14 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner’s 2022-23 season in 15-game intervals:
1-15: 18.6 PPG (55.6% TS), 4.4 APG, 4.3 RPG, 2.7 TOVs
16-30: 21.2 PPG (62.2% TS), 3.9 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.2 TOVs
31-45: 21.7 PPG (62% TS), 3.6 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.2 SPG, 1.4 TOVs
📸: Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel pic.twitter.com/We1Qfo0bA1 – 1:11 PM
Franz Wagner’s 2022-23 season in 15-game intervals:
1-15: 18.6 PPG (55.6% TS), 4.4 APG, 4.3 RPG, 2.7 TOVs
16-30: 21.2 PPG (62.2% TS), 3.9 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.2 TOVs
31-45: 21.7 PPG (62% TS), 3.6 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.2 SPG, 1.4 TOVs
📸: Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel pic.twitter.com/We1Qfo0bA1 – 1:11 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Payton Pritchard shows tenacity in fighting for minutes with Celtics
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4115186/2023/0… – 1:07 PM
Payton Pritchard shows tenacity in fighting for minutes with Celtics
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4115186/2023/0… – 1:07 PM