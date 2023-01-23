Clippers not considering trading Kawhi Leonard

Leonard has a trade kicker, but the Clippers are not considering trading him anyway, a team source told The Athletic. Leonard has avoided injury since returning from a sprained ankle. Leonard’s ankle injury came three games after a return from his right knee flaring up in late October. The question is if Leonard will play on zero days rest this season. It seemed like it was a consideration two weeks ago in Minnesota but he was listed as questionable and did not play then. He was ruled out entirely in Utah, snapping a season-long five-game playing streak.
Source: Law Murray @ The Athletic
Source: Law Murray @ The Athletic
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked Ty Lue about the smaller lineups he centered around Powell/Kawhi/PG today. That trio was -1 “I think it’s a really, really good unit for us,” Lue said. “Marcus, Nico, PG, Kawhi or RoCo in that mix along with Norm or Luke, whatever, those are going to be some good lineups.” – 7:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kawhi Leonard tonight:
30 PTS
9 REB
3 AST
10-18 FG
Clippers are 5-0 when Kawhi scores 30+ this season. pic.twitter.com/35sv8VS345 – 7:30 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MOST IN-SHAPE PLAYERS IN THE NBA
Kawhi Leonard at 15, Russell Westbrook at 25. pic.twitter.com/6uxSo4vIkL – 6:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Pretty upbeat locker room for the Clippers after two wins in a row. Kawhi said postgame he’s waiting to see if this team can play like this with consistency. Players felt their attention to detail defensively much better than vs. SA. – 5:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Notable Clippers +/- in Dallas today
– Marcus Morris Sr. (+20)
– Norman Powell (+20)
– Nicolas Batum (+23)
Second half only:
– Kawhi Leonard (+11)
– Robert Covington (+14) – 5:18 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
We’re seeing what the Clippers could have been all season if Kawhi and PG had been on the floor. – 5:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Kawhi Leonard over his last 7 games:
29.6 points
6.7 rebounds
3.9 assists
Looking like an elite player once again for the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/amjAycoczf – 4:59 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kawhi Leonard’s highest scoring games this season:
36 at San Antonio two days ago
33 vs. Mavs on Jan. 10
31 vs. Washington on Dec. 17
30 at Mavs today – 4:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers win in Dallas 112-98. Back-to-back wins for first time in 2023. Back over .500 at 25-24.
Clippers made 30 of 31 free throws. Kawhi and PG made all 15 of their attempts.
Go NINERS – 4:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I told @Andrew Greif Clippers living right today with these Mavericks free throws BEFORE those two THJ misses following a Kawhi loose ball foul.
11 missed FTs for Mavericks at home today. – 4:49 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The momentum of this game turned when Kawhi Leonard drew Doncic’s third foul with 3:03 left in the first half. Dallas at the time had what proved to be its largest lead of the game, 45-36.
Mavs for whatever reason couldn’t regain traction after that. – 4:47 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
I’d be willing to bet Mavs fans have far more nightmares about facing Kawhi than any of us ever have about facing Luka – 4:41 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Kawhi just does everything so well. On double in the corner, he backed one extra step towards the baseline before Dwight Powell got there. It gave LAC that much extra space and led to Norm layup – 4:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Seven straight games for Kawhi with 24+ points. He has 28 today. – 4:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Batum-Powell-Reggie-PG-RoCo had played less than 3 minutes together this season. They were +8 to open the fourth quarter, and now Kawhi checks back in. – 4:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell’s dark arts foul drawing are making a huge impact.
Once again, Clippers in bonus last 7:09 of quarter.
And now Leonard subs in with an 8-point lead. This game will be decided on how well Kawhi closes in a single-digit margin game, once again… – 4:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers 3rd quarters with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George pic.twitter.com/FUJFAOP1Kf – 4:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Very good offensive decision-making by Clippers on consecutive possessions, the first a drive-and-dish by Morris, the next PG looking upcourt immediately to hit a streaking Kawhi on a cross-court pass for a transition layup. – 3:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dallas 10-0 run
Dallas 37-32 lead
Mavericks surviving the minutes that Luka Doncic is resting by having Spencer Dinwiddie attack at will and get help from shooters.
Josh Green (with Powell down), Davis Bertans (with Kawhi in his face), DFS (in front of Zu) with some tough 3s. – 3:16 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs put up a good fight but Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers were too much to handle. Here are the grades: spurstalk.com/spurs-clippers… – 3:08 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs vs Clippers about to start on BSSW. Mavs starting Luka, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Finney-Smith and Powell. Kawhi and Paul George are playing. Clippers are 10-7 in games they’ve played in together this season. – 2:36 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-DAL starters:
STARTERS 1/22
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
DAL
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Dorian Finney-Smith Dwight Powell
Spencer Dinwiddie
Luka Doncic – 2:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue considers Paul George the de facto lead ballhandler in lineups w/o a traditional PG in part bc it keeps him in a rhythm even when the offense heavily features Kawhi.
“He’s bringing the ball up, so he still has a feel for the game where he doesn’t get lost in the offense.” – 1:10 PM
Justin Russo: FINAL: CLIPPERS 112, MAVERICKS 98 | Clippers have guaranteed themselves at least a split of the season series and are now a half-game behind Dallas for the 5-seed. Kawhi Leonard had 30-9-3, Paul George with 21-6-4, Norman Powell added 19. Clippers are 25-24. Won 2 in a row. -via Twitter / January 22, 2023
Kawhi Leonard has never let the boos he hears at the AT&T; Center get to him. The Clippers star heard it from Spurs fans every time he touched the ball in the early going, but he enjoyed the last laugh, scoring a season-high 36 points to lead Los Angeles to a 131-126 victory over his former team. “The fans are very competitive here,” said Leonard, who began his career with the Spurs, wearing the Silver & Black for seven seasons and helping them win a championship in 2014 before being traded to Toronto in a blockbuster deal stemming from his desire to leave San Antonio. “When I’m at the games, you might hear boos,” Leonard added, “but if I’m walking on the street or going to restaurants, people come up to me and still tell me how much they love my game and like me as a person.” -via San Antonio Express-News / January 21, 2023
Tom Orsborn: Pop on Kawhi: “He was great…He’s one of the finest players in the league. We are talking about the very top of the list – he’s with those guys.” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / January 21, 2023