Clippers not considering trading Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has never let the boos he hears at the AT&T; Center get to him. The Clippers star heard it from Spurs fans every time he touched the ball in the early going, but he enjoyed the last laugh, scoring a season-high 36 points to lead Los Angeles to a 131-126 victory over his former team. “The fans are very competitive here,” said Leonard, who began his career with the Spurs, wearing the Silver & Black for seven seasons and helping them win a championship in 2014 before being traded to Toronto in a blockbuster deal stemming from his desire to leave San Antonio. “When I’m at the games, you might hear boos,” Leonard added, “but if I’m walking on the street or going to restaurants, people come up to me and still tell me how much they love my game and like me as a person.” -via San Antonio Express-News / January 21, 2023