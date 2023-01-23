De'Aaron Fox on Kings: I've been here through good, bad, terrible

James Ham: Good moment from De’Aaron Fox. “I’ve been here through good, bad, terrible, so yeah, I want to win for this city, just as much as I want to win for myself and this organization.”
Source: Twitter @James_HamNBA
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tyrese Maxey helps Philadelphia 76ers end Sacramento Kings’ winning streak despite absences of Joel Embiid, James Harden and another big fourth quarter from De’Aaron Fox
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox credits the shorthanded Sixers for their 129-127 win tonight to snap the Kings 6-game win streak. Discusses being outrebounded 45-29, allowing 70 points in the paint & 23 second chance points in favor of Philly. pic.twitter.com/ENiEM6l4fR – 1:14 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Final: 76ers 129, Kings 127
Sacramento’s six-game winning streak comes to an end. De’Aaron Fox scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and Domantas Sabonis recorded another triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. – 12:37 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Fourth-quarter De’Aaron Fox is a different animal. He has 14 of his 31 points in the fourth, but the Kings trail 127-123 with 17.8 seconds remaining. – 12:31 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox 31 points now, 12th 30 point outing of the season. – 12:30 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
De’Aaron Fox have been coming up clutch in the fourth this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Erxj1XRfCL – 12:29 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox pulls Kings to within one point of Philly, 120-119 with 2:02 to go. Fox with 29 points now. All five Kings starters in double figures. – 12:24 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings have 3 20+ point scorers, including a 27 point, 7 assist night from De’Aaron Fox. – 12:21 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox beats the 3rd quarter buzzer to give his Kings a 91-88 lead over the Thunder heading to the 4th. Fox up to 21 points now for Sacramento. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander up to 28 points for OKC – 11:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox hits a step-back 3 at the buzzer. Kings lead the Thunder 91-88 going into the fourth quarter. – 11:42 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Thunder ties the Kings opponent high for made 3’s in a half with 12 in the first half, Oklahoma City leads the Kings 66-59. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 16pts, Lu Dort 15 for OKC. Kings get 13 from De’Aaron Fox. – 11:07 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox is up to 9 technical fouls this season.
Most he has had in a season is 10. (2020-2021) – 10:47 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox, who had just subbed out after picking up his first foul, just got slapped with a technical from the Kings bench. – 10:46 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox in transition. Just nasty. pic.twitter.com/pGc0lULgCy – 10:27 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Nothing quite like a little De’Aaron Fox coast-to-coast dunk!
Also, pay attention to Fox’s great defense on SGA at the start of the clip. pic.twitter.com/ieAX4NwnvC – 10:20 PM
More on this storyline
Jason Anderson: From Kings PR: With four assists in the first half, De’Aaron Fox has passed Bob Davies for 8th on the Kings all-time assist list with 2,251 total assists. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / January 22, 2023
Dan Woike: NBA says Kendrick Nunn was fouled by De’Aaron Fox in latest L2M report – would’ve sent him to the line with a chance to tie -via Twitter @DanWoikeSports / January 19, 2023
Fox was tenth among Western Conference guards following the second fan vote results, while Sabonis did not even make the Top 10 in the big men’s department. “If Domas and Foxy aren’t All-Stars, shame on the whole process because those guys are more than deserving,” Kings coach Mike Brown said of his duo. “You are talking about the guy [Sabonis] who is tied for the single-season triple-double record in the Sacramento era. It says something. And it’s not something that we are sitting in 12th place. I truly believe you have to give heavy consideration to everybody’s record when it comes to voting for All-Star players.” -via BasketNews / January 14, 2023