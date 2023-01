Dillon Brooks on officials: They're picking on me every night

Dillon Brooks, playing on his 27th birthday, was unsure why he was called for a flagrant foul on the play by the officials. “They’re picking on me every night,” Brooks said. “Can’t play my game. Not letting me play physical enough. It’s every night, and I don’t appreciate it.” The Grizzlies lost their second consecutive game in a 112-110 decision to the Suns. Brooks had 10 points and five fouls.Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal