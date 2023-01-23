Dillon Brooks on officials: They're picking on me every night

Dillon Brooks, playing on his 27th birthday, was unsure why he was called for a flagrant foul on the play by the officials. “They’re picking on me every night,” Brooks said. “Can’t play my game. Not letting me play physical enough. It’s every night, and I don’t appreciate it.” The Grizzlies lost their second consecutive game in a 112-110 decision to the Suns. Brooks had 10 points and five fouls.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks wants to be able to play more physical, but he says NBA referees aren’t allowing him to in part because of a reputation he’s built.
“Every night they try to put me in foul trouble. I don’t like it. I hope it changes.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
These aren’t the kind of 3s you want if you’re the #Grizzlies.
Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams 3 points each.
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brooks 3 fouls each.
13 FGs made.
2-of-13 from 3.
31 points.
Score has changed since.
#Suns 62 #Grizzlies 37 Half. pic.twitter.com/CM3ji1ClsU – 9:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is giving a flagrant foul on a play he was trying to navigate through traffic where it looked like he reached back and made incidental contact with Cam Johnson. That probably sums up one of the ugliest halves of basketball we’ve seen from the Grizzlies this season. – 9:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Johnson took a shot to the face from Dillon Brooks and stayed down for a bit. Officials will review it. Suns bench wasn’t happy about that one – 9:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson takes a shot to the face. Dillon Brooks swiped in and all his hand got was Johnson’s jaw. They are reviewing it. – 9:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dillon Brooks says LeBron James doesn’t want to go left, but the numbers aren’t so clear cut
Dillon Brooks says LeBron James doesn’t want to go left, but the numbers aren’t so clear cut
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Before Desmond Bane’s late-game turnover, he was exchanging a little “small talk” with Shannon Sharpe during the timeout.
As it turns out, Bane and Dillon Brooks were unsure why Sharpe was able to stay at the game after his halftime altercation.
Before Desmond Bane’s late-game turnover, he was exchanging a little “small talk” with Shannon Sharpe during the timeout.
As it turns out, Bane and Dillon Brooks were unsure why Sharpe was able to stay at the game after his halftime altercation.
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Dillon Brooks calling one the GREATEST Tight Ends to ever play the game of football a Blogger is very disturbing to me!!!! Real Talk. – 2:53 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Dillon Brooks on defending LeBron: “He doesn’t want to go left. I was just making him go left all game. Then he would settle or he would pass the ball. And then play physical with him. Continuously bump him all of the time. And don’t let him take easy shots.” pic.twitter.com/zE7zlhAVo5 – 2:08 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Dillon Brooks had some spicy postgame comments: pic.twitter.com/nR8GwNaVDe – 1:54 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks on Lakers’ LeBron James: “He doesn’t want to go left. I was just making him go left all game. He would settle or he would pass the ball.” pic.twitter.com/nBJ9p3OslK – 1:44 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks both questioned why Shannon Sharpe was allowed to stay at the game for the second half.
Bane said he hasn’t seen too many fans not be removed from the game in that situation. – 1:43 AM
Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks both questioned why Shannon Sharpe was allowed to stay at the game for the second half.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Dillon Brooks on if it was appropriate for Shannon Sharpe to have a back-and-forth with the Grizzlies: “A regular pedestrian like him? No. He shouldn’t have ever came back in the game. But it’s LA.” pic.twitter.com/tf2NFaXyqe – 1:41 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks on the play where Desmond Bane lost the ball and Dennis Schroder got the game-winning basket.
“I don’t want to get fined by the NBA, because I got a lot of words for that.” – 1:39 AM
Dillon Brooks on the play where Desmond Bane lost the ball and Dennis Schroder got the game-winning basket.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Dillon Brooks on the Shannon Sharpe incident: “I ain’t talking about that. You gotta ask him. He’s the blogger or whatever he is. I don’t really care about all of that. Next question.” pic.twitter.com/9GQ2y6pSHH – 1:38 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks on his plan guarding LeBron James:
“He doesn’t want to go left. I was just making him go left all game, then he would settle or pass the ball.” – 1:34 AM
Dillon Brooks on his plan guarding LeBron James:
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers fans seem to have a dislike for Dillon Brooks just as much as Warriors fans do. – 12:35 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Hearty applause for Dillon’s fifth foul. Every opposing fan base learns to hate Dillon Brooks. – 12:16 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe are all good. I bet you Dillon Brooks and Shannon Sharpe are not. 😂 – 12:02 AM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
Shannon Sharpe, 54, is RESTRAINED by security in LA over on-court confrontation with #Grizzlies stars Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams… but says Memphis teammates ‘didn’t want this smoke’ mol.im/a/11660487 via @MailSport #Lakers – 12:00 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Here are details of all the halftime drama between Dillon Brooks, Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant and more.
Here are details of all the halftime drama between Dillon Brooks, Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant and more.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Lol. Broadcast implies it started with Dillon Brooks talking trash to Sharpe. Of course. – 11:25 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
End of 1:
Lakers 26 Grizzlies 23
Steven Adams had 9 points and 7 boards, but Memphis is shooting 34.5%. Dillon Brooks is 2-8, Ja Morant 1-6, Desmond Bane 1-4 and Jaren Jackson Jr. has taken (and missed) one shot. Defense keeping Memphis in the game. – 10:38 PM
End of 1:
Lakers 26 Grizzlies 23
More on this storyline
Brooks later said he feels like he has a reputation. This is Brooks’ fourth consecutive season of averaging more than three personal fouls per game. He’s 10th in the NBA in fouls per game. If he had played enough games to qualify last season, he would have been top 10 in the NBA. He was second in the NBA in 2020 and 2021 in fouls per game. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / January 23, 2023
Damichael Cole: Ja Morant on Dillon Brooks: “He puts everything into the game of basketball when he’s out there on the floor. He’s always going to give you his all. I feel like people kind of misjudge him with that. Any coach would want a player who is going to leave it out there every time.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / January 23, 2023
Ben Golliver: Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks said Shannon Sharpe, as a fan, shouldn’t have been been allowed to stay at the arena after halftime verbal altercation: “A regular pedestrian like him? No. He should have never came back in the game, but it’s LA.” pic.twitter.com/qXobVt9Nku -via Twitter @BenGolliver / January 21, 2023