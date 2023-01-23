Donovan Mitchell likely to return against Knicks

Donovan Mitchell likely to return against Knicks

Main Rumors

Donovan Mitchell likely to return against Knicks

January 23, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is listed as PROBABLE for tomorrow night’s game here in New York. – 5:37 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Knicks. – 5:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell is listed as probable for tomorrow’s night game against the Knicks. He’s missed the last three games with left groin strain. – 5:30 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Notes from today’s #Cavs practice including Donovan Mitchell returning to the practice floor and a closer look at how the team has played on the road this season. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/jan/…4:25 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks host Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs on Tuesday and six of NY’s next seven games are against teams above .500 (and 5 of the top 6 teams in the East).
The one opponent with a losing record is the Lakers, who are playing much better of late.
tommybeer.substack.com/p/out-of-the-f…1:00 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff said Donovan Mitchell was able to do everything in practice today. – 12:53 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per PRR MVP
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
James Harden
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
Kyrie Irving
ALTERNATES
Haliburton, Brunson, Garland, Adebayo, Butler pic.twitter.com/fIcQQzQemm12:26 PM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
No way…. That’s really not a catch smh🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ – 9:42 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Definitely wouldn’t be a good running back😂😂😂 – 9:20 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
HE MADE IT‼️‼️‼️ – 8:27 PM

More on this storyline

Kelsey Russo: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell is listed as OUT now on the 5:30 NBA injury report. -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / January 20, 2023
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Warriors. Dean Wade and Dylan Windler are still listed as out. -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / January 19, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home