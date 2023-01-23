Doug McDermott available on trade market

Veteran sharpshooter Doug McDermott could command one or two second-round picks on the trade market depending on the pick number and any protections, league sources told HoopsHype. McDermott has shot 41.8 percent from downtown during his Spurs tenure and is owed $13.75 million next season.
Source: HoopsHype
Source: HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
McDermott checks out after suffering an apparent leg injury while fouling Reggie Jackson. Will Sevening examined Doug briefly on the bench. – 9:47 PM
McDermott checks out after suffering an apparent leg injury while fouling Reggie Jackson. Will Sevening examined Doug briefly on the bench. – 9:47 PM
More on this storyline
Paul Garcia: Spurs say Doug McDermott is out for tonight’s game -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / January 15, 2023
Jason Anderson: The Kings are listing Kevin Huerter (return to competition reconditioning) as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Spurs as he recovers from illness. Devin Vassell (knee) is out and Doug McDermott (back) is questionable for San Antonio. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / January 14, 2023