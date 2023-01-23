Doug McDermott available on trade market

Doug McDermott available on trade market

Main Rumors

Doug McDermott available on trade market

January 23, 2023- by

By |

Veteran sharpshooter Doug McDermott could command one or two second-round picks on the trade market depending on the pick number and any protections, league sources told HoopsHype. McDermott has shot 41.8 percent from downtown during his Spurs tenure and is owed $13.75 million next season.
Source: HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…9:31 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
McDermott checks out after suffering an apparent leg injury while fouling Reggie Jackson. Will Sevening examined Doug briefly on the bench. – 9:47 PM

More on this storyline

Jason Anderson: The Kings are listing Kevin Huerter (return to competition reconditioning) as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Spurs as he recovers from illness. Devin Vassell (knee) is out and Doug McDermott (back) is questionable for San Antonio. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / January 14, 2023

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home