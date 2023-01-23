Gabe Vincent to draw interest this summer?

When Kyle Lowry, a potential trade candidate ahead of the upcoming deadline, recently missed a few games with an injury, it was Gabe Vincent who stepped up for Miami, playing some of the best basketball of his career. Over his last seven games, Vincent has been very solid, averaging 15.6 points and 3.0 assists while shooting 38.0 percent on 7.1 nightly three-point attempts. An upper-level backup point guard with defensive tenacity and some tough-shot-making prowess, Vincent should attract interest as an unrestricted free agent this summer, especially now that he’s shown what he’s capable of when given starter minutes. Miami is in a bit of a bind, too, with Max Strus similarly headed to unrestricted free agency this offseason. It’ll be interesting to see who the Heat are more aggressive about keeping.
Source: HoopsHype
Source: HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Four Heat players had more shots than Jimmy Butler tonight, including Gabe Vincent. – 10:10 PM
Four Heat players had more shots than Jimmy Butler tonight, including Gabe Vincent. – 10:10 PM
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Bam Adebayo and Haywood Highsmith now listed as available for tonight for Heat. Would expect starting lineup of Adebayo, Highsmith, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. That would leave Orlando Robinson, Victor Oladipo and Jamal Cain in reserve (plus Udonis Haslem). -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / January 12, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, Dewayne Dedmon and Udonis Haslem have all been upgraded to available for tonight’s game vs. Lakers. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / January 4, 2023
Ira Winderman: Dewayne Dedmon (foot) upgraded to questionable for Heat for Wednesday vs. Lakers. Nikola Jovic (back) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) out. Udonis Haslem (Achilles), Duncan Robinson (hamstring) also questionable. Caleb Martin (quad), Gabe Vincent (knee) probable. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / January 3, 2023