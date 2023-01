Gabe Vincent to draw interest this summer?

When Kyle Lowry, a potential trade candidate ahead of the upcoming deadline, recently missed a few games with an injury, it was Gabe Vincent who stepped up for Miami, playing some of the best basketball of his career. Over his last seven games, Vincent has been very solid, averaging 15.6 points and 3.0 assists while shooting 38.0 percent on 7.1 nightly three-point attempts. An upper-level backup point guard with defensive tenacity and some tough-shot-making prowess, Vincent should attract interest as an unrestricted free agent this summer, especially now that he’s shown what he’s capable of when given starter minutes. Miami is in a bit of a bind, too, with Max Strus similarly headed to unrestricted free agency this offseason. It’ll be interesting to see who the Heat are more aggressive about keeping.Source: HoopsHype