Gabe Vincent to draw interest this summer?

Gabe Vincent to draw interest this summer?

Main Rumors

Gabe Vincent to draw interest this summer?

January 23, 2023- by

By |

When Kyle Lowry, a potential trade candidate ahead of the upcoming deadline, recently missed a few games with an injury, it was Gabe Vincent who stepped up for Miami, playing some of the best basketball of his career. Over his last seven games, Vincent has been very solid, averaging 15.6 points and 3.0 assists while shooting 38.0 percent on 7.1 nightly three-point attempts. An upper-level backup point guard with defensive tenacity and some tough-shot-making prowess, Vincent should attract interest as an unrestricted free agent this summer, especially now that he’s shown what he’s capable of when given starter minutes. Miami is in a bit of a bind, too, with Max Strus similarly headed to unrestricted free agency this offseason. It’ll be interesting to see who the Heat are more aggressive about keeping.
Source: HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Four Heat players had more shots than Jimmy Butler tonight, including Gabe Vincent. – 10:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent and Max Strus make it nine deep for the Heat. – 8:03 PM

More on this storyline

Ira Winderman: Dewayne Dedmon (foot) upgraded to questionable for Heat for Wednesday vs. Lakers. Nikola Jovic (back) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) out. Udonis Haslem (Achilles), Duncan Robinson (hamstring) also questionable. Caleb Martin (quad), Gabe Vincent (knee) probable. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / January 3, 2023

, , Main Rumors

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home