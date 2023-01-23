Live stream: Grizzlies 98, Kings 119

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) play against the Sacramento Kings (26-19) at Golden 1 Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday January 23, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 98, Sacramento Kings 119 (Q4 05:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Looks like Taylor Jenkins is throwing in the towel. Here come the five rookies, and a loud “light the beam” chant has broken out in Sacramento. – 12:33 AM
Looks like Taylor Jenkins is throwing in the towel. Here come the five rookies, and a loud “light the beam” chant has broken out in Sacramento. – 12:33 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Kings and Grizzlies were tied at 73 with 7:58 to go in the 3Q.
Since then Sacramento has outscored Memphis 44-23. – 12:31 AM
The Kings and Grizzlies were tied at 73 with 7:58 to go in the 3Q.
Since then Sacramento has outscored Memphis 44-23. – 12:31 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Dillon Brooks just went back to the Grizzlies locker room. – 12:31 AM
Dillon Brooks just went back to the Grizzlies locker room. – 12:31 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Trey Lyles with 24 points off the Kings bench, his second 20-point performance of the season. – 12:30 AM
Trey Lyles with 24 points off the Kings bench, his second 20-point performance of the season. – 12:30 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Memphis Grizzlies defense is really good (best defensive rating in NBA) and the Sacramento Kings are carving them to pieces right now. – 12:29 AM
The Memphis Grizzlies defense is really good (best defensive rating in NBA) and the Sacramento Kings are carving them to pieces right now. – 12:29 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis checks back in and immediately gets the rebound and bucket he needed for his 6th triple-double of the season, tying Rajon Rondo for the most in a season in franchise history. 10 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. This one won’t be taken away like last game. – 12:29 AM
Domantas Sabonis checks back in and immediately gets the rebound and bucket he needed for his 6th triple-double of the season, tying Rajon Rondo for the most in a season in franchise history. 10 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. This one won’t be taken away like last game. – 12:29 AM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Mark it down. Trey Lyles is getting the DPOG tonight. The dude has been a amazing. It is Trey-Day all day. #Sacramento #SacramentoProud #NBA pic.twitter.com/uF6H851bX9 – 12:29 AM
Mark it down. Trey Lyles is getting the DPOG tonight. The dude has been a amazing. It is Trey-Day all day. #Sacramento #SacramentoProud #NBA pic.twitter.com/uF6H851bX9 – 12:29 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Might I interest you in a Trey Lyles block to a Harrison Barnes pull-up transition three? pic.twitter.com/acgb1r302u – 12:28 AM
Might I interest you in a Trey Lyles block to a Harrison Barnes pull-up transition three? pic.twitter.com/acgb1r302u – 12:28 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis now has eight points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, extending his franchise-record streak of 23 consecutive double-doubles. – 12:28 AM
Kings center Domantas Sabonis now has eight points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, extending his franchise-record streak of 23 consecutive double-doubles. – 12:28 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
The Kings are the most EXCITING TEAM in the League!!! This young group play some beautiful inspiring basketball. Carry the hell on… – 12:27 AM
The Kings are the most EXCITING TEAM in the League!!! This young group play some beautiful inspiring basketball. Carry the hell on… – 12:27 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
What a sequence, a steal and dunk from Trey Lyles, followed by another steal by Lyles, who then passes ahead to Malik Monk for another rim-rocker. Kings lead Grizzlies 115-96 with 7:30 to play pic.twitter.com/q0WZID2Ogk – 12:27 AM
What a sequence, a steal and dunk from Trey Lyles, followed by another steal by Lyles, who then passes ahead to Malik Monk for another rim-rocker. Kings lead Grizzlies 115-96 with 7:30 to play pic.twitter.com/q0WZID2Ogk – 12:27 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies are getting cooked by Trey Lyles and Harrison Barnes. Don’t tell me home court isn’t important. – 12:26 AM
The Grizzlies are getting cooked by Trey Lyles and Harrison Barnes. Don’t tell me home court isn’t important. – 12:26 AM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
send the God of Dunk to the Dunk Contest right now 🗣
@Malik Monk | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/G51602oXag – 12:26 AM
send the God of Dunk to the Dunk Contest right now 🗣
@Malik Monk | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/G51602oXag – 12:26 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Trey Lyles with the steal & slam! The Golden 1 Center is rocking!
He’s got 21 points off the bench tonight. pic.twitter.com/yWS12pQrj0 – 12:24 AM
Trey Lyles with the steal & slam! The Golden 1 Center is rocking!
He’s got 21 points off the bench tonight. pic.twitter.com/yWS12pQrj0 – 12:24 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Sacramento Kings basketball at its finest tonight. Playoffs atmosphere and the Kings come up strong! #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 12:23 AM
The Sacramento Kings basketball at its finest tonight. Playoffs atmosphere and the Kings come up strong! #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 12:23 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trey Lyles with a steal and hammer. Big night off the bench. 21 points. – 12:21 AM
Trey Lyles with a steal and hammer. Big night off the bench. 21 points. – 12:21 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
After that last Lyles 3-pointer, the Kings are up to 19 3s on the night. – 12:18 AM
After that last Lyles 3-pointer, the Kings are up to 19 3s on the night. – 12:18 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
3Q: Kings 100, Grizzlies 90
This is the ninth time the Kings have scored 100+ points through three quarters. They are 7-1 so far when they hit the century mark in the third quarter. – 12:18 AM
3Q: Kings 100, Grizzlies 90
This is the ninth time the Kings have scored 100+ points through three quarters. They are 7-1 so far when they hit the century mark in the third quarter. – 12:18 AM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
dunkin’ & stealin’ & shootin’
#RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/6mvFmVYGhp – 12:17 AM
dunkin’ & stealin’ & shootin’
#RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/6mvFmVYGhp – 12:17 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Buzz cut Steph about to go off against the Grizzlies.
📸Matt Winklemeyer #DubNation pic.twitter.com/50DIIR469b – 12:16 AM
Buzz cut Steph about to go off against the Grizzlies.
📸Matt Winklemeyer #DubNation pic.twitter.com/50DIIR469b – 12:16 AM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
ONE MORE PUSH. 4th QUARTER IS HERE.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/SkTkDH19KZ – 12:16 AM
ONE MORE PUSH. 4th QUARTER IS HERE.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/SkTkDH19KZ – 12:16 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 100-90 heading to the fourth. Barnes and Murray have 17 points each. 16 for Lyles off the bench. Sabonis is nearing another triple-double. – 12:14 AM
Kings lead 100-90 heading to the fourth. Barnes and Murray have 17 points each. 16 for Lyles off the bench. Sabonis is nearing another triple-double. – 12:14 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 100-190 heading to the fourth. Barnes and Murray have 17 points each. 16 for Lyles off the bench. Sabonis is nearing another triple-double. – 12:14 AM
Kings lead 100-190 heading to the fourth. Barnes and Murray have 17 points each. 16 for Lyles off the bench. Sabonis is nearing another triple-double. – 12:14 AM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Kings scored 100+ points! Power up at your local Power Market to receive this special offer!
@MYPMSTORE | https://t.co/HesSUzPRPh pic.twitter.com/uPvlzOkk5j – 12:13 AM
The Kings scored 100+ points! Power up at your local Power Market to receive this special offer!
@MYPMSTORE | https://t.co/HesSUzPRPh pic.twitter.com/uPvlzOkk5j – 12:13 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
De’Aaron Fox took his game to another level this season. Everything starts from his defensive effort. His two-way contribution changes the whole Kings flow. He’s playing like a pure leader on both ends this season. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 12:12 AM
De’Aaron Fox took his game to another level this season. Everything starts from his defensive effort. His two-way contribution changes the whole Kings flow. He’s playing like a pure leader on both ends this season. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 12:12 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings catch fire again, on their way to closing this 3rd quarter in a flurry. Malik Monk getting his offensive swagger back and Trey Lyles just buried his 4th 3-pointer of the night. King lead the Grizzlies 100-86 59.2 left in the 3rd. – 12:12 AM
Kings catch fire again, on their way to closing this 3rd quarter in a flurry. Malik Monk getting his offensive swagger back and Trey Lyles just buried his 4th 3-pointer of the night. King lead the Grizzlies 100-86 59.2 left in the 3rd. – 12:12 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
That stings. Kings back up 14 after the Grizzlies rallied back to take the lead early in the third quarter. Some bad minutes to close out this third quarter. 100-86 Kings lead – 12:11 AM
That stings. Kings back up 14 after the Grizzlies rallied back to take the lead early in the third quarter. Some bad minutes to close out this third quarter. 100-86 Kings lead – 12:11 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings have responded excellently here in the 3rd quarter and it has a lot to do with the bench unit.
15-4 run led by Malik Monk, Trey Lyles and Richaun Holmes. – 12:11 AM
Kings have responded excellently here in the 3rd quarter and it has a lot to do with the bench unit.
15-4 run led by Malik Monk, Trey Lyles and Richaun Holmes. – 12:11 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trey Lyles with another triple. Kings up 100-86. Lyles has 16 off the bench. – 12:11 AM
Trey Lyles with another triple. Kings up 100-86. Lyles has 16 off the bench. – 12:11 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis has tied the longest 10 assist streak by a Kings big man (3 games) in franchise history. He joins Vlade Divac (3, 2/10-2/17/04) and Sam Lacey (3, 1/29-2/1/77; 12/18-12/20/79). – 12:10 AM
Domantas Sabonis has tied the longest 10 assist streak by a Kings big man (3 games) in franchise history. He joins Vlade Divac (3, 2/10-2/17/04) and Sam Lacey (3, 1/29-2/1/77; 12/18-12/20/79). – 12:10 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If the Kings used a roster spot for Matthew Dellavedova for the next few seasons I wouldn’t be mad at it. Great teammate and experienced leader.
Plus he will always have the three that broke the Kings franchise record in a game. – 12:09 AM
If the Kings used a roster spot for Matthew Dellavedova for the next few seasons I wouldn’t be mad at it. Great teammate and experienced leader.
Plus he will always have the three that broke the Kings franchise record in a game. – 12:09 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis has tied the longest 10 assist streak by a Kings big man in franchise history. He joins Vlade Divac (3, 2/10-2/17/04) and Sam Lacey (3, 1/29-2/1/77; 12/18-12/20/79). – 12:08 AM
Domantas Sabonis has tied the longest 10 assist streak by a Kings big man in franchise history. He joins Vlade Divac (3, 2/10-2/17/04) and Sam Lacey (3, 1/29-2/1/77; 12/18-12/20/79). – 12:08 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A bad shot by Dillon Brooks turns into a 3-point play the other way for the Kings. Tough swing for Memphis. – 12:08 AM
A bad shot by Dillon Brooks turns into a 3-point play the other way for the Kings. Tough swing for Memphis. – 12:08 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Monk with a crazy Euro-step And-1. Kings up 93-86 with 2:25 remaining in the 3rd. – 12:08 AM
Monk with a crazy Euro-step And-1. Kings up 93-86 with 2:25 remaining in the 3rd. – 12:08 AM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
stopped on a dime and put ’em in the weight room 💪
@De’Aaron Fox | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/bF6m9d4RYq – 12:06 AM
stopped on a dime and put ’em in the weight room 💪
@De’Aaron Fox | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/bF6m9d4RYq – 12:06 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
From Kings PR: Domantas Sabonis has 11 assists tonight vs. MEM, his third straight game with 10+ assists, matching the longest such streak of his career. He also had 10+ assists in three consecutive games from March 13-17, 2021. – 12:06 AM
From Kings PR: Domantas Sabonis has 11 assists tonight vs. MEM, his third straight game with 10+ assists, matching the longest such streak of his career. He also had 10+ assists in three consecutive games from March 13-17, 2021. – 12:06 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
Domantas Sabonis has 11 assists tonight vs. MEM, his third straight game with 10+ assists, matching the longest such streak of his career. He also had 10+ assists in three consecutive games from Mar. 13-17, 2021. – 12:05 AM
From Kings:
Domantas Sabonis has 11 assists tonight vs. MEM, his third straight game with 10+ assists, matching the longest such streak of his career. He also had 10+ assists in three consecutive games from Mar. 13-17, 2021. – 12:05 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis with 8 turnovers tonight. He also has 8 points, 10 assists and 8 boards. – 12:03 AM
Domantas Sabonis with 8 turnovers tonight. He also has 8 points, 10 assists and 8 boards. – 12:03 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
8 turnovers for Sabonis tonight. Yikes. He’s up to 8 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists, but he needs to value the ball. – 12:03 AM
8 turnovers for Sabonis tonight. Yikes. He’s up to 8 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists, but he needs to value the ball. – 12:03 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis has 8 points, 8 rebounds, 11 assists and 8 turnovers. – 12:03 AM
Domantas Sabonis has 8 points, 8 rebounds, 11 assists and 8 turnovers. – 12:03 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell with the slick blow-by, & 1. pic.twitter.com/zFGXGWmIaZ – 12:00 AM
Davion Mitchell with the slick blow-by, & 1. pic.twitter.com/zFGXGWmIaZ – 12:00 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Huge 3-pointer from Keegan Murray. He’s up to 17 points and 8 rebounds on the night. 4-of-5 from deep. – 11:59 PM
Huge 3-pointer from Keegan Murray. He’s up to 17 points and 8 rebounds on the night. 4-of-5 from deep. – 11:59 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Kings scored 47 points in the first 12 minutes.
They’ve scored 24 points in the 15:30 since. – 11:58 PM
The Kings scored 47 points in the first 12 minutes.
They’ve scored 24 points in the 15:30 since. – 11:58 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
a 12-5 start to the 3rd quarter evaporates the Kings lead. Grizzlies up 73-71 8:47 3rd. – 11:57 PM
a 12-5 start to the 3rd quarter evaporates the Kings lead. Grizzlies up 73-71 8:47 3rd. – 11:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LOOK AHEAD. 12-2 RUN OVA THE LAST 2:12 pic.twitter.com/XsCuZdzT99 – 11:56 PM
LOOK AHEAD. 12-2 RUN OVA THE LAST 2:12 pic.twitter.com/XsCuZdzT99 – 11:56 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies have taken the lead with 8:47 left in the third quarter. 73-71
First lead since 9:53 left in the first quarter. – 11:55 PM
The Grizzlies have taken the lead with 8:47 left in the third quarter. 73-71
First lead since 9:53 left in the first quarter. – 11:55 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
they call this shooters touch @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/dl78avTDIm – 11:55 PM
they call this shooters touch @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/dl78avTDIm – 11:55 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
12-5 Grizzlies start to the 3rd quarter. They lead 73-71.
Kings led by 16 at one point. – 11:55 PM
12-5 Grizzlies start to the 3rd quarter. They lead 73-71.
Kings led by 16 at one point. – 11:55 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
don’t blink, @Davion Mitchell will turn the jets on ya 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Rqnjuepcfo – 11:44 PM
don’t blink, @Davion Mitchell will turn the jets on ya 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Rqnjuepcfo – 11:44 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
First half box score @Sacramento Kings vs @Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/wHo3X4kG7X – 11:41 PM
First half box score @Sacramento Kings vs @Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/wHo3X4kG7X – 11:41 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
shoutout everyone rockin with us.
@FedEx | #FedExFanoftheGame pic.twitter.com/TmOC5v13ni – 11:39 PM
shoutout everyone rockin with us.
@FedEx | #FedExFanoftheGame pic.twitter.com/TmOC5v13ni – 11:39 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Kings tied the NBA record for made threes in a quarter with 12 😱
pic.twitter.com/PbgI5hy2cL – 11:36 PM
The Kings tied the NBA record for made threes in a quarter with 12 😱
pic.twitter.com/PbgI5hy2cL – 11:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings led by 16, carry a 66-61 lead into the half over the Grizzlies. Sacramento now 13/22 from the perimeter after the 10/10 start. After rattling off 47 points in the opening quarter, Kings held to 19 in the 2nd. Harrison Barnes with 15 for Sac. Memphis gets 10 from Tyus Jones – 11:35 PM
Kings led by 16, carry a 66-61 lead into the half over the Grizzlies. Sacramento now 13/22 from the perimeter after the 10/10 start. After rattling off 47 points in the opening quarter, Kings held to 19 in the 2nd. Harrison Barnes with 15 for Sac. Memphis gets 10 from Tyus Jones – 11:35 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Grizzlies, 66-61.
👑 @Harrison Barnes: 15 PTS, 5-6 3PT
👑 Keegan Murray: 14 PTS, 6 REB
👑 @Trey Lyles: 10 PTS, 2 REB
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 6 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/Vqe0z95XoS – 11:35 PM
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Grizzlies, 66-61.
👑 @Harrison Barnes: 15 PTS, 5-6 3PT
👑 Keegan Murray: 14 PTS, 6 REB
👑 @Trey Lyles: 10 PTS, 2 REB
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 6 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/Vqe0z95XoS – 11:35 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Grizzlies, 66-61.
👑 @Harrison Barnes: 15 PTS, 5-6 3PT
👑 Keegan Murray: 14 PTS, 6 REB
👑 @treylyes: 10 PTS, 2 REB
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 6 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/umszBxENf9 – 11:33 PM
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Grizzlies, 66-61.
👑 @Harrison Barnes: 15 PTS, 5-6 3PT
👑 Keegan Murray: 14 PTS, 6 REB
👑 @treylyes: 10 PTS, 2 REB
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 6 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/umszBxENf9 – 11:33 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Tyus Jones just went coast to coast to close the half. The Grizzlies are down 66-61 after Sacramento made its first 10 3s.
Tyus Jones has 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists – 11:32 PM
Tyus Jones just went coast to coast to close the half. The Grizzlies are down 66-61 after Sacramento made its first 10 3s.
Tyus Jones has 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists – 11:32 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings made 13 threes in the first half but they also had 13 turnovers–9 came in the 2nd Q. – 11:32 PM
Kings made 13 threes in the first half but they also had 13 turnovers–9 came in the 2nd Q. – 11:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
And after all that, the Grizzlies trail by five.
That feels like a win. – 11:32 PM
And after all that, the Grizzlies trail by five.
That feels like a win. – 11:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings squander a hot shooting start. Lead the Grizzlies 66-61 at the half. Barnes leads with 15 points. 14 for Murray. 13-of-22 from 3 for Sacramento. – 11:32 PM
Kings squander a hot shooting start. Lead the Grizzlies 66-61 at the half. Barnes leads with 15 points. 14 for Murray. 13-of-22 from 3 for Sacramento. – 11:32 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
3 fouls on Domantas Sabonis.
Thank goodness Steven Adams isn’t playing. – 11:29 PM
3 fouls on Domantas Sabonis.
Thank goodness Steven Adams isn’t playing. – 11:29 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray has 13 points and 6 rebounds early in this one. He’s headed to the line for a free throw. – 11:27 PM
Keegan Murray has 13 points and 6 rebounds early in this one. He’s headed to the line for a free throw. – 11:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ziaire Williams has been a bright spot the past couple of days. – 11:25 PM
Ziaire Williams has been a bright spot the past couple of days. – 11:25 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Malik Monk looks a lot more like himself tonight. He has six points, three rebounds and four assists in 12 minutes. – 11:23 PM
Malik Monk looks a lot more like himself tonight. He has six points, three rebounds and four assists in 12 minutes. – 11:23 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
malik monk’s passing/playmaking feel this year has been genuinely awesome pic.twitter.com/YmsGis3C4K – 11:20 PM
malik monk’s passing/playmaking feel this year has been genuinely awesome pic.twitter.com/YmsGis3C4K – 11:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
Per @EliasSports, Sacramento set a new franchise record and tied the NBA record for made 3s in a quarter.
The Kings are now the third team with 12 3s in a quarter, joining the Phoenix Suns (4/12/21) and Portland Trail Blazers (5/10/21). – 11:16 PM
From Kings:
Per @EliasSports, Sacramento set a new franchise record and tied the NBA record for made 3s in a quarter.
The Kings are now the third team with 12 3s in a quarter, joining the Phoenix Suns (4/12/21) and Portland Trail Blazers (5/10/21). – 11:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
According to @EliasSports, the Sacramento Kings set a new franchise record and tied the NBA record for made 3s in a quarter. The Kings are now the third team with 12 3s in a quarter, joining the Phoenix Suns (4/12/21) and Portland Trail Blazers (5/10/21). – 11:15 PM
According to @EliasSports, the Sacramento Kings set a new franchise record and tied the NBA record for made 3s in a quarter. The Kings are now the third team with 12 3s in a quarter, joining the Phoenix Suns (4/12/21) and Portland Trail Blazers (5/10/21). – 11:15 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Per @EliasSports, the Sacramento Kings tied the NBA record for made 3s in a quarter.
The Kings are now the third team with 12 3s in a quarter, joining the Phoenix Suns (4/12/21) and Portland Trail Blazers (5/10/21). – 11:14 PM
Per @EliasSports, the Sacramento Kings tied the NBA record for made 3s in a quarter.
The Kings are now the third team with 12 3s in a quarter, joining the Phoenix Suns (4/12/21) and Portland Trail Blazers (5/10/21). – 11:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
we love a nice 8-0 run outta the quarter break 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y4ryRDoJ5L – 11:13 PM
we love a nice 8-0 run outta the quarter break 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y4ryRDoJ5L – 11:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox with a quick four turnovers. Kings letting the Grizz right back in the game after a big first quarter. – 11:11 PM
De’Aaron Fox with a quick four turnovers. Kings letting the Grizz right back in the game after a big first quarter. – 11:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies are down 49-43 because their offense is playing at a high level, too. 20 paint points and 7-13 on 3s. Pretty good effort to handle that storm from SAC in the first quarter. – 11:11 PM
The Grizzlies are down 49-43 because their offense is playing at a high level, too. 20 paint points and 7-13 on 3s. Pretty good effort to handle that storm from SAC in the first quarter. – 11:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
12 THREES MADE 👑
The Kings tie the NBA record for 3s in a quarter and set a season-high for points in the 1st quarter (47). pic.twitter.com/t5MWGRYmwR – 11:11 PM
12 THREES MADE 👑
The Kings tie the NBA record for 3s in a quarter and set a season-high for points in the 1st quarter (47). pic.twitter.com/t5MWGRYmwR – 11:11 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
4 assists 👍 and 4 turnovers 👎 for De’Aaron Fox to start this game. – 11:11 PM
4 assists 👍 and 4 turnovers 👎 for De’Aaron Fox to start this game. – 11:11 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sacramento finished with 47 points in the first quarter, which marks the second-highest first quarter point total in franchise history.
It is the most points in any quarter since the Kings had 49 first quarter points vs. NOP on Aug. 6, 2020 – 11:07 PM
Sacramento finished with 47 points in the first quarter, which marks the second-highest first quarter point total in franchise history.
It is the most points in any quarter since the Kings had 49 first quarter points vs. NOP on Aug. 6, 2020 – 11:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
Sacramento finished with 47 points in the first quarter, which marks the second-highest first quarter point total in franchise history.
It is the most points in any quarter since the Kings had 49 first quarter points vs. NOP on Aug. 6, 2020. – 11:07 PM
From Kings:
Sacramento finished with 47 points in the first quarter, which marks the second-highest first quarter point total in franchise history.
It is the most points in any quarter since the Kings had 49 first quarter points vs. NOP on Aug. 6, 2020. – 11:07 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Kings missing a three in the 1st quarter and only going 12-13 from 3. What a bunch of scrubs – 11:07 PM
Kings missing a three in the 1st quarter and only going 12-13 from 3. What a bunch of scrubs – 11:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Mike Bibby is at Golden 1 Center. I still remember when I picked up the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Live 2001 because of him, Peja and C-Web. #BeamTeam – 11:07 PM
Mike Bibby is at Golden 1 Center. I still remember when I picked up the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Live 2001 because of him, Peja and C-Web. #BeamTeam – 11:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
12 made 3s in the first:
Barnes – 5
Murray – 3
Lyles – 2
Monk – 1
Mitchell – 1 – 11:06 PM
12 made 3s in the first:
Barnes – 5
Murray – 3
Lyles – 2
Monk – 1
Mitchell – 1 – 11:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Kings in the first quarter tonight: 17-of-23 FG, 12-of-13 on 3s, 47 points on the Grizzlies. They opened the game with 10 straight made 3s. Harrison Barnes hit five straight. Sacramento entered the night with the league’s #2 ranked offense. – 11:06 PM
The Kings in the first quarter tonight: 17-of-23 FG, 12-of-13 on 3s, 47 points on the Grizzlies. They opened the game with 10 straight made 3s. Harrison Barnes hit five straight. Sacramento entered the night with the league’s #2 ranked offense. – 11:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes went 5/6 from the perimeter in that opening quarter. He leads the Kings with 15 points. – 11:05 PM
Harrison Barnes went 5/6 from the perimeter in that opening quarter. He leads the Kings with 15 points. – 11:05 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
First time (?) this season Grizzlies have gone without a backup point guard, with Bane as the lead. Worked great last season, but usually with Melton or Slow Mo also out there. – 11:05 PM
First time (?) this season Grizzlies have gone without a backup point guard, with Bane as the lead. Worked great last season, but usually with Melton or Slow Mo also out there. – 11:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
WOW. Malik Monk with the Kings 12th 3-pointer of the 1st period. Kings franchise record before tonight for most in a quarter was 9 and it happened 5 other times. Sacramento is now 12/13 on the night from the perimeter & lead the Grizzlies 47-33 after 1st quarter. – 11:05 PM
WOW. Malik Monk with the Kings 12th 3-pointer of the 1st period. Kings franchise record before tonight for most in a quarter was 9 and it happened 5 other times. Sacramento is now 12/13 on the night from the perimeter & lead the Grizzlies 47-33 after 1st quarter. – 11:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
What a 1st quarter by the Kings. They lead 47-33 over the Grizzlies
11-of-12 3s for the Kings in the 1st quarter
Harrison Barnes 15pts, 5-6 3P
Keegan Murray 11pts, 3-3 3P
Domantas Sabonis 2pts, 4rebs, 6asts
De’Aaron Fox 4pts, 3asts
#SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 11:05 PM
What a 1st quarter by the Kings. They lead 47-33 over the Grizzlies
11-of-12 3s for the Kings in the 1st quarter
Harrison Barnes 15pts, 5-6 3P
Keegan Murray 11pts, 3-3 3P
Domantas Sabonis 2pts, 4rebs, 6asts
De’Aaron Fox 4pts, 3asts
#SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 11:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Malik Monk hits the last 3-pointer of the quarter as the Kings go 12 of 13 from beyond the arc. That’s a franchise record for 3s in any quarter. Kings lead the Grizzlies 47-33 at the end of the first. – 11:05 PM
Malik Monk hits the last 3-pointer of the quarter as the Kings go 12 of 13 from beyond the arc. That’s a franchise record for 3s in any quarter. Kings lead the Grizzlies 47-33 at the end of the first. – 11:05 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Kings just made an nba-high 12 3s in the first quarter. They only missed six shots. Not too often do the Grizzlies shoot 54% and still trail, but that’s the case right now.
Kings lead 47-33 after one – 11:04 PM
The Kings just made an nba-high 12 3s in the first quarter. They only missed six shots. Not too often do the Grizzlies shoot 54% and still trail, but that’s the case right now.
Kings lead 47-33 after one – 11:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sacramento just made 12 out of 13 3s in a 47-point quarter. Mike Bibby really got them going huh – 11:04 PM
Sacramento just made 12 out of 13 3s in a 47-point quarter. Mike Bibby really got them going huh – 11:04 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
80 combined points in the 1st quarter. Kings shot 12/13 from 3pt range. Grizzlies were 5/9. – 11:04 PM
80 combined points in the 1st quarter. Kings shot 12/13 from 3pt range. Grizzlies were 5/9. – 11:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings knock down an incredible 12 3-point shots in the first quarter, led by Barnes’ 5 bombs. They lead the Grizz 47-33 after 1Q. – 11:03 PM
Kings knock down an incredible 12 3-point shots in the first quarter, led by Barnes’ 5 bombs. They lead the Grizz 47-33 after 1Q. – 11:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kings set the NBA-high for 3-point makes in a quarter this season. 11. – 11:03 PM
Kings set the NBA-high for 3-point makes in a quarter this season. 11. – 11:03 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes airballs the Kings’ first missed three of the night. Gotta trade him now. pic.twitter.com/2ow2ca7tSn – 11:02 PM
Harrison Barnes airballs the Kings’ first missed three of the night. Gotta trade him now. pic.twitter.com/2ow2ca7tSn – 11:02 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes airballs the Kings’ first three of the night. Gotta trade him now. pic.twitter.com/eVlsoQMlpN – 11:02 PM
Harrison Barnes airballs the Kings’ first three of the night. Gotta trade him now. pic.twitter.com/eVlsoQMlpN – 11:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The good for the Grizzlies: SAC finally missed a 3 after making their first 10 attempts
The bad: the possession still resulted in a 3-point play – 11:01 PM
The good for the Grizzlies: SAC finally missed a 3 after making their first 10 attempts
The bad: the possession still resulted in a 3-point play – 11:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The 3-point streak ends at 10 straight. Richaun Holmes grabbed the board and finished off the And-1. – 11:01 PM
The 3-point streak ends at 10 straight. Richaun Holmes grabbed the board and finished off the And-1. – 11:01 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s raining 3s in Sacramento. The Kings started hot the game shooting 10-of-11 from the deep. What a start. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 11:01 PM
It’s raining 3s in Sacramento. The Kings started hot the game shooting 10-of-11 from the deep. What a start. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 11:01 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
If the Kings don’t miss a three all night, might be tough for the Grizzlies to overcome – 11:00 PM
If the Kings don’t miss a three all night, might be tough for the Grizzlies to overcome – 11:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
With five consecutive 3-pointers in the first half, Harrison Barnes has passed Francisco Garcia for 5th on the Kings All-Time three pointers list with 479 3-pointers made. – 11:00 PM
From Kings:
With five consecutive 3-pointers in the first half, Harrison Barnes has passed Francisco Garcia for 5th on the Kings All-Time three pointers list with 479 3-pointers made. – 11:00 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
From the Kings:
With five consecutive 3-pointers in the first half, Harrison Barnes has passed Francisco Garcia for 5th on the Kings All-Time three pointers list with 479 3-pointers made. – 10:59 PM
From the Kings:
With five consecutive 3-pointers in the first half, Harrison Barnes has passed Francisco Garcia for 5th on the Kings All-Time three pointers list with 479 3-pointers made. – 10:59 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Great PreGame show with @sacramentokings legends @kennythomasnba @matt_barnes9 and @mike_bibby_10 Join us for PostGame Live as soon as #Kings and @Memphis Grizzlies is over. #NBA #Sacramento @ Golden 1 Center instagram.com/p/CnyJ5gcLYIj/… – 10:58 PM
Great PreGame show with @sacramentokings legends @kennythomasnba @matt_barnes9 and @mike_bibby_10 Join us for PostGame Live as soon as #Kings and @Memphis Grizzlies is over. #NBA #Sacramento @ Golden 1 Center instagram.com/p/CnyJ5gcLYIj/… – 10:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Watching this #Grizzlies #Kings game on #NBATV.
Sacramento is 10-of-10 from 3 to start this game.
This is crazy. This is who #Suns may play in first round of playoffs.
Thoughts? – 10:58 PM
Watching this #Grizzlies #Kings game on #NBATV.
Sacramento is 10-of-10 from 3 to start this game.
This is crazy. This is who #Suns may play in first round of playoffs.
Thoughts? – 10:58 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The 10 successful 3-pointers in this opening quarter is a new Kings franchise record. – 10:57 PM
The 10 successful 3-pointers in this opening quarter is a new Kings franchise record. – 10:57 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Hey! Do you like three pointers? Well you’re in luck! The Kings are 10/10 from deep to start this game. pic.twitter.com/J88b5TFssH – 10:57 PM
Hey! Do you like three pointers? Well you’re in luck! The Kings are 10/10 from deep to start this game. pic.twitter.com/J88b5TFssH – 10:57 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Sacramento Kings en estos momentos, al encestar sus primeros 10 triples de su choque ante Memphis. Oficialmente…. pic.twitter.com/8EL7Vdfc6N – 10:57 PM
Sacramento Kings en estos momentos, al encestar sus primeros 10 triples de su choque ante Memphis. Oficialmente…. pic.twitter.com/8EL7Vdfc6N – 10:57 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings are scorching from beyond the arc. 10/10 from 3-point land in this opening quarter and there’s still 3:00 remaining – 10:56 PM
Kings are scorching from beyond the arc. 10/10 from 3-point land in this opening quarter and there’s still 3:00 remaining – 10:56 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell 3. Kings are a stunning 10-of-10 from 3 to start the game. – 10:56 PM
Davion Mitchell 3. Kings are a stunning 10-of-10 from 3 to start the game. – 10:56 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
From Kings PR: With five 3-pointers in the first half, Harrison Barnes has passed Francisco Garcia for 5th on the Kings all-time list with 479 3-pointers made. – 10:55 PM
From Kings PR: With five 3-pointers in the first half, Harrison Barnes has passed Francisco Garcia for 5th on the Kings all-time list with 479 3-pointers made. – 10:55 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
keeg 🤝 @Harrison Barnes
can’t miss.
both are perfect from beyond the arc (8/8). – 10:53 PM
keeg 🤝 @Harrison Barnes
can’t miss.
both are perfect from beyond the arc (8/8). – 10:53 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
I’m being asked for zip codes of those of you who are getting “blacked out” for the Kings game. – 10:53 PM
I’m being asked for zip codes of those of you who are getting “blacked out” for the Kings game. – 10:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The KEE-GAN MUR-RAY chant in Sacramento done in perfect unison is an upper echelon name chant. – 10:51 PM
The KEE-GAN MUR-RAY chant in Sacramento done in perfect unison is an upper echelon name chant. – 10:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
What’s the NBA record for most consecutive made 3-pointers to start a game? That’s eight for SAC. It’s a miracle that the Grizzlies are only down five points.
@StatsSAC – 10:50 PM
What’s the NBA record for most consecutive made 3-pointers to start a game? That’s eight for SAC. It’s a miracle that the Grizzlies are only down five points.
@StatsSAC – 10:50 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The 3-point shootout contest is in SAC and not Salt Lake City, apparently. – 10:48 PM
The 3-point shootout contest is in SAC and not Salt Lake City, apparently. – 10:48 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes may never miss a 3 again. 4-for-4. 12 points. 8 minutes remaining in 1Q. – 10:48 PM
Harrison Barnes may never miss a 3 again. 4-for-4. 12 points. 8 minutes remaining in 1Q. – 10:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Harrison Barnes is 4 of 4 for 12 points in the first 3:51. – 10:48 PM
Harrison Barnes is 4 of 4 for 12 points in the first 3:51. – 10:48 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
4️⃣ straight triples to start the quarter 👑 pic.twitter.com/QmNTmkgFvE – 10:47 PM
4️⃣ straight triples to start the quarter 👑 pic.twitter.com/QmNTmkgFvE – 10:47 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings hit their first four 3-pointers of the game. 12-7.
Reached out some friends at NBC and they are looking into the Youtube TV issue and trying to work through it. – 10:45 PM
Kings hit their first four 3-pointers of the game. 12-7.
Reached out some friends at NBC and they are looking into the Youtube TV issue and trying to work through it. – 10:45 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Black Falcon is hot to start this game. 3/3 from 3pt range! – 10:43 PM
The Black Falcon is hot to start this game. 3/3 from 3pt range! – 10:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Harrison Barnes is 3 of 3 from 3-point range for nine points in the first 2:10. One from each corner and one from the top of the arc. – 10:43 PM
Harrison Barnes is 3 of 3 from 3-point range for nine points in the first 2:10. One from each corner and one from the top of the arc. – 10:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes with his third triple. He has all nine of the team’s points. 9-7 Kings. – 10:43 PM
Harrison Barnes with his third triple. He has all nine of the team’s points. 9-7 Kings. – 10:43 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. Gets an off-ball foul on the first defensive possession of the game.
Not great. – 10:42 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. Gets an off-ball foul on the first defensive possession of the game.
Not great. – 10:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jaren Jackson Jr. picks up a foul in the first 40 seconds and Harrison Barnes knocks down a corner 3 for the first basket of the game. – 10:42 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. picks up a foul in the first 40 seconds and Harrison Barnes knocks down a corner 3 for the first basket of the game. – 10:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Note to the starting lineups. Chimezie Metu has been ruled out with a left knee bone bruise. Keon Ellis is active. Neemias Queta is here, but not active. – 10:37 PM
Note to the starting lineups. Chimezie Metu has been ruled out with a left knee bone bruise. Keon Ellis is active. Neemias Queta is here, but not active. – 10:37 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins showing praise for the Kings squad’s ability to score prior to tipoff 🤝 pic.twitter.com/dGz70qlWdG – 10:36 PM
Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins showing praise for the Kings squad’s ability to score prior to tipoff 🤝 pic.twitter.com/dGz70qlWdG – 10:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings great Mike Bibby is in the building tonight and currently ringing the cowbell. – 10:36 PM
Kings great Mike Bibby is in the building tonight and currently ringing the cowbell. – 10:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I asked Taylor Jenkins about the Grizzlies being careful with players who are nursing minor injuries more than last season, and this was his response: pic.twitter.com/NkQABBBqK8 – 10:16 PM
I asked Taylor Jenkins about the Grizzlies being careful with players who are nursing minor injuries more than last season, and this was his response: pic.twitter.com/NkQABBBqK8 – 10:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Starting 5 vs. @Sacramento Kings
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐶 @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/STnyLnGV6E – 10:13 PM
Starting 5 vs. @Sacramento Kings
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐶 @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/STnyLnGV6E – 10:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies starters tonight:
Tyus Jones
Desmond Bane
Dillon Brooks
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Xavier Tillman Sr.
Kings:
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis – 10:13 PM
Grizzlies starters tonight:
Tyus Jones
Desmond Bane
Dillon Brooks
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Xavier Tillman Sr.
Kings:
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis – 10:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starting lineups: Grizzlies at Kings pic.twitter.com/ZWNIEyRPV4 – 10:11 PM
Starting lineups: Grizzlies at Kings pic.twitter.com/ZWNIEyRPV4 – 10:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Chimezie Metu (knee) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. – 10:10 PM
Kings forward Chimezie Metu (knee) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. – 10:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/Rlbjaw0LRl – 10:08 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/Rlbjaw0LRl – 10:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant and Steven Adams are out today. Both were banged up in the fourth quarter. Adams stayed down and was helped up by teammates on the final play of the game on yesterday.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:05 PM
Ja Morant and Steven Adams are out today. Both were banged up in the fourth quarter. Adams stayed down and was helped up by teammates on the final play of the game on yesterday.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
No Ja Morant or Steven Adams for the Grizzlies tonight in Sacramento for matchup between the current #2 vs #3 seed. Memphis in San Francisco to face the Warriors on Wednesday. – 9:53 PM
No Ja Morant or Steven Adams for the Grizzlies tonight in Sacramento for matchup between the current #2 vs #3 seed. Memphis in San Francisco to face the Warriors on Wednesday. – 9:53 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
No Ja or Steven Adams against the Kings tonight.
If the Sixers game is any indication, that’s not good for Sacramento. – 9:44 PM
No Ja or Steven Adams against the Kings tonight.
If the Sixers game is any indication, that’s not good for Sacramento. – 9:44 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ja Morant and Steven Adams have both been officially ruled out for tonight’s Kings/Grizzlies game. – 9:42 PM
Ja Morant and Steven Adams have both been officially ruled out for tonight’s Kings/Grizzlies game. – 9:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Ja Morant and Steven Adams have been ruled out for tonight’s Kings-Grizzlies game. – 9:38 PM
Ja Morant and Steven Adams have been ruled out for tonight’s Kings-Grizzlies game. – 9:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Shannon Sharpe apologizes on air for incident with Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/23/sha… – 9:38 PM
Shannon Sharpe apologizes on air for incident with Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/23/sha… – 9:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The starting point guard for the Grizzlies today. pic.twitter.com/4Uk2fuZPIa – 9:38 PM
The starting point guard for the Grizzlies today. pic.twitter.com/4Uk2fuZPIa – 9:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Steven Adams and Ja Morant will not play tonight vs. Kings. – 9:36 PM
Steven Adams and Ja Morant will not play tonight vs. Kings. – 9:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Grizzlies say Steven Adams and Ja Morant are inactive tonight at Sacramento. – 9:35 PM
The Grizzlies say Steven Adams and Ja Morant are inactive tonight at Sacramento. – 9:35 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
start the week off with fresh fits ✨
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/p90BX6pDIA – 9:34 PM
start the week off with fresh fits ✨
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/p90BX6pDIA – 9:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The availability of Ja Morant and Steven Adams against the Kings tonight will be game time decisions. – 9:13 PM
The availability of Ja Morant and Steven Adams against the Kings tonight will be game time decisions. – 9:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant and Steven Adams are both gametime decisions. Each player got banged up late in the game yesterday and felt some soreness. – 9:11 PM
Ja Morant and Steven Adams are both gametime decisions. Each player got banged up late in the game yesterday and felt some soreness. – 9:11 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
one time for the @Ziaire Williams khaki set pic.twitter.com/BUE6zsvX9R – 9:09 PM
one time for the @Ziaire Williams khaki set pic.twitter.com/BUE6zsvX9R – 9:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sounds like Ja Morant (ankle) and Steven Adams (knee) will be game-time decisions. – 9:07 PM
Sounds like Ja Morant (ankle) and Steven Adams (knee) will be game-time decisions. – 9:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies had the rookies sing Happy Birthday to Dillon Brooks. Lol – 9:07 PM
The Grizzlies had the rookies sing Happy Birthday to Dillon Brooks. Lol – 9:07 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says Ja and Steven remain GameTime decisions treating minor injuries/soreness. Grizz in stretch of 3 games in 4 nights. – 9:03 PM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says Ja and Steven remain GameTime decisions treating minor injuries/soreness. Grizz in stretch of 3 games in 4 nights. – 9:03 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch, not a fan of these 2-game series that happen during a season like what the Wolves are doing with the Rockets now: “I hate playing these back to back series. I think it gives a lot of advantage to the team that was just beaten.” (Wolves will have SAC on Sat/Mon. too) – 6:43 PM
Chris Finch, not a fan of these 2-game series that happen during a season like what the Wolves are doing with the Rockets now: “I hate playing these back to back series. I think it gives a lot of advantage to the team that was just beaten.” (Wolves will have SAC on Sat/Mon. too) – 6:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I have a feeling the Golden 1 Center is going to be crazy tonight. This Kings vs Grizzlies game feels like a win the fans REALLY want. – 6:02 PM
I have a feeling the Golden 1 Center is going to be crazy tonight. This Kings vs Grizzlies game feels like a win the fans REALLY want. – 6:02 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Western Conference’s No. 2 and No 3 teams face off tonight at G1C. Two tickets up for grabs to see @Sacramento Kings take on @Memphis Grizzlies
Who HASN’T seen a game in person this season?? – 5:35 PM
Western Conference’s No. 2 and No 3 teams face off tonight at G1C. Two tickets up for grabs to see @Sacramento Kings take on @Memphis Grizzlies
Who HASN’T seen a game in person this season?? – 5:35 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Thing to watch tonight from Jazz TV group
Offensive Rebounds – January Leaders
5.8 Steven Adams MEM
4.4 Kevon Looney GS
4.3 Mitchell Robinson NY
4.0 Walker Kessler UTA
3.7 Mason Plumlee CHA
Jazz v. Hornets tonight at 7:00 on ATT Sportsnet as well as on radio on 97.5 FM – 4:45 PM
Thing to watch tonight from Jazz TV group
Offensive Rebounds – January Leaders
5.8 Steven Adams MEM
4.4 Kevon Looney GS
4.3 Mitchell Robinson NY
4.0 Walker Kessler UTA
3.7 Mason Plumlee CHA
Jazz v. Hornets tonight at 7:00 on ATT Sportsnet as well as on radio on 97.5 FM – 4:45 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Grizzlies ahead of tonight’s game in Sacramento say Steven Adams (Knee Soreness) & Ja Morant (Ankle Soreness) are questionable for tonight.
Danny Green (Knee Surgery Recovery) is out. – 4:34 PM
Grizzlies ahead of tonight’s game in Sacramento say Steven Adams (Knee Soreness) & Ja Morant (Ankle Soreness) are questionable for tonight.
Danny Green (Knee Surgery Recovery) is out. – 4:34 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
hawkeyes support hawkeyes 🤝
Mezie and Keegan made the trip out to San Francisco to watch @gkittle46 and the @49ers get a dub 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0v675W9YLv – 4:30 PM
hawkeyes support hawkeyes 🤝
Mezie and Keegan made the trip out to San Francisco to watch @gkittle46 and the @49ers get a dub 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0v675W9YLv – 4:30 PM