Grizzlies vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,948,101 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $5,174,641 per win
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday January 23, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
@BasketNews_com
Another great performance by Dario Saric in a win over Grizzlies 🔥
14 PTS
8 REB
4 AST
3 STL pic.twitter.com/xLQHJGMhSP – 3:01 AM
@DuaneRankin
“Nice to get out there and play. You come back from any injury, you don’t know how it feels until you actually play 5-on-5. It was nice to play.”
Chris Paul as he posted 22 points and 11 assists in #Suns win over #Grizzlies after missing seven games with a sore right hip. pic.twitter.com/ey4ct5ZLLk – 2:48 AM
@DuaneRankin
“I kind of feel he was going to jump.”
Dario Saric on his move to the basket Ja Morant contested as he looked to draw the foul late in the fourth.
Morant was called for the foul and Saric made both free throws to put the #Suns up four with 12.8 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/9tViJLtdWE – 2:33 AM
@DuaneRankin
“I tried to push the ball. If the court is open, why not?”
Dario Saric as he went coast-to-coast for a layup in #Suns win over #Grizzlies as he missed last season with the knee injury.
What about a dunk on that play?
“Two points is two points (with a big smile).” pic.twitter.com/R1Lg3ldu8m – 2:30 AM
@DuaneRankin
“We did enough to win.”
Monty Williams after #Suns nearly blew a 29-point lead in Sunday’s 112-110 victory over Memphis at Footprint Center. pic.twitter.com/6Xx5tM6WRW – 2:24 AM
@DuaneRankin
In the midnight hour:
Had to get a run in.
Now my #Suns 112 #Grizzlies 110 breakdown as Phoenix has won three in a row.
5 takeaways already in.
Got videos coming. pic.twitter.com/VGzMKrDovv – 2:22 AM
@BasketNews_com
Ziaire Williams sends a FULL-COURT package to end the quarter! 😱
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/eB2R81vP8U – 1:30 AM