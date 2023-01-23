Grizzlies vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,948,101 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $5,174,641 per win

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday January 23, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: NBCSCA

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

