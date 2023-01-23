Live stream: Hawks 71, Bulls 75

The Atlanta Hawks (24-23) play against the Chicago Bulls (21-24) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 23, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 71, Chicago Bulls 75 (Q3 03:09)
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
And just like that, the Hawks are within 4 following that 3-pt play from Young. – 9:30 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
It’s a terrible night from the FT line for the Hawks. They’re 3-7… – 9:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams passed up a 3-point opportunity with a player closing out on him earlier, instead giving the ball to DeMar for a shot clock violation.
This time down the court, he takes — and makes — the shot. Need to see that quick trigger from him in more second halves. – 9:20 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nice play there from Bogi and Clint there. Get the and-1 and the Hawks are within 5. – 9:19 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ games!
Congrats to DeMar DeRozan on reaching 1000 career games played 👏
@MoetChandon | #MoetMoment pic.twitter.com/pFmQ32Zw0h – 9:07 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela tallied 10 points and 10 boards in tonight’s first half, marking his second first half double-double of the season and 31st of his career. – 9:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Up at the half.
Zach LaVine: 12 pts (5-9 FG)
DeMar DeRozan: 11 pts, 3 ast, 2 stl pic.twitter.com/woIxWG53A9 – 9:01 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls lead Hawks 57-48 at half. Scoring has been balanced, Lavine 12 pts, DeRozan 11; Vucevic 12 rebounds. Caruso having a nice all-around game with 7 pts, 2 steals, 1 block.
Dejounte Murray leads ATL with 15, Trae Young has 4 – 9:01 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Hawks are a very fragile team. A lot of that has to do with the face of that franchise. It needs to be Murray’s team … they’ve built around the wrong guy. – 9:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 57, Hawks 48 at half
LaVine 12 pts
DeRozan 11 pts
Vucevic 12 rebs
Young 1-6 FGs – 9:00 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Bulls 57, Hawks 48
Hawks got the game within 3 but the Bulls they went 0-3 on their last three possessions AND turned over the ball and the Bulls capitalized on it. – 9:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls lead 57-48 after a bit of a rusty shooting start in the first quarter.
The Hawks gave up 13 turnovers (10 Bulls steals) in the first half. – 9:00 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls just recognized DeMar DeRozan coming out of a timeout, and Bulls fans give him a nice standing ovation with two minutes remaining in the first half in honor of his 1,000 NBA game tonight. – 8:58 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan gets a standing ovation from Bulls fans at the United Center as they commemorate the 1,000th game of his career. pic.twitter.com/Y8VCWsg4Zr – 8:57 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls just aired video tribute for DeMar DeRozan’s 1,000th career regular-season game. Lot of highlights from over his years. Caruso clapping on court. DeRozan acknowledges crowd. – 8:56 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bulls were 1-of-9 from 3 in 1Q. They’ve gone 4-of-7 from long range in 2Q and it’s what’s been creating some separation on top of the Hawks’ turnovers. Atlanta trails 47-41 with 2:17 in 1H. – 8:55 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Trae Young is terrible at the United Center. That trend continuing tonight. He has just 4 points on 1-for-4 shooting so far, and Kris Dunn is nowhere to be found. – 8:54 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
DJM’s defense on LaVine was just chef’s kiss. Kept him in front, didn’t fall for the pump fakes, closed off any outlets for passes. 1800 defensive rebounds for DJM. – 8:52 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Andre the Giant 😱
@Andre Drummond | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/vAkwYrJsK4 – 8:52 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Dejounte Murray’s fourth defensive rebound tonight gives him 1,800 for his career. – 8:52 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls-Hawks games this season have been very competitive battles of mediocrity. pic.twitter.com/6mNQV9cfIQ – 8:51 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Capela and Drummond trading showstopper dunks on the last few plays, very fun to watch – 8:49 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
A certain injured Bull was still not running or jumping yet – and no, it wasn’t just Lonzo Ball. Javonte Green is on the road back from right knee surgery, but check out what Billy Donovan said about the forward when he does return.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/1/2… – 8:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Teams are combined 4-24 from 3 to this point. Hawks assistant GM Kyle Korver, who is in attendance, needs to come out of retirement. – 8:44 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
WELCOME TO THE CARUSHOW.
@Alex Caruso | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/qYDec7Y3Mh – 8:43 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Not even midway through 2ndQ and Nikola Vucevic has his 11th straight double figure rebound game. #Bulls – 8:43 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks have 9 turnovers, that’s surely not the way to win this game. – 8:42 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Hawks in a box and 1, with the one being Capela on Vucevic. That’s funky – 8:41 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
But the Hawks give up a pair of offensive rebounds then turnover the ball on a bad pass and the Bulls are now up 25-23 with 9:59. – 8:39 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby White and Alex Caruso splash 3-pointers to open the second quarter after the Bulls went 1-for-9 from behind the arc in the first. – 8:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Just getting started.
Derrick Jones Jr: 5 pts (2-3 FG)
DeMar DeRozan: 5 pts, 1 stl pic.twitter.com/ohRPrKatAG – 8:37 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 21, Bulls 17
Hawks were 1-8 from 3. It’s been such a weird start to this game. But the Hawks held the Bulls to 6-25 (24%) overall shooting and 1-9 from 3 (11%). – 8:36 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls seem to be operating on Central European Time, shot 24% (6-for-25) in 1stQ and trail Atlanta 21-17. Vucevic has 7 rebounds – 8:36 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
End 1: Hawks 21, Bulls 17.
That was the lowest scoring first quarter by the Bulls this season. They went 6-for-25 from the floor and 1-for-9 on 3s. – 8:35 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Love to hear @BobRathbunTV shouting out Lisle, IL with the Hawks in Chicago. – 8:33 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jalen Johnson draws a blocking foul and heads to the line. He missed the first. – 8:33 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Why does it seem like the Bulls and Hawks play 700 times every season? – 8:31 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Frank Kaminsky joins Trae Young and the rest of the second unit to finish out 1Q. – 8:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
SWAT TEAM.
@Alex Caruso | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/ahwyuRqDiM – 8:29 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Good sign, both De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu are up and around the Hawks’ bench. – 8:29 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso absolutely dogging this Atlanta offense on back-to-back plays. First he wrenches a ball out of the grip of a Hawks player, then he smacks a shot out of Holiday’s hands and into a fan’s lap. – 8:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan goes to small-ball lineup with Derrick Jones Jr. at center early. Jones Jr. is currently matched up with Capela. – 8:23 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJG and Aaron Holiday at the scorers’ table for the Hawks. – 8:22 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Clint Capela already has 7 rebounds with 5:21 remaining in 1Q. He just gave the Hawks a 2-pt lead with a transition dunk. – 8:21 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first point tonight, John Collins hit 5,357 in his career, and moves into sole possession of 25th place in Hawks history in scoring, breaking a tie with Stacey Augmon. – 8:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
PAT’S TAKING COOKIES.
@Patrick Williams | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/iVuBILwnVX – 8:18 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Not the prettiest start offensively for either teams. Both the Hawks and Bulls were shooting 3-11 from the floor before DJM made that pullup baseline jumper. Both teams tied at 8 w/ 7:07 left in 1Q. – 8:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams with a crafty steal and slam after DeMar DeRozan tried and failed to get Murray to bite on his pump fake.
Hawks keeping this one level 8-8 before the first Bulls TO of the night. – 8:16 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach’s too smooth with it!
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/IDMEOIXApt – 8:14 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Lonzo Ball is on the Bulls bench in street clothes for tonight’s game, a rarity this season. – 8:11 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Alex Caruso in the Undefeated x “Team Orange” Kobe 4 Protros for today’s game vs. ATL.
@Plus500 | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/HQVXl1W7Nn – 8:08 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls post Paris !!! @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network we are live NOW ! pic.twitter.com/21X9fw6U29 – 7:44 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks have played in four games decided on buzzer-beaters this season. Two of Atlanta’s four buzzer-beating games have been against Chicago (1-1). In the play-by-play era, it’s the first time Atlanta has had two buzzer-beating games in the same season against the same team. – 7:42 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks have played in four games decided on buzzer-beaters this season. Two of Atlanta’s four buzzer-beating contests have been against Chicago. In the play-by-play era, it’s the first time the Hawks have had two buzzer-beating games in the same season against the same team. – 7:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar warming up in the “Rose Gold” Kobe 10s Elites.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/vNDlRmw1ra – 7:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our starting five vs the Hawks.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/D18bIi65iu – 7:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hachimura Trade; News; WAS and ATL Trade Deadline Outlooks. Join me and @Danny Leroux https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/2R6tsoAaIa – 7:12 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Update:
For tonight’s game at Chicago:
De’Andre Hunter (acute asthma symptoms) is out.
Onyeka Okongwu (left hamstring tightness) is out. – 7:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks have ruled out Onyeka Okongwu for tonight against the Bulls pic.twitter.com/s9LDmuushS – 6:55 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan is once again breathing rarified air tonight as he plays the 1,000th game of his NBA career.
Few accomplish this milestone, which encapsulates the longevity and durability of DeRozan — a player who hasn’t left his prime in his 14th season. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 6:54 PM
Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien
Hosting Football Night in Chicago at 6pm CT on @NBCSChicago!
We’ve got @CoachWannstedt and @Tomapapa!
Lots to talk about. Join us! – 6:51 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Chicago:
Onyeka Okongwu (left hamstring tightness) is out. – 6:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
We missed you, Chicago. Clocking in! pic.twitter.com/kURSzOTNJJ – 6:47 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Dragic won’t travel after the game tonight. He could rejoin them on this road trip over the next 5 days. – 6:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
#BullsNation, it’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss 🙌
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/IvxS3xwvJb – 6:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Gonna be a little different this time next week in Chicago… pic.twitter.com/gHJgbhx6FM – 4:58 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Here’s the real NBA Rivals Week lineup … I screwed up and put Bulls-Hornets in there. Sigh. pic.twitter.com/JIdBPdHnmc – 4:10 PM
Here’s the real NBA Rivals Week lineup … I screwed up and put Bulls-Hornets in there. Sigh. pic.twitter.com/JIdBPdHnmc – 4:10 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Trae Young vs. #Bulls in Atlanta: 29.6 ppg
Trae Young vs. Bulls at UC: 19.2 ppg – 4:09 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s in-arena giveaway is this @BMO_US hat designed by Chicago-based artist Blake Jones.
We’re also giving away three of these hats on social – tell us where you’d wear it to for a chance to win! pic.twitter.com/ECWtSAW4aW – 3:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso leads the NBA in deflections-per-36-minutes, is shooting 39% from 3 and is part of a Bulls lineup that owns a net rating of plus-5.7 over 176 minutes.
No wonder the Bulls want to do all they can to keep him healthy
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 2:55 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA Rivalry Week starts tomorrow …
Tuesday
Celtics at Heat
Clippers at Lakers
Wednesday
Nets at 76ers
Grizzlies at Warriors
Thursday
Bulls at Hornets
Mavericks at Suns
Friday
Grizzlies at Wolves
Raptors at Warriors
Saturday
Nuggets at 76ers
Knicks at Nets
Lakers at Celtics – 2:41 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#NBA Week 15 in West
3, Kings 26-19: Mon vs. MEM; Wed vs. TOR; Sat at MIN
4, #Pelicans 26-21: Tue vs. DEN; Wed vs. MIN; Sat vs. WAS; Sun at MIL
5, Mavericks 25-23: Tue vs. WAS; Thu at PHX; Sat at UTA
6, Clippers 25-24: Tue at LAL; Thu vs. SAS; Sat at ATL; Sun at CLE – 2:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“I feel like this is the biggest play of my career.”
Ayo Dosunmu talks us through his gamewinner in Atlanta earlier this season.
@zennioptical | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/36sMEQH8Np – 2:00 PM
