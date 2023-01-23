Hawks vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $6,288,157 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $7,173,562 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 23, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: WZGC

