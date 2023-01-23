Live stream: Hornets 16, Jazz 18

The Charlotte Hornets (13-34) play against the Utah Jazz (24-25) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday January 23, 2023
Charlotte Hornets 16, Utah Jazz 18 (Q1 01:42)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead the Hornets 18-14 with 2:25 remaining in the first quarter. Nice ball movement on that previous possession leads to an Agbaji three. Nice extra pass by Vanderbilt – 9:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are shooting just 7-18 and have 4 turnovers, but lead the Hornets 18-14 because they’ve made four 3s, while Charlotte is 0-1 from deep. 2:25 remaining 1Q. – 9:28 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
In the last 10 games the @Milwaukee Bucks have hit 190 threes. It is only the 4th time in @NBA history that a team has hit 190+ threes in a 10 game span over a single season
Only the 2019 Rockets (197/194) and 2021 Jazz (192) have made more – 9:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
5:47 remaining in the first quarter: the Jazz and Hornets are tied at 12-12 – 9:19 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Happy to announce that in the Jazz’s newish pregame video Malik Beasley slapping the hardwood is included. – 9:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Still some scattered boos for the returning (many years later) Gordon Hayward – 9:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝗠𝗜𝗞𝗘 🟣 𝗝𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗔𝗡 🟣 𝗠𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗞 🟣 𝗟𝗔𝗨𝗥𝗜 🟣 𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗘𝗥
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/rIlorD1M41 – 9:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Won’t see former Suns wing Kelly Oubre Jr. when Hornets play Tuesday in Phoenix as he had left hand surgery earlier this month.
LaMelo Ball (right wrist soreness, left ankle soreness) and Cody Martin (left knee soreness) are listed out for Monday’s game at Utah. #Suns #Hornets – 8:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hello from our West side fans to back home! 👋
📍 – Salt Lake City, UT
🆚 – @Utah Jazz
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻- @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/24hzTWYvpn – 8:59 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The @Milwaukee Bucks have joined the Jazz (16x), Rockets (13x), Warriors (6x), Celtics (3x) and Nets (1x) as the only teams in NBA history to make 180+ threes in a 10 game span – 8:49 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The Bucks have joined the Jazz (16x), Rockets (13x), Warriors (6x), Celtics (3x) and Nets (1x) as the only teams in NBA history to make 180+ threes in a 10 game span – 8:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Deandre Ayton remains out with illness Tuesday vs. #Hornets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:41 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Per the @Utah Jazz: The video board and the sideline screens will not be working tonight.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 8:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/sznyWoGeFB – 8:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at UTA
LaMelo Ball (L ankle, R wrist soreness) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/S52FzSvxxJ – 8:17 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Is another clutch game in the works? Tune in, let’s talk about it!
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM at 6:30 PM MT pic.twitter.com/OJ1x4oetQA – 8:15 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 jacket selection 🫡
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/OY4kmHgTRw – 7:44 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
The Bucks scored 49 in 1Q. Yes, 49. That’s 2 short of the #NBA record for a 1Q. Hornets matched the mark against Milwaukee earlier this month. Pistons have 24. – 7:39 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Getting in some reps before the game.
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/OVv8lbb5IL – 7:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) is out again for tomorrow’s game against the Hornets. Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out.
Neither Chris Paul nor Cam Johnson is on the injury report – 7:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report vs. #Hornets
Deandre Ayton (illness), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with the team) OUT.
Josh Okogie (broken nose) AVAILABLE. – 7:09 PM
#Suns injury report vs. #Hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Thank you @honeywell for having us to tipoff The Futureshaper Design Experience! A group of students joined us to participate in a STEMLab challenge and speak with a group of mentors from Honeywell and the Hornets, as well as @Kelly Oubre. 🎨 🧪
@DigiBridgeUS | #SwarmtoServe pic.twitter.com/iGW6B6XcMc – 6:32 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
After being out for nearly two-and-a-half years due to a torn ACL, Magic forward Jonathan Isaac returns tonight against the Celtics.
The last time Isaac played for Orlando was in the NBA bubble. To put that in perspective, Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball had yet to be drafted. pic.twitter.com/RPpjogB0cX – 5:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
For every Hornets dunk, @FoodLion is donating 1,000 meals to @shmetrolina. So far in January, your Hornets have thrown down 67 dunks, bringing the meal donation total to 67,000! pic.twitter.com/s93QkD8qae – 5:15 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Thing to watch tonight from Jazz TV group
Offensive Rebounds – January Leaders
5.8 Steven Adams MEM
4.4 Kevon Looney GS
4.3 Mitchell Robinson NY
4.0 Walker Kessler UTA
3.7 Mason Plumlee CHA
Jazz v. Hornets tonight at 7:00 on ATT Sportsnet as well as on radio on 97.5 FM – 4:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Here’s the real NBA Rivals Week lineup … I screwed up and put Bulls-Hornets in there. Sigh. pic.twitter.com/JIdBPdHnmc – 4:10 PM
