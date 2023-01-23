Live stream: Hornets 16, Jazz 18

The Charlotte Hornets (13-34) play against the Utah Jazz (24-25) at Vivint Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday January 23, 2023

Charlotte Hornets 16, Utah Jazz 18 (Q1 01:42)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz lead the Hornets 18-14 with 2:25 remaining in the first quarter. Nice ball movement on that previous possession leads to an Agbaji three. Nice extra pass by Vanderbilt – The Jazz lead the Hornets 18-14 with 2:25 remaining in the first quarter. Nice ball movement on that previous possession leads to an Agbaji three. Nice extra pass by Vanderbilt – 9:28 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz are shooting just 7-18 and have 4 turnovers, but lead the Hornets 18-14 because they’ve made four 3s, while Charlotte is 0-1 from deep. 2:25 remaining 1Q. – Jazz are shooting just 7-18 and have 4 turnovers, but lead the Hornets 18-14 because they’ve made four 3s, while Charlotte is 0-1 from deep. 2:25 remaining 1Q. – 9:28 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

In the last 10 games the

Only the 2019 Rockets (197/194) and 2021 Jazz (192) have made more – In the last 10 games the @Milwaukee Bucks have hit 190 threes. It is only the 4th time in @NBA history that a team has hit 190+ threes in a 10 game span over a single seasonOnly the 2019 Rockets (197/194) and 2021 Jazz (192) have made more – 9:24 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

5:47 remaining in the first quarter: the Jazz and Hornets are tied at 12-12 – 5:47 remaining in the first quarter: the Jazz and Hornets are tied at 12-12 – 9:19 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Happy to announce that in the Jazz’s newish pregame video Malik Beasley slapping the hardwood is included. – Happy to announce that in the Jazz’s newish pregame video Malik Beasley slapping the hardwood is included. – 9:09 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Still some scattered boos for the returning (many years later) Gordon Hayward – Still some scattered boos for the returning (many years later) Gordon Hayward – 9:06 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Won’t see former Suns wing Kelly Oubre Jr. when Hornets play Tuesday in Phoenix as he had left hand surgery earlier this month.

LaMelo Ball (right wrist soreness, left ankle soreness) and Cody Martin (left knee soreness) are listed out for Monday’s game at Utah. #Hornets – 8:59 PM Won’t see former Suns wing Kelly Oubre Jr. when Hornets play Tuesday in Phoenix as he had left hand surgery earlier this month.LaMelo Ball (right wrist soreness, left ankle soreness) and Cody Martin (left knee soreness) are listed out for Monday’s game at Utah. #Suns

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

The Bucks have joined the Jazz (16x), Rockets (13x), Warriors (6x), Celtics (3x) and Nets (1x) as the only teams in NBA history to make 180+ threes in a 10 game span – The Bucks have joined the Jazz (16x), Rockets (13x), Warriors (6x), Celtics (3x) and Nets (1x) as the only teams in NBA history to make 180+ threes in a 10 game span – 8:49 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT at UTA

LaMelo Ball (L ankle, R wrist soreness) is out.

Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth 8:17 PM INJURY REPORT at UTALaMelo Ball (L ankle, R wrist soreness) is out.Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/S52FzSvxxJ

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Is another clutch game in the works? Tune in, let’s talk about it!

📺 @ATTSportsNetRM at 6:30 PM MT 8:15 PM Is another clutch game in the works? Tune in, let’s talk about it!📺 @ATTSportsNetRM at 6:30 PM MT pic.twitter.com/OJ1x4oetQA

Rod Boone @rodboone

No LaMelo in Utah against the Jazz tonight. He’s been downgraded to out. Cody Martin also remains out. – No LaMelo in Utah against the Jazz tonight. He’s been downgraded to out. Cody Martin also remains out. – 8:06 PM

Larry Lage @LarryLage

The Bucks scored 49 in 1Q. Yes, 49. That’s 2 short of the The Bucks scored 49 in 1Q. Yes, 49. That’s 2 short of the #NBA record for a 1Q. Hornets matched the mark against Milwaukee earlier this month. Pistons have 24. – 7:39 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) is out again for tomorrow’s game against the Hornets. Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out.

Neither Chris Paul nor Cam Johnson is on the injury report – Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) is out again for tomorrow’s game against the Hornets. Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out.Neither Chris Paul nor Cam Johnson is on the injury report – 7:10 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



Deandre Ayton (illness), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with the team) OUT.

Josh Okogie (broken nose) AVAILABLE. – #Suns injury report vs. #Hornets Deandre Ayton (illness), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with the team) OUT.Josh Okogie (broken nose) AVAILABLE. – 7:09 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Thank you @honeywell for having us to tipoff The Futureshaper Design Experience! A group of students joined us to participate in a STEMLab challenge and speak with a group of mentors from Honeywell and the Hornets, as well as

@DigiBridgeUS | #SwarmtoServe 6:32 PM Thank you @honeywell for having us to tipoff The Futureshaper Design Experience! A group of students joined us to participate in a STEMLab challenge and speak with a group of mentors from Honeywell and the Hornets, as well as @Kelly Oubre . 🎨 🧪@DigiBridgeUS | #SwarmtoServe pic.twitter.com/iGW6B6XcMc

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

After being out for nearly two-and-a-half years due to a torn ACL, Magic forward Jonathan Isaac returns tonight against the Celtics.

The last time Isaac played for Orlando was in the NBA bubble. To put that in perspective, Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball had yet to be drafted. 5:22 PM After being out for nearly two-and-a-half years due to a torn ACL, Magic forward Jonathan Isaac returns tonight against the Celtics.The last time Isaac played for Orlando was in the NBA bubble. To put that in perspective, Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball had yet to be drafted. pic.twitter.com/RPpjogB0cX

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

For every Hornets dunk, @FoodLion is donating 1,000 meals to @shmetrolina. So far in January, your Hornets have thrown down 67 dunks, bringing the meal donation total to 67,000! 5:15 PM For every Hornets dunk, @FoodLion is donating 1,000 meals to @shmetrolina. So far in January, your Hornets have thrown down 67 dunks, bringing the meal donation total to 67,000! pic.twitter.com/s93QkD8qae

David Locke @DLocke09

Thing to watch tonight from Jazz TV group

Offensive Rebounds – January Leaders

5.8 Steven Adams MEM

4.4 Kevon Looney GS

4.3 Mitchell Robinson NY

4.0 Walker Kessler UTA

3.7 Mason Plumlee CHA

Jazz v. Hornets tonight at 7:00 on ATT Sportsnet as well as on radio on 97.5 FM – Thing to watch tonight from Jazz TV groupOffensive Rebounds – January Leaders5.8 Steven Adams MEM4.4 Kevon Looney GS4.3 Mitchell Robinson NY4.0 Walker Kessler UTA3.7 Mason Plumlee CHAJazz v. Hornets tonight at 7:00 on ATT Sportsnet as well as on radio on 97.5 FM – 4:45 PM