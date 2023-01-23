Jayson Tatum may need surgery on injured wrist

Bobby Manning: Jayson Tatum, who just spoke at shootaround, said his left wrist isn’t something that’s going to cost him significant time. Will he need surgery next summer? “Maybe. I dont want to say yes and I don’t want to say no. It’s something we’ve got to look at when the season’s over”
Source: Twitter @RealBobManning
Source: Twitter @RealBobManning
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum, who just spoke at shootaround, said his left wrist isn’t something that’s going to cost him significant time.
Will he need surgery next summer?
“Maybe. I dont want to say yes and I don’t want to say no. It’s something we’ve got to look at when the season’s over” – 1:14 PM
Jayson Tatum, who just spoke at shootaround, said his left wrist isn’t something that’s going to cost him significant time.
Will he need surgery next summer?
“Maybe. I dont want to say yes and I don’t want to say no. It’s something we’ve got to look at when the season’s over” – 1:14 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per PRR MVP
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
James Harden
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
Kyrie Irving
ALTERNATES
Haliburton, Brunson, Garland, Adebayo, Butler pic.twitter.com/fIcQQzQemm – 12:26 PM
East All-Stars, per PRR MVP
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
James Harden
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
Kyrie Irving
ALTERNATES
Haliburton, Brunson, Garland, Adebayo, Butler pic.twitter.com/fIcQQzQemm – 12:26 PM
Jayson Tatum @jaytatum0
Put work in with @movellainc and @Xsens. Exciting times ahead for them 👀 pic.twitter.com/3ajnYbpJCa – 4:53 PM
Put work in with @movellainc and @Xsens. Exciting times ahead for them 👀 pic.twitter.com/3ajnYbpJCa – 4:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia – #Celtics have used 14 players to win games this year, and pulled away from the #Raptors without Tatum, Rob, White, or Smart late. It’s a sign they can rest more, sustain injuries and maybe even alter the roster. No team rivals their depth clnsmedia.com/plug-and-play-… – 12:18 AM
NEW @CLNSMedia – #Celtics have used 14 players to win games this year, and pulled away from the #Raptors without Tatum, Rob, White, or Smart late. It’s a sign they can rest more, sustain injuries and maybe even alter the roster. No team rivals their depth clnsmedia.com/plug-and-play-… – 12:18 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
That was the first road win for the Celtics without Jayson Tatum in three years. (January 2020 at Miami).
They had lost seven straight. – 9:15 PM
That was the first road win for the Celtics without Jayson Tatum in three years. (January 2020 at Miami).
They had lost seven straight. – 9:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Over the last 3 games, Raptors have dodged Giannis, Middleton, Towns, Gobert & Tatum (with Lopez, Smart and Rob Williams leaving early). They led by 9, 18 & 11 pts in those games, have an 0-3 record to show for it. They lost the last 2 by 4 pts after being outscored 52-36 in 4thQ – 7:18 PM
Over the last 3 games, Raptors have dodged Giannis, Middleton, Towns, Gobert & Tatum (with Lopez, Smart and Rob Williams leaving early). They led by 9, 18 & 11 pts in those games, have an 0-3 record to show for it. They lost the last 2 by 4 pts after being outscored 52-36 in 4thQ – 7:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics keep proving they are the team best suited to sustain injuries in the league. No Tatum, Rob or Smart, and Grant, Pritchard, Horford and Brown push a comeback victory in a tough environment. – 7:17 PM
#Celtics keep proving they are the team best suited to sustain injuries in the league. No Tatum, Rob or Smart, and Grant, Pritchard, Horford and Brown push a comeback victory in a tough environment. – 7:17 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
That’s a good win for the Celtics without Tatum, and after losing Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and Derrick White during the game. Huge fourth quarter from Pritchard with such a short handed roster. Huge defensive plays by Al Horford late. But the injury news matters most now. – 7:16 PM
That’s a good win for the Celtics without Tatum, and after losing Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and Derrick White during the game. Huge fourth quarter from Pritchard with such a short handed roster. Huge defensive plays by Al Horford late. But the injury news matters most now. – 7:16 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics beat the Raptors 106-104 for their 9th straight victory. Another gutty win for the shorthanded C’s without Tatum, Smart & Rob Williams. Huge game from Boston’s bench, which had 62 points. – 7:15 PM
Celtics beat the Raptors 106-104 for their 9th straight victory. Another gutty win for the shorthanded C’s without Tatum, Smart & Rob Williams. Huge game from Boston’s bench, which had 62 points. – 7:15 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Jayson Tatum to me is in the top two or three MVP conversation”
🏀@Matt Barnes is impressed by the play of Jayson Tatum #BleedGreenBoston pic.twitter.com/SnwLxobQ6x – 6:44 PM
“Jayson Tatum to me is in the top two or three MVP conversation”
🏀@Matt Barnes is impressed by the play of Jayson Tatum #BleedGreenBoston pic.twitter.com/SnwLxobQ6x – 6:44 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
57-50 for Toronto at half. Grant Williams with 18 for Boston, Jaylen Brown with 13. Siakam with 12, Barnes, Anunoby and Trent Jr. all with 10. Raptors without VanVleet (ribs); Celtics without Tatum (wrist) and Marcus Smart just sprained his ankle. – 6:03 PM
57-50 for Toronto at half. Grant Williams with 18 for Boston, Jaylen Brown with 13. Siakam with 12, Barnes, Anunoby and Trent Jr. all with 10. Raptors without VanVleet (ribs); Celtics without Tatum (wrist) and Marcus Smart just sprained his ankle. – 6:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
GR3NT
Borrowing the Tatum side-step triple for the night apparently. – 5:46 PM
GR3NT
Borrowing the Tatum side-step triple for the night apparently. – 5:46 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
21 points for Brogdon/Grant Williams on 7-of-10 shooting. Big-time performances so far with Tatum out. – 5:42 PM
21 points for Brogdon/Grant Williams on 7-of-10 shooting. Big-time performances so far with Tatum out. – 5:42 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jaylen Brown has been really good as the lone superstar on the floor this year, and it shows. Jaylen-no-Tatum Celtics lineups this year are +6.2. Last year, they were +0.0. – 5:38 PM
Jaylen Brown has been really good as the lone superstar on the floor this year, and it shows. Jaylen-no-Tatum Celtics lineups this year are +6.2. Last year, they were +0.0. – 5:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m very curious to see who picks up extra minutes with Tatum out. Hauser? Pritchard? – 5:17 PM
I’m very curious to see who picks up extra minutes with Tatum out. Hauser? Pritchard? – 5:17 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With VanVleet out, Precious Achiuwa will get his first start of the season. It’s Barnes, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Achiuwa vs Boston. No Tatum for the Celtics. – 4:40 PM
With VanVleet out, Precious Achiuwa will get his first start of the season. It’s Barnes, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Achiuwa vs Boston. No Tatum for the Celtics. – 4:40 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum will rest today but is expected to join the team in Orlando, per Joe Mazzulla. – 3:32 PM
Tatum will rest today but is expected to join the team in Orlando, per Joe Mazzulla. – 3:32 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
No surprise, but Derrick White (the only Celtic to play every game) will start for Jayson Tatum in Toronto tonight. – 3:32 PM
No surprise, but Derrick White (the only Celtic to play every game) will start for Jayson Tatum in Toronto tonight. – 3:32 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Jayson Tatum – Left Wrist Soreness – OUT
Fred Van Vleet – Right Rib Soreness – QUESTIONABLE.
#Celtics vs #Raptors on @FAN590 at 5pm ET. @Paul Jones & I have the call – 3:31 PM
Jayson Tatum – Left Wrist Soreness – OUT
Fred Van Vleet – Right Rib Soreness – QUESTIONABLE.
#Celtics vs #Raptors on @FAN590 at 5pm ET. @Paul Jones & I have the call – 3:31 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Derrick White will start in Jayson Tatum’s place, per Joe Mazzulla. – 3:31 PM
Derrick White will start in Jayson Tatum’s place, per Joe Mazzulla. – 3:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet is no questionable with rib soreness. Banton is out, as is Jayson Tatum. – 3:29 PM
Fred VanVleet is no questionable with rib soreness. Banton is out, as is Jayson Tatum. – 3:29 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Malcolm Brogdon’s odd year – 45% on catch-and-shoot 3s and giving a sneaky 43% 3P boost on pull-ups while Tatum, Brown, Smart struggle with them
A few bad stats linger though: 49% in the paint, 2/7 on Thursday vs. GS. 1.41 PPP allowed vs. ISOs – the 1st percentile among players. – 1:57 PM
Malcolm Brogdon’s odd year – 45% on catch-and-shoot 3s and giving a sneaky 43% 3P boost on pull-ups while Tatum, Brown, Smart struggle with them
A few bad stats linger though: 49% in the paint, 2/7 on Thursday vs. GS. 1.41 PPP allowed vs. ISOs – the 1st percentile among players. – 1:57 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Malcolm Brogdon’s odd year – 45% on catch-and-shoot 3s and giving a sneaky 43% FG boost on pull-ups while Tatum, Brown, Smart struggle with them
A few bad stats linger though: 49% in the paint, 2/7 on Thursday vs. GS. 1.41 PPP allowed vs. ISOs – the 1st percentile among players. – 1:57 PM
Malcolm Brogdon’s odd year – 45% on catch-and-shoot 3s and giving a sneaky 43% FG boost on pull-ups while Tatum, Brown, Smart struggle with them
A few bad stats linger though: 49% in the paint, 2/7 on Thursday vs. GS. 1.41 PPP allowed vs. ISOs – the 1st percentile among players. – 1:57 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Jayson Tatum is out for Celtics vs. Raptors tonight’s 5pm start at SBA. – 10:18 AM
Jayson Tatum is out for Celtics vs. Raptors tonight’s 5pm start at SBA. – 10:18 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum will miss just his third game of the season on Saturday night in Toronto masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:58 PM
Jayson Tatum will miss just his third game of the season on Saturday night in Toronto masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum is out for #Celtics #Raptors. I thought I saw him take a tough tumble on his injured left wrist late in the game here. He’s also spoken about Boston likely wanting him to take a night off. pic.twitter.com/eVin8KbJ9f – 4:48 PM
Jayson Tatum is out for #Celtics #Raptors. I thought I saw him take a tough tumble on his injured left wrist late in the game here. He’s also spoken about Boston likely wanting him to take a night off. pic.twitter.com/eVin8KbJ9f – 4:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum is out tomorrow vs. Toronto. “Left wrist soreness” – 4:44 PM
Jayson Tatum is out tomorrow vs. Toronto. “Left wrist soreness” – 4:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics giving Jayson Tatum a break Saturday at #Raptors. Listed as OUT with left wrist soreness played 48 minutes on Thursday. – 4:37 PM
#Celtics giving Jayson Tatum a break Saturday at #Raptors. Listed as OUT with left wrist soreness played 48 minutes on Thursday. – 4:37 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
After playing 48 minutes against the Warriors on Thursday night, Celtics have ruled out Jayson Tatum for Saturday’s game against Warriors due to wrist soreness. – 4:36 PM
After playing 48 minutes against the Warriors on Thursday night, Celtics have ruled out Jayson Tatum for Saturday’s game against Warriors due to wrist soreness. – 4:36 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Jayson Tatum (48 minutes last night) is out vs Raptors due to left wrist soreness. – 4:36 PM
Celtics say Jayson Tatum (48 minutes last night) is out vs Raptors due to left wrist soreness. – 4:36 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum has been ruled out of tomorrow’s game in Toronto with left wrist soreness, per Celtics. That’s the same wrist he had a non-displaced fracture in last season. – 4:36 PM
Jayson Tatum has been ruled out of tomorrow’s game in Toronto with left wrist soreness, per Celtics. That’s the same wrist he had a non-displaced fracture in last season. – 4:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Jayson Tatum (left wrist soreness) is out Saturday against Toronto. – 4:35 PM
The Celtics say Jayson Tatum (left wrist soreness) is out Saturday against Toronto. – 4:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum is OUT tomorrow at the Raptors due to left wrist soreness, per the Celtics. – 4:35 PM
Jayson Tatum is OUT tomorrow at the Raptors due to left wrist soreness, per the Celtics. – 4:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Jayson Tatum won’t play against the Raptors tomorrow with left wrist soreness. – 4:35 PM
The Celtics say Jayson Tatum won’t play against the Raptors tomorrow with left wrist soreness. – 4:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG – FTM per game this season:
25.4 – Luka Doncic
25.1 – LeBron James
24.6 – Stephen Curry
23.6 – Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/gtCMWo7ein – 3:33 PM
Most PPG – FTM per game this season:
25.4 – Luka Doncic
25.1 – LeBron James
24.6 – Stephen Curry
23.6 – Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/gtCMWo7ein – 3:33 PM
More on this storyline
Boston: Jayson Tatum (left wrist soreness) has been upgraded to available for Monday’s game againsst Orlando. -via HoopsHype / January 22, 2023
Souichi Terada: Joe Mazzulla says they’re “managing” Jayson Tatum’s wrist. Tatum’s out for tonight’s game against the Raptors. -via Twitter @SouichiTerada / January 21, 2023
Adam Himmelsbach: Mazzulla on asking Tatum if he needed a breather with 9 mins left in the fourth against the Warriors, during his 41-minute stretch with no rest: “Even though I asked the question, I wasn’t going to take him out.” -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / January 21, 2023