Jonathan Isaac officially available to play his first NBA game since 2020

Cody Taylor: Jonathan Isaac will be available to play tonight vs. Boston, the Magic announced. It will be just first NBA game since Aug. 2, 2020.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jonathan Isaac going through his pregame warmup ahead of his return tonight vs. the Celtics: pic.twitter.com/hrhdVDgCWu – 5:30 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jonathan Isaac getting shots up pregame. pic.twitter.com/mVVne60H3P – 5:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jonathan Isaac will play 8-10 minutes tonight, Jamahl Mosley said. – 5:23 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
After being out for nearly two-and-a-half years due to a torn ACL, Magic forward Jonathan Isaac returns tonight against the Celtics.
After being out for nearly two-and-a-half years due to a torn ACL, Magic forward Jonathan Isaac returns tonight against the Celtics.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, wearing a Jonathan Isaac shirt, on Jonathan Issac returning tonight.
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, wearing a Jonathan Isaac shirt, on Jonathan Issac returning tonight.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jonathan Isaac is out on the court about to warm up ahead of his return tonight pic.twitter.com/rrBs74m6G4 – 5:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jonathan Isaac will be available to play tonight vs. Boston, the Magic announced. It will be just first NBA game since Aug. 2, 2020. – 4:20 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Orlando Magic say Jonathan Isaac is AVAILABLE to play tonight against the Boston Celtics. – 4:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
After two-year absence, Magic’s Jonathan Isaac will return to court Monday nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/23/aft… – 12:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics #Magic game day.
Kevon Harris, Caleb Houstan and Chuma Okeke (knee) out for Orlando. Jonathan Isaac, expected to play for the first time since Aug. 2020 is listed as questionable. Also expect Rob to rest the front end of the back-to-back.
#Celtics #Magic game day.
Kevon Harris, Caleb Houstan and Chuma Okeke (knee) out for Orlando. Jonathan Isaac, expected to play for the first time since Aug. 2020 is listed as questionable. Also expect Rob to rest the front end of the back-to-back.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics #Magic game day.
Kevon Harris, Caleb Houston and Chuma Okeke (knee) out for Orlando. Jonathan Isaac, expected to play for the first time since Aug. 2020 is listed as questionable. Also expect Rob to rest the front end of the back-to-back.
#Celtics #Magic game day.
Kevon Harris, Caleb Houston and Chuma Okeke (knee) out for Orlando. Jonathan Isaac, expected to play for the first time since Aug. 2020 is listed as questionable. Also expect Rob to rest the front end of the back-to-back.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Since Jonathan Isaac last played …
– The Magic have played 211 games
– They’ve used 47 different players
– They’ve used 76 different starting lineups
– More than 1,300 different five-man combinations
Since Jonathan Isaac last played …
– The Magic have played 211 games
– They’ve used 47 different players
– They’ve used 76 different starting lineups
– More than 1,300 different five-man combinations
Cody Taylor: “We’re so excited for him,” Jamahl Mosley said of Jonathan Isaac. He will play 8-10 minutes. The whole team will be wearing special shirts for Isaac tonight, as Mosley is wearing. -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / January 23, 2023
Orlando: Jonathan Isaac (return to competition reconditioning) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday’s game against Boston. RJ Hampton (illness) is available. -via HoopsHype / January 22, 2023
Shams Charania: After missing over two NBA seasons, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is expected to make his return and season debut on Monday vs. Boston, source tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 22, 2023