Josh Richardson available for a second-round pick

Josh Richardson available for a second-round pick

Main Rumors

Josh Richardson available for a second-round pick

January 23, 2023- by

By |

Veteran wing Josh Richardson is also available for a second-round pick, league sources told HoopsHype. Richardson, a 29-year-old 3-and-D swingman, will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Source: HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…9:31 AM
Josh Richardson @J_Rich1
WE REALLY GONNA WIN THE LEAGUE 🥲 – 1:21 PM
Josh Richardson @J_Rich1
GUNNERS GUNNERS GUNNERS GUNNERS GUNNERS GUNNERS GUNNERS GUNNERS GUNNERS – 1:19 PM
Josh Richardson @J_Rich1
Ok I’m back. Somebody give me a rundown of the match #ARSMUN12:47 PM
Josh Richardson @J_Rich1
I’m a lil salty our practice starts at the exact same time as the Arsenal match but.. I’ll get updates from the video guys😂😭 – 10:49 AM
Josh Richardson @J_Rich1
So here’s how my day started pic.twitter.com/If3pnv34fF5:40 PM

Josh Richardson @J_Rich1
Sweet Dreams Hill either the W tonight… I’m callin it – 10:12 AM
Josh Richardson @J_Rich1
Good morning to everyone. But especially to @hakunama_tat10:00 AM

More on this storyline

San Antonio: Jakob Poeltl (left achilles bursitis) has been upgraded to available for Monday’s game against Memphis. Keldon Johnson (left hamstring tightness) is out and Josh Richardson (stomach illness) is questionable. -via HoopsHype / January 9, 2023

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home