Josh Richardson available for a second-round pick

Veteran wing Josh Richardson is also available for a second-round pick, league sources told HoopsHype. Richardson, a 29-year-old 3-and-D swingman, will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Josh Richardson @J_Rich1
GUNNERS GUNNERS GUNNERS GUNNERS GUNNERS GUNNERS GUNNERS GUNNERS GUNNERS – 1:19 PM
Josh Richardson @J_Rich1
I’m a lil salty our practice starts at the exact same time as the Arsenal match but.. I’ll get updates from the video guys😂😭 – 10:49 AM
San Antonio: Jakob Poeltl (left achilles bursitis) has been upgraded to available for Monday’s game against Memphis. Keldon Johnson (left hamstring tightness) is out and Josh Richardson (stomach illness) is questionable. -via HoopsHype / January 9, 2023
Matthew Tynan: Spurs say both Josh Richardson and Keita Bates-Diop are available to play tonight. -via Twitter @Matthew_Tynan / January 6, 2023