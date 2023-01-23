Knicks could easily get in the mix for OG Anunoby

New York can easily get in the mix since they have all their first-rounders and four owed by other teams. The Knicks have a good combination of young players they can trade who could also make up the $12.4 million matching salary required.
Source: HoopsHype

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby (ankle) is out vs. Knicks; VanVleet (ribs) will play. Achiuwa will start again. – 4:20 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
O.G. Anunoby is out today – 4:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet will play today. O.G. Anunoby is out. He is day to day with further testing coming on a knee. – 4:17 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet (ribs) and Anunoby (ankle) are questionable for Raptors vs. Knicks. Quickly questionable for Knicks. – 3:36 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
O.G. Anunoby (right ankle soreness), Fred VanVleet (right rib soreness) and Dalano Banton (right hip pointer) are all questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Knicks. – 12:35 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet (ribs) and Anunoby (ankle) are both questionable for tonight’s game vs New York. – 12:33 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Rough night for the Raps.
In their 106-104 loss to Boston, O.G. Anunoby sprained his ankle in the third quarter and was ruled out.
They were already playing with FVV due to a rib injury.
Siakam and Barnes each had to play over 42 mins.
Toronto plays the Knicks at 6 pm tomorrow – 7:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 106-104. 9th straight win
Brown – 27/8/7/3
Grant – 25 points
Brogdon – 23 points
Pritchard – 12 points
Celtics – 44.7% FGs
Celtics – 16-35 3Ps
Siakam – 29/9/10
Trent – 22 points
Achiuwa – 17/11
Anunoby – 12 points
Raptors – 53.5% FGs
Raptors – 7-19 3Ps – 7:18 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Little 9-0 Boston run in 1:45 to start fourth and C’s up 5
Oh, and upon review, Anunoby’s night is done – 6:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Raptors lead 85-81 after three
Grant – 22 points
Brogdon – 21 points
Brown – 19/6/5
Celtics – 44.6% FGs
Celtics – 9-23 3Ps
Celtics – 10 TOs
Siakam – 24/7/7
Trent – 16 points
Achiuwa – 13 points
Anunoby – 12 points
Raptors – 55.9% FGs
Raptors – 5-16 3Ps
Raptors – 9 TOs – 6:44 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
O.G. Anunoby has a jammed right ankle and is available to return – 6:30 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors are calling it a “jammed” right ankle, and Anunoby is available to return. – 6:30 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Anunoby jammed his right ankle but is available to return, Raptors PR reports – 6:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby (jammed right ankle) available to return. – 6:30 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
O.G. Anunoby is headed back to the locker room early in the third quarter. – 6:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
OG Anunoby limped off and went directly to the locker room as the game went into timeout. – 6:23 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
OG Anunoby off to the locker room after banging his knee, it looked like? – 6:23 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Now Anunoby limps to the locker room for the Raptors. – 6:22 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Anunoby to the locker room. – 6:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Raptors lead 57-50 at the half
Grant – 18 points
Brown – 13 points
Brogdon – 11 points
Celtics – 45.2% FGs
Celtics – 6-18 3Ps
Celtics – 6 TOs
Siakam – 12/2/5
Anunoby – 10 points
Barnes – 10 points
Trent – 10 points
Raptors – 55.6% FGs
Raptors – 4-11 3Ps
Raptors – 5 TOs – 6:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
57-50 for Toronto at half. Grant Williams with 18 for Boston, Jaylen Brown with 13. Siakam with 12, Barnes, Anunoby and Trent Jr. all with 10. Raptors without VanVleet (ribs); Celtics without Tatum (wrist) and Marcus Smart just sprained his ankle. – 6:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Solid Raptors first half, they’re up 57-50; SIakam’s got 12, Trent/Anunoby/Barnes 10 each – 6:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Raptors lead 27-26 after one
Brown – 13 points
Brogdon – 7 points
Rob – 4 rebounds
Celtics – 45% FGs
Celtics – 3-10 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Trent – 9 points
Anunoby – 7 points
Barnes – 7 points
Raptors – 52.2% FGs
Raptors – 2-7 3Ps
Raptors – 3 TOs – 5:36 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Trent, Anunoby and Barnes combined to score 23 of the Raptors’ 27 first-quarter points on 10-of-14 shooting. Meanwhile, Brown had half of Boston’s 26 points. Toronto by 1. – 5:35 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Rob Williams stays in the game after Jaylen Brown falls into his left knee.
He just jumped with OG Anunoby, Hopefully he’s fine. I gasped when it happened. As, I’m sure, so did the rest of #CelticsNation. – 5:16 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Precious Achiuwa will slide in and start for the Raptors with Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Barnes – 4:45 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With VanVleet out, Precious Achiuwa will get his first start of the season. It’s Barnes, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Achiuwa vs Boston. No Tatum for the Celtics. – 4:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Raptors starters:
Precious Achiuwa
Pascal Siakam
OG Anunoby
Scottie Barnes
Gary Trent Jr. – 4:38 PM

One team that would be a very intriguing fit for Anunoby is the Grizzlies. For Memphis, trading assets for a player like him would be a departure from their approach of drafting and developing most of their players in-house. But with the NBA Finals in reach, adding a player of his two-way versatility could put them over the top in the West. Now is as good a time as ever for them to make an aggressive move like this. Memphis has all their first-round picks going forward and a Top 4 protected Warriors first-rounder for 2024. A combination of those could serve as the foundation of an Anunoby package. -via HoopsHype / January 23, 2023
Josh Lewenberg: VanVleet will play vs the Knicks tonight. Anunoby is out. They’re waiting on the results from an MRI on his ankle. He’s day-to-day. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / January 22, 2023
Michael Grange: Anunoby (ankle) will not return, in the end. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / January 21, 2023

