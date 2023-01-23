Knicks eying Grayson Allen in Cam Reddish trade talks

With trade talks surrounding Reddish ongoing, the Knicks have expressed interest in Bucks starter Grayson Allen, a career 39.5 percent three-point shooter, league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks Sunday Insider: RJ Barrett looking forward to returning home, getting another shot at Scottie Barnes; Urgency missing?; Cam Reddish changes up; And the only sad Giants fan in the Knicks locker room newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 1:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks Sunday Insider: RJ Barrett looking forward to returning home, getting another shot at Scottie Barnes; Cam Reddish change; Intensity troubles; Obi Toppin’s fake newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 5:52 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: notes on NYK’s Mitchell Robinson void (he leads rotation players in net rating differential), what teams in touch with Knicks have said about Cam Reddish market/interest & where NYK ranks league-wide in rest advantage games for entire season: sny.tv/articles/cam-r… – 5:23 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Reports of Heat interest in Cam Reddish – from excellent NBA writers Stein & Begley – puzzling in sense he’s career 32 percent shooter on 3s (30 this year), low volume rebounder. Can slide over from natural SF to PF. Makes you a tax team unless piece attached to Dedmon,2nd rnder – 3:33 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some notes on the Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson void (he leads rotation players in net rating differential), Isaiah Hartenstein, what teams in touch w/NYK are saying about Cam Reddish market & where New York ranks league-wide in rest advantage games this year: sny.tv/articles/cam-r… – 2:25 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic: 2023 Bucks Trade Deadline Primer
– Salary cap situation, draft asset rundown
– The Grayson Allen Dilemma
– Archetypal Trade Targets
– Fake Trades theathletic.com/4038011/2023/0… – 11:04 AM
More on this storyline
Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness), Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain) and Joe Ingles (left knee injury management) have been upgraded to available for Saturday’s game against Miami. -via HoopsHype / January 13, 2023
Tim Reynolds: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Serge Ibaka and Joe Ingles all out tonight for Bucks. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / January 12, 2023
Eric Nehm: Per @BucksPR, Grayson Allen will not return to tonight’s game with a right ankle sprain. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / January 11, 2023
Adding to my Wednesday story on the Knicks’ increased efforts to trade Cam Reddish: League sources say Miami is indeed interested in the 6-foot-8 swingman along with the other publicly known Reddish suitors (Bucks, Mavericks and Lakers). The Heat, of course, have also been trying to trade Duncan Robinson without success, with Robinson having fallen out of the rotation before his recent finger surgery in Year 2 of a five-year, $90 million contract. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 22, 2023
Stein also confirms a couple previously reported rumors, writing that Spurs center Jakob Poeltl is expected to seek approximately $20MM per year in free agency this summer and noting that the Heat are among the possible trade suitors for Knicks forward Cam Reddish. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 21, 2023
Several teams have been monitoring Cam Reddish’s situation in New York, dating back to last season. The Heat, Bucks and Lakers are among the teams who reached out to the Knicks to talk about Reddish since the 2022 NBA trade deadline. I’d assume that those three teams – and others – have remained in touch with New York on Reddish. Team personnel in Miami are intrigued by the 23-year-old. -via SportsNet New York / January 20, 2023