Kristaps Porzingis back within two weeks?

Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s optimism of a Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) return to the Washington lineup within two weeks, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis is averaging 22 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Wizards this season.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
There’s optimism of a Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) return to the Washington lineup within two weeks, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis is averaging 22 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Wizards this season. – 3:40 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis 🤝 Jalen Brunson
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Update for Mavs vs Wizards tomorrow, Kristaps Porzingis is out with a sprained left ankle suffered Saturday. Wizards say he’ll be listed as week-to-week. KP has appeared in 41 of Washington’s 46 games this season, posting per game averages of 22 pts and nearly 9 rebs. – 12:19 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is now considered week-to-week with his sprained left ankle, the Wizards say. That suggests he will miss at least 3+ games. – 11:54 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis is listed as week-to-week with a left ankle sprain, the Wizards announce. The injury occurred in Saturday’s win vs. Orlando and is the first substantial injury for Porzingis this season. The team starts a 5 game road trip today, with Dallas up first. – 11:44 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Wizards say that Kristaps Porzingis will be listed as week-to-week with a sprained left ankle.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis, who sprained his left ankle during Saturday’s win, will be listed as week-to-week, the Wizards announced. – 11:38 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Franz Wagner had Kristaps Porzingis wondering where he went with that smooth euro-step 👀
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wes Unseld Jr. said Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) will be re-evaluated tomorrow. Said he doesn’t think it’s too bad. – 9:45 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis’ left ankle sprain will be reevaluated tomorrow, Wes Unseld Jr. said. “I don’t think it’s too bad, but fingers crossed,” Unseld added. – 9:44 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. on Kristaps Porzingis’ ankle sprain: “I don’t think it’s too bad, but fingers crossed.” – 9:43 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Wizards 138, Magic 118
Hachimura: 30p 5r
Kuzma: 25p 10r 6a
Beal: 17p 8a 4r
Porzingis (17p) left in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain. – 9:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 138, Magic 118
Hachimura: 30 pts. (T-career high), 5 rebs.
Kuzma: 25 pts., 10 rebs., 6 assts.
Porzingis: Left game in 3Q w/sprained left ankle
Fultz: 23 pts., 5 rebs., 8 assts.
3-pointers: Wizards 18/34, Magic 14/34
Wizards: 2nd-highest point total this season – 9:26 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards defeated the Orlando Magic and improved to (20-26).
#DCAboveAll 138
#MagicTogether 118
Rui Hachimura led all scorers with 30, Kyle Kuzma had 25.
7 Wizards were in double figures.
Porzingis 17
Beal 17
Gafford 14
Wright 15
Morris 10 – 9:26 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Gafford has fouled out, and Porzingis was ruled out with an ankle injury means the Orlando Magic have the size advantage down low. – 9:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT for the rest of this game with a left ankle sprain, the Wizards announce. – 9:02 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis is out for the rest of the game with a left ankle sprain. – 9:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis will not return to the game because of a left ankle sprain, the Wizards said. – 9:02 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards head to the fourth leading the Magic 100-91. Kristaps Porzingis left for the locker room with an injury with ~5 mins left in the quarter and Daniel Gafford is back on the Wizards’ bench after going to the locker room with an injury before that.
Kuzma leads with 22p – 8:52 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Magic 100-91 after three. Kuzma has 22 points and Hachimura has 21, as they aim to hang on with Porzingis nursing an ankle injury. Gafford, though, is back on the bench. – 8:52 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis is limping off to the locker room through the opposing team’s tunnel because it was closer. Midway through the third, Wiz are up 90-79. – 8:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis is limping gingerly to the locker room with 5:17 remaining in the third quarter. – 8:39 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Wizards lead the Magic at the half.
#DCAboveAll 70
#MagicTogether 57
Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards with 15, Kristaps Porzingis has 13, Daniel Gafford with 11, Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright each have 10.
* 5 in double figures for Washington – 8:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 70-57 Wizards over the Magic at halftime. Wizards already have 5 players in double figures:
Kuzma: 15
Porzingis: 13
Gafford: 11
Hachimura: 10
Wright: 10 – 8:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 70, Magic 57
Kuzma: 15p 6r (four three’s)
Porzingis: 13p 4r
Fafford: 11p 6r
Hachimura and Wright have 10p each – 8:06 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Orlando Magic after one-quarter of play.
#DCAboveAll 37
#MagicTogether 26
Kyle Kuzma leads the team with 9, And Kristaps Porzingis has 8. – 7:38 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Magic 37-26
Kuzma has 3 three’s for 9 points
Porzingis has 8
Gafford has 7
Franz Wagner has 3 fouls already. – 7:37 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Like the last Magic-Wizards matchup, Kristaps Porziņģis is guarding Markelle Fultz and is in a big drop against him.
The interesting part is that Markelle is guarding Kristaps on the other end, even in halfcourt possessions. – 7:14 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Jamahl Mosley on keys to containing the Wizards “Protect the paint; see a crowd the entire night.” Coach wants to make it difficult for Porzingis, Beal, and Kuzma. He’s going to throw different lineups to counter Washington’s big lineup. pic.twitter.com/yxHfNtTiIJ – 5:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Orlando Magic:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:22 PM
Washington Wizards: Injury update: Kristaps Porzingis will be listed as week-to-week with a sprained left ankle. The injury originally occurred in the third quarter of the team’s win over Orlando on January 21. -via Twitter @WashWizards / January 23, 2023
Kristaps Porzingis limped to the locker room to tend to a sprained left ankle with 5:17 remaining in the third quarter of the Wizards’ 138-118 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Porzingis, who has missed just five games this season, exited via the tunnel designated for visiting players at Capital One Arena because it was closer to where he fell on the court. Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said that Porzingis will be evaluated Sunday but that he “didn’t think it’s too bad — fingers crossed.” -via Washington Post / January 22, 2023
Chase Hughes: Kristaps Porzingis rolled his ankle and left the game, not long after Daniel Gafford exited with an injury. Wizards are all of a sudden without their two starting bigs. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / January 21, 2023