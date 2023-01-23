Lakers plan to re-sign Rui Hachimura this summer

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Lakers traded for Hachimura with the intention of signing him to an extension this summer, sources tell ESPN. Hachimura can be a restricted free agent.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
One of the reasons the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook was the season he had in Washington. Instead of parting ways with Westbrook, the Lakers surrounded him with three of his former Wizards teammates — Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant — off the bench. – 1:30 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Early headline on the Wizards trading Rui Hachimura to the Lakers for Kendrick Nunn and three future second-round picks, in @TheAthletic:
theathletic.com/4118424/2023/0… – 1:29 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Working in LA’s favor (and Hachimura’s, too): W/ the Lakers, he doesn’t need to be “9th pick in the Draft” good. He needs to be “gave up 3 2nds good,” and then in theory “reasonable $ in an extension good.” Context is really important. Can come here and just play a role. BK – 1:28 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Story w/ @Ben Golliver on the Wizards trading Rui Hachimura to the Lakers for a package of second-round picks and Kendrick Nunn: washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/01… – 1:26 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Story on the Wizards trading Rui Hachimura to the Lakers for multiple second-round picks & Kendrick Nunn: washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/01… – 1:26 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rui Hachimura will be uniting forces with LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers 😯🔜 pic.twitter.com/vOmMuCKQ7F – 1:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Lakers acquiring Wizards forward Rui Hachimura: tinyurl.com/5c58dxk8 – 1:22 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Can confirm that Lakers have acquired Rui Hachimura from Wizards for Kendrick Nunn and 3 second round picks, sources said. Lakers need wing players with size, source said – 1:16 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Rui Hachimura has made 39.3% of his catch-and-shoot 3s since his 2nd year. By season:
2022-23: 36.6%
2021-22: 46.6%
2020-21: 34.1%
Streaky on a low volume of 2.6 per game (359 total shots), per @SecondSpectrum. But he’s solid and should get plenty of open looks with the Lakers. – 1:15 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Kyle Kuzma seeing Rui Hachimura get traded to LA pic.twitter.com/lg1CmxKF8P – 1:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lakers got Rui Hachimura for a surprisingly low price, and that may mean Kyle Kuzma is off the table now. Truly weird stuff from the Wizards unless they’re convinced Kuz will re-sign, and he sounded pretty ready to test UFA last we heard… – 1:09 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Lakers are sending the 2023 Chicago second-rounder, their own 2029 second-rounder and the Wizards/Lakers less favorable second-rounder in 2028 in the Kendrick Nunn-for-Rui Hachimura trade. – 1:07 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Rui Hachimura’s cap hold (per spotrac) is around $18.8 million. If the Lakers plan to keep him long-term, they basically can’t create real cap space.
Plenty can change between now and July, but if the Lakers do operate above the cap, I’d expect Russell Westbrook back next year. – 1:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Wizards “in final stages” to trade Hachimura to Lakers for Nunn, second-round picks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/23/rep… – 1:04 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards save a little more than $1 million on the 2022-23 payroll swapping Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn – 1:00 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
If the Lakers re-sign Hachimura that would significantly cut into their $30M cap space projection for this coming offseason.
Last week I wrote about why I think the Lakers should trade for role players now instead of taking the cap space route.
hoopshype.com/lists/why-the-… – 12:58 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
If anybody needs me, I’ll be in the corner quietly looking up 2020-21 two-man lineup data for Russell Westbrook and Rui Hachimura. AK – 12:54 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Los Angeles Lakers will add Rui Hachimura #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 12:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Rui Hachimura trade: Lakers close to acquiring Wizards forward for Kendrick Nunn, multiple picks, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/rui-h… – 12:49 PM
Rui Hachimura trade: Lakers close to acquiring Wizards forward for Kendrick Nunn, multiple picks, per report
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
In the latest installment of second round picks are meaningless, the Lakers just traded three of them for Rui Hachimura. – 12:45 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Hachimura and the Wizards were unable to agree on a rookie extension prior to the season and trade became more likely as Kyle Kuzma solidified himself as a priority to sign to a long-term deal in the Wizards front court. – 12:44 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
As of Friday, the Lakers offered Kendrick Nunn and two second-round picks to Washington for Rui Hachimura, sources said. Wizards were holding out for first-round value for their former lottery selection. A third second-rounder gets it done on Monday. – 12:43 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Confirming reports that the Wizards are in the late stages of trade talks to send Rui Hachimura to the Lakers. A proposal discussed involved three second-round picks. – 12:42 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Rui Hachimura would reunite with Russell Westbrook as well as Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr. on the Lakers – 12:41 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Washington Wizards are in serious talks to trade forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers for guard Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:37 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources with @Ramona Shelburne: The Wizards are in advanced talks on a trade to send forward Rui Hachimura to the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/fdyrE9hlTf – 12:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Rui Hachimura did not practice with the Wizards today due to an excused personal absence, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 12:37 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Wes Unseld, Jr., says Rui Hachimura was excused from practice today for personal reasons. No reason to doubt that, but personal reasons can cover a lot of things, of course. – 12:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura missed today’s Wizards practice due to personal reasons, per Wes Unseld Jr. – 12:31 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
ICYMI … this doozy from @Ava Wallace on Rui Hachimura and his comments about his future:
“I just want to be somewhere that trusts, believes in me. Just I can be myself — that’s my goal.” washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/01… – 12:21 PM
ICYMI … this doozy from @Ava Wallace on Rui Hachimura and his comments about his future:
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I haven’t sold my Rui Hachimura stock and if you’re selling I’m buying – 9:45 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Rui Hachimura is certainly a name to keep an eye on as the NBA trade deadline approaches.
After arguably his best game of the season last night, Hachimura discussed his uncertain future in Washington and danced around whether he wants to be traded: basketballnews.com/stories/wizard… – 8:22 PM
Rui Hachimura is certainly a name to keep an eye on as the NBA trade deadline approaches.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Hachimura on trade rumors: “I just want to be somewhere that wants me” nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/22/hac… – 7:40 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Finalized deal: Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn, 2023 second via Chicago, 2029 LA second and and less favorable of 2028 Washington/LA seconds, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 23, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Hachimura trade to the Lakers — including three second-round picks and guard Kendrick Nunn — is expected to be completed this afternoon, sources tell ESPN. The Lakers will land Hachimura, the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 23, 2023
Marc Stein: The Wizards’ increasing determination to trade Rui Hachimura, who is now headed to the Lakers, is a reflection of their increasing confidence in being able to re-sign Kyle Kuzma this summer, league sources. More to come here: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 23, 2023