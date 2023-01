LeBron James, Jrue Holiday named Players of the Week

Cunningham admitted that he’s been dealing with various amounts of shin discomfort since high school, and it finally reached a point where something needed to be addressed, or at least seriously considered. While deciding which way to go, Cunningham talked to several current players, former players, current coaches and older coaches who underwent the surgery and picked their brain. He talked to the likes of Jrue Holiday, Rodney McGruder and Tim Hardaway Jr., who, ultimately, made Cunningham feel the best about going forward with getting his shin taken care of now . “He was actually the guy who made me feel most at ease about it,” Cunningham said of Hardaway. “He was the last guy I talked to about it. He had the best experience with it. I went to the same doctor as him. It all went perfect. He is kind of the guy who, after I talked to him, I was like, ‘I’m going to do it’ and felt good about it.” -via The Athletic / January 17, 2023