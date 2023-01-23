LeBron James, Jrue Holiday named Players of the Week

Cody Taylor: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 14 of the 2022-23 season (Jan. 16-22).
Source: Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA
Source: Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James, Jrue Holiday named NBA Players Of The Week sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 4:20 PM
LeBron James, Jrue Holiday named NBA Players Of The Week sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 4:20 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron is an alien, exhibit 651:
LeBron’s first 10 games following his birthday.
After turning….
38 ys old: 35.1 Pts, 9.6 Reb, 7.9 Ast
37 ys old: 31.0 Pts, 8.5 Reb, 5.5 Ast
36 ys old: 24.6 Pts, 8.3 Reb, 8.2 Ast
35 ys old: 25.2 Pts, 7.9 Reb, 10.7 Ast
(1/🧵) pic.twitter.com/IZYX4pAbN8 – 4:10 PM
LeBron is an alien, exhibit 651:
LeBron’s first 10 games following his birthday.
After turning….
38 ys old: 35.1 Pts, 9.6 Reb, 7.9 Ast
37 ys old: 31.0 Pts, 8.5 Reb, 5.5 Ast
36 ys old: 24.6 Pts, 8.3 Reb, 8.2 Ast
35 ys old: 25.2 Pts, 7.9 Reb, 10.7 Ast
(1/🧵) pic.twitter.com/IZYX4pAbN8 – 4:10 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Lakers’ LeBron James has been named Western Conference Player of the Week. And Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week – 3:48 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James has been named Western Conference Player of the Week. And Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week – 3:48 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jrue Holiday won Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Kyrie Irving was among the nominees in the East. In 3 games, Irving averaged 38.7 pts on 52% shooting. He hit 15 of 30 3-pt attempts, averaged 8.3 rebs, 7.3 assists, 2.7 stls & 1 TO in 39 mpg. Nets went 2-1 w/out K. Durant. – 3:46 PM
Jrue Holiday won Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Kyrie Irving was among the nominees in the East. In 3 games, Irving averaged 38.7 pts on 52% shooting. He hit 15 of 30 3-pt attempts, averaged 8.3 rebs, 7.3 assists, 2.7 stls & 1 TO in 39 mpg. Nets went 2-1 w/out K. Durant. – 3:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks guard Jrue Holiday was been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Jan. 16-22. He averaged 33.3 points, 9.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game in three games. – 3:39 PM
#Bucks guard Jrue Holiday was been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Jan. 16-22. He averaged 33.3 points, 9.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game in three games. – 3:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges (23.8 PPG, 6.0 APG, 3.8 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 45.3 FG%, 39.1 3P%, 3-1 record) was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week.
LeBron James (35.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 7.0 APG, 1.3 BPG, 51 FG%, 32.3 3P%, 3-1 record) won it – 3:35 PM
Mikal Bridges (23.8 PPG, 6.0 APG, 3.8 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 45.3 FG%, 39.1 3P%, 3-1 record) was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week.
LeBron James (35.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 7.0 APG, 1.3 BPG, 51 FG%, 32.3 3P%, 3-1 record) won it – 3:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers’ LEBRON James and Milwaukee’s JRUE Holiday have just been named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
And I am headed to detention to do spelling exercises on a chalkboard. – 3:34 PM
The Lakers’ LEBRON James and Milwaukee’s JRUE Holiday have just been named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
And I am headed to detention to do spelling exercises on a chalkboard. – 3:34 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Second Player of the Week nod for LeBron in the last three weeks in the West. Lakers went 3-1 last week and LeBron was sensational. pic.twitter.com/Q5To0qoX8c – 3:34 PM
Second Player of the Week nod for LeBron in the last three weeks in the West. Lakers went 3-1 last week and LeBron was sensational. pic.twitter.com/Q5To0qoX8c – 3:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Cleveland’s Darius Garland was among the others nominated for the honor. – 3:34 PM
Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Cleveland’s Darius Garland was among the others nominated for the honor. – 3:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Jan. 16, through Sunday, Jan. 22. – 3:33 PM
LeBron James has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Jan. 16, through Sunday, Jan. 22. – 3:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the second time this month: pic.twitter.com/zv8BmbCmL5 – 3:32 PM
LeBron was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the second time this month: pic.twitter.com/zv8BmbCmL5 – 3:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers’ LeBton James and Milwaukee’s JRUE Holiday were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:31 PM
The Lakers’ LeBton James and Milwaukee’s JRUE Holiday were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
LeBron James and Jrue Holiday are NBA players of the week. pic.twitter.com/iu4MRDOdPV – 3:31 PM
LeBron James and Jrue Holiday are NBA players of the week. pic.twitter.com/iu4MRDOdPV – 3:31 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 14 of the 2022-23 season (Jan. 16-22). pic.twitter.com/zOYxCkye5S – 3:30 PM
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 14 of the 2022-23 season (Jan. 16-22). pic.twitter.com/zOYxCkye5S – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron James and True Holiday were just named West and East Player of the Week. – 3:30 PM
LeBron James and True Holiday were just named West and East Player of the Week. – 3:30 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Days after LeBron James lamented the Lakers’ lack of size, the front office makes a trade for Rui Hachimura, a former top-10 pick who saw his role sapped this season and had recently said he wanted to be somewhere where he is appreciated: ocregister.com/2023/01/23/lak… – 2:00 PM
Days after LeBron James lamented the Lakers’ lack of size, the front office makes a trade for Rui Hachimura, a former top-10 pick who saw his role sapped this season and had recently said he wanted to be somewhere where he is appreciated: ocregister.com/2023/01/23/lak… – 2:00 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
The plan? See if LeBron James can win a title with the 20-21 Washington Wizards. pic.twitter.com/ThnLblzp3N – 1:45 PM
The plan? See if LeBron James can win a title with the 20-21 Washington Wizards. pic.twitter.com/ThnLblzp3N – 1:45 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rui Hachimura will be uniting forces with LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers 😯🔜 pic.twitter.com/vOmMuCKQ7F – 1:25 PM
Rui Hachimura will be uniting forces with LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers 😯🔜 pic.twitter.com/vOmMuCKQ7F – 1:25 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
In the past two years, the teammates who have thrown Rui the ball the most per game have been Delon Wright and Ish Smith.
He’s about to go from that to LeBron. – 1:23 PM
In the past two years, the teammates who have thrown Rui the ball the most per game have been Delon Wright and Ish Smith.
He’s about to go from that to LeBron. – 1:23 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers pull off an epic comeback over the Blazers! Big nights from LeBron, Schröder, Thomas Bryant, and a (bleep)-talking Pat Bev! Plus, could Anthony Davis play this week? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:33 PM
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers pull off an epic comeback over the Blazers! Big nights from LeBron, Schröder, Thomas Bryant, and a (bleep)-talking Pat Bev! Plus, could Anthony Davis play this week? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:33 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West All-Stars, per PRR MVP
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
Zion Williamson
Damian Lillard
Devin Booker
ALTERNATES
Fox, Edwards, Grant, McCollum, Gordon pic.twitter.com/3BWBXcphor – 12:29 PM
West All-Stars, per PRR MVP
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
Zion Williamson
Damian Lillard
Devin Booker
ALTERNATES
Fox, Edwards, Grant, McCollum, Gordon pic.twitter.com/3BWBXcphor – 12:29 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LEBRON JAMES after Sunday’s game: “We’re not a lay-down team.” pic.twitter.com/nGy5r1OTLl – 10:52 AM
LEBRON JAMES after Sunday’s game: “We’re not a lay-down team.” pic.twitter.com/nGy5r1OTLl – 10:52 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron since turning 38…
This is unparalleled stuff. pic.twitter.com/aBTojYmbHJ – 10:50 AM
LeBron since turning 38…
This is unparalleled stuff. pic.twitter.com/aBTojYmbHJ – 10:50 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron’s last 10 games:
35.1 PPG
9.6 RPG
7.9 APG
He’s the 4th player in NBA history to average that or better in a 10-game span. He’s the only one to do it over the age of 29. pic.twitter.com/gaaAaNQpb3 – 10:43 AM
LeBron’s last 10 games:
35.1 PPG
9.6 RPG
7.9 APG
He’s the 4th player in NBA history to average that or better in a 10-game span. He’s the only one to do it over the age of 29. pic.twitter.com/gaaAaNQpb3 – 10:43 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
LeBron James in his last 10 games (since turning 38):
35.1 PPG
19.0 paint PPG
8.7 fast break PPG
All 3 marks lead the NBA since December 30. – 9:49 AM
LeBron James in his last 10 games (since turning 38):
35.1 PPG
19.0 paint PPG
8.7 fast break PPG
All 3 marks lead the NBA since December 30. – 9:49 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Fresh week of Run It Back on @FanDuelTV – LeBron James and Lakers huge comeback win in Portland, Kyrie Irving’s dominance, latest on the trade market, and more across the NBA.
Monday-Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET: https://t.co/2wCA7q04xj pic.twitter.com/I2MrrJiBXE – 9:48 AM
Fresh week of Run It Back on @FanDuelTV – LeBron James and Lakers huge comeback win in Portland, Kyrie Irving’s dominance, latest on the trade market, and more across the NBA.
Monday-Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET: https://t.co/2wCA7q04xj pic.twitter.com/I2MrrJiBXE – 9:48 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James in his 10 games as a 38-year-old:
✅ 35.1 PPG
✅ 9.6 RPG
✅ 7.9 APG
James is the only player in NBA history age 30 years or older to record at least 350 points, 75 rebounds, and 75 assists over a 10-game span.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:01 AM
LeBron James in his 10 games as a 38-year-old:
✅ 35.1 PPG
✅ 9.6 RPG
✅ 7.9 APG
James is the only player in NBA history age 30 years or older to record at least 350 points, 75 rebounds, and 75 assists over a 10-game span.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:01 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
LAL-POR thoughts:
-Bryant should start even when AD is back
-LBJ. Nothing else to say.
-Blazers are Raps West. Love all the pieces, but don’t love them all together.
-Simons shot a lot and should have shot more.
-Is Eubanks better for Portland right now than Nurkic? Close! – 8:51 AM
LAL-POR thoughts:
-Bryant should start even when AD is back
-LBJ. Nothing else to say.
-Blazers are Raps West. Love all the pieces, but don’t love them all together.
-Simons shot a lot and should have shot more.
-Is Eubanks better for Portland right now than Nurkic? Close! – 8:51 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: As LeBron James barrels towards the all-time scoring crown, here’s a roll call of the seven players to hold that distinction thus far es.pn/3kD1XWl – 7:37 AM
New story: As LeBron James barrels towards the all-time scoring crown, here’s a roll call of the seven players to hold that distinction thus far es.pn/3kD1XWl – 7:37 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dennis Schroder lobs it up on a silver platter for LeBron James 🔥
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/DxecUohQ3a – 4:38 AM
Dennis Schroder lobs it up on a silver platter for LeBron James 🔥
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/DxecUohQ3a – 4:38 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James (age 38) is the most in-form player in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/lHgnFSoXzA – 3:11 AM
LeBron James (age 38) is the most in-form player in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/lHgnFSoXzA – 3:11 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
37 and 11 & 4 coming back from down 15 on the road? Another one of those defy the impossible performances that we take for granted by Mr. LeBron James. Never mind me tho, Carry on… – 11:54 PM
37 and 11 & 4 coming back from down 15 on the road? Another one of those defy the impossible performances that we take for granted by Mr. LeBron James. Never mind me tho, Carry on… – 11:54 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
25-point comeback tonight matches third-largest for a LeBron James team in his career…
Heat were down 27 at Cleveland and won in 2013
Cavs were down 26 at Indiana and won in 2017 – 11:32 PM
25-point comeback tonight matches third-largest for a LeBron James team in his career…
Heat were down 27 at Cleveland and won in 2013
Cavs were down 26 at Indiana and won in 2017 – 11:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James tonight:
37 PTS
11 REB
4 AST
2 BLK
2nd-most points in the NBA since turning 38. pic.twitter.com/kONDv8BEPD – 11:31 PM
LeBron James tonight:
37 PTS
11 REB
4 AST
2 BLK
2nd-most points in the NBA since turning 38. pic.twitter.com/kONDv8BEPD – 11:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wow Lakers. Big time comeback win in Portland after being down 25 at halftime. This tied the largest halftime comeback win of LeBron James’ career and the largest in the regular season. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/usQCGd2unm – 11:29 PM
Wow Lakers. Big time comeback win in Portland after being down 25 at halftime. This tied the largest halftime comeback win of LeBron James’ career and the largest in the regular season. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/usQCGd2unm – 11:29 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
What a great WIN for the Lakers…From down 24, to a 9pt W (121-112)…At halftime, thought they had no shot, battled again, so impressive…
-Lebron 37pts 11rebs
-T Bryant 31pts 14rebs
-Schroder 24pts 8ast 6rebs – 11:28 PM
What a great WIN for the Lakers…From down 24, to a 9pt W (121-112)…At halftime, thought they had no shot, battled again, so impressive…
-Lebron 37pts 11rebs
-T Bryant 31pts 14rebs
-Schroder 24pts 8ast 6rebs – 11:28 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 121, Blazers 112
The Lakers pull off a huge comeback and win in Portland to improve to 22-25. This is a game that could impact the jockeying in the West standings in a few months. LeBron had 37 & 11. Thomas Bryant had 31 & 14.
Up next: vs. LAC on Tuesday. – 11:28 PM
Final: Lakers 121, Blazers 112
The Lakers pull off a huge comeback and win in Portland to improve to 22-25. This is a game that could impact the jockeying in the West standings in a few months. LeBron had 37 & 11. Thomas Bryant had 31 & 14.
Up next: vs. LAC on Tuesday. – 11:28 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
What a wild win for the Lakers, coming back from down 25 to beat the Blazers, 121-102, validating the MEM victory. LeBron 37p 10r; Thomas Bryant 31p on 12-of-15 14r; Schroder 24p 8a 6r; Troy Brown Jr. 10p. – 11:26 PM
What a wild win for the Lakers, coming back from down 25 to beat the Blazers, 121-102, validating the MEM victory. LeBron 37p 10r; Thomas Bryant 31p on 12-of-15 14r; Schroder 24p 8a 6r; Troy Brown Jr. 10p. – 11:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
At this rate, Thomas Bryant will pass LeBron for the all-time scoring lead sometime in 2037. – 11:23 PM
At this rate, Thomas Bryant will pass LeBron for the all-time scoring lead sometime in 2037. – 11:23 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Given the way the Clippers tried to position themselves as the alternative to the Lakers’ glitz and glamour back in 2019-20, it’s amusing to note that the Lakers’ current starting (and tonight finishing) lineup is basically LeBron and role players working as hard as they can. – 11:18 PM
Given the way the Clippers tried to position themselves as the alternative to the Lakers’ glitz and glamour back in 2019-20, it’s amusing to note that the Lakers’ current starting (and tonight finishing) lineup is basically LeBron and role players working as hard as they can. – 11:18 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
The Lakers have to feel good about winning the five-plus minutes LeBron James rested at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth, making it a two-point game with 7:58 to play. Portland was plus-11 in the seven minutes LeBron sat in the first half. – 11:06 PM
The Lakers have to feel good about winning the five-plus minutes LeBron James rested at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth, making it a two-point game with 7:58 to play. Portland was plus-11 in the seven minutes LeBron sat in the first half. – 11:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Blazers 91, Lakers 86
This game has gone back and forth, with LA outscoring Portland 40-20 in the third to make things interesting. LeBron has 33 points & 9 rebounds. Thomas Bryant has 22 points & 8 rebounds. Dennis Schröder has 16 points, 6 rebounds & 7 assists. – 10:58 PM
Third quarter: Blazers 91, Lakers 86
This game has gone back and forth, with LA outscoring Portland 40-20 in the third to make things interesting. LeBron has 33 points & 9 rebounds. Thomas Bryant has 22 points & 8 rebounds. Dennis Schröder has 16 points, 6 rebounds & 7 assists. – 10:58 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers basically just crossing their fingers every time LeBron has the ball – 10:52 PM
Blazers basically just crossing their fingers every time LeBron has the ball – 10:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron’s been attacking Portland’s rim throughout LAL’s 3rd Q push, and is now 9 of 10 inside, accounting for 18 of his 31 points.
Portland, who ranks 23rd in the NBA in paint points allowed, have seen LAL go 23 of 29 tonight.
Their 25-point HT lead is down to 6 at 88-82. – 10:49 PM
LeBron’s been attacking Portland’s rim throughout LAL’s 3rd Q push, and is now 9 of 10 inside, accounting for 18 of his 31 points.
Portland, who ranks 23rd in the NBA in paint points allowed, have seen LAL go 23 of 29 tonight.
Their 25-point HT lead is down to 6 at 88-82. – 10:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This has been an absolutely incredible third quarter from LeBron James. On both sides of the ball. Maybe his single best quarter of the season – 10:48 PM
This has been an absolutely incredible third quarter from LeBron James. On both sides of the ball. Maybe his single best quarter of the season – 10:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have bounced back from their 2nd Q struggles with a strong 3rd Q thus far, as LeBron capped a 19-8 run with 1 of 2 FT’s.
LAL are within 14 points at 79-65 after trailing by 25 at halftime. – 10:39 PM
LAL have bounced back from their 2nd Q struggles with a strong 3rd Q thus far, as LeBron capped a 19-8 run with 1 of 2 FT’s.
LAL are within 14 points at 79-65 after trailing by 25 at halftime. – 10:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Blazers 71, Lakers 46
The Lakers were outscored 45-13 in the second quarter — arguably their worst quarter of the season (the 51-21 third quarter in Dallas on Christmas was probably worse). LeBron James has 17 points. Thomas Bryant has 14. LA has 12 turnovers. – 10:13 PM
Halftime: Blazers 71, Lakers 46
The Lakers were outscored 45-13 in the second quarter — arguably their worst quarter of the season (the 51-21 third quarter in Dallas on Christmas was probably worse). LeBron James has 17 points. Thomas Bryant has 14. LA has 12 turnovers. – 10:13 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
LeBron just tried a Dirk one-legged fadeaway and missed everything. – 10:07 PM
LeBron just tried a Dirk one-legged fadeaway and missed everything. – 10:07 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron: We have no margin for error without Anthony Davis. We have to play mistake-free.
The Lakers against Portland… pic.twitter.com/c0GAstFt7N – 10:07 PM
LeBron: We have no margin for error without Anthony Davis. We have to play mistake-free.
The Lakers against Portland… pic.twitter.com/c0GAstFt7N – 10:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 33, Blazers 26
LeBron James leads LA with 12 points. Thomas Bryant has 10 points. LA is shooting 68.4%. They have five turnovers, leading to only five Blazers points. They led by as many as 14 points in the frame. – 9:41 PM
First quarter: Lakers 33, Blazers 26
LeBron James leads LA with 12 points. Thomas Bryant has 10 points. LA is shooting 68.4%. They have five turnovers, leading to only five Blazers points. They led by as many as 14 points in the frame. – 9:41 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It’s very, very early, but LeBron is on an 81-point pace, on the 17th anniversary of Jalen Rose holding Kobe Bryant to 81 points.
(very, very early) – 9:25 PM
It’s very, very early, but LeBron is on an 81-point pace, on the 17th anniversary of Jalen Rose holding Kobe Bryant to 81 points.
(very, very early) – 9:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A terrific start for the Lakers has them up 15-2 in Portland, with a perfect 5 for 5 from the field including a pair of @LeBron James 3’s.
Blazers are 1 for 5. – 9:17 PM
A terrific start for the Lakers has them up 15-2 in Portland, with a perfect 5 for 5 from the field including a pair of @LeBron James 3’s.
Blazers are 1 for 5. – 9:17 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
It’s awful early for a LeBron James heat check, but he made a pull-up in transition for his second 3 of the first two-plus minutes in Portland. – 9:16 PM
It’s awful early for a LeBron James heat check, but he made a pull-up in transition for his second 3 of the first two-plus minutes in Portland. – 9:16 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LeBron laces up the @IPROMISESchool 20 NXXT, also worn this season by the Akron school’s girls & boys basketball teams. pic.twitter.com/FtvdyvfQl7 – 8:45 PM
LeBron laces up the @IPROMISESchool 20 NXXT, also worn this season by the Akron school’s girls & boys basketball teams. pic.twitter.com/FtvdyvfQl7 – 8:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron has officially been upgraded to “available” for tonight’s game at Portland. – 8:01 PM
LeBron has officially been upgraded to “available” for tonight’s game at Portland. – 8:01 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Bucks have made the shift to guarding Evan Mobley with Jrue Holiday. Nothing they’ve tried tonight on him has worked. – 9:46 PM
Bucks have made the shift to guarding Evan Mobley with Jrue Holiday. Nothing they’ve tried tonight on him has worked. – 9:46 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Bucks 86-81 after the third quarter. Jrue Holiday has 26 points for Milwaukee including 18 in that quarter to keep the Bucks in the game. Mobley has 24 for the Cavs and Garland is up to 17 points and eight assists. Cedi Osman has 10 off the bench. – 9:21 PM
#Cavs lead the Bucks 86-81 after the third quarter. Jrue Holiday has 26 points for Milwaukee including 18 in that quarter to keep the Bucks in the game. Mobley has 24 for the Cavs and Garland is up to 17 points and eight assists. Cedi Osman has 10 off the bench. – 9:21 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 3rd Q: Cavs 86, Bucks 81. Jrue Holiday has 18 in the third quarter for Milwaukee. – 9:21 PM
End 3rd Q: Cavs 86, Bucks 81. Jrue Holiday has 18 in the third quarter for Milwaukee. – 9:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Cavs lead the #Bucks 50-47 at the break. Jrue Holiday has 8 points on 4 of 13 shooting and 7 assists. Bobby Portis has 19 points. – 8:32 PM
#Cavs lead the #Bucks 50-47 at the break. Jrue Holiday has 8 points on 4 of 13 shooting and 7 assists. Bobby Portis has 19 points. – 8:32 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I’d rather have Jrue Holiday than guys like Harden, Kyrie, and Brunson…he’s a guy that you can’t take advantage of defensively”
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson on how Jrue’s defense sets him apart pic.twitter.com/AqX1x5kxPN – 12:13 PM
“I’d rather have Jrue Holiday than guys like Harden, Kyrie, and Brunson…he’s a guy that you can’t take advantage of defensively”
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson on how Jrue’s defense sets him apart pic.twitter.com/AqX1x5kxPN – 12:13 PM
More on this storyline
Cunningham admitted that he’s been dealing with various amounts of shin discomfort since high school, and it finally reached a point where something needed to be addressed, or at least seriously considered. While deciding which way to go, Cunningham talked to several current players, former players, current coaches and older coaches who underwent the surgery and picked their brain. He talked to the likes of Jrue Holiday, Rodney McGruder and Tim Hardaway Jr., who, ultimately, made Cunningham feel the best about going forward with getting his shin taken care of now. “He was actually the guy who made me feel most at ease about it,” Cunningham said of Hardaway. “He was the last guy I talked to about it. He had the best experience with it. I went to the same doctor as him. It all went perfect. He is kind of the guy who, after I talked to him, I was like, ‘I’m going to do it’ and felt good about it.” -via The Athletic / January 17, 2023
Scott Agness: Myles Turner and Goga Bitadze are both questionable for Monday at Milwaukee. Giannis, Holiday and Portis are probable. Middleton, Ibaka, Ingles are out. 2:30pm ET tip time. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / January 15, 2023
LeBron James said Sunday that “there’s a chance” his oldest son will play at Oregon next season and that he discussed the possibility with Altman last summer during an encounter on the Nike campus. “Dana knows,” James said. “He knows the interest. And it’s mutual.” James confirmed Altman hasn’t offered Bronny a scholarship, but dismissed the notion that it could mean the interest is actually a little more one-sided than LeBron had suggested. “I think Bronny can go to any college he wants to,” LeBron said. -via Oregonian / January 23, 2023
“He’s going to make his own decision,” James said. “But there’s a chance.” UO and James share an obvious connection with Phil Knight and Nike. It would be foolish to ignore that as a factor, but James on Sunday put the focus instead on what Altman has built in Eugene and what it could do for Bronny’s career. -via Oregonian / January 23, 2023
He spoke The Oregonian/OregonLive on his way out of Portland’s Moda Center after scoring 37 points in a Lakers win over the Trail Blazers. “All I have to do is pick up the phone,” he continued. “If Bronny says he wants to go there, he’s good enough.” -via Oregonian / January 23, 2023