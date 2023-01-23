LeBron James: 'We're not a lay-down team'

Despite being outscored by 32 points in the second quarter, the Lakers came back from 25 down in the third to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 121-112 on Sunday night. It was the second-largest second-half comeback in franchise history. “We’re not a lay-down team,” Lakers star LeBron James said. “It’s just not the makeup of our club.”
Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James (age 38) is the most in-form player in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/lHgnFSoXzA – 3:11 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
37 and 11 & 4 coming back from down 15 on the road? Another one of those defy the impossible performances that we take for granted by Mr. LeBron James. Never mind me tho, Carry on… – 11:54 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
25-point comeback tonight matches third-largest for a LeBron James team in his career…
Heat were down 27 at Cleveland and won in 2013
Cavs were down 26 at Indiana and won in 2017 – 11:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James tonight:
37 PTS
11 REB
4 AST
2 BLK
2nd-most points in the NBA since turning 38. pic.twitter.com/kONDv8BEPD – 11:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wow Lakers. Big time comeback win in Portland after being down 25 at halftime. This tied the largest halftime comeback win of LeBron James’ career and the largest in the regular season. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/usQCGd2unm – 11:29 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
What a great WIN for the Lakers…From down 24, to a 9pt W (121-112)…At halftime, thought they had no shot, battled again, so impressive…
-Lebron 37pts 11rebs
-T Bryant 31pts 14rebs
-Schroder 24pts 8ast 6rebs – 11:28 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 121, Blazers 112
The Lakers pull off a huge comeback and win in Portland to improve to 22-25. This is a game that could impact the jockeying in the West standings in a few months. LeBron had 37 & 11. Thomas Bryant had 31 & 14.
Up next: vs. LAC on Tuesday. – 11:28 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
What a wild win for the Lakers, coming back from down 25 to beat the Blazers, 121-102, validating the MEM victory. LeBron 37p 10r; Thomas Bryant 31p on 12-of-15 14r; Schroder 24p 8a 6r; Troy Brown Jr. 10p. – 11:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
At this rate, Thomas Bryant will pass LeBron for the all-time scoring lead sometime in 2037. – 11:23 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Given the way the Clippers tried to position themselves as the alternative to the Lakers’ glitz and glamour back in 2019-20, it’s amusing to note that the Lakers’ current starting (and tonight finishing) lineup is basically LeBron and role players working as hard as they can. – 11:18 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
The Lakers have to feel good about winning the five-plus minutes LeBron James rested at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth, making it a two-point game with 7:58 to play. Portland was plus-11 in the seven minutes LeBron sat in the first half. – 11:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Blazers 91, Lakers 86
This game has gone back and forth, with LA outscoring Portland 40-20 in the third to make things interesting. LeBron has 33 points & 9 rebounds. Thomas Bryant has 22 points & 8 rebounds. Dennis Schröder has 16 points, 6 rebounds & 7 assists. – 10:58 PM
Third quarter: Blazers 91, Lakers 86
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers basically just crossing their fingers every time LeBron has the ball – 10:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron’s been attacking Portland’s rim throughout LAL’s 3rd Q push, and is now 9 of 10 inside, accounting for 18 of his 31 points.
Portland, who ranks 23rd in the NBA in paint points allowed, have seen LAL go 23 of 29 tonight.
Their 25-point HT lead is down to 6 at 88-82. – 10:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This has been an absolutely incredible third quarter from LeBron James. On both sides of the ball. Maybe his single best quarter of the season – 10:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have bounced back from their 2nd Q struggles with a strong 3rd Q thus far, as LeBron capped a 19-8 run with 1 of 2 FT’s.
LAL are within 14 points at 79-65 after trailing by 25 at halftime. – 10:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Blazers 71, Lakers 46
The Lakers were outscored 45-13 in the second quarter — arguably their worst quarter of the season (the 51-21 third quarter in Dallas on Christmas was probably worse). LeBron James has 17 points. Thomas Bryant has 14. LA has 12 turnovers. – 10:13 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
LeBron just tried a Dirk one-legged fadeaway and missed everything. – 10:07 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron: We have no margin for error without Anthony Davis. We have to play mistake-free.
The Lakers against Portland… pic.twitter.com/c0GAstFt7N – 10:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 33, Blazers 26
LeBron James leads LA with 12 points. Thomas Bryant has 10 points. LA is shooting 68.4%. They have five turnovers, leading to only five Blazers points. They led by as many as 14 points in the frame. – 9:41 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It’s very, very early, but LeBron is on an 81-point pace, on the 17th anniversary of Jalen Rose holding Kobe Bryant to 81 points.
(very, very early) – 9:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A terrific start for the Lakers has them up 15-2 in Portland, with a perfect 5 for 5 from the field including a pair of @LeBron James 3’s.
Blazers are 1 for 5. – 9:17 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
It’s awful early for a LeBron James heat check, but he made a pull-up in transition for his second 3 of the first two-plus minutes in Portland. – 9:16 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LeBron laces up the @IPROMISESchool 20 NXXT, also worn this season by the Akron school’s girls & boys basketball teams. pic.twitter.com/FtvdyvfQl7 – 8:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron has officially been upgraded to “available” for tonight’s game at Portland. – 8:01 PM
