LeBron James: 'We're not a lay-down team'

Basketball’s King apparently has the Midas Touch when it comes to pickleball too … ’cause Major League Pickleball founder Steve Kuhn tells TMZ Sports LeBron James’ recent investment in the league brought BILLIONS of eyeballs to the sport!!! LBJ — alongside Kevin Love and Draymond Green — bought a team in the MLP back in Sept. 2022 … and Kuhn tells us immediately afterward, interest in the org. absolutely exploded. “This year, stories about Major League Pickleball hit 11 billion eyeballs,” Kuhn said, “and the LeBron announcement alone was four billion.” -via TMZ.com / January 22, 2023