Naz Reid drawing trade interest

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid has drawn interest from various teams on the trade market, including the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on Nate Knight, Naz Reid and Luka Garza:
“Right now with Rudy out, KAT out, we have a 3-headed center. Every night it’s going to be different. Every one has helped us win games in a different way.” – 11:58 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Naz Reid sits less than two minutes into the second half. He picked up his third foul. Did not look happy. – 9:22 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Alperen Sengun goes at Naz Reid on back-to-back possessions. He’s 6-6 from the field for 13 points already. pic.twitter.com/6rsraRW3ns – 8:58 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Alperen Sengun is treating Naz Reid the way Bruno Fernando did during the NCAA Tournament – 8:55 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
This should have been a foul on Naz Reid for making “more than marginal contact to Barnes’ head while contesting the dunk,” per the L2M report for those who are. pic.twitter.com/fxmZfRPlv0 – 4:58 PM
Jace Frederick: Every time I’ve seen Jaden McDaniels exit the locker room, he looks at Naz Reid with a straight face, says, “Naz Reid,” then walks away. Asked Naz Reid if that’s a constant: “Every single time.” Even on the court. -via Twitter / January 20, 2023
Towns is a pick-and-pop big who prefers to drop back to the 3-point line after setting screens. Naz Reid likes to roll to the basket, but he does his best work catching pocket passes and not lobs. For Edwards, the adjustment was even greater. He has never been a lob thrower. Not in his first two seasons in Minnesota; not in his lone college season at Georgia; not in high school in Atlanta. “We didn’t have a rolling big, a vertical target. It’s not something that you look for initially when you’ve been playing three years without one,” coach Chris Finch said earlier this season. -via The Athletic / January 18, 2023
Nothing has felt natural for him in working with Gobert, but Edwards keeps trying, an indomitable young spirit that is cutting through the angst in other parts of the locker room. Edwards continually sent Gobert lobs last season, but Conley having the ball in his hands helped that process. The biggest focal point is getting Edwards, the dynamic third-year player, in lock-step with him. “Ant has been turning the ball over trying to hit me, and I really appreciate that,” Gobert said. “I think you’ve got to go through that phase if you want to build that relationship. And for me, just keep being in the right spot for him, and it’s been great.” -via The Athletic / January 18, 2023