NBA executives skeptical Spurs can get two first-round picks for Jakob Poeltl

While the current asking price for Jakob Poeltl is two second-round picks, multiple executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe the Spurs can get one first-round pick for Poeltl, but two is unlikely given he’ll enter unrestricted free agency and could potentially earn roughly $20 million annually this summer. If the Spurs can get a first-round pick and a solid young player, it might be the middle ground to get a deal done.
Source: HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-SAN starters
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Jeremy Sochan
Jakob Poeltl
Romeo Langford
Tre Jones – 7:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For the second time ever, Clippers will start Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac
San Antonio will start Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl – 7:32 PM
Stein also confirms a couple previously reported rumors, writing that Spurs center Jakob Poeltl is expected to seek approximately $20MM per year in free agency this summer and noting that the Heat are among the possible trade suitors for Knicks forward Cam Reddish. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 21, 2023
Tim MacMahon on the Spurs: The other thing you might hear from the Spurs is, ‘Hey, we feel decent about our chance to to re-sign him’. And then if it’s not us, resigning him a sign-and-trade would certainly be a possibility. -via YouTube / January 19, 2023
Boston has maintained an interest in Poeltl for several seasons now and is continuing to monitor his market, according to team sources who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The sticking point has been, as always, price. San Antonio has made it known to interested parties throughout the league the Spurs want two first-round picks for Poeltl, according to team and league sources, which was the same stance they took on Derrick White last season. -via The Athletic / January 18, 2023