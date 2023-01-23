Nets, Heat, Hawks monitoring Serge Ibaka

Several teams are monitoring Ibaka, including the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks, league sources told HoopsHype. The sense is that Milwaukee would be willing to part with Ibaka for a second-round pick, according to NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype.
Source: HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs G Donovan Mitchell is out for third game in row with a groin strain. For Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo (L knee soreness), Serge Ibaka (not with team) and Khris Middleton (R knee soreness) won’t play. – 6:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Should the Heat monitor the Serge Ibaka situation? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Should the Heat monitor the Serge Ibaka situation? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:25 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Should the Heat monitor the Serge Ibaka situation? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:49 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
For Serge Ibaka to be moved – he had to want to move – he is one of a few #Bucks vets with no-trade clauses.
From those to luxury tax restrictions, how can the Bucks make a trade? jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 1:58 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Bucks, Serge Ibaka agree to find veteran big man new team at trade deadline nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/20/rep… – 12:34 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic: Serge Ibaka, Bucks mutually agree to find veteran new team via trade theathletic.com/4110594/2023/0… – 12:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bucks, Ibaka agreed to seek trade sportando.basketball/en/bucks-ibaka… – 11:31 AM
Jim Owczarski: As for Serge Ibaka, #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said it helps it have clarity on the situation and GM Jon Horst & Ibaka will work to find the best solution for each party. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / January 21, 2023
Shams Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks and center Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the 14-year NBA veteran a new home via trade as he remains away from the team, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 20, 2023
Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted their injury report for tonight’s game against the Raptors. OUT: Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / January 17, 2023