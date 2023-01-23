Pistons want 'overwhelming' offers to move Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks

Despite numerous inquiries on Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, rival executives have been met with a consistent stance from Detroit: It’s going to take overwhelming offers to move either player. Bogdanovic, who’s averaging a career-high 21.3 points, could force a desperate playoff team looking to get over the hump to offer a lightly protected first-round pick and a good young player. He turns 34 in April and is owed $39 million over the next two seasons, which includes a partially guaranteed $2 million for the 2024-25 season.
Source: HoopsHype
Source: HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
More on this storyline
Some rival executives believed Detroit could get two second-round picks for reserve swingman Alec Burks, but the current stance from Detroit is that won’t be enough. Burks, who’s shooting a career-best 44.4 percent from downtown, turns 32 in July and has a $10.49 million team option for next season. If Burks remains with the Pistons past the trade deadline, Detroit is expected to exercise that team option with potential extension talks on the horizon for Burks as well, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / January 23, 2023
Of course, every player has a price, but, per league sources, the Pistons have shown very little interest in trading Burks before the deadline. The sense I’m getting is a team would have to vastly overpay for Burks’ services. Detroit would like to keep him going into the summer and for next season when, again, the organization hopes to turn a corner with its rebuild. -via The Athletic / January 16, 2023
It’s not only Bojan Bogdanović in Detroit whose price tag as the trade deadline approaches is higher than anticipated. The Pistons have been telling teams that they plan to exercise Alec Burks’ $10.5 million option for next season because they like the presumed trade candidate so much. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 14, 2023
And while the market is not exactly teeming with top-shelf talent, GMs and scouts identified several players that could meet the needs of those three teams: Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah Jazz guards Mike Conley, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross; and Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon. -via FoxSports.com / January 20, 2023
“Me and Kyrie, we matchin’ up. I’m taking [Bradley Beal] over [JR Smith]. You got [LeBron James] over Trevor Ariza. Kevin Love and Markieff Morris, I’m taking Kevin Love but Markieff Morris can shoot threes and post up. I’m taking [Marcin] Gortat over Tristan Thompson,” Wall added. “Our bench was deeper than theirs. We had [Bojan Bogdanovic], Kelly Oubre, you know what I mean?” -via Clutch Points / January 19, 2023
While Detroit has aspirations to be more competitive next season — and Bogdanović would surely help make that happen — the Pistons aren’t opposed to moving him, league sources say. However, they’re not anxiously trying to deal him, either, as they value not only his on-court play but the leadership he’s brought to the young team. Per league sources, the price tag to acquire Bogdanović appears to be, at the very minimum, an unprotected first-round pick. -via The Athletic / January 17, 2023