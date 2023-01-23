Rui Hachimura may debut on Wednesday?

Jovan Buha: The Lakers list LeBron James (left ankle soreness) as question tomorrow vs. the Clippers. Rui Hachimura will land in LA tonight, undergo his physical tomorrow and could debut against the Spurs on Wednesday.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
How will Rui Hachimura fit with the Lakers? When will Anthony Davis return? @RealAClifton, @Mike Bresnahan and I will have the answers on @SpectrumSN. Tune in at 7 pm PT – 9:32 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Looking forward to ‘Lakers Talk’ tonight at 7p…
-How Hachimura fits in with the LakeShow…
-Do the Lakers make another move?
-Health is coming, no more excuses, time to move up in standings
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Throwback to writing a Rui Hachimura season preview for Japanese magazine @dunkshoot pic.twitter.com/DmohIfCI9Z – 8:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list LeBron James (left ankle soreness) as question tomorrow vs. the Clippers.
Rui Hachimura will land in LA tonight, undergo his physical tomorrow and could debut against the Spurs on Wednesday. – 8:50 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Two of the most popular Japanese athletes — Rui Hachimura and Shohei Ohtani — now call Southern California home. pic.twitter.com/M53tZj7obT – 8:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rui Hachimura will not debut tomorrow vs Clippers.
LeBron James is questionable but he’s playing lol – 8:13 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) Something that hasn’t been emphasized much about today’s Rui Hachimura trade is that in addition to trading for Kendrick Nunn and three future second-round draft picks, the Wizards also generated a trade exception for themselves worth $6,263,188 (Rui’s full 2022-23 salary). – 7:57 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
My read on the Rui Hachimura trade is it’s Step 1 towards something else. Obviously, clears way to re-sign Kuzma. Also, more room under tax to convert Goodwin’s deal. Just need roster spot.
The question is the picks… (1/2) – 7:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hachimura Trade; News; WAS and ATL Trade Deadline Outlooks. Join me and @Danny Leroux https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/2R6tsoAaIa – 7:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ trade for Rui Hachimura helps the team this season — and potentially beyond.
On Hachimura’s fit in LA, why the Lakers traded for him, the potential to re-sign him and LA’s remaining options with 2 1/2 weeks until the Feb. 9 trade deadline:
theathletic.com/4118653/2023/0… – 7:03 PM
The Lakers’ trade for Rui Hachimura helps the team this season — and potentially beyond.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have made the trade sending Rui Hachimura to the Lakers official. In return they got Kendrick Nunn and three second round picks. More soon @NBCSWashington – 6:38 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
What the Lakers’ acquisition of Rui Hachimura means for Los Angeles’ offseason accounting, Washington’s plans for Kyle Kuzma, and how it may set the table for the rest of a quiet trade market to this point.
Quick @YahooSports story:
sports.yahoo.com/lakers-acquisi… – 6:33 PM
What the Lakers’ acquisition of Rui Hachimura means for Los Angeles’ offseason accounting, Washington’s plans for Kyle Kuzma, and how it may set the table for the rest of a quiet trade market to this point.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make the Rui Hachimura trade official: pic.twitter.com/AxPm5YXDrh – 6:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka in a statement on acquiring Rui Hachimura from Washington for Kendrick Nunn & three 2nd-round picks pic.twitter.com/171bpKagaE – 6:25 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s official. Rui Hachimura joins the Los Angeles Lakers. Samurai arrives in California! #LakeShow #NBA pic.twitter.com/Mi8cipxPLm – 6:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m guessing that the Wizards brought Kendrick Nunn into the traded player exception they had from the Montrezl Harrell deal last trade deadline.
If so, Washington created a new TPE for Rui Hachimura of $6,263,188. – 6:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers’ acquisition of Rui Hachimura is now official:
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpMwn pic.twitter.com/5fu14cc4Tv – 6:17 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers make Rui Hachimura trade official pic.twitter.com/dMzETxF3u9 – 6:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports: Analysis: Lakers’ acquisition of Rui Hachimura isn’t a blockbuster move, but it’s a sensible one latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 5:16 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Who won the Rui Hachimura trade? 🤔
Grades for the Lakers and Wizards are up now on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/tbtP7UPP5F pic.twitter.com/BCCpYOheut – 4:04 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
A look at the Rui Hachimura trade to the Lakers.
youtu.be/sgAOgFxH54c
A look at the Rui Hachimura trade to the Lakers.
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Hello NBA trade grade fans, we’re back in business with the Rui Hachimura deal (ESPN+). espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 3:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to multiple reports, the #Wizards are finalizing a deal sending Rui Hachimura to the #Lakers
🏀 @adaniels33 reacts to the trade #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/bJnHkXHSgC – 2:52 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Important for the Wizards that they didn’t take on any additional future salary in the Hachimura deal (which they wouldn’t have wanted to), because Hachimura was just one item on the to-do list. – 2:22 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Including Rui Hachimura here was absolutely, definitely, totally the impetus for the Lakers’ trade a couple hours later.
Who’s next?
10 potential Mavericks trade targets to help Luka Doncic before NBA deadline: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
We have a trade!
For @spotrac I broke down the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks:
-The Lakers on-court upgrade
-What happens to LA’s 2023 cap space
-Wizards clear a logjam and add some draft capital
Read more:
We have a trade!
For @spotrac I broke down the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks:
-The Lakers on-court upgrade
-What happens to LA’s 2023 cap space
-Wizards clear a logjam and add some draft capital
Trey Kerby @treykerby
One simple Rui Hachimura trade and I’m fiending for more slop. pic.twitter.com/T6UAltKWpJ – 2:07 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Days after LeBron James lamented the Lakers’ lack of size, the front office makes a trade for Rui Hachimura, a former top-10 pick who saw his role sapped this season and had recently said he wanted to be somewhere where he is appreciated: ocregister.com/2023/01/23/lak… – 2:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers trade for Wizards forward Rui Hachimura sportando.basketball/en/lakers-trad… – 1:38 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
One of the reasons the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook was the season he had in Washington. Instead of parting ways with Westbrook, the Lakers surrounded him with three of his former Wizards teammates — Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant — off the bench. – 1:30 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Early headline on the Wizards trading Rui Hachimura to the Lakers for Kendrick Nunn and three future second-round picks, in @TheAthletic:
theathletic.com/4118424/2023/0… – 1:29 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Working in LA’s favor (and Hachimura’s, too): W/ the Lakers, he doesn’t need to be “9th pick in the Draft” good. He needs to be “gave up 3 2nds good,” and then in theory “reasonable $ in an extension good.” Context is really important. Can come here and just play a role. BK – 1:28 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Story w/ @Ben Golliver on the Wizards trading Rui Hachimura to the Lakers for a package of second-round picks and Kendrick Nunn: washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/01… – 1:26 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Story on the Wizards trading Rui Hachimura to the Lakers for multiple second-round picks & Kendrick Nunn: washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/01… – 1:26 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rui Hachimura will be uniting forces with LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers 😯🔜 pic.twitter.com/vOmMuCKQ7F – 1:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Lakers acquiring Wizards forward Rui Hachimura: tinyurl.com/5c58dxk8 – 1:22 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Can confirm that Lakers have acquired Rui Hachimura from Wizards for Kendrick Nunn and 3 second round picks, sources said. Lakers need wing players with size, source said – 1:16 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Rui Hachimura has made 39.3% of his catch-and-shoot 3s since his 2nd year. By season:
2022-23: 36.6%
2021-22: 46.6%
2020-21: 34.1%
Rui Hachimura has made 39.3% of his catch-and-shoot 3s since his 2nd year. By season:
2022-23: 36.6%
2021-22: 46.6%
The Ringer @ringernba
Kyle Kuzma seeing Rui Hachimura get traded to LA pic.twitter.com/lg1CmxKF8P – 1:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lakers got Rui Hachimura for a surprisingly low price, and that may mean Kyle Kuzma is off the table now. Truly weird stuff from the Wizards unless they’re convinced Kuz will re-sign, and he sounded pretty ready to test UFA last we heard… – 1:09 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Lakers are sending the 2023 Chicago second-rounder, their own 2029 second-rounder and the Wizards/Lakers less favorable second-rounder in 2028 in the Kendrick Nunn-for-Rui Hachimura trade. – 1:07 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Finalized deal: Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn, 2023 second via Chicago, 2029 LA second and and less favorable of 2028 Washington/LA seconds, sources tell ESPN. – 1:07 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Rui Hachimura’s cap hold (per spotrac) is around $18.8 million. If the Lakers plan to keep him long-term, they basically can’t create real cap space.
Plenty can change between now and July, but if the Lakers do operate above the cap, I’d expect Russell Westbrook back next year. – 1:06 PM
Rui Hachimura’s cap hold (per spotrac) is around $18.8 million. If the Lakers plan to keep him long-term, they basically can’t create real cap space.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Wizards “in final stages” to trade Hachimura to Lakers for Nunn, second-round picks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/23/rep… – 1:04 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards save a little more than $1 million on the 2022-23 payroll swapping Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn – 1:00 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
If the Lakers re-sign Hachimura that would significantly cut into their $30M cap space projection for this coming offseason.
Last week I wrote about why I think the Lakers should trade for role players now instead of taking the cap space route.
hoopshype.com/lists/why-the-… – 12:58 PM
If the Lakers re-sign Hachimura that would significantly cut into their $30M cap space projection for this coming offseason.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
If anybody needs me, I’ll be in the corner quietly looking up 2020-21 two-man lineup data for Russell Westbrook and Rui Hachimura. AK – 12:54 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Los Angeles Lakers will add Rui Hachimura #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 12:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Rui Hachimura trade: Lakers close to acquiring Wizards forward for Kendrick Nunn, multiple picks, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/rui-h… – 12:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Wizards’ increasing determination to trade Rui Hachimura, who is now headed to the Lakers, is a reflection of their increasing confidence in being able to re-sign Kyle Kuzma this summer, league sources.
More to come here: marcstein.Substack.com – 12:46 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
In the latest installment of second round picks are meaningless, the Lakers just traded three of them for Rui Hachimura. – 12:45 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Hachimura and the Wizards were unable to agree on a rookie extension prior to the season and trade became more likely as Kyle Kuzma solidified himself as a priority to sign to a long-term deal in the Wizards front court. – 12:44 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
As of Friday, the Lakers offered Kendrick Nunn and two second-round picks to Washington for Rui Hachimura, sources said. Wizards were holding out for first-round value for their former lottery selection. A third second-rounder gets it done on Monday. – 12:43 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Confirming reports that the Wizards are in the late stages of trade talks to send Rui Hachimura to the Lakers. A proposal discussed involved three second-round picks. – 12:42 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Rui Hachimura would reunite with Russell Westbrook as well as Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr. on the Lakers – 12:41 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Washington Wizards are in serious talks to trade forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers for guard Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:37 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources with @Ramona Shelburne: The Wizards are in advanced talks on a trade to send forward Rui Hachimura to the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/fdyrE9hlTf – 12:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Rui Hachimura did not practice with the Wizards today due to an excused personal absence, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 12:37 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Wes Unseld, Jr., says Rui Hachimura was excused from practice today for personal reasons. No reason to doubt that, but personal reasons can cover a lot of things, of course. – 12:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura missed today’s Wizards practice due to personal reasons, per Wes Unseld Jr. – 12:31 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
ICYMI … this doozy from @Ava Wallace on Rui Hachimura and his comments about his future:
“I just want to be somewhere that trusts, believes in me. Just I can be myself — that’s my goal.” washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/01… – 12:21 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I haven’t sold my Rui Hachimura stock and if you’re selling I’m buying – 9:45 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Clutch Points: Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade live on his stream 😬 pic.twitter.com/dalbupWtjO -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / January 23, 2023
The Lakers don’t make this deal without the intention of re-signing Hachimura this summer. While second-round picks hold varying valuations depending on front office opinions, sending out three to acquire Hachimura and obtain his Bird rights is a significant price considering his $18.8 million cap hold. Los Angeles could clear just north of $30 million in space if the Lakers were to renounce Hachimura and other players’ rights, but the team is expected to also look to retain combo guard Austin Reaves. A dream scenario of signing or trading for a max-contract-level player just got a whole lot trickier. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 23, 2023
Jovan Buha: Rui Hachimura is officially a Laker: pic.twitter.com/SKjN4rSOOK -via Twitter @jovanbuha / January 23, 2023
