Russell Westbrook the front-runner for Sixth Man of the Year Award

Per our HoopsHype advanced statistics, Westbrook is arguably the top candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year Award. Per Global Rating, he’s currently second among eligible players for the award, only behind Christian Wood… who has started in 17 of his 42 games, including the last 16 he’s played. According to the award rules, a player must come off the bench in more than half of their appearances to be eligible. Barring a return to a reserve role, Wood will soon become ineligible, leaving Westbrook as the front-runner.
Source: HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
They’re giving Westbrook the Tony Allen treatment from three and he’s not making them pay at all. – 10:07 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MOST IN-SHAPE PLAYERS IN THE NBA
Kawhi Leonard at 15, Russell Westbrook at 25. pic.twitter.com/6uxSo4vIkL – 6:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The L2M report from the Lakers-Grizzlies game determined that Dennis Schroder did not foul Desmond Bane on the steal for the go-ahead basket, but Russell Westbrook did commit a lane violation on Brandon Clarke’s missed free throw that could have potentially tied the game for OT. pic.twitter.com/4Z68OvvdKC – 4:33 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Russell Westbrook is the current odds on favorite to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. pic.twitter.com/AOJ4UVSF19 – 9:04 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook’s late-game stop on Ja Morant: “He stepped up in the huddle. Russ said, ‘I got him, let me take him.’ That’s the type of assertiveness we need.” Russ: “I have the ability to stop anybody, no matter what position.” – 1:35 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook’s last 5 games:
24.0 PPG
7.6 RPG
6.2 APG
50% FG
39% 3P
His first 5-game span averaging those numbers or better since February 2020. pic.twitter.com/4Oiiic9Ryn – 1:09 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The West is so wide open. The Lakers are just two games back of the No. 6 seed and passing the play-in altogether. LeBron James is on the verge of history, Anthony Davis is on track to come back next week and Russell Westbrook is playing like the Sixth Man of the Year. #LakeShow – 1:03 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook tonight:
29 PTS
5 REB
6 AST
10-18 FG
Joins T.J. McConnell as the only bench players to record that stat line or better this season. pic.twitter.com/eAo2XYxhHp – 12:55 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 122, Grizzlies 121
The Lakers finish their five-game home-stand 2-3. They improve to 21-25. Russell Westbrook had 29 points & 6 assists. LeBron James has 23 points, 9 rebounds & 6 assists. Dennis Schröder made the game-winning play.
Up next: at POR on Sunday. – 12:53 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
In a game that was so extra it seemed like Stefon describing a club in a SNL skit, the Lakers won 122-121 to snap the Grizzlies’ 11-game winning streak. Westbrook 29p 5r 6a; LeBron 23p 9r 6a; Schroder 19p 8r 8a, game-winning steal and and-1 layup on the other end. – 12:53 AM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Said this before but if I was guarding Westbrook, I’d spend the whole game saying stuff like, “I can’t believe they don’t let you shoot more threes” – 10:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 26, Grizzlies 23
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook lead LA with 7 points each. LA is 5 of 12 on 3s (41.7%), which gave their offense a boost. Bit of a slog — both teams are shooting under 44%. Memphis has 14 points in the paint and 9 second-chance points. – 10:38 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook both have 7 points to help the Lakers open a 26-23 lead over Memphis end of first. – 10:38 PM
More on this storyline
Besides Walton and Harden, only a select few former MVPs have received votes for the Sixth Man of the Year award. These include Bob McAdoo in 1985 (sixth place), Moses Malone in 1991 (sixth place), Magic Johnson during his brief 1996 comeback (fifth place), and Derrick Rose from 2019 to 2021, with his best result being a third-place finish two seasons ago. With no serious injuries or comebacks from retirement to be considered, only McAdoo and Malone’s late careers as bench players are similar to Westbrook’s situation — and neither of them was really close to winning the award. -via HoopsHype / January 23, 2023
Dave McMenamin: The L2M Report for Lakers-Grizzlies determined that Schroder’s steal was clean, but Clarke should have gotten a do-over FT because of a Russell Westbrook lane violation pic.twitter.com/7Vqf460OiH -via Twitter @mcten / January 21, 2023
HoopsHype: Russell Westbrook on guarding Ja Morant down the stretch: “I just know that I’m a very good defender, and I believe in my abilities to be able to stop anybody, no matter what position, and… that’s it.” pic.twitter.com/R95NuBt85t -via Twitter @hoopshype / January 21, 2023